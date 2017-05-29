Not Added
Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers (Previous Generation - 7th)
- A Certified Refurbished Paperwhite E-reader is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new
- New, higher resolution display (300 ppi)--now with twice as many pixels
- Now with Bookerly, our exclusive font, hand-crafted from the ground up for faster reading with less eyestrain
- Built-in adjustable light--read day and night
- Unlike tablets, no screen glare, even in bright sunlight
- A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours
- Massive selection, lowest prices--over a million titles at $2.99 or less
- Prime members read free with unlimited access to over a thousand titles
Highest resolution e-reader display
With twice as many pixels as the previous generation, Kindle Paperwhite has an improved high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp, laser quality text.
No glare in bright sunlight
Unlike reflective tablet and smartphone screens, Kindle Paperwhite reads like paper.
Read comfortably with one hand
Lighter than a paperback, comfortably hold Kindle Paperwhite in one hand for those times when you can’t put the book down.
Charge monthly, not daily
Kindle Paperwhite won't leave you tethered to an outlet. A single charge can last up to six weeks (based on a half hour of reading per day with wireless turned off and the light setting at ten).
Won't tire your eyes in the dark
Kindle Paperwhite guides light toward the surface of the display with its built-in front light—unlike back-lit tablets that shine in your eyes—so you can read comfortably for hours without eyestrain. Adjust your screen's brightness for great reading in any light.
Next-generation reading experience
Kindle Paperwhite offers Bookerly, an exclusive font crafted from the ground up for reading on digital screens. Warm and contemporary, Bookerly is inspired by the artistry of the best fonts in modern print books, but is hand-crafted for great readability at any font size.
Typesetting engine lays out words just as the author intended for beautiful rendering of pages. With improved character spacing and the addition of hyphenation, justification, kerning, ligatures, and drop cap support, our best-in-class typography helps you read faster with less eyestrain.
Enjoy reading with larger font sizes without compromising your reading experience. Page layout and margins automatically adapt to work well at even the largest font sizes. The typography and layout improvements are available on over half a million books, including many best sellers, with thousands more being added every week.
Lose yourself in a book
By design, Kindle Paperwhite is purpose-built for reading and creates a sanctuary so you can lose yourself in a book. Unlike tablets and phones, Kindle doesn’t distract you with social media, emails, and text messages.
Flip through books while saving your place
Page Flip makes it easy to find pictures, charts, maps and even your notes and highlights from different parts of a book. While you swipe to other pages or zoom out to see page thumbnails, Page Flip automatically saves the page you’re reading, pinning it to the side of your screen so you’ll never lose your place.
Sharp, dark text
Enjoy text that reads like the printed page. Our fonts, such as Bookerly, have been hand-tuned at the pixel level for maximum readability.
Export and share notes
It’s now easy to export notes and highlights from a book to your e-mail, so you can always have them on-hand for reference. Receive your notes both as an easily printable PDF that’s ready to bring to your book club, and as a simple file you can open in your favorite spreadsheet app.
Learn more about a book before you start reading
With About This Book, see background information about the author, other books in the series, and more.
Adjust your text size
Choose from eight text sizes to prevent tired eyes and keep you reading longer.
Share your library
With Family Library, you and your family can access and easily share not only your own Kindle books, but also books from the linked Amazon account of a spouse or partner.
In-line footnotes
With a single tap, read the complete text of each footnote without losing your place in the book.
X-Ray lets you explore the “Bones of the Book”
See all the passages across a book that mention relevant ideas, fictional characters, historical figures, places, or topics of interest. The X-Ray timeline view lets you easily flip through notable passages to remind yourself of what’s happened in the book, or navigate easily through images.
Look it up instantly while you read
Smart Lookup integrates entries from The New Oxford American Dictionary with information from X-Ray and Wikipedia, so you can access definitions, characters, settings, and more without losing your place.
Know how long it will take to finish that last chapter
Time to Read is personalized based on your reading speed, and is constantly updated as your speed and habits change. At a glance you’ll know how much time it will take to finish a chapter or book.
