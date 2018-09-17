This product fails on a number of fronts and buyers should beware before purchasing this product.



I’m going to compare this to the Nintendo branded switch car. I just bought that case for 19.99, two dollars more than this product. I do this mainly because from a value standpoint, the choice between the two is obvious.



This case offers no protection and flimsy elastic to hold your expensive games and elastic, placed on the outside flap. Further the only means to securely close the case is a flimsy elastic wrapped around a cheaply made and non-securely sewn button which I’m sure will eventually wear out after a year. The case itself doesn’t look good in real life.. admittedly in the picture the material looks pretty handsome but receiving and feeling the material it screams cheap. What is really disappointing is the inside of the case which is this microfiber that seems to only have been sewn on the edges of the case meaning the material hangs loose in the middle. Lastly the case has no handle which means unless it’s going in a backpack presumably you will be clutching this case wherever you go.



The Nintendo default case has a hard plastic on the outside, additional compartments in the middle, plastic holders that fit inside the case compartment to hold your cartridges, and a zipper that holds it all together (no chance of falling out) it had a handle and had a far higher quality of materials than this case. Yes it is a little thicker but not by much, maybe a little more than twice as thick.



Look I’m not saying the Nintendo case is great, all I’m saying is I think if you buy this you’ll be disappointed, especially comparing this to other cases. Just look around and find something else because the quality and value in this case is nearly non existant