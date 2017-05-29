Certified Refurbished Kin... has been added to your Cart
Add Accessories
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers (Previous Generation - 7th)

by Amazon
4.3 out of 5 stars 9,430 ratings
List Price $99.99
With Deal: $69.99 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $30.00 (30%)
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC.
Black
Wi-Fi
DTCP
Special offers display on your device’s lockscreen. Learn more
  • A Certified Refurbished Paperwhite E-reader is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new
  • New, higher resolution display (300 ppi)--now with twice as many pixels
  • Now with Bookerly, our exclusive font, hand-crafted from the ground up for faster reading with less eyestrain
  • Built-in adjustable light--read day and night
  • Unlike tablets, no screen glare, even in bright sunlight
  • A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
  • Massive selection, lowest prices--over a million titles at $2.99 or less
  • Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles
Shop Certified Refurbished Devices
Kindle Paperwhite - our best-selling Kindle

Highest resolution e-reader display

With twice as many pixels as the previous generation, Kindle Paperwhite has an improved high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp, laser quality text.

No glare in bright sunlight

Unlike reflective tablet and smartphone screens, Kindle Paperwhite reads like paper.

Read comfortably with one hand

Lighter than a paperback, comfortably hold Kindle Paperwhite in one hand for those times when you can’t put the book down.

Charge monthly, not daily

Kindle Paperwhite won't leave you tethered to an outlet. A single charge can last up to six weeks (based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless turned off and the light setting at ten).

Won't tire your eyes in the dark

Kindle Paperwhite guides light toward the surface of the display with its built-in front light—unlike back-lit tablets that shine in your eyes—so you can read comfortably for hours without eyestrain. Adjust your screen's brightness for great reading in any light.

Next-generation reading experience

Kindle Paperwhite offers Bookerly, an exclusive font crafted from the ground up for reading on digital screens. Warm and contemporary, Bookerly is inspired by the artistry of the best fonts in modern print books, but is hand-crafted for great readability at any font size.

Typesetting engine lays out words just as the author intended for beautiful rendering of pages. With improved character spacing and the addition of hyphenation, justification, kerning, ligatures, and drop cap support, our best-in-class typography helps you read faster with less eyestrain.

Enjoy reading with larger font sizes without compromising your reading experience. Page layout and margins automatically adapt to work well at even the largest font sizes. The typography and layout improvements are available on over half a million books, including many best sellers, with thousands more being added every week.

Lose yourself in a book

By design, Kindle Paperwhite is purpose-built for reading and creates a sanctuary so you can lose yourself in a book. Unlike tablets and phones, Kindle doesn’t distract you with social media, emails, and text messages.

Every Kindle E-reader
Reads like a book

Flip through books while saving your place

Page Flip makes it easy to find pictures, charts, maps and even your notes and highlights from different parts of a book. While you swipe to other pages or zoom out to see page thumbnails, Page Flip automatically saves the page you’re reading, pinning it to the side of your screen so you’ll never lose your place.

Sharp, dark text

Enjoy text that reads like the printed page. Our fonts, such as Bookerly, have been hand-tuned at the pixel level for maximum readability.

Export and share notes

It’s now easy to export notes and highlights from a book to your e-mail, so you can always have them on-hand for reference. Receive your notes both as an easily printable PDF that’s ready to bring to your book club, and as a simple file you can open in your favorite spreadsheet app.

Read comfortably with one hand

Lighter than a paperback, comfortably hold Kindle in one hand for those times when you can’t put the book down.

Lose yourself in a book

By design, Kindle is purpose-built for reading and creates a sanctuary so you can lose yourself in a book. Unlike tablets and phones, Kindle doesn’t distract you with social media, emails, and text messages

and goes beyond a book

Won't tire your eyes in the dark

Unlike back-lit tablets that shine in your eyes, Kindle guides light toward the surface of the display with its built-in front light so you can read comfortably for hours without eyestrain.

