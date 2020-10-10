$15.99
$9.85 delivery: April 28 - May 3
In stock.
Usually ships within 2 to 3 days.
$$15.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$15.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Factory Hardware Store
Sold by Factory Hardware Store
Ships from
Factory Hardware Store
Sold by
Factory Hardware Store
Return policy: This item is returnable
You may be charged a restocking fee upto 50% of item's price for used or damaged returns and upto 100% for materially different item.
Read full return policy
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Charcoal Companion CC1130 Heat-Resistant BPA-Free Durable Stainless Steel Meat Claws

4.6 out of 5 stars 96 ratings
Price: $15.99
Red

Enhance your purchase

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • One Pair of Heat-Resistant, BPA-free, Durable Stainless Steel Meat Claws
  • Made Out of Stainless Steel Instead of Plastic or Nylon -- These Will NOT Melt Into Your Food
  • Grab, Lift and Shred Roasts and Other Large Pieces of Meat with Ease
  • Shred a Smoked Pork Butt into Pulled Pork in Minutes
  • Stainless Steel Prongs, TPR Handles, Dishwasher Safe, Each Claw Measures 5 by 4 inches
Go ahead, give a gift card

Frequently bought together

  • Charcoal Companion CC1130 Heat-Resistant BPA-Free Durable Stainless Steel Meat Claws
  • +
  • ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer with Dual Probe for Smoker Grill BBQ Thermometer
Total price: $64.43
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
grill press garlic roaster smoker grill station kabob baskets
Other Great Products from Charcoal Companion: Great for getting good contact with the grill for the most impressive grill marks. Everything you need to enjoy the rich flavor and silky smooth texture of freshly roasted garlic. You no longer have to sacrifice authentic smoky flavor for the convenience of your gas grill! Marinates, stores, chills and serves food and keeps your BBQ accessories close at hand. The answer for people who want to make kabobs faster and easier…no skewers necessary.

Product description

Color:Red

These heavy duty, stainless steel meat claws are designed for handling larger pieces of meat such as roasts, turkeys, chickens, and hams. Use the claws to shred a smoked pork butt into pulled pork in a matter of minutes.

Product information

Color:Red

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.6 out of 5 stars
4.6 out of 5
96 global ratings
5 star
80%
4 star
7%
3 star
8%
2 star
2%
1 star
3%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

GLORIA NAU
5.0 out of 5 stars A little awkward, but they work.
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Steve
4.0 out of 5 stars Work great but no response from company
Reviewed in the United States on November 4, 2013
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Beaker07
4.0 out of 5 stars Pulled pork made easier
Reviewed in the United States on January 2, 2013
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lacey Lady
5.0 out of 5 stars Scissor-Hands
Reviewed in the United States on March 27, 2015
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Brad
5.0 out of 5 stars Call me Edward Scissor Claws
Reviewed in the United States on July 1, 2013
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Lavender Siren
5.0 out of 5 stars Work really well
Reviewed in the United States on July 28, 2020
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
The Murphy's
4.0 out of 5 stars BBQ time
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2015
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars A Must for the Kitchen!
Reviewed in the United States on May 23, 2017
Color: RedVerified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Best Rated in Barbecue Claws