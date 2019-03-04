- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Christmas Carry Ride On Me Shoulder Santa Claus Mascot Costume Ride On Costume
|Was:
|$35.99
|Price:
|
$33.99
|You Save:
|$2.00 (6%)
- Size : Unisex Adult size can fit 5'3''-6'1'' (160cm-190cm)
- We have our own costume factory .And have ten year producting experience.We can promise the quality.
- When you receive the costume and have quality problem .We can free return it .
- Package Include: 1 x Ride On Mascot Costume (The model's costume is no included).Perfect for Christmas, Halloween, Cosplay,Birthday Party ,Oktoberfest, Charity Fun Runs or just an ordinary day.
Product description
Size : Unisex Adult size can fit 5'3''-6'1'' (160cm-190cm)
Product details
- Department : Mens
- Date First Available : September 30, 2020
- Manufacturer : MascotShop
- ASIN : B08KSP44J8
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #27,476 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
- #61 in Men's Costumes
- Customer Reviews:
Compare with similar items
|
|
Morph Novelty Piggy Back Funny Piggyback Unisex Costume - With Stuff Your Own Legs
|
Adult Christmas Tree Costume - Perfect for Halloween and Holiday Fun
|
Poptrend Adult Inflatable Snowman Costume Blow Up Fancy Dress Party Costumes Creative Clothes for Halloween, Christmas, Festivals, Birthday Party
|Customer Rating
|(227)
|(1843)
|(63)
|(36)
|Price
|$33.99
|$37.95
|$19.99
|$39.99
|Sold By
|MascotShop
|Morph-Costumes
|Fun-Express
|Poptrend-Official
|Color
|Black
|Santa Claus
|Green
|White
|Size
|one size fit 160cm-190cm
|One Size
|Large
|Adult
Customer reviews
4.1 out of 5
227 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on March 4, 2019
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
This item arrived quickly and was a hit at the elf run my husband participated in this past holiday season. We made a couple of adjustments to help improve the effect of the elf/so it would look more believable. One thing that helped a lot was to safety pin the elf's head up so that it would stand more upright, making it easier for people to make eye contact with the elf, thus selling the illusion better. Without this, the elf's face looks downwards, which means people don't make immediate eye contact with him, thus they wouldn't notice the costume as easily. Also, we safety pinned the elf's arms to the fake legs, to make the illusion that he was "holding" my husband over his shoulders look more convincing, especially as the fake legs flopped around a lot while he walked/ran. Lastly, as other commenters noted, out of the box, the suit is held onto its wearer via drawstrings. Since my husband was going to be running in this costume, we purchased a set of suspenders to help make it more secure- the last thing we would've wanted was for his costume to fall down in front of his coworkers. The suspenders worked worked perfectly and also added to the illusion of the costume. Overall, we were really happy with this purchase and it was a lot of fun. The construction of the piece was better than expected, and it didn't get any noticeable damage during the entirety of the 5K run. The show covers didn't trip my husband at all, and he was able to maintain a decent speed despite wearing this large constume over his pants.
7 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2018
Color: BlackVerified Purchase
This costume arrived on time but with a few issues. It comes vacuumed sealed, so the wrinkles are intense. I'm gonna try a steamer to get the wrinkles out. Also, the face of the snowman looked quite different than the photo. SO much that I'm going to the store to buy materials to try and change the face because I don't have time to return the costume. I was disappointed, but not surprised, that the body of the snowman had no cushion or filling whatsoever. It looks deflated, so I'm going to buy stuffing for it today and I'm hoping that helps. Also, the head of the snowman droops, so I'm going to attempt to sew it to the waist of the costume so it stays up.

The seller did offer me A $10 refund which I appreciated. I'd suggest ordering with time to spare incase you need to return and find something new.

*The costume height was fine being 5'8", any taller and it might be a bit short, and runs very large to accommodate a variety of body types. It adjusts with a drawstring.
