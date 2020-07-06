Man i have been seeing these types of bags for a few years now. The reviews have always been terrible. So I saw something the other day and it made me think of looking again. Plus we never go camping 🏕 anymore 😕 because its so uncomfortable in the truck. Its a pain to try and inflate a bed out in the wilderness. We actually live in a rain forest and don't have to go far to camp. Basically never any facilities so no electricity. We are totally used to that.

Anyway i saw how many amazing, reviews this product had. I read through the description to make sure that Yes, it is made to go in the water. We do a lot of river floating around here. That was really important to me.

I made sure to watch all the videos and felt confident about this.

Day 1. Its of course raining and I don't want to get water in the bag. I have a small bedroom that had some space and tried there. I was able to get it going but really didn't have enough room to fully inflate it. Plus my dog kept licking my face and walking on my project.

The trick? No real trick, except Keep The Bag Closed!!!!! Every time you go to swoop, run, scoop, or sandwich gulp. (My preferred method) make sure to fully close EACH TIME!! All the videos I watched where people had troubles or issues, was because the bag wS left open! I made sure to have each layer lined up and closed it each time I scooped air. No problemo for me. Took about 4 or so minutes. I finally did it in my hallway. My husband wanted to see it in action after I posted a hyperlapse video of me filling it up the 1st time in the bedroom. After he got to see 1. How truly easy it was, 2. That it didn't take me long at all, 3. It was Super Comfortable! He wanted one immediately! 😁😂😂 so I just placed an order for him. He wanted camouflage. We're definitely 👍 going camping 🏕 now 😁🙌🌄🏖



Now if only the sun 🌞 would come out Lol