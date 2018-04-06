Facebook Twitter Pinterest
WIFI Spy Camera, Wireless HD 1080P Nanny Cam Home Security Hidden Camera with Motion Detection

4.3 out of 5 stars 116 customer reviews
  • This mini camera is world's smallest camera,it fit for all kinds of portable tools,You can record both photos and video.
  • Video Recorder:Very small and Lightweigh: , Compact design, Like a button; support TF card up to 128GB. Support recording and charging at the same time, support loop video recording, and each video file length could be set from 1 to 20 minutes.Support 128GB micro TF Card in Max (Not included)
  • Wi-Fi camera, ease to use : (Important : Please insert your TF Cards before you use it !!!) This Camera has WiFi, Support Local and Remote connect ,WiFi distance about 30m ,Password management to protect your privacy. tips: precondition of remote connection is ensure cell phone can access to Internet: WIFI OR mobile phone network.
  • Motion Detection: When motion is detected, the camera will start recording automatically. And with Real-time Video Recording, this mini gadget will faithfully record your uninvited guest's action in real-time.
  • Practical: Built-in 2000 mAh lithium battery ,sustainable recording 300 minutes. Connecting to mobile phone/tablet/PC directly by searching camera's WiFi signal. You could watch video from camera in time. No need WiFi router to transmit.
Product description

Warm tips:
1.Because this is a button camera, please do not fold the cable and protect it.
2.The camera must be charged through USB plug.

3.Only supports 2.4G network , does not support 5G network. Feature:
1.The APP Software: This Camera have own APP Software:(1). Android Phone---Please search "iminicam" in Google play and download. (2). iOS iPhone---Please search "iminicam" in App Store and download. (3). PC client---Please download : Https://baiyutrade.com/sn-80c-pc-client/ . It is not applicable for MAC client, you should download and install in your cell phone. It is very simple to connect camera WIFI:
2.Connect the Camera: About view the real-time video, it has 2 ways : the one is Local viewing via connect WIFI (name: Cam ID/User) of Camera. other is long range remote viewing via connect your local WiFi.This camera's WiFi effective distance is about 30m,if out of this range,you should use long range remote viewing.
3.Motion Detection: Can be set to take pictures or video recroding(option) .

Application:
(1) Monitor and secure interiors such as bedrooms,apartments,family rooms, nurseries,garages,guest houses,and more.
(2) While away check in on pets, children and elderly persons.
(3) Camera protects your home by deterring trespassers.

Specification:
Video Format AVI
Video Resolution 1920X1080P 25fps
Cycle Record: yes
Supports Max. Capacity 128GB
Battery Actual Capacity 2000 mAh

Battery charge time : 3 hours Package list :
1xmini camera
1x usb cable
1x User Manual

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

John Gennero
1.0 out of 5 starsAmazon's Choice?
April 6, 2018
Verified Purchase
P. Waterman
4.0 out of 5 starsIt's a project, good for hardware enthusiasts.
March 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
HudsonTop Contributor: Pets
3.0 out of 5 starsNot quite what they advertised...
January 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Roma17
5.0 out of 5 starsWifi spy camera
January 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
R M
5.0 out of 5 starsTiny Surveillance with Motion Activated
February 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
krieglyn
5.0 out of 5 starsGood Spy Cam
January 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
Alexander U. Falster
1.0 out of 5 starsTried to install on iPhone and then on PC, ...
February 14, 2018
Verified Purchase
Berly0422
1.0 out of 5 starsWas good until it broke after a week of use
April 9, 2018
Verified Purchase
