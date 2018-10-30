$22.48
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com.
Choose Your Own Adventure... has been added to your Cart
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$22.48
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Value Point
Add to Cart
$22.49
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: MeepleGamers
Add to Cart
$22.49
& FREE Shipping on eligible orders. Details
Sold by: Buzz City Games
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon
Loading recommendations for you
Recommendations for you

Adding to Cart...

Added to Cart

Not Added

Item is in your Cart

View Cart

Not Added

There was a problem adding this item to Cart. Please try again later.
Sorry, we're having trouble showing recommendations right now. Please try again later.
Continue shopping

Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger

4.5 out of 5 stars 38 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "choose your own adventure books"
List Price: $24.99
Price: $22.48 FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon or get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition and get a full refund: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
You Save: $2.51 (10%)
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Brand New in box. The product ships with all relevant accessories
Toys markdown center Toys Valentine's Day

Frequently bought together

  • Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger
  • +
  • Betrayal At House On The Hill
  • +
  • Pandemic
Total price: $84.15
Buy the selected items together

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Product description

The classic Choose Your Own Adventure series comes to life in this new narrative adventure game. Will you survive the House of Danger? Gather your friends for a perilous and laughter- lled adventure through the House of Danger itself. Make risky choices, collect items as you explore, and face off against dire challenges. Play again and again to uncover more secrets and different endings!

Product information

Warranty & Support

Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Important information

Legal Disclaimer
This game is complete in original box in good condition.

Compare with similar items


Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger
Cardventures - Stowaway 52 Card Game
One Deck Dungeon
Brotherwise Games Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game
Onirim
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (38) 3 out of 5 stars (12) 4 out of 5 stars (243) 4 out of 5 stars (480) 4 out of 5 stars (116)
Price $22.48 $11.86 $19.34 $14.99 $21.89
Shipping FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25 FREE Shipping on orders over $25
Sold By Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Amazon.com Stuff*Mart
Item Dimensions 8.5 x 5.5 x 2.5 in 4.85 x 1.2 x 3.35 in 4 x 1.4 x 5.5 in 5 x 1.5 x 8.2 in 6.9 x 1.8 x 6.9 in
Compare with similar items
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
38 customer ratings
5 star
65%
4 star
26%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star
6%
1 star
3%

Review this product

Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a customer review

Read reviews that mention

year old choose your own adventure replay value fun game game can be played read the cards really fun lot of fun end the game love this game playing this game clues activity adults card blast chapters course dice hour

38 customer reviews

John Bevan
4.0 out of 5 starsFun game but not quite as re-playable as I hoped ...
October 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
13 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
CeeCee
5.0 out of 5 starsLove this for family fun game!
December 25, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Matthew R. Picone
4.0 out of 5 starsA Fun Game based on the Books
June 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
shopgirl76
5.0 out of 5 starsThis was awesome. Played it with family over Thanksgiving and it ...
November 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Cory in AZ
5.0 out of 5 starsA fun "choose your own adventure" game
October 24, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ms. Me
4.0 out of 5 starsLots of Fun, Maybe Small Replay Value
July 23, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ben Avery
4.0 out of 5 starsReally fun game!
February 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Ip Kean Hung Oswin
2.0 out of 5 starsTorn box inserts
September 4, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Amazon's ChoiceCustomers also viewed these Amazon's Choice items

Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
This shopping feature will continue to load items when the Enter key is pressed. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Back
  1. One Deck Dungeon
    4.4 out of 5 stars 243
    $19.34
  2. Tiny Epic Quest Fantasy Board Game: A Small Box Adventure
    4.4 out of 5 stars 89
    $24.88
  3. Onirim
    4.4 out of 5 stars 116
    $21.89
  4. Brotherwise Games Boss Monster: The Dungeon Building Card Game
    4.6 out of 5 stars 480
    $14.99
  5. Rio Grande Games Friday
    4.5 out of 5 stars 272
    $13.20
  6. Ravensburger Horrified: Universal Monsters Strategy Board Game for Ages 10 & Up
    4.3 out of 5 stars 27
    $34.97
Next
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: Clearance Board Games, House Boards

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.