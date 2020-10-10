- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Charcoal Companion CC1130 Heat-Resistant BPA-Free Durable Stainless Steel Meat Claws
- One Pair of Heat-Resistant, BPA-free, Durable Stainless Steel Meat Claws
- Made Out of Stainless Steel Instead of Plastic or Nylon -- These Will NOT Melt Into Your Food
- Grab, Lift and Shred Roasts and Other Large Pieces of Meat with Ease
- Shred a Smoked Pork Butt into Pulled Pork in Minutes
- Stainless Steel Prongs, TPR Handles, Dishwasher Safe, Each Claw Measures 5 by 4 inches
From the manufacturer
Slash & Serve BBQ Meat Pulled Pork Shredder Claws
CREATING CONFIDENCE AT THE GRILL SINCE 1984.
The Charcoal Companion line of superior barbecue tools, baskets, grids, thermometers, and specialty grilling accessories are designed to meet every outdoor, and even indoor, cooking need. Charcoal Companion has everything you would need for your barbecue and more!
Slash & Serve BBQ Meat Pulled Pork Shredder Claws
These heavy-duty stainless steel meat claws are designed for handling larger pieces of meat such as roasts, turkeys, chickens, and hams. Slide your fingers between the blades for a firm grip and shred a smoked pork butt into pulled pork in a matter of minutes.
- Directions: Place your fingers in between blades and grip the plastic handle. Grab, lift, and shred roasts and other large pieces of meat.
- Care: Wash with a mild dishwashing soap, rinse, and dry immediately. Do not use abrasive scrubbers. Dishwasher safe.
- Warning: Meat claws are sharp. Handle with caution. Metal blades may become hot after shredding cooked meat.
THE PERFECT TOOL FOR SHREDDING MEAT IN SECONDS!
TIME SAVER
The answer to perfectly shredded meat without the mess and headache of knives and forks. Easily grasp and shred pork, chicken, beef, and more with the ultra-sharp claws.
HIGH QUALITY STEEL
Meat claws are made of the best quality stainless steel, which are much durable than the plastic or Nylon claws, and never melt or bent and take heat resistance.
EASY & FUN TO USE
Lift, handle, shred, pull, and carve to your heart’s content. Excellent as turkey lifters, too! Our unique design gives you a perfect handhold for safely managing the super-sharp shredding blades.
Product description
These heavy duty, stainless steel meat claws are designed for handling larger pieces of meat such as roasts, turkeys, chickens, and hams. Use the claws to shred a smoked pork butt into pulled pork in a matter of minutes.