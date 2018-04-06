I don't understand how a product this bad can exist. It seems more plausible that it's entirely fake and the apps are just spyware. This is a one star review for Amazon as much as the product. It has an "Amazon's Choice" tag on it but the instructions and software are absolute garbage. Go ahead, buy one and tell me I'm wrong.



Pros:

The device emits a WiFi network which I was able to join with an android device.



Cons:

- The app wants to access your wifi settings, camera, photos, and microphone, even though it shouldn't need any of that to view the remote video. Certainly not the device's camera and microphone.

- Searching for cameras does not work. Entering the UID manually does not work (reports "camera offline"). There is a QR code on the camera board but no way to scan it with the app (so, again, no reason to need camera privileges).

- The instructions are practically incomprehensible and tell you to charge the battery but do not say how. The battery does not get warm when the camera board is connected to power, so I have no idea if it charges automatically when plugged in or not.

- There is no way to set the camera up to record to the local card without using some kind of app to configure it

- There is no web interface or way to join the camera to your existing wifi (without using some kind of app to configure it?)



This is the first product I've purchased on Amazon that I feel might actually be a scam. If it's not, I'm still appaled that this was their "choice".