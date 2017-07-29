I have mixed feelings about this product. They are undeniably neat in a novelty item sort of way, but I wish they were a bit less cheesy. Included with the packaging is an insert pandering for a review of the item, which I find tacky to the Nth degree, especially when promising a possible reward for doing so. I don't care about that, but since you wanted it, here it goes.

1. Did the product meet or exceed your expectations and why? Neither. These could be so much better. They are made from cheap lightweight plastic rather than a heavier more durable acrylic or, dare I wish for, glass? The 'hilt' of the saber is just a cheap piece of printed cardboard glued onto the end rather than there being any sort of molding or hand finishing or even an attached more realistic piece. Completely ruins the asthetic. Also, battery does not appear to be replaceable, and is open to the elements, not sure how these are going to get washed. A screw on cap (like maybe a real piece of molded and finished plastic for the hilt..hmmmm?) with a washer would have been a nice touch to keep the water/food out and allow a battery replacement. You know, originally, I scored these three stars, but as I write this and think about it, I am going to drop it to two stars. This is really just terrible design, and I would have paid twice as much for quality rather than novelty here.

2. Did you like the length, colors, material, quality and why? Length is good, about average for chopsticks, somewhere between the disposable restaurant ones and the reusable Pho style ones. Colors are bright, they do light up well, but they suffer from being made of cheap lightweight plastic, as mentioned above.

3. Were you super happy with our service, shipping, packaging, etc and why? I wouldn't say I was "super" happy, but I was not disappointed, I mean, ordered through Amazon so not sure about it had I been dealing with you directly, but yes, shipping and packaging were both good, arrived on time and in good order.

4. How likely would you recommend this product to your friends and family? Probably not terribly likely as I was hoping for a bit more. I really wanted to be able to actually use them but I am afraid of washing them due to the construction of the battery compartment, so, yeah, probably just end up in a drawer somewhere. Sad.