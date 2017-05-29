Let me guess: you love books, but you're not sure you want to get a kindle because you love the feel of books, right?



I'm here to tell you that the kindle is the perfect balance of book and digital format.



SHORT REVIEW

Yes, you should buy a kindle. Get the paperwhite with no ads. You're welcome.



LONG REVIEW

I love physical books too, I'm with you. But I know myself, and I know that once I forget to take the book I'm reading with me, that's it. I'll start another book and rarely finish the first. I also know if I try and read on my phone or iPad that I'll get distracted and start wondering about what's happening on the internet (Instagram's not gonna scroll ITSELF). Either way I'm not finishing the book.



WHY KINDLE

The kindle takes the best of both worlds and mashes them together. The e ink display is honestly incredible. I wish iPhones had an e ink display. It really looks just like a printed page. So you get the experience of reading a physical paper book, but with the perks of being digital.



Namely:

- Share what book you're reading to Goodreads, Facebook, or twitter (so you can look SMORT)

- Built in dictionary (so you can learn the proper spelling of the word SMORT)

- Export your highlights as a PDF



Plus, it'll also sync with the kindle app on your phone so you can squeeze in the final few pages of the chapter while you're in the bathroom (don't pretend you don't do that. You're either on your phone or you're reading the febreeze ingredients)



READING IN BED

The backlight looks great. It's a perfect size. And because it's one page at a time, you overcome another annoyance of physical books: you can read laying down in bed without the awkward "I just need to hold the book weird like this for a second while I finish the left page, then I'll be on the right page and can relax" situation. It's great.



LIBRARY BOOKS

You can check out library books digitally without leaving your house. And yes, you can make highlights and export those as a PDF (to answer your next question, yes, you could technically highlight the whole book, but that would take more time than it's worth).



ADS OR NAH?

Get the one without ads. Remember the problem with reading on your phone? Distractions. Why would you buy a device that ONLY does one thing exceptionally well (isolated reading) and then ruin the experience with ads about products you should buy? Now you're thinking about "oh right, I gotta get my oil changed" or "what am I gonna make for dinner?" instead of whether Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are really ever going to get together.



WHICH MODEL?

And no, you don't need a more expensive kindle. This one works great and the other ones don't give you much more for the money. Get the wifi only model (please, you're REALLY going to use the 3G to download books on the go? Get real).



And yes, this is the best e-reader out there. Come on, it's Amazon. ANY book you want is a few taps away.



WHAT YOU WANT

Kindle Paperwhite (wifi only, cuz really, you're gonna use 3G??) with no ads.



You're furiggin welcome.