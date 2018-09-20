The most accurate term l can use to describe this seasoning is 'blah'. I was expecting something vibrant but this is very, very bland. I purchased this with the hope that it would add a nice hint of savory grill flavor to my burgers, but it failed. Prior to cooking with it I sprinkled some into the palm of my hand to taste it on its own -I wasn't impressed. It tasted like a mixture of weak onion powder, salt, and sawdust. Thinking that maybe searing-heat would unlock the hidden tastiness l liberally sprinkled some on a batch of wagyu sliders and pan seared them to my heart's content, but not my palate's. I even added more seasoning when assembling the sliders, increasing the amount with each slider I ate, but was only rewarded with an increasingly gritty mouth feel. Both this bottle, and a bottle of their whitemagic powder are now in the trash (because they don't accept returns).