This is a curious book, a true Curate's egg. In parts it is very good and engages the reader. It is clear that Schneider is a thoughtful and prayerful pastor of his flock, one whose thinking is perhaps outside the mainstream, but who is calling the Church back to true holiness of life and thought. (It is not, however and equivalent to the 'Ratzingner Report' - why is it that every book (in its puff piece) which contains a series of interviews with senior clerics is likened to that tome?!} These are the good aspects of this book, now for the negatives.



It has to be said that whilst Schneider is forthright in his views, they are not always consistent, let alone coherent. (One feels an theological proof reader should have been employed to iron out some of the inconsistencies in this book.) Schneider (and his ilk) are quick to point the finger at Pope Francis, describing him as either Uncatholic, or neo-pagan. To be fair Schneider is careful in his criticism, he is after all a junior Bishop in an obscure Diocese. He describes Francis as stepping in the footsteps of the Victorian Untramontanists, accusing him of centralising the Church's governing functions, grabbing and centralising power in the person of the successor to St Peter. However, whilst his criticisms are loud and abrasive his evidence is lacking, neither are they entirely consistent - if centralisation is a sin then it is not the sin of Francis alone, and you can't laud your favourite Pontiff of history when you want to show him up as an exemplar one the one hand, and then accuse Francis of aping his worst aspect on the other. (This is what I mean about Schneider's inconsistencies. If another Pontiff were on the Throne of St Peter, a more conservative on say, I am sure that Schneider would have been more amenable to him, indeed may have been more Ultramontanist in his views.)



Schneider also has a tendency to beat his pet drums, in particular his antipathy towards Freemasonry. I too am against Freemasonry and see it has being entirely contrary to the faith, but I do not see it as the bogey man behind every sin of the Church and laity. So far so troubling, but it gets better.



SSPX - The SSPX has been an ongoing issue for the Church since the illegal consecrations performed by Lefebvre. There have been attempts recently to rehabilitee SSPX, and to bring it back in to the fold, and Schneider is not unsupportive of this move. However SSPX have in the past been accused of antisemitism and of harbouring anti-Semites within their fold. This remains an ongoing issue, but one that Schneider seems to entirely ignore.



- Whilst not within the scope of the book I want to mention the Amazonian image of Our Lady that has caused consternation and offence recently, which has been mentioned by Schneider and another reviewer here. It is my understanding that the image is indeed of Our Lady and not of an Amazonian deity. The image is unusual in that it is nude, and in a non-Western European style. With regards to its nudity one has to remember that the Fathers from St Irenaeus onwards (and including St Nazianzus) recognised that the physical Incarnation was necessary for salvation to be effective. ("That which has not bee assumed cannot be sanctified".) And whilst the nude human form has been desecrated by pornography, it is still subject to sanctification through the Incarnation, so whilst unusual this image is not a desecration.



Similarly when Pope St Gregory sent the unwilling St Augustine to evangelise the Angles he commanded him to co-opt and utilise the pagan places of worship, sacralising them and consecrating them for worship of God. (Which is why you often see images of the Greek Man or the Sheelagh-na-gig on medieval Churches in England.) The Amazonian image in question continues in that tradition in my opinion, and constitutes not the worship of an idol, but of sacralising what had previously been profane, just as St Augustine was ordered to do.



Given the publication of this book there are clearly those who hope that Schneider might one day be considered Papabile, however for that to happen it would need for more senior Bishops and Cardinals to get out of the way (Burke, Sarah etc.) Even were that to happen I doubt that Schneider's star would ever rise into the ascendancy. He is a good traditionalist tub thumper, but one who lacks the intellectual and pastoral flair and finesse of Card. Sarah, which is a shame because despite his faults he comes across as an interesting and engaging pastor,