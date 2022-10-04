Chip War: The Quest to Dominate the World's Most Critical Technology Audible Audiobook – Unabridged
An epic account of the decades-long battle to control what has emerged as the world’s most critical resource—microchip technology—with the United States and China increasingly in conflict.
You may be surprised to learn that microchips are the new oil—the scarce resource on which the modern world depends. Today, military, economic, and geopolitical power are built on a foundation of computer chips. Virtually everything—from missiles to microwaves—runs on chips, including cars, smartphones, the stock market, even the electric grid. Until recently, America designed and built the fastest chips and maintained its lead as the number one superpower, but America’s edge is in danger of slipping, undermined by players in Taiwan, Korea, and Europe taking over manufacturing. Now, as Chip War reveals, China, which spends more on chips than any other product, is pouring billions into a chip-building initiative to catch up to the US. At stake is America’s military superiority and economic prosperity.
Economic historian Chris Miller explains how the technology works and why it’s so important, recounting the fascinating events that led to the United States perfecting the chip design, and to America’s victory in the Cold War by using faster chips to render the Soviet Union’s arsenal of precision-guided weapons obsolete. But lately, America has let key components of the chip-building process slip out of its grasp, leading to a worldwide chip shortage and a new war brewing with a superpower adversary that is desperate to bridge the gap.
Illuminating, timely, and fascinating, Chip War shows that, to make sense of the current state of politics, economics, and technology, we must first understand the vital role played by chips.
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2023
Miller plows over old ground with his discussion of the invention of the transistor at Bell Labs in 1947 to the co-invention of the integrated circuit in 1956 by Jack Kilby at Texas Instruments and Bob Noyce who would go on to lead Intel. He then goes on to discuss the “traitorous eight” who bail out of Fairchild Semiconductor in 1968 to for what was to become the Intel behemoth. They all wanted to get rich.
The government plays a major role in supporting the industry. The need to reduce the weight of the Minuteman missile sent the Pentagon scurrying to buy integrated circuits from Texas Instruments. As the Cold War heats up more and more integrated circuits find their way into military hardware. I remember in 1967 when I was working for Litton Industries, I first noticed integrated circuits appearing in airborne guidance and control systems.
Not mentioned in the book, Texas Instruments benefited from the Kennedy/Johnson White Houses sending defense contracts to Texas and New England. Silicon Valley in California was left out in the cold, but more than compensated by going after the lucrative civilian market.
To me most interesting was the role of Texas Instruments engineer Morris Chang who invented chip production processes. When he was passed over to be president of the company he moves to Taiwan and is instrumental in establishing Taiwan Semiconductor, now the largest manufacturer of chips in the world. Who knows what would have become of Texas Instruments if he became its president.
It is Morris Chang who makes Taiwan a semiconductor powerhouse and that is the reason why most of the world’s chips are made there today. Being located 100 miles from China is not exactly the safest place in world to manufacture this critical commodity. It is for this reason there now is a move to diversify production to other sources including the huge U.S. government subsidies now being funneled into the domestic chip industry.
Because both the Russians and the Chinese understand how critical computer chips are, they established their own industries. The Russians did what they do best which was to copy the west, but with the technology advancing so quickly that became a failing strategy. China, on the other hand, is making a huge investment in their own chip industry to wean their economy’s dependence on western made chips and equipment. In case of the latter there was a story today where Chinese spies obtained secrets from ASML, the Dutch monopoly supplier of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment. Their machines are essential in the manufacture of chips and cost $100 million apiece.
The saddest part of the book is Miller recounting the decline of Intel. It seems the bean counters took over from the engineers. In 2008 Intel turned down Steve Jobs’ offer to them to make chips for the I-Phone ceding the market to Qualcomm. Thus, Intel was nowhere in communication chips, and it is being rapidly displaced in the server market by graphics processing chips being made by NVIDIA and AMD.
Miller’s book reads like a fast-paced business thriller. There are great anecdotes and reader will learn much about what will shape geopolitics this decade and beyond.
The book starts out something along the lines of Walter Isaacson's Innovators giving the history of silicon valley and the discovery of transistor by Bardeen and Brattain, and then Shockley. The key characters who built up Silicon Valley and the entrepreneurial spirit that they embodied is highlighted so that one gets a sense of the early days in the valley. The competitiveness but also fluidity of the system led to significant innovation in the early days and the author gives a picture of the ecosystem. The first construction of the integrated circuit is discussed and the early development of logic chips is highlighted. The author is quick to highlight that copying technology is no route to success as its not technical knowledge but process expertise which is critical, understanding how to scale the business and increase yields is the key to consumer businesses which are critical for true scale. The Soviet Union attempted to catch up on semi-conductors via espionage which was a strategy destined for failure and the author gives the strong reminder that innovation is what drives the business not replication. At the early stages of the tech revolution the US dominated but was insulated from competition.
