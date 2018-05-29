I felt like it was Christmas, my birthday and all the holidays rolled into one when I won a print copy of Calypso on Instagram from Little Brown a few months ago along with a ton of Sedaris swag - jackpot!! His first collection of essays in almost 5 years! I sat on it, and savored the cover and the early reviews, and finally decided to sit and get lost in it. Only knowing how sad I would be once I had finished.
I LOVE every book he's written. I've gone to readings and shows more times than I can count, and I snatch up his books the minute I catch wind there is a new one. And I get way sad when I finish them. Because I devour them. I read them typically in one sitting and can't get enough.
This one was devoured in about three hours flat. I know, I know. I should have paced myself. Savored it. But what I love the most about his witty stories - is those that revolve around his family. And this one is chock full of them - once I was in, it was all over. He delves into his deepest, tragic memories of his long passed mother, her alcoholism, his sister Tiffany and her 2013 suicide, his aging father, now in his 90s, and of course his sister Amy (love!) and his other siblings getting older as well. There's plenty of Hugh and snippets of the Hamrick family, and I felt a bit like I was getting the yearly family Christmas update letter of the Sedaris family - but with the good and the bad all mixed in with old memories and fresh ones being made...
It's peppered with classic Sedaris social commentary including some relevant political stuff - Trump and Comey are both mentioned, but it is not the focus of the book. Most of the essays take place at the family beach house - The Sea Section (lololol) and recollections of the past are aplenty. Some of my favorite parts revolved around Davids FitBit obsession, his signature stage culottes, "Your English is So Good" a guide to REALLY learning the language, the story of a lipoma tumor, learning about that cover image, and how the title Calypso came to be. I found a lot of animal themes that I loved as well! Stories and references to dogs, turtles, sharks, kittens, a fox, and many more.
I read several reviews that Calypso is "dark" but I felt it was more sad and somber, if anything. Not dark at all. As he gets older in life, his observational humor tends to head in that direction - aging, death, sickness, tragedy, tumors! But the sadness comes with a hearty does of one-liners and you will not be disappointed in this one! Dark and depressing - nope. not at all.
Calypso is fresh, it's funny, and it was so real and so honest, that Me Talk Pretty One Day has been bumped from my top DS book and Calypso has officially taken the crown.
An Amazon Best Book of June 2018: Reading ruminations on middle age and mortality is not typically a cheery exercise, unless David Sedaris is doing the writing. Many of the essays in Calypso are set at the “Sea Section”—Sedaris’s retreat on the Carolina coast. There, his family whiles away the holidays playing cutthroat board games, baking in the sun, and feeding tumors to snapping turtles (yes, you read that right). In others, he describes shopping shenanigans in Japan (you can thank him for the resurgence of the culotte, or not), his unhealthy Fitbit obsession, and a side vocation picking up trash near his Sussex home. All provide the sort of everyday fodder that is ripe for his beloved brand of witty repartee. But Calypso is as dark as it is droll; it also touches on his late mother’s alcoholism, his sister’s suicide, and a sometimes strained relationship with an irascible father. Any one of these things could fracture a family but it’s clear from these pages that their bond is strong. Calypso is David Sedaris’s funniest, most outrageous, most moving offering yet. —Erin Kodicek, Amazon Book Review
"This book allows us to observe not just the nimble-mouthed elf of Sedaris's previous work, but a man in his seventh decade expunging his darker secrets and contemplating mortality...The brilliance of David Sedaris's writing is that his very essence, his aura, seeps through the pages of his books like an intoxicating cloud, mesmerizing us so that his logic becomes ours...The geeks really do inherit the earth."―Alan Cumming, New York Times Book Review
"The king of the humorous essay returns with a brand-new collection -- his first in five years. Sedaris fans will find plenty of familiar delights: His misanthropic charms and wry wit are as delightful as ever, even if some of the subject matter has changed. From his new vacation home on the coast of North Carolina, he writes about the concerns of health and aging, treating us to a story about the persnickety doctor who refused to let him keep a noncancerous tumor that he'd planned to feed to a snapping turtle once removed. We can only assume that the audiobook version of Calypso will be the perfect travel companion during road trips and getaways this spring and beyond."―Maris Kreizman, New York Magazine
"Age and family occupy beloved humorist Sedaris's latest collection of essays. His observations feel sharper and often darker than in previous collections, as he ponders the inevitable breakdown of the human body, the shame attendant with illness and age, the nature of addiction, and the eccentricities of his family. Though middle age may have made his shades of gray blacker, the wit and incisiveness that make Sedaris much-adored remain."―Lauren Hubbard, Harper's Bazaar
"Killer...Sedaris is practically his own genre now...Whether it's a compulsion or a decision, Sedaris isn't holding back anymore."―Rachel Manteuffel, The Washington Post
"Honest, reflective, and even tender...Eloquent and silly, Sedaris' collection could probably find unshakable life even in the dust kitties under the bed...He gets you laughing even as he gently turns you toward the darkness we all must face."―Caroline Leavitt, San Francisco Chronicle
"David Sedaris's new essay collection is the sharpest retort to anyone who thinks they know what our favorite curmudgeonly humorist will be up to next. His charming observational humor is still the engine, but there's nothing frivolous about it. In the wake of his sister's suicide, Sedaris grapples poignantly and satisfyingly (and yes, often hilariously) with death, the aging body, and just how far the bonds of family can stretch."―Alex Postman, Conde Nast Traveler
"David Sedaris's biggest strength as an essayist and a humorist lies in his remarkable power of observation, of detecting the humor and pathos is the everyday conversations most of us don't register. His attention and wit are as incisive as ever, but Sedaris brings a stronger sense of self to the pages of Calypso...It's both warmer and bleaker than any Sedaris that's come before."―Laura Adamczyk and Caitlin Penzeymoog, AV Club
"If there's one thing you can count on in life, it's Sedaris to leave you giggling on the beach in both humor and horror. His latest collection of stories is a bit more serious than his previous, but even when the Sedaris clan is at its worst, the humorist reveals their antics with his characteristic wit in a way that manages to both soften and sharpen the dark truths behind the stories he tells."―Allison McNearney, The Daily Beast
"Sedaris is widely considered is widely considered America's leading humorist, and his new book Calypso does nothing but burnish that reputation."―Nic Brown, Garden & Gun
"Laugh-out-loud funny, true and introspective."―Holly Silva, St Louis Post-Dispatch