Learn more about a book before you start reading

With About This Book, see background information about the author, other books in the series, and more.

Adjust your text size

Choose from eight text sizes to prevent tired eyes and keep you reading longer.

Share your library

With Family Library, you and your family can access and easily share not only your own Kindle books, but also books from the linked Amazon account of a spouse or partner.

In-line footnotes

With a single tap, read the complete text of each footnote without losing your place in the book.

X-Ray lets you explore the “Bones of the Book”

See all the passages across a book that mention relevant ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places, or topics of interest. The X-Ray timeline view lets you easily flip through notable passages to remind yourself of what’s happened in the book, or navigate easily through images.

Look it up instantly while you read

Smart Lookup integrates entries from The New Oxford American Dictionary with information from X-Ray and Wikipedia, so you can access definitions, characters, settings, and more without losing your place.

Know how long it will take to finish that last chapter

Time to Read is personalized based on your reading speed, and is constantly updated as your speed and habits change. At a glance you’ll know how much time it will take to finish a chapter or book.

Translate passages instantly

Tap any word or highlight a section to instantly translate it into other languages, including Spanish, Japanese, and more. Translations are provided by Bing Translator.

Massive Selection, low prices

Unlimited reading on any device with Prime

Prime Reading gives you unlimited access to over a thousand books, current magazines, comics, Kindle Singles, and more. With access from any device – including your phone, tablet, or Kindle – you can read however you want, wherever you want.

Low book prices

Over a million titles are priced at $2.99 or less. Over 2 million titles are $9.99 or less.

Kindle Unlimited

With Kindle Unlimited, you can read as much as you want, choosing from over 1 million titles and thousands of audiobooks. Freely explore new authors, books, and genres on any device for just $9.99 a month. Try Kindle Unlimited free for 30 days. Learn More.

Exclusive Kindle titles

Over 1 million Kindle exclusive titles that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, including books by best-selling authors such as Kurt Vonnegut, Ian Fleming, Oliver Pötzsch, and Arthur C. Clarke.

Massive selection

Millions of books (including the latest best sellers), newspapers, magazines, Kindle Singles, and more.

Kindle MatchBook

For thousands of qualifying books, your past, present, and future print-edition purchases allow you to buy the Kindle edition for $2.99 or less. Learn More.

Free books in the public domain

Millions of titles in the public domain, such as A Tale of Two Cities, Les Misérables, Pride and Prejudice, and more are available for free.

Free book samples

Download and read a sample for free before you decide to buy.

Never be without a book

Get books in seconds

Shop Amazon's expansive selection, choose a title, and begin reading in seconds. Download books in under 60 seconds—no computer required.

Lend your books

Lend eligible Kindle books to other Kindle or Kindle app users for up to 14 days. Learn More.

Connect wirelessly

New titles and archived items are a simple connection away. Connect easily to your home Wi-Fi network or Wi-Fi hotspots on the road.

Connect free at AT&T hotspots

Enjoy free Wi-Fi access at AT&T hotspots across the U.S.

Find a new favorite with Goodreads

Discover great books with Goodreads on Kindle, an integrated experience that makes it easier than ever to connect and share great reads with friends. Some Goodreads on Kindle features are only available when connected to Wi-Fi.

Buy once, read everywhere

Free Kindle app

Download the Kindle app on your phone, tablet, PC or Mac to keep reading when you don’t have your Kindle with you. Learn More.

Switch devices without losing your place

Amazon's Whispersync technology remembers where you left off in a book, so you can seamlessly switch between your Kindle and the Kindle app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer without ever losing your place.

It's not screen time - it's book time

Set goals and celebrate with achievement badges

Kids can read books in a simple, fun, and safe environment designed specifically for them with Kindle FreeTime. Kids are rewarded with achievement badges when they reach their reading milestones. A progress report keeps parents updated on total time spent reading, number of words looked up, badges earned, and books read.

