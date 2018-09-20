Loading recommendations for you

Charcoal Seasoning Dry BBQ Rub (Large) - 23 oz. Black Magic Charcoal Grill Seasoning Best for Briskets, BBQ Burger, Ribeyes, Pulled Pork, Beef Steaks, Pot Roast, and Grilled Fish

4.5 out of 5 stars 923 ratings
Price: $24.95 ($1.08 / Ounce)
Black Magic
1.37 Pound (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

  • AWARD WINNING BBQ SEASONING: Mis Rubin’s Black Magic steak seasoning has been a household staple in the south for over 80 years. Our irresistible dry rub spice blend has won numerous BBQ awards including the official “Taste of the South Award.”
  • PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION: This savory spice mix is a must have in any kitchen. Want to excite the grill master or home chef in your family? Include it in your next gourmet basket, bbq kit, or special occasion.
  • IMPOSSIBLE TO MISUSE: Whether you are cooking for one, preparing a week’s worth of meal prep, or hosting a giant party, Mis Rubin’s Black Magic steak seasoning and BBQ rub will transform your meat. Feel confident smothering your meat in our blackened seasoning to enhance the flavor of the meat. We promise a savory balanced flavor that will not overpower your steak. You can’t go wrong using Black Magic. It’s even works great in cast iron cooking.
  • GOURMET SPICES: Our Alabama BBQ rub uses only the finest herbs, spices, special charcoal flavor and none of the bad stuff. Black Magic Charcoal BBQ Seasoning is Non Gluten, No MSG, Low Sodium Seasoning. Stock your kitchen pantry with wholesome goodness.
  • MOUTH WATERING FLAVOR: Our southern savory seasoning creates a beautiful mahogany bark on any meat. Best on the grill, Black Magic, magically transforms steaks, like Ribeyes, NY Strips, and Filets into a mouthwatering masterpiece. It’s also surprisingly versatile and is delicious on burgers, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, roasts, wild game and even hearty fish like tuna. A Black Magic steak can’t be beat!

Product details

Flavor Name:Black Magic  |  Size:1.37 Pound (Pack of 1)
  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Package Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 8.03 x 3.58 x 2.64 inches; 1.6 Pounds
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Mis' Rubin's Seasonings
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07KJDG5P3
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 923 ratings

Important information

Legal Disclaimer

Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
923 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
13%
3 star
9%
2 star
2%
1 star
4%
Top reviews from the United States

Hack
1.0 out of 5 stars Better Off Using Just Plain Old Salt & Pepper Than This
Reviewed in the United States on September 20, 2018
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
23 people found this helpful
C/O Jim
5.0 out of 5 stars Takes Steaks to the Next Level
Reviewed in the United States on December 11, 2018
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
10 people found this helpful
Sumoki
5.0 out of 5 stars Yummy Charbroiled Flavor!
Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2019
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
ParrotBayHead
5.0 out of 5 stars Staple in my kitchen!
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2018
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Glen E Thomas
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars My 17 yo sons favorite seasoning
Reviewed in the United States on October 2, 2020
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars My 17 yo sons favorite seasoning
By Glen E Thomas on October 2, 2020
My sone loves the flavor of the rub and asked for me to use it on his steaks and chicken. Good overall flavor easy to apply before searing. I typically cook his steaks in a immersion cooker to 128 degrees pat the steaks dry and apply a liberal amount of the seasoning, sear on each side 3 min and always get steak nirvana.
3 people found this helpful
Just Mida
4.0 out of 5 stars very good spice
Reviewed in the United States on November 10, 2019
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 1.37 Pound (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
Kevin
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointed - Stick with salt, pepper, and garlic powder
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2019
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 1.37 Pound (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
lizann
5.0 out of 5 stars White Magic is great!!
Reviewed in the United States on August 17, 2021
Flavor Name: White MagicSize: 1.37 Pound (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Eugene Geaher
5.0 out of 5 stars Loved it
Reviewed in Australia on July 25, 2020
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
kios78
5.0 out of 5 stars AMAZING!!
Reviewed in Australia on August 29, 2020
Flavor Name: Black MagicSize: 5 Ounce (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
    Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.