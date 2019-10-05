<Embed>
Christus Vincit: Christ’s Triumph Over the Darkness of the Age Paperback – September 26, 2019

by
Bishop Athanasius Schneider (Author)
Visit Amazon's Bishop Athanasius Schneider Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Bishop Athanasius Schneider (Author),
Diane Montagna (Author)
Visit Amazon's Diane Montagna Page
Find all the books, read about the author, and more.
See search results for this author
Are you an author? Learn about Author Central
Diane Montagna (Author)
Special offers and product promotions

Editorial Reviews

From the Back Cover

"At this critical moment in the life of the Church we must reflect carefully on all that confronts us and discern what is true, good, and beautiful from what is evil. We cannot but be grateful to a faithful apostle such as Bishop Athanasius Schneider for his clear and courageous analysis of the state of the Church in our day. May this book assist all who read it in living their particular vocation with greater fidelity and zeal, for the glory of Almighty God and the salvation of souls."--ROBERT CARDINAL SARAH

"No other bishop in recent memory has so tirelessly given of himself in the service of the truths of the Catholic Faith. In this wide-ranging interview, Bishop Schneider, through the account of his life and ministry and through his responses to the crucial questions of the day, gives powerful witness to his profound love of Our Lord and of His Mystical Body, the Church. This book will be of great help to the faithful, and to all people of good will, in navigating the grave confusion, division, and error prevalent in our times. It reveals the heart of a true shepherd of souls, after the Heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd."--RAYMOND LEO CARDINAL BURKE

"St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus ('the Little Flower') said that humility is courage for the truth, and courage to serve. Bishop Schneider is a humble and heroic witness to the truth, and a courageous servant. His love for Christ and the Church is strong and deep and heartfelt, like St. Paul's (Gal. 2:11-20). To the various questions regarding the crises we face (relativism, secularism, modernism, indifferentism), he responds as a faithful pastor and a perspicacious theologian. I found myself inspired and challenged."--SCOTT HAHN

"A product of the persecuted Church in the Soviet Union, Bishop Athanasius Schneider powerfully appeals in this interview for a return to the classical doctrine, worship, and devotion of the Roman Church. Not all readers will agree with everything in his analyses, but they will find it difficult to dissent from his fundamental perception: the Church requires a radical re-supernaturalization that will save it from internal secularization, free it from the domination of all-too-human agendas, and inspire it with new ardor for its divinizing mission."--FR. AIDAN NICHOLS, O.P.

"Reading this wide-ranging interview with one of the most outstanding bishops in the Church today is an experience of profound joy and gratitude. Bishop Schneider explains and defends Catholic truth with deep insight and total conviction. He reminds us that fidelity to Christ--the full embrace of His truth as taught by the Catholic Church--is the purpose of our existence and the only source of our salvation."--FR. GERALD E. MURRAY

About the Author

ATHANASIUS SCHNEIDER was born in 1961 in Kyrgyzstan to a German family and baptized with the name Antonius. In 1973 the family emigrated to Germany. He joined the Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross in Austria in 1982 and received the religious name Athanasius; he was ordained a priest in Brazil in 1990. Having earned a doctorate in Patrology at the Augustinianum in Rome, he has taught since 1999 at the seminary in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. In 2006 he was ordained bishop in the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome and appointed titular bishop of Celerina and auxiliary bishop of Karaganda. From 2011 to the present he has been auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana, Chairman of the Liturgical Commission, and Secretary General of the Conference of the Catholic Bishops of Kazakhstan. Bishop Schneider is the author of two books on the Holy Eucharist: Dominus Est--It Is the Lord and Corpus Christi: Holy Communion and the Renewal of the Church.

DIANE MONTAGNA is an American journalist based in Rome.

Product details

  • Item Weight : 1.09 pounds
  • Paperback : 338 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 1621384896
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1621384892
  • Product Dimensions : 6 x 0.85 x 9 inches
  • Publisher : Angelico Press (September 26, 2019)
  • Language: : English
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.9 out of 5 stars 566 ratings

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
566 global ratings
5 star
93%
4 star
4%
3 star
2%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from the United States

Theresa S.
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautiful and articulate
Reviewed in the United States on October 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
122 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dr. Peter A. Kwasniewski
5.0 out of 5 stars One of the most potent books written by any bishop in the postconciliar period
Reviewed in the United States on October 6, 2019
Read more
140 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Stephen Wlm Covel
5.0 out of 5 stars Cor ad cor loquitur
Reviewed in the United States on October 9, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
66 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Trevor Morrison
5.0 out of 5 stars The Greatest Living Bishop
Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
66 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Lutatius
5.0 out of 5 stars Don’t abandon hope!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 30, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
16 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
J Whitgift
2.0 out of 5 stars A real curate's egg, good in parts ...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 31, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
9 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Mike
5.0 out of 5 stars Make Catholicism great again.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
8 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Bellassiel
5.0 out of 5 stars A true shepherd
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
scrapmania
5.0 out of 5 stars Gem
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on November 8, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
3 people found this helpful
 Report abuse

