Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Couch – Cool Inflatable Chair. Upgrade Your Camping Accessories. Easy Setup is Perfect for Hiking Gear, Beach Chair and Music Festivals.

3.8 out of 5 stars 5,134 ratings
Enhance your purchase

  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • 🎁 Take your inflatable couch anywhere. Perfect camping accessories for hikers, campers and outdoor Lovers. The Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounger is available in 13 unique patterns. Don't be caught lounging in something boring. Chillbo's blow-up couch makes the perfect addition to your camping gear, tailgating supplies and beach accessories. Elastic anchor loops let you stake down your portable hammock when it's windy. Large side pockets hold books, glasses, snacks and your ice cold beer.
  • 🙌 Easy to inflate blow up chair. Watch our instructional video so you can learn easy tricks to get your inflatable couch setup effortlessly. No pump required, no wind necessary. The main trick is ensuring you trap the air by closing the mouth before the end of each swoop and keeping the mouth closed until you begin the next swoop. Use it as an outdoor chair and replace that camping hammock, beach chair, blow up couch and reclining camping chair - Chillbo Shwaggins air lounger does it all.
  • 🤘 Patent pending design is super versatile for maximum comfort. The Chillbo Shwaggins portable hammock is perfect for tailgating, festivals and camping with its unique reversible design. Use it as an air couch for up to 3 people or turn it upside down so you can lay out in optimal comfort lounge style. Whether you're looking for inflatable furniture for adults or a fun sensory chair for kids, the Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounge bag is your ticket to chill.
  • 🌈 A camping accessory designed for guys and gals who love the outdoors. The Chillbo Shwaggins inflatable lounger, with its funky patterns, makes for a great outdoor accessory for anyone who likes camping, festivals or chilling outdoors with their friends and family. Our highly portable hammock comes with carry bag, storage pocket and wind stake. Perfect for an afternoon of lounging, whether you're at the campsite, pre-game, BBQ or music festival.
  • 💪 Ready up and add to your camping accessories with Chillbo Brand Outdoor Gear. Chillbo Shwaggins air bag folds to 13 x 7 x 3.5 inches and fits in its own carrying bag with shoulder strap. Our inflatable lounger supports up to 440 pounds when inflated, yet weighs just 3 pounds. With Chillbo Shwaggins, you'll perfect the art of chilling, wherever you find yourself.
Mother's Day gift card deals

Product Description

Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable Lounger: Perfect the Art of Chilling, Wherever You Find Yourself

chillbo inflatable loungers
Chillbo Shwaggins Lounger
chillbo inflatable lounger

Chillbo insists on using top-quality materials and stands behind it’s product for life. The rugged Shwaggins is built to last and go where you go.

chillbo inflatable lounger

Like all our products, the Chillbo Shwaggins boasts a beautiful design. Whether you’re at the campground, music festival or mountain top, you'll look good in a Shwaggins inflatable lounger.

chillbo inflatable lounger

Boasting a compact and lightweight design, the Shwaggins air lounger is as portable as can be. Check out the attached video "How to Inflate your Chillbo Shwaggins Inflatable lounger" for easy inflation tips.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

3.8 out of 5 stars
3.8 out of 5
5,134 global ratings
5 star
53%
4 star
15%
3 star
10%
2 star
7%
1 star
15%

Top reviews from the United States

Peyton Rich
1.0 out of 5 stars You will look ridiculous.
Reviewed in the United States on July 6, 2020
Color: Orange + BlueVerified Purchase
98 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Todd- Author/Doctor
5.0 out of 5 stars THIS PRODUCT IS AWESOME
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2016
Verified Purchase
Customer image
Todd- Author/Doctor
5.0 out of 5 stars THIS PRODUCT IS AWESOME
Reviewed in the United States on September 14, 2016
So, i bought this a month ago, waiting for this past weekend for my bday and i went up to Norther Cali to a Jazz and Blues concert on Russian River. My friends joked about how they would film me, which they did, fill this thing up, since they saw many people a few weeks earlier trying to fill up and use similar Air lounges and failed. Well, first, I HAD THE LAST LAUGH. 1. less than 2 minutes and had the bag filled perfectly. Took four swoops for each chamber, and did what the instructions said to do. 2. IT WORKED AWESOME. I lounged on the beach, and then floated up and down the river for over an hour. It never deflated. I would just tighten it a few times throughout the day, but it worked better than i could have expected. I WAS THE MAN. At least a dozen people came up to me and said "wow, you actually bought one of those, and they actually work". I got props all day. I recommend this to ANYONE who camps or goes to events or beaches and such. I was NOT paid for this review. I simply wanted the world to know that this product is awesome and worth getting. It took 2 minutes to put away and fit perfectly back in its bag by the way.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
800 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Morgan Cunningham
1.0 out of 5 stars Lounger? Sure... if you like sitting on the ground between two pockets of air.
Reviewed in the United States on June 23, 2020
Color: A Blue LeafVerified Purchase
83 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Jonah Hohner
5.0 out of 5 stars Liked it so much I bought a second one!
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2020
Color: A Blue LeafVerified Purchase
Customer image
Jonah Hohner
5.0 out of 5 stars Liked it so much I bought a second one!
Reviewed in the United States on May 13, 2020
I bought this as a gift for my girlfriend. We both liked it so much we got a second one! We both enjoy hammocking but sometimes there are no trees close by so this gives a very similar comfort level for outdoor reading or naps.

