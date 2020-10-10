I bought these with the intention of using them while cooking my pulled pork. Usually I've got 2 forks in my hands for turning the meat while cooking and shredding it after. I got these and the first time I used them it was great! So much easier to flip the meat while it's cooking and they make shredding so much easier on your hands! It also cut down the time it took me to actually shred the meat and it did just as good of a job as using the couple of forks. If you shred meat for anything I would recommend these!!