CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit - 4GB RAM
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Includes Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (4GB RAM)
- 32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS, USB MicroSD Card Reader
- CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case with Integrated Fan Mount, CanaKit Low Noise Bearing System Fan
- CanaKit 3.5A USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter, Set of Heat Sinks, Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable - 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)
- CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)
Product Description
CanaKit is the original Raspberry Pi Kit manufacturer having released the first CanaKit Raspberry Pi Kit in 2012.
CanaKit is a leader in high quality products and accessories to make, learn and design with the Raspberry Pi.
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit
4GB RAM, 32 GB EVO+ Memory Card, Premium Black Case
An exclusive Starter Kit from CanaKit that includes the 4GB RAM version of the latest generation model of the Raspberry Pi family: The Raspberry Pi 4 4GB and everything you need to get up and running within minutes in the exciting world of Raspberry Pi!
The Raspberry Pi 4 features a 64-bit quad core processor running @ 1.5 Ghz. The CanaKit Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit includes a premium Raspberry Pi case as well as a Samsung 32 GB EVO+ Class 10 MicroSD pre-loaded with NOOBS. Just Plug & Play!
- Turn your TV into a Media Center
- Learn to code and explore computing
- Build your own retro gaming console
What's in the box?
- Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Model B with 1.5GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU (4GB RAM)
- 32GB Samsung EVO+ Micro SD Card (Class 10) Pre-loaded with NOOBS
- CanaKit Premium High-Gloss Raspberry Pi 4 Case with Integrated Fan Mount
- CanaKit Low Noise Bearing System Fan
- Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable - 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)
- CanaKit 3.5A USB-C Raspberry Pi 4 Power Supply with Noise Filter - Specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 (UL Listed)
- CanaKit USB-C PiSwitch (On/Off Power Switch for Raspberry Pi 4)
- Set of Heat Sinks
- USB MicroSD Card Reader
- CanaKit Quick-Start Guide and CanaKit GPIO Reference Card
CanaKit Black Case
Premium quality ABS 3-piece plastic case specially designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 with GPIO access.
CanaKit Low Noise Fan
CanaKit Exclusive Low Noise Bearing System Fan
CanaKit PiSwitch
Convenient On/Off Power Switch with LED indicator for the Raspberry Pi.
Samsung 32 GB EVO+
High performance EVO+ Class 10 MicroSD card pre-loaded with NOOBS.
CanaKit 3.5A USB-C Power Supply
CanaKit 3.5A USB-C power supply (UL Listed) is specially designed and tested for the Raspberry Pi 4. This power supply incorporates a noise filter to provide the highest stability.
CanaKit Micro HDMI Cable
CanaKit Micro HDMI to HDMI Cable - 6 foot (Supports up to 4K 60p)
USB MicroSD Card Reader
Set of Heat Sinks
1. You get pretty much everything you need to get started (excluding monitor, keyboard, mouse)
2. Buying all the stuff separately you will come close to how much the kit cost anyways. Unless you can find some cheap better quality buys. This kit is worth it.
As for RPI4, I suggest invest in active cooling. You could get a pi fan that i found out, will snap right into the case. They do currently run hotter than rpi3. The little fan cooled my pi down at least 10 degrees C°. Definitely do consider active cooling.
Performance: I write software for a living. In some of my more sophisticated programs there are performance metrics so I can measure if new algorithms speed up or slow down a program. Using those I can say this thing is faster than my HP Elitebook laptop (AMD PRO A12-9800B 8 compute cores 2.7GHz) for a single threaded process. Obviously the laptop can do more things in parallel and it is also hampered by 100 different Windows threads and I.T. bull***t and it is running Cygwin on top of Windows ... so not a totally fair comparison, but still, the Pi4 is compiling the program faster, loading faster (SD card vs a hard disk) and executing faster. Just saying, I am impressed.
Thermal: Although the Pi should run fine without additional heatsinks and fan, heat is what ages electronics. I would definitely recommend a kit with a fan. The fan with this kit is so quiet it is hard to tell if it is running. That is good for a home theater since video is not super intensive and you don't want any background noise.
Use: Put this $100 computer on the back of your TV add a ~$20 wireless keyboard, connect to your home's WiFi and you've got a home computer that is very snappy for 99.9% of (non-gaming) users.
Raspian Linux: All the normal tools and libraries I need installed without a problem
This thing really is a possible laptop replacement. I got the 4 gig version, and it's hard to get it to use much more than 1 gb, actually - it took a few open tabs (including gmail) in chrome, audacity, some file managers, a couple terminals, and finally the arduino ide pushed it just a little past 1 gb reported. This was running NGINX, MariaDB, some of my daemons, VNCserver and a few odds and ends in the background as well.
While it's not *quite* as fast as my old Lenovo core 2 duo (which has an SSD) - it's close, and maybe faster for code that manages to use all 4 cores.
The bad:
The heatsinks are in "joke" territory. Even at idle you're almost throttling. A fan as shown on the "explaining computers" youtube channel was addded, and it stays as cool as can be now, extremely nice, the noctua 40mm fan is worth the bucks for this. Use a 1.5" hole saw, very carefully, in the top...
SystemD changes (not rpi's fault) broke a few things....again. It actually erased a couple of my .service files and I had to put new copies in a new place and then enable them through systemctl, vs it just figuring out they were in the right directory.
A lot of things are nicer in Buster...network setup in particular, the cpu temperature monitor is nice...it's just generally slicker than Stretch was.
I'll be getting more of these...
This can almost be a replacement for an entire desktop. It’s sufficient enough for browsing the web and checking email.
USB-C connector. Very welcome. Pity that is not made correctly and works with almost zero USB-C devices.
They shoulda just upped the RAM and CPU on this. Instead they did a rewrite and the rewrite was average at best. This is "The Force Awakens" compared to "A New Hope" … you can watch it and its OK but it's just a remake, done in a lazy way.