The seller did offer me A $10 refund which I appreciated. I'd suggest ordering with time to spare incase you need to return and find something new.
*The costume height was fine being 5'8", any taller and it might be a bit short, and runs very large to accommodate a variety of body types. It adjusts with a drawstring.
The seller did offer me A $10 refund which I appreciated. I'd suggest ordering with time to spare incase you need to return and find something new.
*The costume height was fine being 5'8", any taller and it might be a bit short, and runs very large to accommodate a variety of body types. It adjusts with a drawstring.
8 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on January 27, 2018
Color: GrayVerified Purchase
Great costume for Santa Crawl. People got a kick out of it when I stumbled around and made the elf look like he was drunk and off balance. Chicks liked pulling on the elf's nose since it's a big appendage. It fit as expected. I am 6'2" and 245lbs with a 38-40" waist. I had to pull the drawstring tight to keep them from slipping down. A pair of clip on suspenders would work well, but the drawstring worked okay. The legs over the elf's shoulders can be cumbersome when walking through large crowds because they splay outwards. I used 2 safety pins to pin them to the elf's head to keep them more in front of me. I also pinned the elf's ears to the legs because they tend to droop. You can't get to your pockets so plan on wearing a jacket or shirt with pockets to easily access cash and phone. The feet fit over your shoes and have an elastic strap to go under. They got dirty from walking in slush, but what can you do. Looking forward to using it for several years. Already worn it twice and would buy again.
7 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2018
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
I was skeptical before buying because this seller had the lowest price. But I was pleasantly surprised! The suit (the bottom portion of the picture that is) has a large drawstring opening that can accommodate a wide range of sizes, pun intended. The quality of the material is very good. The package even contained a note saying that on initial opening the suit will have lots of wrinkles that go away after a bit of wearing. So apparently people complained about this before, but it is true that after wearing for an hour, there were no wrinkles. I even won first place in my office costume contest! Note that the Santa suit is NOT part of the package - I adorned with a hat/beard combo piece from that small-mart place for cheap and wore a Santa-like oversized T-shirt, along with a placard that talked about losing my sleigh. You will periodically need to re-tighten the drawstring to keep things from looking a little embarrassing, but that is not a big deal - always check yourself periodically when wearing any costume!
4 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on December 13, 2019
Color: PinkVerified Purchase
Terrible! The reason the guy in the picture is holding the Santa head up is because it's so heavy that it lays down on your legs. The belt on the Santa is super long and droopy, so it hangs way below Santa's belly. The feet don't have elastic to pull over your shoes. It's open at the bottom so the bottom flows when you walk. The legs stick way out to the side and not over the Santa's shoulders as it looks in the picture. The costume is honestly unwearable! You may be able to rig the costume with safety pins, but it's not worth it. DO NOT BUY!
2 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on May 9, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
I loved this costume. I wore it school for a dress up day for the holidays and everyone loved it! It was a major success!
6 people found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on October 24, 2019
Color: BlueVerified Purchase
This is a cute, but cheap costume. Don't get me wrong, I like and I will be wearing it. It did come with 4 tears in it. I can fix them. I just hope it makes it through the party. Onto size. I am 5'2' and I consider myself to be a large in most clothing. I ordered the standard size and it was gigantic on me. I pinned it up in places so it will be wearable. My husband who is 6'2" tried it on and it fit him very well. So the fit is a very broad range. You might have to pin it here or there to make it comfortable. For the price, it is a good value.
One person found this helpfulComment
Reviewed in the United States on September 21, 2019
Color: RedVerified Purchase
The faux legs are not filled so they look limp. Instead, it looked like Santa's head was popping out of my pants. This was not the intended purpose at my work Christmas party. I did get some laughs though and an A for effort. If you want to do some work on the costume and fill the legs with more material, it might work better. Also I'm tall so the proportions were off.
2 people found this helpfulComment
