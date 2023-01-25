$19.56
ChasBete Octopus Iron Wall Hooks for Hanging, Rustic Decorative Hooks/ Key Holder/ Coat Hooks/ Towel Hooks with 6 arms - Gold Green

4.9 out of 5 stars 1,151 ratings
$19.56
Gold-Green

Enhance your purchase

Color Gold-Green
Brand ChasBete
Material Cast Iron
Finish Type Rustic
Mounting Type Wall Mount

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Heavy Duty Key Holder for Wall - Made of handcrafted cast iron, ChasBete key holder is heavy & durable enough to hang 5kg+.
  • Practical Wall Hooks for Hanging- Vintage decor for hanging keys, handbags, towels, hats, clothes, leashes, jewelry and other essentials.
  • Versatile Towel Hooks or Bathrooms- Size in 225 x 165 mm/10 x 6.5 in, fits for bathroom, kitchen, hallway, living room or garage.
  • Easy to install. Coat hooks comes with all necessary mounting hardware. While hanging nothing, octopus hooks serve as vintage decor.
  • Retro Decorative Hooks. Artisan craftsmanship and classic vintage rustic copper appearance combines attractive nautical decor with practicality, go get your unique octopus hook.

Compare with similar items


ChasBete Octopus Iron Wall Hooks for Hanging, Rustic Decorative Hooks/ Key Holder/ Coat Hooks/ Towel Hooks with 6 arms - Gold Green
Handcrafted Nautical Decor Antique Bronze Cast Iron Octopus Hook 11" - Decorative Hook - Sealife Metal Wal
The Metal Magician Swimming Octopus Key Hook Antique Look Old Antique Vintage Hook Sea Theme Hook Coastal Hook (Old Antique)
MDLUU Octopus Hook, Nautical Wall Hook, Antique Key Holder Hook, Cast Iron Hook for Coat, Hand Towel, Bathrobe, Jacket
ChasBete Gecko Wall Hooks for Hanging, Rustic Iron Coat Hooks Wall Mounted Towel Hooks,Heavy Duty Key Holder for Decor - 3Pcs
RONYOUNG 2PCS Heavy Duty Decorative Octopus Hook- Wall Mounted Coat Hooks/ Solid Cast Iron Unique Key Holders/ Home Decor (Black)
Customer Rating 4.9 out of 5 stars (1151) 4.7 out of 5 stars (224) 4.7 out of 5 stars (309) 4.8 out of 5 stars (183) 4.8 out of 5 stars (277) 4.5 out of 5 stars (84)
Price $19.56 $19.83 $22.99 $16.99 $27.99 $21.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime FREE Shipping. Details FREE Shipping on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
Sold By ChasBete Team Amazon.com The Metal Magician MEDELE ChasBete Team RONYOUNG
Color Gold-Green Bronze Old Antique Brown gecko set of 3 Black
Material Cast Iron Cast Iron Aluminum Cast Iron Cast Iron Cast Iron
Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
1,151 global ratings
5 star
90%
4 star
7%
3 star
1%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%

Top reviews from the United States

KN
5.0 out of 5 stars I love him!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 25, 2023
Color: Bronze
love my coffee
4.0 out of 5 stars Great look but could use improvements
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on February 1, 2023
Verified Purchase
Monique
4.0 out of 5 stars Color was a bit off
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
Color: Black 2Pack
Monique
4.0 out of 5 stars Color was a bit off
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 12, 2023
I absolutely adore these. My only slight complaint is that they aren’t actually black. They are more of a brown color, and the dry wall mounts were flimsy. Other than that these are wonderful. I made mine in to cup holders for my kitchen. I know that’s not there intended purpose, but I thought it looked really cool. Great price for two of them! Solid cast iron!
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Solidly made and serves it’s purpose
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
Color: Black
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Solidly made and serves it’s purpose
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 27, 2022
Bought this to hang in the kitchen for my car keys, etc. Bought this particular design because it was different and unique compared to the typical hooks that you will get with other designs. It’s made out of cast-iron and was very easy to install with a drill.
lilkxm
5.0 out of 5 stars Very Happy with Quality
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 11, 2023
Color: Bronze
Megan
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars I'm so happy with this purchase
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 18, 2022
Color: Bronze
Megan
5.0 out of 5 stars I'm so happy with this purchase
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 18, 2022
I LOVE it. It's heavy cast iron and the green gold was the perfect color for me. I'm using it for a towel holder in my bathroom, but it's sturdy enough for anything: bathrobes, keys, anything you can hang. The product came with wall anchors that were easy to install and are holding well. No regrets whatsoever.
Chelsea Garrett
5.0 out of 5 stars Solid Octopus
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 31, 2022
Color: Black
Chelsea Garrett
5.0 out of 5 stars Solid Octopus
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 31, 2022
Really cute and worthwhile. Doesn’t hang too far off wall but it’s thick enough to hold lots of keys. Definitely use strong screws and make sure it’s on a sturdy wall cause it’s a little heavy.
KnepKnop
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome and unique
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 2, 2022
Color: Bronze
KnepKnop
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome and unique
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on November 2, 2022
This is a really neat little hook. It’s very sturdy. The materiel is high quality. It’s just the right size. I love it.
