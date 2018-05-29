Buying Options
Print List Price: $17.99
Kindle Price: $11.99

Save $6.00 (33%)

Sold by: Hachette Book Group
Price set by seller.

Promotions apply when you purchase

These promotions will be applied to this item:

Some promotions may be combined; others are not eligible to be combined with other offers. For details, please see the Terms & Conditions associated with these promotions.

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

Buy for others

Give as a gift or purchase for a team or group. Learn more

Buying and sending eBooks to others

Select quantity
Buy and send eBooks
Recipients can read on any device

Additional gift options are available when buying one eBook at a time. Learn more

These ebooks can only be redeemed by recipients in the US. Redemption links and eBooks cannot be resold.

Quantity:
This item has a maximum order quantity limit.

Deliver to your Kindle or other device

Enter a promotion code or Gift Card

<Embed>
Kindle App Ad
Calypso by [Sedaris, David]
Audible Sample
Audible Sample
Playing...
Playing...
Loading...
Loading...
Paused
Paused

Follow the Author

David Sedaris

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Calypso Kindle Edition

by
David Sedaris (Author)
Visit Amazon's David Sedaris Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
David Sedaris (Author)
4.3 out of 5 stars 1,065 ratings
See all 14 formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Kindle
$11.99
Audible Audiobook, Unabridged
$0.00
Free with your Audible trial
Hardcover
$15.20
$10.28 $3.16
Paperback
$14.50
$12.05 $5.04
Audio CD, Audiobook, CD, Unabridged
$20.22
$15.94 $18.81
Length: 273 pages Word Wise: Enabled Enhanced Typesetting: Enabled
Page Flip: Enabled Audible book:
Audible book
Switch back and forth between reading the Kindle book and listening to the Audible book with Whispersync for Voice. Add the Audible book for a reduced price of $12.99 when you buy the Kindle book.
Available
Best Books of the Month
See the Best Books of the Month
Want to know our Editors' picks for the best books of the month? Browse Best Books of the Month, featuring our favorite new books in more than a dozen categories.
click to open popover

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Customers who bought this item also bought

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)
    David Sedaris
    4.1 out of 5 stars 692
    Kindle Edition
    $11.99
  2. Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim
    David Sedaris
    4.3 out of 5 stars 577
    Kindle Edition
    $10.99
  3. Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls
    David Sedaris
    4.2 out of 5 stars 1,734
    Kindle Edition
    $12.99
  4. Holidays on Ice
    David Sedaris
    3.8 out of 5 stars 667
    Kindle Edition
    $8.99
  5. Me Talk Pretty One Day
    David Sedaris
    4.0 out of 5 stars 1,532
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  6. When You Are Engulfed in Flames
    David Sedaris
    4.3 out of 5 stars 732
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
Next

Editorial Reviews

Amazon.com Review

An Amazon Best Book of June 2018: Reading ruminations on middle age and mortality is not typically a cheery exercise, unless David Sedaris is doing the writing. Many of the essays in Calypso are set at the “Sea Section”—Sedaris’s retreat on the Carolina coast. There, his family whiles away the holidays playing cutthroat board games, baking in the sun, and feeding tumors to snapping turtles (yes, you read that right). In others, he describes shopping shenanigans in Japan (you can thank him for the resurgence of the culotte, or not), his unhealthy Fitbit obsession, and a side vocation picking up trash near his Sussex home. All provide the sort of everyday fodder that is ripe for his beloved brand of witty repartee. But Calypso is as dark as it is droll; it also touches on his late mother’s alcoholism, his sister’s suicide, and a sometimes strained relationship with an irascible father. Any one of these things could fracture a family but it’s clear from these pages that their bond is strong. Calypso is David Sedaris’s funniest, most outrageous, most moving offering yet. —Erin Kodicek, Amazon Book Review

Review

"This book allows us to observe not just the nimble-mouthed elf of Sedaris's previous work, but a man in his seventh decade expunging his darker secrets and contemplating mortality...The brilliance of David Sedaris's writing is that his very essence, his aura, seeps through the pages of his books like an intoxicating cloud, mesmerizing us so that his logic becomes ours...The geeks really do inherit the earth."―Alan Cumming, New York Times Book Review

"The king of the humorous essay returns with a brand-new collection -- his first in five years. Sedaris fans will find plenty of familiar delights: His misanthropic charms and wry wit are as delightful as ever, even if some of the subject matter has changed. From his new vacation home on the coast of North Carolina, he writes about the concerns of health and aging, treating us to a story about the persnickety doctor who refused to let him keep a noncancerous tumor that he'd planned to feed to a snapping turtle once removed. We can only assume that the audiobook version of Calypso will be the perfect travel companion during road trips and getaways this spring and beyond."―Maris Kreizman, New York Magazine

"Age and family occupy beloved humorist Sedaris's latest collection of essays. His observations feel sharper and often darker than in previous collections, as he ponders the inevitable breakdown of the human body, the shame attendant with illness and age, the nature of addiction, and the eccentricities of his family. Though middle age may have made his shades of gray blacker, the wit and incisiveness that make Sedaris much-adored remain."―Lauren Hubbard, Harper's Bazaar