Translate passages instantly
Tap any word or highlight a section to instantly translate it into other languages, including Spanish, Japanese, and more. Translations are provided by Bing Translator.
Unlimited reading on any device with Prime
Prime Reading gives you unlimited access to over a thousand books, current magazines, comics, Kindle Singles, and more. With access from any device – including your phone, tablet, or Kindle – you can read however you want, wherever you want.
Low book prices
Over a million titles are priced at $2.99 or less. Over 2 million titles are $9.99 or less.
Kindle Unlimited
With Kindle Unlimited, you can read as much as you want, choosing from over 1 million titles and thousands of audiobooks. Freely explore new authors, books, and genres on any device for just $9.99 a month. Try Kindle Unlimited free for 30 days. Learn More.
Exclusive Kindle titles
Over 1 million Kindle exclusive titles that you won’t be able to find anywhere else, including books by best-selling authors such as Kurt Vonnegut, Ian Fleming, Oliver Pötzsch, and Arthur C. Clarke.
Massive selection
Millions of books (including the latest best sellers), newspapers, magazines, Kindle Singles, and more.
Kindle MatchBook
For thousands of qualifying books, your past, present, and future print-edition purchases allow you to buy the Kindle edition for $2.99 or less. Learn More.
Free books in the public domain
Millions of titles in the public domain, such as A Tale of Two Cities, Les Misérables, Pride and Prejudice, and more are available for free.
Free book samples
Download and read a sample for free before you decide to buy.
Get books in seconds
Shop Amazon's expansive selection, choose a title, and begin reading in seconds. Download books in under 60 seconds—no computer required.
Lend your books
Lend eligible Kindle books to other Kindle or Kindle app users for up to 14 days. Learn More.
Connect wirelessly
New titles and archived items are a simple connection away. Connect easily to your home Wi-Fi network or Wi-Fi hotspots on the road.
Connect free at AT&T hotspots
Enjoy free Wi-Fi access at AT&T hotspots across the U.S.
Find a new favorite with Goodreads
Discover great books with Goodreads on Kindle, an integrated experience that makes it easier than ever to connect and share great reads with friends. Some Goodreads on Kindle features are only available when connected to Wi-Fi.
Free Kindle app
Download the Kindle app on your phone, tablet, PC or Mac to keep reading when you don’t have your Kindle with you. Learn More.
Switch devices without losing your place
Amazon's Whispersync technology remembers where you left off in a book, so you can seamlessly switch between your Kindle and the Kindle app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer without ever losing your place.
Set goals and celebrate with achievement badges
Kids can read books in a simple, fun, and safe environment designed specifically for them with Kindle FreeTime. Kids are rewarded with achievement badges when they reach their reading milestones. A progress report keeps parents updated on total time spent reading, number of words looked up, badges earned, and books read.
Tackle more challenging books
For kids reading their first chapter books, Word Wise, available on many popular English language titles, makes it easier to enjoy and quickly understand more challenging books. Short and simple definitions automatically appear above difficult words, so they can keep reading with fewer interruptions. Tap on a word to bring up a simple card with definitions, synonyms, and more.
Read children’s books and comics
Kindle supports children’s books with Kindle Text Pop-Up, and comic books with Kindle Panel View which allows you to read a comic book panel by panel.
Kindle FreeTime Unlimited
For as little as $2.99 per month, kids get unlimited access to hundreds of hand-picked chapter books and early readers, all curated for age-appropriateness, so parents don’t have to spend time and money guessing what their kids will enjoy.
Vocabulary Builder
When kids look up words on Kindle, they are automatically added to the Vocabulary Builder on their device. With Vocabulary Builder, they can use flashcards to learn the definitions and usage of words.
Easy-to-use parental controls
Parents can have peace of mind that kids won’t access inappropriate content or websites, or accidentally make purchases as Kindle FreeTime blocks access to browsing and purchasing in the Kindle Store, access to the Internet, access to Wikipedia, and disables social sharing.
