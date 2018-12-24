My initial reaction to their scratch remover product is WOW! Some idiot and I'm not saying who got very very angry at some tree sap that was stuck on the hood of my Tahoe that seemed virtually indestructible. Well this same idiot (me) decided steel wool would take this sap off and it most certainly did, along with most of my clear cote. So my issue wasn't so much single scratches as severe scuff marks. I wasn't expecting a miracle by any means but this stuff worked well beyond any expectations that I had. Are the scuffs gone? No, but they look much much better. I would say a 70% less noticeable than before. I actually ran out of light working on it today and plan on using it more when its bright outside. The scuff marks are only visible from certain angles. If I can get further improvement I will update my review. I believe this is a great product and would recommend with two stipulations. #1 Have realistic expectations about the severity of what this can fix, but even some fairly bad scratches can be made less visible. #2 If you are applying this by hand it will take some serious time and elbow grease, not a huge surprise but be warned.