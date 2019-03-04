This item arrived quickly and was a hit at the elf run my husband participated in this past holiday season. We made a couple of adjustments to help improve the effect of the elf/so it would look more believable. One thing that helped a lot was to safety pin the elf’s head up so that it would stand more upright, making it easier for people to make eye contact with the elf, thus selling the illusion better. Without this, the elf’s face looks downwards, which means people don’t make immediate eye contact with him, thus they wouldn’t notice the costume as easily. Also, we safety pinned the elf’s arms to the fake legs, to make the illusion that he was “holding” my husband over his shoulders look more convincing, especially as the fake legs flopped around a lot while he walked/ran. Lastly, as other commenters noted, out of the box, the suit is held onto its wearer via drawstrings. Since my husband was going to be running in this costume, we purchased a set of suspenders to help make it more secure- the last thing we would’ve wanted was for his costume to fall down in front of his coworkers. The suspenders worked worked perfectly and also added to the illusion of the costume. Overall, we were really happy with this purchase and it was a lot of fun. The construction of the piece was better than expected, and it didn’t get any noticeable damage during the entirety of the 5K run. The show covers didn’t trip my husband at all, and he was able to maintain a decent speed despite wearing this large constume over his pants.