Better together
Slim, form-fitting covers designed by Amazon perfectly fit your Kindle and provide full front and back protection. The covers are easy to securely attach and remove, and fold back for easy one-handed reading. They automatically put your Kindle to sleep when closed and wake upon opening, making it easy to jump back into your books. This current generation Kindle Paperwhite is compatible with all previous generation Kindle Paperwhite covers and accessories.
We've got you covered
Choose a cover crafted from premium natural leather or durable polyurethane with a matching microfiber interior. The cover protects your Kindle and keeps your screen clean without adding bulk, making it perfect for taking your Kindle wherever you go.
I'm here to tell you that the kindle is the perfect balance of book and digital format.
SHORT REVIEW
Yes, you should buy a kindle. Get the paperwhite with no ads. You're welcome.
LONG REVIEW
I love physical books too, I'm with you. But I know myself, and I know that once I forget to take the book I'm reading with me, that's it. I'll start another book and rarely finish the first. I also know if I try and read on my phone or iPad that I'll get distracted and start wondering about what's happening on the internet (Instagram's not gonna scroll ITSELF). Either way I'm not finishing the book.
WHY KINDLE
The kindle takes the best of both worlds and mashes them together. The e ink display is honestly incredible. I wish iPhones had an e ink display. It really looks just like a printed page. So you get the experience of reading a physical paper book, but with the perks of being digital.
Namely:
- Share what book you're reading to Goodreads, Facebook, or twitter (so you can look SMORT)
- Built in dictionary (so you can learn the proper spelling of the word SMORT)
- Export your highlights as a PDF
Plus, it'll also sync with the kindle app on your phone so you can squeeze in the final few pages of the chapter while you're in the bathroom (don't pretend you don't do that. You're either on your phone or you're reading the febreeze ingredients)
READING IN BED
The backlight looks great. It's a perfect size. And because it's one page at a time, you overcome another annoyance of physical books: you can read laying down in bed without the awkward "I just need to hold the book weird like this for a second while I finish the left page, then I'll be on the right page and can relax" situation. It's great.
LIBRARY BOOKS
You can check out library books digitally without leaving your house. And yes, you can make highlights and export those as a PDF (to answer your next question, yes, you could technically highlight the whole book, but that would take more time than it's worth).
ADS OR NAH?
Get the one without ads. Remember the problem with reading on your phone? Distractions. Why would you buy a device that ONLY does one thing exceptionally well (isolated reading) and then ruin the experience with ads about products you should buy? Now you're thinking about "oh right, I gotta get my oil changed" or "what am I gonna make for dinner?" instead of whether Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy are really ever going to get together.
WHICH MODEL?
And no, you don't need a more expensive kindle. This one works great and the other ones don't give you much more for the money. Get the wifi only model (please, you're REALLY going to use the 3G to download books on the go? Get real).
And yes, this is the best e-reader out there. Come on, it's Amazon. ANY book you want is a few taps away.
WHAT YOU WANT
Kindle Paperwhite (wifi only, cuz really, you're gonna use 3G??) with no ads.
You're furiggin welcome.
Now I have had my new Kindle for 2 1/2 months, and the internal clock will no longer keep time. The device is, of course, still under warranty, but it took a couple of hours on the phone (with folks I had a great deal of difficulty understanding) before Amazon finally agreed to send me a new device. Frankly, the amount of time I spent with Kindle Support (my time and theirs) was worth more than the price of a new device.
What was once a great customer service organization has become more of an obstacle than a help. It seems almost as though the goal is to frustrate the customer to the point where he/she just gives up and lives with whatever problem they have. I am very sorry to have to say this.
I’m very disappointed not only in the product but in the fact that after a year when it started to malfunction that I didn’t have the option to ship it at my own cost to be fixed. A new e-reader (same model) cost $189. Am I to just purchase a new one and hope that in a year it doesn’t malfunction?