|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|16.3 x 10.51 x 5.79 inches
|Package Weight
|1.16 Kilograms
|Brand Name
|Chillbo
|Color
|60s Psychedelic
|Manufacturer
|Chillbo
|Part Number
|CB600-662
Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Couch – Cool Inflatable Chair. Upgrade Your Camping Accessories. Easy Setup is Perfect for Hiking Gear, Beach Chair and Music Festivals.
$39.99
Enhance your purchase
- 🎁 Take your inflatable couch anywhere. Perfect camping accessories for hikers, campers and outdoor Lovers. The Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounger is available in 13 unique patterns. Don't be caught lounging in something boring. Chillbo's blow-up couch makes the perfect addition to your camping gear, tailgating supplies and beach accessories. Elastic anchor loops let you stake down your portable hammock when it's windy. Large side pockets hold books, glasses, snacks and your ice cold beer.
- 🙌 Easy to inflate blow up chair. Watch our instructional video so you can learn easy tricks to get your inflatable couch setup effortlessly. No pump required, no wind necessary. The main trick is ensuring you trap the air by closing the mouth before the end of each swoop and keeping the mouth closed until you begin the next swoop. Use it as an outdoor chair and replace that camping hammock, beach chair, blow up couch and reclining camping chair - Chillbo Shwaggins air lounger does it all.
- 🤘 Patent pending design is super versatile for maximum comfort. The Chillbo Shwaggins portable hammock is perfect for tailgating, festivals and camping with its unique reversible design. Use it as an air couch for up to 3 people or turn it upside down so you can lay out in optimal comfort lounge style. Whether you're looking for inflatable furniture for adults or a fun sensory chair for kids, the Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounge bag is your ticket to chill.
- 🌈 A camping accessory designed for guys and gals who love the outdoors. The Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounger, with its funky patterns, makes for a great outdoor accessory for anyone who likes camping, festivals or chilling outdoors with their friends and family. Our highly portable hammock comes with carry bag, storage pocket and wind stake. Perfect for an afternoon of lounging, whether you're at the campsite, pre-game, BBQ or music festival.
- 💪 Ready up and add to your camping accessories with Chillbo Brand Outdoor Gear. Chillbo Shwaggins air bag folds to 13 x 7 x 3.5 inches and fits in its own carrying bag with shoulder strap. Our inflatable lounger supports up to 440 pounds when inflated, yet weighs just 3 pounds. With Chillbo Shwaggins, you'll perfect the art of chilling, wherever you find yourself.
Product Description
Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Lounger: Perfect the Art of Chilling, Wherever You Find Yourself
Chillbo insists on using top-quality materials and stands behind it’s product for life. The rugged Shwaggins is built to last and go where you go.
Like all our products, the Chillbo Shwaggins boasts a beautiful design. Whether you’re at the campground, music festival or mountain top, you'll look good in a Shwaggins inflatable lounger.
Boasting a compact and lightweight design, the Shwaggins air lounger is as portable as can be. Check out the attached video "How to Inflate your Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable lounger" for easy inflation tips.
Customer reviews
3.8 out of 5
5,134 global ratings
THIS PRODUCT IS AWESOMESo, i bought this a month ago, waiting for this past weekend for my bday and i went up to Norther Cali to a Jazz and Blues concert on Russian River. My friends joked about how they would film me, which they did, fill this thing up, since they saw many people a few weeks earlier trying to fill up and use similar Air lounges and failed. Well, first, I HAD THE LAST LAUGH. 1. less than 2 minutes and had the bag filled perfectly. Took four swoops for each chamber, and did what the instructions said to do. 2. IT WORKED AWESOME. I lounged on the beach, and then floated up and down the river for over an hour. It never deflated. I would just tighten it a few times throughout the day, but it worked better than i could have expected. I WAS THE MAN. At least a dozen people came up to me and said "wow, you actually bought one of those, and they actually work". I got props all day. I recommend this to ANYONE who camps or goes to events or beaches and such. I was NOT paid for this review. I simply wanted the world to know that this product is awesome and worth getting. It took 2 minutes to put away and fit perfectly back in its bag by the way.
