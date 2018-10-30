I played this game with two other friends and we had a great time. It took about 5-6 hours for us to complete. We took turns reading the story cards and rolling the dice for challenges. The story was interesting and you never knew what was going to happen next! It might be fun to play a second time to explore skipped areas, collect more item cards, and basically cheat by looking at all of the story options. Beyond that, you either need to re-gift the game (it would make an excellent secret-santa or white elephant gift), or wait until you have forgotten the story to replay it. The production value is great. The art, cheesy writing, and off-white cards, are reminiscent of the original books. I liked the fact that poor choices do not end the game, but just penalize you and send you back to the decision point to try again. As a fairly short game that you can basically only play once, I thought that it was worth $15-$20 dollars and would recommend it if you like this style of game.