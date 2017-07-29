- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Chop Sabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks, Blue Pair
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- FUN FOOD WARS at any meal. Impress that date or your kids. Portable and light so you can carry them with you and fit in your pocket
- NEW BATTERIES AND STOPPER INCLUDED and easily replaceable with 3 x LR41 camera batteries by unscrewing the screws
- CONVENIENT LEDs Illuminate in bright colors with easy to use on and off push button
- BE THE LIFE OF THE PARTY and make your friends jealous getting all the attention by showing your a true fan
- YOU WILL LOVE THEM with our 100% Happy Customer Satisfaction Guarantee
Product description
Be the life of the party with your friends and family by owning a pair of these uniquely designed utensils. compact and so you can carry them easily in your pocket. Only for Ages 12 and older. Care Instructions: Important! These do not have custom designed handles. They are thick plastic stickers that fold over to cover the battery compartment in place by a couple of screws. Please change the batteries with caution and do not wash the handle or get it wet. Only hand wash using dish soap on the section that touches food. Do not immerse in Water. This is why they are very inexpensive and affordable compared to other models out there. Please handle with care.
1. Did the product meet or exceed your expectations and why? Neither. These could be so much better. They are made from cheap lightweight plastic rather than a heavier more durable acrylic or, dare I wish for, glass? The 'hilt' of the saber is just a cheap piece of printed cardboard glued onto the end rather than there being any sort of molding or hand finishing or even an attached more realistic piece. Completely ruins the asthetic. Also, battery does not appear to be replaceable, and is open to the elements, not sure how these are going to get washed. A screw on cap (like maybe a real piece of molded and finished plastic for the hilt..hmmmm?) with a washer would have been a nice touch to keep the water/food out and allow a battery replacement. You know, originally, I scored these three stars, but as I write this and think about it, I am going to drop it to two stars. This is really just terrible design, and I would have paid twice as much for quality rather than novelty here.
2. Did you like the length, colors, material, quality and why? Length is good, about average for chopsticks, somewhere between the disposable restaurant ones and the reusable Pho style ones. Colors are bright, they do light up well, but they suffer from being made of cheap lightweight plastic, as mentioned above.
3. Were you super happy with our service, shipping, packaging, etc and why? I wouldn't say I was "super" happy, but I was not disappointed, I mean, ordered through Amazon so not sure about it had I been dealing with you directly, but yes, shipping and packaging were both good, arrived on time and in good order.
4. How likely would you recommend this product to your friends and family? Probably not terribly likely as I was hoping for a bit more. I really wanted to be able to actually use them but I am afraid of washing them due to the construction of the battery compartment, so, yeah, probably just end up in a drawer somewhere. Sad.
The product is as advertised.
Decent build quality and the lights and everything worked.
Nothing to complain about except one of the 4 chopsticks cuts on and off if it shakes too hard.
Im sure i can fix it by securing the battery though.
For the price, they are worth it.
But after receiving similar products...I regret purchasing these.
The other ones actually have a built handle like a light saber,
not just a sticker on the handle that looks like a handle,
and some don't show the actual light bulb like these do at the base.
At least the photos on amazon show exactly what you'll get.
I just wish I examined further.
Pero bien precio-calidad
Reviewed in Italy on December 4, 2020