Tackle more challenging books

For kids reading their first chapter books, Word Wise, available on many popular English language titles, makes it easier to enjoy and quickly understand more challenging books. Short and simple definitions automatically appear above difficult words, so they can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Tap on a word to bring up a simple card with definitions, synonyms, and more.

Read children’s books and comics

Kindle supports children’s books with Kindle Text Pop-Up, and comic books with Kindle Panel View which allows you to read a comic book panel by panel.

Kindle FreeTime Unlimited

For as little as $2.99 per month, kids get unlimited access to hundreds of hand-picked chapter books and early readers, all curated for age-appropriateness, so parents don’t have to spend time and money guessing what their kids will enjoy.

Vocabulary Builder

When kids look up words on Kindle, they are automatically added to the Vocabulary Builder on their device. With Vocabulary Builder, they can use flashcards to learn the definitions and usage of words.

Easy-to-use parental controls

Parents can have peace of mind that kids won’t access inappropriate content or websites, or accidentally make purchases as Kindle FreeTime blocks access to browsing and purchasing in the Kindle Store, access to the Internet, access to Wikipedia, and disables social sharing.

Personalize your Kindle

Better together

Slim, form-fitting covers designed by Amazon perfectly fit your Kindle and provide full front and back protection. The covers are easy to securely attach and remove, and fold back for easy one-handed reading. They automatically put your Kindle to sleep when closed and wake upon opening, making it easy to jump back into your books. This current generation Kindle Paperwhite is compatible with all previous generation Kindle Paperwhite covers and accessories.

We've got you covered

Choose a cover crafted from premium natural leather or durable polyurethane with a matching microfiber interior. The cover protects your Kindle and keeps your screen clean without adding bulk, making it perfect for taking your Kindle wherever you go.

Wifi or Wifi + Free Cellular Connectivity
...and goes beyond a book

Read more challenging books

Particularly for young readers, Word Wise makes it easier to enjoy and quickly understand more challenging books. Short and simple definitions automatically appear above difficult words, so you can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Tap on a word to bring up a simple card with definitions, synonyms, and more. Available on many popular English language titles.

Build your vocabulary

Words looked up in the dictionary are automatically added to Vocabulary Builder to expand your knowledge and reinforce retention. Swipe through your vocabulary words, quiz yourself with flashcards, and instantly see those words in context.

Learn more about a book before you start reading

With About This Book, see background information about the author, other books in the series, and more.

Adjust your text size

Choose from eight text sizes to prevent tired eyes and keep you reading longer.

Share your library

With Family Library, you and your family can access and easily share not only your own Kindle books, but also books from the linked Amazon account of a spouse or partner.

Share with friends on Goodreads

With Goodreads on Kindle, you can connect with the largest online community of book lovers, see what your friends are reading, share highlights, and rate the books you read. Some Goodreads on Kindle features are only available when connected to Wi-Fi.

Pick up where you left off

Whispersync technology synchronizes your last page read, bookmarks, and annotations across all your devices so you can pick up exactly where you left off reading.

X-Ray lets you explore the "Bones of the Book"

See all the passages across a book that mention relevant ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places, or topics of interest. The X-Ray timeline view lets you easily flip through notable passages to remind yourself of what’s happened in the book, or navigate easily through images.

Look it up instantly while you read

Smart Lookup integrates entries from The New Oxford American Dictionary with information from X-Ray and Wikipedia, so you can access definitions, characters, settings, and more without losing your place.

Know how long it will take to finish that last chapter

Time to Read is personalized based on your reading speed, and is constantly updated as your speed and habits change. At a glance you’ll know how much time it will take to finish a chapter or book.

In-line footnotes

With a single tap, read the complete text of each footnote without losing your place in the book.

