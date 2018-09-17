Share
FREE delivery February 24 - 28 if you spend $25 on items shipped by Amazon
Or fastest delivery February 22 - 24
[{"displayPrice":"$13.99","priceAmount":13.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"13","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"3tk49dFYWjKYt4jB4gpf2yzCNVg1SQavGL16WxNpuq9szJkz0Ee4%2F%2F5ogjJ1IxgltnKeORuTJ0nwnKcMnrcq8P1n02WUd4wDdjzprCRRBRFBmTGPUBxw%2Bmx9Zn49n5wPonIA3h2aqNGNl48g0kXZoIbJ74GlfIWEho2DKX69fdCZeHnoRfoL4F2QoLQFzmpD","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$13.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$13.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
ProCase Carrying Case for... has been added to your Cart
Compare New (2) from
$13.99

FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Other Sellers on Amazon
Added
$14.99
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items shipped by Amazon.
Or get faster shipping on this item starting at $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Sold by: Tech Vendor
Sold by: Tech Vendor
(182326 ratings)
100% positive over last 12 months
In Stock.
Shipping rates and Return policy

ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch OLED Model & Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel Bag Ultra Slim Felt Pouch for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021 with 5 Game Cartridges Holders –Grey

Platform : Nintendo Switch
4.6 out of 5 stars 2,735 ratings
Was: $14.99 Details
Price: $13.99 Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
You Save: $1.00 (7%)
Only 1 left in stock - order soon.
Gray

Enhance your purchase

About this item

  • Pouch dimensions: 10"×4.7"×1.25"; Excellent craftsmanship, simple, professional yet stylish design, an ideal case for storing your Nintendo Switch OLED Model 2021 and Nintendo Switch 2017 and some small accessories
  • Made from premium quality durable felt material with soft lining, protecting your Switch from dust, scratches and bumps damages
  • Five game cartridges holders are designed on the front of the pouch for storing your game cartridges
  • Classic elastic cord and fastener design secure the closure, very convenient to open and close, keeping your Switch well-protected in the case
  • Lightweight carrying pouch, easy to carry in hands or put in your backpacks and handbags when heading out
New (2) from $13.99 FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon.
Make it a bundle
We found 2 bundles with this item:
ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch OLED Model & Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel Bag Ultra Slim Felt Pouch for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021 with 5 Game Cartridges Holders –Grey

Frequently bought together

  • ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch OLED Model & Nintendo Switch, Portable Travel Bag Ultra Slim Felt Pouch for Nintend
  • +
  • amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector Compatible with Nintendo Switch OLED model 2021 (3-Pack)
  • +
  • SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch - SDSQXAO-128G-GNCZN
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
Some of these items ship sooner than the others.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Special offers and product promotions

  • Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

Felt-Switch

ProCase portable felt carrying case is exclusively designed for Nintendo Switch 2017 / Switch OLED Model 2021 Console. This pouch is lightweight and durable, simple yet practical, protecting your precious Switch from dust, scratches or any other potential damages in daily use. Perfect for keeping your Nintendo Switch securely stored when travelling or leaving unused.

Carrying Case Ultra Slim Professional Protective Felt Pouch Switch-YL05-2Glass-Black Nintendo Switch Flip Case with 2 Screen Protectors Desktop Universal Portable Rotatable Metal Stand Holder for iPhone, iPad, Kindle, Nintendo Switch Screen Cleaner for Cellphone, Computer, Camera, TV Screens -4 Pack
Nintendo Switch EVA Carrying Case Nintendo Switch Felt Carrying Case Nintendo Switch Flip Case with 2 Screen Protectors, Black Nintendo Switch Flip Case with 2 Screen Protectors, Red & Blue Foldable Cell Phone and Tablet Stand (4 Pieces)Screen Cleaning Cloth Wipes
Compatible Device Nintendo Switch 2017 Nintendo Switch 2017 Nintendo Switch 2017 Nintendo Switch 2017 Phones and tablets from 4 to 13 inch Cellphone/Tablet/Computer/Camera/TV Screens
Game Cartridges Holder 8 5
Material EVA Felt TPU + Nylon & Tempered Glass TPU + Nylon & Tempered Glass Metal Faux Suede
Available Color Black Black/Navy/Pink Black/Red & Blue Black/Red & Blue Black/Silver/Gold/Rosegold Black/Navy/Red
Dimensions 10.6"×5.1"×2.4" 10"×4.7"×1.25" 4"×3.11"×4.92" 3"x 3"

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
2,735 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
12%
3 star
6%
2 star
2%
1 star
2%

Top reviews from the United States

RAdan
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Slim Case!
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2018
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Customer image
RAdan
5.0 out of 5 stars Amazing Slim Case!
Reviewed in the United States on September 17, 2018
I was embarrassed carrying a Super Mario case around, so I bought this case because it looked more sleek. Well, I love the case. Holds 5 games perfectly, I tried stacking more games to hold all of my games but it didn’t fit comfortably. I have the Nyko battery pack, and my charging cable inside as well. With everything inside, it’s a more fitted it. The case fits better with just your switch without a case, but who would do that?
Pros: Looks fashionable, holds some cables, carries games, slim. Perfect for A to B traveling(ie, train, car rides, going to friends place, etc.)
Cons: not much protections from drops, joycon anolog sticks gets pushed frequently, button may destitch from the pressure of the elastic
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
47 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Kiwi
1.0 out of 5 stars Value isn’t here
Reviewed in the United States on January 5, 2019
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jackie
5.0 out of 5 stars Nice, sleek design
Reviewed in the United States on September 27, 2018
Color: GrayVerified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
31 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ryan Dale
5.0 out of 5 stars High quality and the perfect balance of simplicity and functionality.
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2019
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Ben Zhao
5.0 out of 5 stars One of my favorite cases but lacks protection.
Reviewed in the United States on December 12, 2018
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Customer image
Ben Zhao
5.0 out of 5 stars One of my favorite cases but lacks protection.
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2018
I wanted a case for my Switch that was more low profile so I decided to try this case. I liked how it didn't look like an obvious Nintendo Switch carrying case. Many Switch cases have logos of the company that manufactures them or decals of various games, but I’m glad this one doesn’t. I have the black colored one, but it looks more dark grey to me. It has a felt exterior and a soft touch fabric interior. It looks very professional and slim, I can carry it out without drawing any attention to it.

The cons to this case is that the felt is a little too soft. I can easily press the buttons on the joy cons and move the joysticks while the Switch is inside the case. Also, don’t expect to fit any other accessories along with the console because it’s a tight fit. There are slots for five game cartridges though. I find myself being more careful with this case compared to a hard shell case, like when setting it down on a table. It should be set facing up or else you’ll risk putting pressure on the joysticks. If you are looking for a case that provides more protection, I suggest getting a case that has a hard shell.

Overall, the ProCase Carrying Case for the Switch is a great looking case with a simple design. It’s my favorite case as of right now, and I use it almost every day when going out. I wish it would provide a bit more protection though, you just have to be a bit more careful with it.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer image
10 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Erick
5.0 out of 5 stars Pretty sweet and gives a good case for the switch
Reviewed in the United States on August 3, 2018
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Dimitri
1.0 out of 5 stars Cheap, poor build quality
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 1, 2019
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Jack
4.0 out of 5 stars Can’t complain for a tenner
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 27, 2022
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Joe glendenning
5.0 out of 5 stars Great switch case
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on July 7, 2019
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
HellBellMell
4.0 out of 5 stars Really nice
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 10, 2020
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Report abuse
*
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 20, 2020
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Report abuse