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2016
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2020
Color: Orange + BlueVerified Purchase
Yes, you will look ridiculous attempting to inflate this irritating product. It sounds so simple to "inflate" when reading the directions. I even scoffed a little at how simple it seemed. In the directions, there is a little illustration of a happy little dude swishing his arms around to inflate the thing... BUT its more like you have to find a hill and like an idiot try to fly with this down the hill to even get a smidgen of air into the dang thing. THEN you have to be a certified ninja to fold the thing over to make sure the air does not get out. It took three adults attempting to run into the wind to get enough air to sit on the thing. And even then, you can't get enough air in to make it into a couch, or something similar to sit on. Perhaps my family and I are not smart enough to use this. But at the end of the day, this product is quite durable! I gave these to my kids to use. So far, they haven't ripped, and they use them to pull each other around the yard with them. So there's that. You'd be better off just getting a nice camp chair. Unless you like running around like a dingbat trying to get air into these things. Not very swag.
98 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2016
800 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2020
Color: A Blue LeafVerified Purchase
I don't know how this product got so many good reviews. I urge you all to look at the 1 star reviews because they are legitimate. True, it isn't hard to inflate once you get the hang of it. HOWEVER, this design is seriously flawed. There is a large piece of material that goes down the middle of the bag between both pockets. So when you sit on it, you sink straight down to the ground on top of that flap of material. It is not a "lounger" like the pictures depict. You are literally sitting on the ground between two pockets of air. Total waste of money and completely useless product. I bought this to match a double sleeping bag by Chillbo that I like quite a bit. Extremely disappointed.
83 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2020
Color: A Blue LeafVerified Purchase
Images in this review
75 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2020
Anyway i saw how many amazing, reviews this product had. I read through the description to make sure that Yes, it is made to go in the water. We do a lot of river floating around here. That was really important to me.
I made sure to watch all the videos and felt confident about this.
Day 1. Its of course raining and I don't want to get water in the bag. I have a small bedroom that had some space and tried there. I was able to get it going but really didn't have enough room to fully inflate it. Plus my dog kept licking my face and walking on my project.
The trick? No real trick, except Keep The Bag Closed!!!!! Every time you go to swoop, run, scoop, or sandwich gulp. (My preferred method) make sure to fully close EACH TIME!! All the videos I watched where people had troubles or issues, was because the bag wS left open! I made sure to have each layer lined up and closed it each time I scooped air. No problemo for me. Took about 4 or so minutes. I finally did it in my hallway. My husband wanted to see it in action after I posted a hyperlapse video of me filling it up the 1st time in the bedroom. After he got to see 1. How truly easy it was, 2. That it didn't take me long at all, 3. It was Super Comfortable! He wanted one immediately! 😁😂😂 so I just placed an order for him. He wanted camouflage. We're definitely 👍 going camping 🏕 now 😁🙌🌄🏖
Now if only the sun 🌞 would come out Lol
Images in this review
61 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2020
One of those products is is most definitely better on TV aka Internet, than in person.
This thing is absolutely hilarious! I could not get mine to inflate enough and it was losing what air I could get into it very quickly. When sitting on it you get sucked into the void and end up sitting on the ground. Not functional at all for me. We did get quite a few laughs out of it though!
Images in this review
35 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries
Mark M
Love this for picnics.Reviewed in Australia on November 17, 2021
Our family enjoyed it so much that we bought a second Chilbo. It's easy to inflate and easy to stash. Doesn't take up much room.. less that a picnic blanket in size when folded.
ps - if you are sinking in too far, just flip the thing over so the base comes up higher!
M. Siewert
Joyously receivedReviewed in Canada on March 11, 2021
Color: Cyan + OrangeVerified Purchase
given as a Christmas gift
Stephanie
Quick deliveryReviewed in Canada on March 30, 2021
Great product! Came in sooner than expected. So excited to use it this summer.
kelly
ShwagginReviewed in Australia on January 14, 2020
Arrived on time and as advertised.