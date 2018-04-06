WIFI Spy Camera, Wireless HD 1080P Nanny Cam Home Security Hidden Camera with Motion Detection
- This mini camera is world's smallest camera,it fit for all kinds of portable tools,You can record both photos and video.
- Video Recorder:Very small and Lightweigh: , Compact design, Like a button; support TF card up to 128GB. Support recording and charging at the same time, support loop video recording, and each video file length could be set from 1 to 20 minutes.Support 128GB micro TF Card in Max (Not included)
- Wi-Fi camera, ease to use : (Important : Please insert your TF Cards before you use it !!!) This Camera has WiFi, Support Local and Remote connect ,WiFi distance about 30m ,Password management to protect your privacy. tips: precondition of remote connection is ensure cell phone can access to Internet: WIFI OR mobile phone network.
- Motion Detection: When motion is detected, the camera will start recording automatically. And with Real-time Video Recording, this mini gadget will faithfully record your uninvited guest's action in real-time.
- Practical: Built-in 2000 mAh lithium battery ,sustainable recording 300 minutes. Connecting to mobile phone/tablet/PC directly by searching camera's WiFi signal. You could watch video from camera in time. No need WiFi router to transmit.
Product description
Warm tips:
1.Because this is a button camera, please do not fold the cable and protect it.
2.The camera must be charged through USB plug.
3.Only supports 2.4G network , does not support 5G network. Feature:
1.The APP Software: This Camera have own APP Software:(1). Android Phone---Please search "iminicam" in Google play and download. (2). iOS iPhone---Please search "iminicam" in App Store and download. (3). PC client---Please download : Https://baiyutrade.com/sn-80c-pc-client/ . It is not applicable for MAC client, you should download and install in your cell phone. It is very simple to connect camera WIFI:
2.Connect the Camera: About view the real-time video, it has 2 ways : the one is Local viewing via connect WIFI (name: Cam ID/User) of Camera. other is long range remote viewing via connect your local WiFi.This camera's WiFi effective distance is about 30m,if out of this range,you should use long range remote viewing.
3.Motion Detection: Can be set to take pictures or video recroding(option) .
Application:
(1) Monitor and secure interiors such as bedrooms,apartments,family rooms, nurseries,garages,guest houses,and more.
(2) While away check in on pets, children and elderly persons.
(3) Camera protects your home by deterring trespassers.
Specification:
Video Format AVI
Video Resolution 1920X1080P 25fps
Cycle Record: yes
Supports Max. Capacity 128GB
Battery Actual Capacity 2000 mAh
Battery charge time : 3 hours Package list :
1xmini camera
1x usb cable
1x User Manual
Pros:
The device emits a WiFi network which I was able to join with an android device.
Cons:
- The app wants to access your wifi settings, camera, photos, and microphone, even though it shouldn't need any of that to view the remote video. Certainly not the device's camera and microphone.
- Searching for cameras does not work. Entering the UID manually does not work (reports "camera offline"). There is a QR code on the camera board but no way to scan it with the app (so, again, no reason to need camera privileges).
- The instructions are practically incomprehensible and tell you to charge the battery but do not say how. The battery does not get warm when the camera board is connected to power, so I have no idea if it charges automatically when plugged in or not.
- There is no way to set the camera up to record to the local card without using some kind of app to configure it
- There is no web interface or way to join the camera to your existing wifi (without using some kind of app to configure it?)
This is the first product I've purchased on Amazon that I feel might actually be a scam. If it's not, I'm still appaled that this was their "choice".
Pros: tiny camera, works pretty well if you go into the app and set it from the default 720p to 1080p. Without changing that it looks like a very old school camera. Cons: don't believe for a minute the settings in the app that suggest "2k" and 4k. They look the same as "1080p". Pros: works with Blue Iris. Cons: unclear as to which user name ("Admin" or "Cam") to use. "Cam" appears to be for their app. Blue Iris (as well as browser access on a PC) use Admin and a password I set from the browser on a PC. Pro: their app works away from your house without port forwarding. Con: their app works away from your house without port forwarding. How do they do that? A server in China. If you're freaked out that you're interesting enough to be spied on, then use Blue Iris and prevent internet access to that camera in your router's parental controls. Con: Wifi performance seems spotty.
Normally this probably wouldn't matter but in my application it does.
The description shows the camera's electronics section to be 2 cm wide with the micro USB connection coming off the end of the board next to the antenna and battery wires. The item shipped has the micro USC connector on the side rather than on the end so with a plug attached you have to allow at least 3 cm of space rather than the original 2 cm space.
So I will now have to redesign my enclosure to accommodate this issue.
If the width is not an issue for you then by all means buy this, as it is a good camera.