Translate passages instantly

Tap any word or highlight a section to instantly translate it into other languages, including Spanish, Japanese, and more. Translations are provided by Bing Translator.
Never be without a book

Get books in seconds

Shop Amazon's expansive selection, choose a title, and begin reading in seconds. Download books in under 60 seconds—no computer required.

Borrow from your public library

With our fast, free wireless delivery, borrow Kindle books from your public library and start reading on your Kindle. Learn more

Lend your books

Lend eligible Kindle books to other Kindle or Kindle app users for up to 14 days. Learn more

Connect wirelessly

New titles and archived items are a simple connection away. Connect easily to your home Wi-Fi network or Wi-Fi hotspots on the road.

Connect free at AT&T hotspots

Enjoy free Wi-Fi access at AT&T hotspots across the U.S.

Find a new favorite with Goodreads

Discover great books with Goodreads on Kindle, an integrated experience that makes it easier than ever to connect and share great reads with friends. Some Goodreads on Kindle features are only available when connected to Wi-Fi.
DisplayAmazon’s 6" Paperwhite display technology with E Ink Carta™ and built-in light, 300 ppi, optimized font technology, 16-level gray scale
Size6.7" x 4.6" x 0.36" (169 mm x 117 mm x 9.1 mm)
WeightWi-Fi: 7.2 oz (205 g); Wi-Fi + 3G: 7.6 oz (217 g)
Actual size and weight may vary by configuration and manufacturing process
System RequirementsNone; fully wireless and doesn't require a computer to download content
On-Device Storage4 GB; holds thousands of books
Cloud StorageFree cloud storage for all Amazon content
Battery LifeA single charge lasts up to six weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless off and the light setting at 10. Battery life will vary based on light and wireless usage.
Charge TimeFully charges in approximately 4 hours from a computer via USB cable
Wi-Fi ConnectivitySupports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use the 802.11b, 802.11g, or 802.11n standard with support for WEP, WPA and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS)
Content Formats SupportedKindle Format 8 (AZW3), Kindle (AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, PRC natively; HTML, DOC, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP through conversion
Accessibility FeaturesThe VoiceView screen reader, activated by the Kindle Audio Adapter, enables access to the vast majority of Kindle Paperwhite features. VoiceView features a natural language text-to-speech voice. Visit the Kindle Paperwhite Blind and Visually Impaired Readers Bundle to purchase the latest Kindle Paperwhite with a Kindle Audio Adapter. Please visit the Accessibility for Kindle page to learn more.
DocumentationQuick Start Guide (included in box); Kindle Paperwhite User Guide (pre-installed on device) [PDF]. Additional information in multiple languages available online.
Warranty and Service1-year limited warranty and service included. Use of Kindle is subject to the terms found here.
Included in the BoxKindle Paperwhite, USB 2.0 charging cable and Quick Start Guide
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.3 out of 5 stars
4.3 out of 5
9,430 customer ratings
5 star
69%
4 star
12%
3 star
6%
2 star
4%
1 star
8%
By customer groups & interests
Kindle e-Readers
4.2
Audiobooks
4.2
Travel
4.2
See more

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

battery life kindle paperwhite touch screen easy to use new kindle old kindle love my kindle highly recommend kindle fire much easier brand new much better long time kindle keyboard avid reader new paperwhite kindle app able to read even though reading books

9,409 customer reviews

BShaw
5.0 out of 5 starsHonest Kindle Review
May 29, 2017
Format: ElectronicsVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
12,038 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Glen Rothe
1.0 out of 5 starsWhat has happened to Kindle Support?? Whatever it is... it isn't a good thing.
June 9, 2017
Format: ElectronicsVerified Purchase
Read more
2,162 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Kimberly Edwards-Romero
1.0 out of 5 starsPoor Customer Service. Malfunctioned after a year
March 25, 2018
Format: ElectronicsVerified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview image
299 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
goodtoknow
1.0 out of 5 starsLearned the hard way
October 28, 2017
Format: ElectronicsVerified Purchase
Read more
142 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.