|Color
|Gold-Green
|Brand
|ChasBete
|Material
|Cast Iron
|Finish Type
|Rustic
|Mounting Type
|Wall Mount
|Maximum Weight Recommendation
|5 Kilograms
|Manufacturer
|ChasBete
|Item Weight
|1.63 pounds
|Package Dimensions
|7.52 x 3.82 x 1.46 inches
|Item model number
|octopusgg
|Material Type
|Cast Iron
|Size
|octopusgg1
|Manufacturer Part Number
|octopusgg
ChasBete Octopus Iron Wall Hooks for Hanging, Rustic Decorative Hooks/ Key Holder/ Coat Hooks/ Towel Hooks with 6 arms - Gold Green
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Heavy Duty Key Holder for Wall - Made of handcrafted cast iron, ChasBete key holder is heavy & durable enough to hang 5kg+.
- Practical Wall Hooks for Hanging- Vintage decor for hanging keys, handbags, towels, hats, clothes, leashes, jewelry and other essentials.
- Versatile Towel Hooks or Bathrooms- Size in 225 x 165 mm/10 x 6.5 in, fits for bathroom, kitchen, hallway, living room or garage.
- Easy to install. Coat hooks comes with all necessary mounting hardware. While hanging nothing, octopus hooks serve as vintage decor.
- Retro Decorative Hooks. Artisan craftsmanship and classic vintage rustic copper appearance combines attractive nautical decor with practicality, go get your unique octopus hook.
Product Description
|
|
|
|
|
Indoors & Outdoors: Fits for bathroom, kitchen, hallway, garage, etc.
|
Heavy Duty Key Hooks: Made of handcrafted cast iron, vintage & durable.
|
6 Tentacles on A Octopus: Practical decor for hanging keys, handbags, towels, hats, coats, etc.
|
Gecko Hooks Set: One set has 3 gecko hooks.
|
|
|
|
STEP 1: Mark on the wall
|
STEP 2: Drill plastic dowel
|
STEP 3: Place the hooks and Drill the screws on plastic dowels
|Octopus Hook - Black
|Octopus Hook - Gold Green
|Octopus Hook - Bronze
|Gecko Hooks
|Color
|Black
|Gold Green
|Bronze
|Black Green
|Quantity
|1 / 2
|1 / 2
|1 / 2
|3
Customer reviews
4.9 out of 5
1,151 global ratings
Color was a bit offI absolutely adore these. My only slight complaint is that they aren’t actually black. They are more of a brown color, and the dry wall mounts were flimsy. Other than that these are wonderful. I made mine in to cup holders for my kitchen. I know that’s not there intended purpose, but I thought it looked really cool. Great price for two of them! Solid cast iron!
Reviewed in the United States on January 12, 2023
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 25, 2023
The design and size of this awesome octopus is just right. The only critique I have is that the iron cast craftsmanship is a bit unrefined, but what do you expect at this price! It doesn’t bother me.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 1, 2023
Easy to install. Looks amazing and holds my keys well, however a few of the legs curve where you hook are really small and tight to the wall and only conducive to a small key ring with barely anything on it.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
Color: Black 2PackVerified Purchase
I absolutely adore these. My only slight complaint is that they aren’t actually black. They are more of a brown color, and the dry wall mounts were flimsy. Other than that these are wonderful. I made mine in to cup holders for my kitchen. I know that’s not there intended purpose, but I thought it looked really cool. Great price for two of them! Solid cast iron!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Bought this to hang in the kitchen for my car keys, etc. Bought this particular design because it was different and unique compared to the typical hooks that you will get with other designs. It’s made out of cast-iron and was very easy to install with a drill.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 11, 2023
Always worried about ordering things like this online but very satisfied. Good quality, color is perfect. I highly recommend.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 18, 2022
I LOVE it. It's heavy cast iron and the green gold was the perfect color for me. I'm using it for a towel holder in my bathroom, but it's sturdy enough for anything: bathrobes, keys, anything you can hang. The product came with wall anchors that were easy to install and are holding well. No regrets whatsoever.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 31, 2022
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
Really cute and worthwhile. Doesn’t hang too far off wall but it’s thick enough to hold lots of keys. Definitely use strong screws and make sure it’s on a sturdy wall cause it’s a little heavy.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 2, 2022
This is a really neat little hook. It’s very sturdy. The materiel is high quality. It’s just the right size. I love it.
