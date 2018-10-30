Not Added
Choose Your Own Adventure: House of Danger
Discover a thrilling adventure investigating criminal activity and a dark history in your town. Haunted by the mystery of the missing owner of the Marsden Mansion, you decide to take the case on yourself.
With your psychic senses and skills as a detective, you're confident you can solve the mystery.
Explore the mansion and unravel its secrets. Cross paths with ghostly figures, navigate a secrets rooms, and conquer challenges.
Think carefully as you choose which paths to investigate.
What will you choose?
Venturing into a mysterious mansion can be a dangerous endeavor, requiring a little help. Starting with a bottle of water and a trusty pocket knife, players discover clues and new items to help the investigation and overcome obstacles.
These obstacles can challenge perception, strength, dexterity, and more traits. Clues and items found along the way can be used to boost chances of winning the challenge.
Make risky choices, collect items as you explore, and face off against dire challenges.
A cooperative narrative adventure game for the whole family!
The classic Choose Your Own Adventure series comes to life in this new narrative adventure game. Will you survive the House of Danger? Gather your friends for a perilous and laughter- lled adventure through the House of Danger itself. Make risky choices, collect items as you explore, and face off against dire challenges. Play again and again to uncover more secrets and different endings!