The inflation process can be tricky but if you watch the tutorial video the tips help. Pro-tip is to just use an electric leaf blower if you have access to one. That has been our go-to strategy. I cannot comment on the long term durability of the chillbo as we have only had them for a few weeks but I will update my review if I have any issues.

I definitely recommend getting this product.

Update:
Durability is pretty good. After multiple uses both in water and on land it has torn a bit and doesn’t hold air for as long as when it was new. However, I would say it’s lasted about as long as I expected will definitely get a new one when this one wears out.

Also for the reviews saying you sink to the bottom… flip it over…
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
75 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
skithetrees
5.0 out of 5 stars Omg where has this been my whole life!
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2020
Verified Purchase
Customer image
skithetrees
5.0 out of 5 stars Omg where has this been my whole life!
Reviewed in the United States on July 3, 2020
Man i have been seeing these types of bags for a few years now. The reviews have always been terrible. So I saw something the other day and it made me think of looking again. Plus we never go camping 🏕 anymore 😕 because its so uncomfortable in the truck. Its a pain to try and inflate a bed out in the wilderness. We actually live in a rain forest and don't have to go far to camp. Basically never any facilities so no electricity. We are totally used to that.
Anyway i saw how many amazing, reviews this product had. I read through the description to make sure that Yes, it is made to go in the water. We do a lot of river floating around here. That was really important to me.
I made sure to watch all the videos and felt confident about this.
Day 1. Its of course raining and I don't want to get water in the bag. I have a small bedroom that had some space and tried there. I was able to get it going but really didn't have enough room to fully inflate it. Plus my dog kept licking my face and walking on my project.
The trick? No real trick, except Keep The Bag Closed!!!!! Every time you go to swoop, run, scoop, or sandwich gulp. (My preferred method) make sure to fully close EACH TIME!! All the videos I watched where people had troubles or issues, was because the bag wS left open! I made sure to have each layer lined up and closed it each time I scooped air. No problemo for me. Took about 4 or so minutes. I finally did it in my hallway. My husband wanted to see it in action after I posted a hyperlapse video of me filling it up the 1st time in the bedroom. After he got to see 1. How truly easy it was, 2. That it didn't take me long at all, 3. It was Super Comfortable! He wanted one immediately! 😁😂😂 so I just placed an order for him. He wanted camouflage. We're definitely 👍 going camping 🏕 now 😁🙌🌄🏖

Now if only the sun 🌞 would come out Lol
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
61 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
anonymous
1.0 out of 5 stars I'm not sure what I was thinking?
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2020
Color: A Rainbow SwizzleVerified Purchase
Customer image
anonymous
1.0 out of 5 stars I'm not sure what I was thinking?
Reviewed in the United States on June 24, 2020
This thing is absolutely hilarious! I could not get mine to inflate enough and it was losing what air I could get into it very quickly. When sitting on it you get sucked into the void and end up sitting on the ground. Not functional at all for me. We did get quite a few laughs out of it though!
One of those products is is most definitely better on TV aka Internet, than in person.
One of those products is is most definitely better on TV aka Internet, than in person.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
35 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Mark M
5.0 out of 5 stars Love this for picnics.
Reviewed in Australia on November 17, 2021
Color: A Rainbow SwizzleVerified Purchase
Report abuse
M. Siewert
5.0 out of 5 stars Joyously received
Reviewed in Canada on March 11, 2021
Color: Cyan + OrangeVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Stephanie
4.0 out of 5 stars Quick delivery
Reviewed in Canada on March 30, 2021
Color: A Rainbow SwizzleVerified Purchase
Report abuse
kelly
4.0 out of 5 stars Shwaggin
Reviewed in Australia on January 14, 2020
Color: A Rainbow SwizzleVerified Purchase
Report abuse