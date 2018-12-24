|Brand
|Carfidant
|Item Weight
|9.6 ounces
|Package Dimensions
|6.6 x 4.2 x 2.8 inches
|Item model number
|5
|Manufacturer Part Number
|CARF-C305
- Save 5% on Ultimate Sealant Wax when you purchase 1 or more Ultimate Scratch & Swirl Remover offered by Carfidant. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code 7HS9R5BX. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on Ultimate Car Interior & Exterior Cleaner when you purchase 1 or more Ultimate Scratch & Swirl Remover offered by Carfidant. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code NYWXO7KB. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on Ultimate Wheel Cleaner when you purchase 1 or more Ultimate Scratch & Swirl Remover offered by Carfidant. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code JNSUKSRY. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on Ultimate Tire Shine when you purchase 1 or more Ultimate Scratch & Swirl Remover offered by Carfidant. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code RCT7IYS3. Here's how (restrictions apply)
- Save 5% on Ultimate Trim & Plastic Restorer when you purchase 1 or more Ultimate Scratch & Swirl Remover offered by Carfidant. Select "Add both to Cart" to automatically apply promo code G7NDCHYF. Here's how (restrictions apply)