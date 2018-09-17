- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch OLED Model & Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel Bag Ultra Slim Felt Pouch for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021 with 5 Game Cartridges Holders –Grey
About this item
- Pouch dimensions: 10"×4.7"×1.25"; Excellent craftsmanship, simple, professional yet stylish design, an ideal case for storing your Nintendo Switch OLED Model 2021 and Nintendo Switch 2017 and some small accessories
- Made from premium quality durable felt material with soft lining, protecting your Switch from dust, scratches and bumps damages
- Five game cartridges holders are designed on the front of the pouch for storing your game cartridges
- Classic elastic cord and fastener design secure the closure, very convenient to open and close, keeping your Switch well-protected in the case
- Lightweight carrying pouch, easy to carry in hands or put in your backpacks and handbags when heading out
Product Description
ProCase portable felt carrying case is exclusively designed for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021 Console. This pouch is lightweight and durable, simple yet practical, protecting your precious Switch from dust, scratches or any other potential damages in daily use. Perfect for keeping your Nintendo Switch securely stored when travelling or leaving unused.
Perfect Size
- Pouch dimensions: 10"×4.7"×1.25"inches; Exclusively designed for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021.
- Excellent craftsmanship, simple yet stylish design, a must-have for storing your Switch and some of its accessories.
Full Protection
- The exterior was made from high quality durable felt material, offering great protection for your Switch from dust, water and bumps damages.
- Soft microfiber interior provides a comfortable touch and protects your Switch from being scratched.
Extra Features
Elastic cord and fastener design secure the closure of the bag, very convenient to open and close.
Extra 5 game cartridges holders on the front of the pouch for storing your game cartridges.
This pouch is lightweight and compact, easy to grab in hands or put in backpack when heading out.
|Nintendo Switch EVA Carrying Case
|Nintendo Switch Felt Carrying Case
|Nintendo Switch Flip Case with 2 Screen Protectors, Black
|Nintendo Switch Flip Case with 2 Screen Protectors, Red & Blue
|Foldable Cell Phone and Tablet Stand
|(4 Pieces)Screen Cleaning Cloth Wipes
|Compatible Device
|Nintendo Switch 2017
|Nintendo Switch 2017
|Nintendo Switch 2017
|Nintendo Switch 2017
|Phones and tablets from 4 to 13 inch
|Cellphone/Tablet/Computer/Camera/TV Screens
|Game Cartridges Holder
|8
|5
|Material
|EVA
|Felt
|TPU + Nylon & Tempered Glass
|TPU + Nylon & Tempered Glass
|Metal
|Faux Suede
|Available Color
|Black
|Black/Navy/Pink
|Black/Red & Blue
|Black/Red & Blue
|Black/Silver/Gold/Rosegold
|Black/Navy/Red
|Dimensions
|10.6"×5.1"×2.4"
|10"×4.7"×1.25"
|4"×3.11"×4.92"
|3"x 3"
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2018
Pros: Looks fashionable, holds some cables, carries games, slim. Perfect for A to B traveling(ie, train, car rides, going to friends place, etc.)
Cons: not much protections from drops, joycon anolog sticks gets pushed frequently, button may destitch from the pressure of the elastic
I’m going to compare this to the Nintendo branded switch car. I just bought that case for 19.99, two dollars more than this product. I do this mainly because from a value standpoint, the choice between the two is obvious.
This case offers no protection and flimsy elastic to hold your expensive games and elastic, placed on the outside flap. Further the only means to securely close the case is a flimsy elastic wrapped around a cheaply made and non-securely sewn button which I’m sure will eventually wear out after a year. The case itself doesn’t look good in real life.. admittedly in the picture the material looks pretty handsome but receiving and feeling the material it screams cheap. What is really disappointing is the inside of the case which is this microfiber that seems to only have been sewn on the edges of the case meaning the material hangs loose in the middle. Lastly the case has no handle which means unless it’s going in a backpack presumably you will be clutching this case wherever you go.
The Nintendo default case has a hard plastic on the outside, additional compartments in the middle, plastic holders that fit inside the case compartment to hold your cartridges, and a zipper that holds it all together (no chance of falling out) it had a handle and had a far higher quality of materials than this case. Yes it is a little thicker but not by much, maybe a little more than twice as thick.
Look I’m not saying the Nintendo case is great, all I’m saying is I think if you buy this you’ll be disappointed, especially comparing this to other cases. Just look around and find something else because the quality and value in this case is nearly non existant
This case by Pro Case is exactly what I realized I really needed. I usually bring my Switch with me in the car when I go out driving for Lyft and Uber for those times when I'm just taking a break between rides. I keep it in the glove box, and there's not much room in there, but I wanted my Switch to be protected. So I decided to get this new case because with the flap opening it's a lot quicker to get the console in and out compared to a zippered case, it still has a few game card slots, and it's so soft on the inside, with a nice material on the outside as well. When I put my Switch in it I feel like I'm tucking it into bed. The materials and design look like it was hand-made, but by a professional. I also like the look of it, it doesn't look like an electronics case. If someone saw it sitting on a table in my house they would have no clue that it has anything to do with gaming. I'm an adult who likes to play Nintendo games, and with this case I still feel like an adult walking around with it, like a gentleman.
The cons to this case is that the felt is a little too soft. I can easily press the buttons on the joy cons and move the joysticks while the Switch is inside the case. Also, don’t expect to fit any other accessories along with the console because it’s a tight fit. There are slots for five game cartridges though. I find myself being more careful with this case compared to a hard shell case, like when setting it down on a table. It should be set facing up or else you’ll risk putting pressure on the joysticks. If you are looking for a case that provides more protection, I suggest getting a case that has a hard shell.
Overall, the ProCase Carrying Case for the Switch is a great looking case with a simple design. It’s my favorite case as of right now, and I use it almost every day when going out. I wish it would provide a bit more protection though, you just have to be a bit more careful with it.
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2018
Edit: The button fell off after 1 day of use.
Only issue I found was that it's not moulded to give extra space for the thumb slicks, but I'd still recommend.