"Killer...Sedaris is practically his own genre now...Whether it's a compulsion or a decision, Sedaris isn't holding back anymore."―Rachel Manteuffel, The Washington Post

"Honest, reflective, and even tender...Eloquent and silly, Sedaris' collection could probably find unshakable life even in the dust kitties under the bed...He gets you laughing even as he gently turns you toward the darkness we all must face."―Caroline Leavitt, San Francisco Chronicle

"David Sedaris's new essay collection is the sharpest retort to anyone who thinks they know what our favorite curmudgeonly humorist will be up to next. His charming observational humor is still the engine, but there's nothing frivolous about it. In the wake of his sister's suicide, Sedaris grapples poignantly and satisfyingly (and yes, often hilariously) with death, the aging body, and just how far the bonds of family can stretch."―Alex Postman, Conde Nast Traveler

"David Sedaris's biggest strength as an essayist and a humorist lies in his remarkable power of observation, of detecting the humor and pathos is the everyday conversations most of us don't register. His attention and wit are as incisive as ever, but Sedaris brings a stronger sense of self to the pages of Calypso...It's both warmer and bleaker than any Sedaris that's come before."―Laura Adamczyk and Caitlin Penzeymoog, AV Club

"If there's one thing you can count on in life, it's Sedaris to leave you giggling on the beach in both humor and horror. His latest collection of stories is a bit more serious than his previous, but even when the Sedaris clan is at its worst, the humorist reveals their antics with his characteristic wit in a way that manages to both soften and sharpen the dark truths behind the stories he tells."―Allison McNearney, The Daily Beast

"Sedaris is widely considered is widely considered America's leading humorist, and his new book Calypso does nothing but burnish that reputation."―Nic Brown, Garden & Gun

"Laugh-out-loud funny, true and introspective."―Holly Silva, St Louis Post-Dispatch
See all Editorial Reviews

Product details

  • File Size: 1865 KB
  • Print Length: 273 pages
  • Publisher: Little, Brown and Company (May 29, 2018)
  • Publication Date: May 29, 2018
  • Sold by: Hachette Book Group
  • Language: English
  • ASIN: B0796QV121
  • Text-to-Speech: Enabled
  • X-Ray:
  • Word Wise: Enabled
  • Lending: Not Enabled
  • Screen Reader: Supported
  • Enhanced Typesetting: Enabled
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #8,860 Paid in Kindle Store (See Top 100 Paid in Kindle Store)

    • Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
1,172 customer ratings
5 star
68%
4 star
13%
3 star
8%
2 star
5%
1 star
6%
Bookapotamus
5.0 out of 5 stars Classic Sedaris Explores Some Deep Subjects - Hilarious!
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2018
Format: Kindle Edition
Read more
review image
168 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ted Johnston
3.0 out of 5 stars Mixed Bag Containing Gems as Well as ...
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
65 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
carilynp
TOP 500 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars Best one yet!
Reviewed in the United States on June 3, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
50 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Bill Dolworth
5.0 out of 5 stars Dad Steals the Show
Reviewed in the United States on August 9, 2018
Format: Kindle EditionVerified Purchase
Read more
24 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Christine Frost
3.0 out of 5 stars Moderately amusing memoir
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sooz B Kindle Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Brilliant writing. Trying to pace my reading so I ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
honeycomb
5.0 out of 5 stars King of the hedgerows
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
N. Rudd
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful!!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh out loud
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Loved this book
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
byron lad
5.0 out of 5 stars Another great Sedaris book.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Sally Bundock
2.0 out of 5 stars Sedaris has been eclipsed by younger and fresher raconteurs and is resting on some pretty old laurels
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on August 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
susan pengelly
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
LUKE ELLIS
4.0 out of 5 stars Enjoyable
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Vicky
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh out loud
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 22, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
marina
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 20, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
B. J.
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh out loud whilst squirming at times
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
donald skinner-reid
5.0 out of 5 stars Always brilliant
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse

Customers who viewed this item also viewed

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize): A Novel
    Andrew Sean Greer
    3.7 out of 5 stars 1,876
    Kindle Edition
    $9.99
  2. Calypso (German Edition)
    David Sedaris
    2.8 out of 5 stars 15
    Kindle Edition
    $13.19
  3. An American Marriage (Oprah's Book Club): A Novel
    Tayari Jones
    4.4 out of 5 stars 3,325
    Kindle Edition
    $7.18
  4. Searching for Sylvie Lee: A Novel
    Jean Kwok
    4.1 out of 5 stars 349
    Kindle Edition
    $12.99
  5. Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls
    David Sedaris
    4.2 out of 5 stars 1,734
    Kindle Edition
    $12.99
  6. Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim
    David Sedaris
    4.3 out of 5 stars 577
    Kindle Edition
    $10.99
Next

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.