The author moves on to the world as the conditions changed and Japan caught up. At first it was licensing technology on lower end goods but with Sony and others the tech gap narrowed and it looked like Japan was on the track to outpace the US. The US appeared to be lagging a more disciplined competitor with subsidized capital that was more cost competitive. Thus the reader gets a reminder that tech competition is not new and there is a strong reminiscence today of the competition with Japan in the 80s. Ultimately the concerns about Japan were overblown and eventually the US regained its intellectual lead where its competitive edge was strongest but with the exception of Micron, tech hardware manufacturing was slowly moving offshore. The author then moved on to the origins of TSMC and a little bit on Samsung. In particular for TSMC one learns that Morris Chang, founder of TSMC was a TI executive and not actually Taiwanese. Nonetheless the story of the rise of Taiwan in the tech supply chain is discussed and the relevance of the ambiguity with regards to China completely overlooked. The era of offshoring was the era of globalization where cost efficiencies were what determined capex decisions and the US government was not in the business of subsidizing capital despite the rest of Asia fully embracing that.
The author moves on to China and the growth of a new kind of competitor. This competition was not as concerning until the last decade. Huawei is discussed as is the IP theft from Micron and the challenges of moving up the curve is highlighted with the lack of progress by SMIC. Chip Wars does a good job of bringing in the need of cutting edge processes for military dominance and the greater frictions that are arising due to these security concerns with China that were absent with prior competitions. The disregard of intellectual property is also highlighted through the Micron fiasco where Chinese courts used their system to blackmail Micron, though this backfired. Finally the author moves on to EUV and the astronomical complexity of the manufacturing process. The true complexity is used to show the fundamental challenge of trying to fast track your way to the cutting edge of tech hardware manufacturing. It is also used to highlight the truly global collaborative environment that was embraced to develop the technology and that same environment also led to offshore from the US without a concern.
We are now in a new era where supply chain stability is being reconsidered as more important than supply chain cost. For technology this has big repercussions. On the margin we can certainly see the reverberations with the chip equipment export constraints and it is likely that these are used on a continued basis to manage competition in a fundamentally different way than in the past. To understand the history so that one can better appreciate the context, Chip War is a must read.
However it is a very US centric. This is surprising on two counts: the youth of the author and the sheer international scale of chip manufacturing.
Prepare to read for example that the US was the sole actor in the first Iraq war, that ARM was created by an ‘Apple startup’ , that it was ‘hard to understand’ why the UK (amongst others) resisted Trump’s invocations to ban Huawei (is the author aware of how the world outside the US views Donald Trump ?) or how strange it is that a small country like the Netherlands should be an exclusive manufacturer of Advanced Semiconductor Photolithography.
The narrative seems to cast the US as the universal inventor of all semiconductor things good and largely dismisses the successes of US allies in the same field by either: not mentioning them, attributing their successes to IP theft, market dumping or rare chance.
For example, the home of ARM is a reliable ally of the US and ten times as many ARM processors as x86 chips were shipped globally in 2021.
Yet the ARM story was not told in the book in anything like the fond detail that was lavished on American innovators. One has a high index of suspicion that that is because that success didn’t happen in America.
There are other similar omissions: Open Source Software’s impact on chip consumption has been profound. Open Source Software is not an American corporate invention but it did do the world a favour by breaking the Intel/Windows corporate monopoly. That was a profoundly good thing that allowed the global explosion of cheap consumer mobile processors running on batteries. The only real mention of this in the book is to view this within the lens of a US corporate failure.
I would say that a future edition of this book needs these points addressing and quite possibly a fairer narrative attributed to the Asian players as well.
By the way: my family is half American (and half not).
The explicit, but never fully justified, assumption is that a unipolar world in chip technology - where the US holds all the cards - would be the best outcome and that the current situation - where the US is slipping behind to East Asia and where China is trying hard to catch up, is sub-optimal.
Trying to stop China, the world's largest country, from being a technological super-power feels, to me, as likely to fail as the Chinese leadership's efforts to block Covid: you can keep plugging the holes but eventually the dam will burst.
In fact the vast cost of creating top end chips seems to mean that no capitalist enterprise can seriously hope to do it on its own - Samsung and TSMC have relied on state support and Intel is (relatively) struggling without it (at least on the same scale).
Not scholarly or in-depth, it is a host of very short chapters which don’t tell you much more than you could glean from a series of Wikipedia articles. A sort of this happened then that happened kind of book….
Suspect the pressure was on to get something -anything - out there to cover what is the very important subject of on-shoring semiconductor production given the obvious global uncertainties concerning security of strategic assets.
Ignore the apparently eminent reviews on the dust cover.
Very disappointing.
Miller tells the story of the tech companies that arose from the use and manufacture of the chip. We have all seen computers and laptops with the logo ‘Intel Inside’. The story of how Intel got inside is part of the fascinating history. Another aspect concerns the question, how Taiwan, Korea, and Japan became giants in the field of manufacturing the chips when the technology emanated from Silicon Valley? We are also treated to how Silicon Valley got its name, and who the early denizens were. The chip industry is also about personalities, Noyce, Chang, Morita, and many others. It is a story about scientists and researchers as well as politicians and generals.
Factories in Asian countries produce the world’s supply of chips. But how do they make them? That brings us to the story of the small Dutch company called ASML. Chips are so sensitive that not only are the factories required to have the most stringent facilities and workers, they need precision machines – EUV lithography machines that produces the kind of accuracy to hit a 10 cent coin as far away as the moon.
Given the importance of the chip, a secondary industry emerged – espionage. Miller explains not just the military importance of the chip, but how that in turn, has a bearing on the world economy. The picture is complex because the making of the chip is the product of a highly integrated globalised process. It is complicated, but the book is not.
