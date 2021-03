This is just about the coolest thing since moon lamps. I'm a book lover and this is just awesome! I'm getting one for my best friend too for Christmas!



It's a little smaller than I expected. I thought it would be about the size of a paperback novel but not quite. It's also a little... firm?... at first. like the binding of a new book when you get it. lol. It doesn't open up and lay flat easily right out of the box. I had to fold it all the way open (so the front cover and back cover were touching) several times to break it in a little and it lays almost flat now. I'm sure the more I use it the looser it will get.



Opening the cover is the only way to turn it on and it is also how you change the color of the light. just open and close it repeatedly until the color you want comes on. to turn it off just close the book! I will probably turn this into a craft project and print a 'cover' for the book and decoupage it on the front and back to personalize it a bit. I'm sure if you were so inclined, you could REALLY make this awesome by carefully replacing the paper inside with a handmade one printed with copies of your favorite book's pages!