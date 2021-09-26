- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Snack Finger Chopsticks for Gamers,Reusable Food Tweezers,Potato Chips Finger Tongs,Gamepad/PC Game Accessories,Video Game Party Supplies,Kids Chopsticks, Creative Gamer Accessories,Gifts for Gamers
- Keep Clean & Healthy: When you are entertaining while eating snacks, you can ensure that all your entertainment equipment such as keyboards, mouse, mobile phones or gamepads are clean and hygienic by using our finger chopsticks. You no longer need to clean the screen or gaming equipment frequently.
- Great Gaming Accessories: As we all know, oil and powder will affect the sensitivity of our mobile phone screen or gamepad. If you use this small snack tong to eat snacks when playing games, then you can ensure your gaming equipment free of oil and sugar/salt, therefore you can have a better gaming experience and also win the game easier.
- Easy to Use: You need to insert the index finger and middle finger into the round holes of the finger chopsticks, put the game chopsticks above the fingers, and then you can easily pick up snacks with it.
- Safe Material: Our finger chopsticks are made of safe and high quality food-grade plastic, reusable chopsticks and easy to clean. It weighs only 0.35oz, so wearing it will not affect your gaming experience. Please wash them before and after use. Keep away from high temperature.
- Satisfactory After-sales Service: Lifetime Quality Assurance is provided by DEWEST. If our finger chopstick is small for you, or you don’t like it, please don’t hesitate to email us, and we will always try our best to find the best solution to solve your problem, like issue you a FULL REFUND or ship you a NEW REPLACEMENT for FREE so you can buy risk free!
Product Description
You may not need this Finger Chopstick normally, but when you wanna play games/watch videos, they can be the best gaming accessories to improve your entertainment experience
Playing games is happy, and eating snacks is happy, so is it happier to be able to eat snacks while playing games?
If you eat snacks directly with your fingers, your fingers will be dirty and greasy.
And if you don't clean and wipe them, your greasy fingers will greatly affect your game operation and gaming experience.
Then why don't you try our finger chopsticks? By using it, you can eat snacks while playing games, and there's no need to pause the game to clean your fingers.
Product specifications：
Material: Food grade ABS plastics--Snacks can be directly clipped; they can also be washed in the dishwasher.
Color:Black/White/Pink/Grey Multicolor | Size:4 PCs-- So you can share them with your family an friends and enjoy a wonderful entertainment time with them!
Weight: 0.35ounce/pc-- Light enough to wear on your fingers without affecting your game operation!
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2022
Reviewed in the United States on January 22, 2022