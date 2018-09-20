- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Charcoal Seasoning Dry BBQ Rub (Large) - 23 oz. Black Magic Charcoal Grill Seasoning Best for Briskets, BBQ Burger, Ribeyes, Pulled Pork, Beef Steaks, Pot Roast, and Grilled Fish
- AWARD WINNING BBQ SEASONING: Mis Rubin’s Black Magic steak seasoning has been a household staple in the south for over 80 years. Our irresistible dry rub spice blend has won numerous BBQ awards including the official “Taste of the South Award.”
- PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASION: This savory spice mix is a must have in any kitchen. Want to excite the grill master or home chef in your family? Include it in your next gourmet basket, bbq kit, or special occasion.
- IMPOSSIBLE TO MISUSE: Whether you are cooking for one, preparing a week’s worth of meal prep, or hosting a giant party, Mis Rubin’s Black Magic steak seasoning and BBQ rub will transform your meat. Feel confident smothering your meat in our blackened seasoning to enhance the flavor of the meat. We promise a savory balanced flavor that will not overpower your steak. You can’t go wrong using Black Magic. It’s even works great in cast iron cooking.
- GOURMET SPICES: Our Alabama BBQ rub uses only the finest herbs, spices, special charcoal flavor and none of the bad stuff. Black Magic Charcoal BBQ Seasoning is Non Gluten, No MSG, Low Sodium Seasoning. Stock your kitchen pantry with wholesome goodness.
- MOUTH WATERING FLAVOR: Our southern savory seasoning creates a beautiful mahogany bark on any meat. Best on the grill, Black Magic, magically transforms steaks, like Ribeyes, NY Strips, and Filets into a mouthwatering masterpiece. It’s also surprisingly versatile and is delicious on burgers, brisket, ribs, pulled pork, roasts, wild game and even hearty fish like tuna. A Black Magic steak can’t be beat!
Product Description
Ingredients
- Salt
- Onion Powder
- Soy Flour
- Spices
- Garlic Powder
- Activated Charcoal Powder (Food Grade -made from Coconut Husk)
- Dextrose
- Papain (tenderizer from Papaya),
- Less than 2% tri-calcium phosphate (calcium salt) to prevent caking.
MIS' RUBIN'S BLACK MAGIC SEASONING
Black Magic is a savory dry rub that is made for the grill. The unique spice blend delivers it’s one of a kind taste by enhancing the natural flavors of meat. Our spices work their magic best when applied generously (don’t be shy, you won’t overdo it) to any of your cook out favorites like steak, ribs, burgers, pork and wild game.
- Gluten Free
- No MSG
- 0 Calories
- 0 Calories from fat
- Lower Sodium
Mis' Rubin's History
In, 1935 Julia and Rubin Hanan started selling steaks covered in Black Magic. Affectionately known as Mis’ Rubin’s Seasonings, their steak rub became a cornerstone of the community. For decades, Penny Profit was the only place that sold Black Magic. Now, these bottles let you in on a local secret to grilling the best steaks around or, as Julia used to say, “the best steaks this side of heaven.” Along with 3 other seasoning recipes straight from their recipe book, White Magic, Fish Magic and Creole Magic.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Package Dimensions : 8.03 x 3.58 x 2.64 inches; 1.6 Pounds
- Manufacturer : Mis' Rubin's Seasonings
- ASIN : B07KJDG5P3
Best Sellers Rank:
#17,495 in Grocery & Gourmet Food (See Top 100 in Grocery & Gourmet Food)
- #102 in Meat Seasonings
Important information
