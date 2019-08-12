I got one of these direct from Canakit a couple days ago, and have tried it with a fresh Raspian Buster as well as an upgrade from Stretch via the "change the sources for apt and do update and dist-upgrade" route. There were a couple of bumps in the latter due to some changes, but I managed to overcome them and will be keeping that extensively modified to my taste version.

This thing really is a possible laptop replacement. I got the 4 gig version, and it's hard to get it to use much more than 1 gb, actually - it took a few open tabs (including gmail) in chrome, audacity, some file managers, a couple terminals, and finally the arduino ide pushed it just a little past 1 gb reported. This was running NGINX, MariaDB, some of my daemons, VNCserver and a few odds and ends in the background as well.

While it's not *quite* as fast as my old Lenovo core 2 duo (which has an SSD) - it's close, and maybe faster for code that manages to use all 4 cores.



The bad:

The heatsinks are in "joke" territory. Even at idle you're almost throttling. A fan as shown on the "explaining computers" youtube channel was addded, and it stays as cool as can be now, extremely nice, the noctua 40mm fan is worth the bucks for this. Use a 1.5" hole saw, very carefully, in the top...



SystemD changes (not rpi's fault) broke a few things....again. It actually erased a couple of my .service files and I had to put new copies in a new place and then enable them through systemctl, vs it just figuring out they were in the right directory.

A lot of things are nicer in Buster...network setup in particular, the cpu temperature monitor is nice...it's just generally slicker than Stretch was.



I'll be getting more of these...