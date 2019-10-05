- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Other Sellers on Amazon
+ $3.99 shipping
+ Free Shipping
Learn more
Christus Vincit: Christ’s Triumph Over the Darkness of the Age Paperback – September 26, 2019
Explore your book, then jump right back to where you left off with Page Flip.
View high quality images that let you zoom in to take a closer look.
Enjoy features only possible in digital – start reading right away, carry your library with you, adjust the font, create shareable notes and highlights, and more.
Discover additional details about the events, people, and places in your book, with Wikipedia integration.
Ask Alexa to read your book with Audible integration or text-to-speech.
"Devoted" by Dean Koontz
For the first time in paperback, from Dean Koontz, the master of suspense, comes an epic thriller about a terrifying killer and the singular compassion it will take to defeat him. | Learn more
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Frequently bought together
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Special offers and product promotions
Editorial Reviews
From the Back Cover
"No other bishop in recent memory has so tirelessly given of himself in the service of the truths of the Catholic Faith. In this wide-ranging interview, Bishop Schneider, through the account of his life and ministry and through his responses to the crucial questions of the day, gives powerful witness to his profound love of Our Lord and of His Mystical Body, the Church. This book will be of great help to the faithful, and to all people of good will, in navigating the grave confusion, division, and error prevalent in our times. It reveals the heart of a true shepherd of souls, after the Heart of Christ, the Good Shepherd."--RAYMOND LEO CARDINAL BURKE
"St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus ('the Little Flower') said that humility is courage for the truth, and courage to serve. Bishop Schneider is a humble and heroic witness to the truth, and a courageous servant. His love for Christ and the Church is strong and deep and heartfelt, like St. Paul's (Gal. 2:11-20). To the various questions regarding the crises we face (relativism, secularism, modernism, indifferentism), he responds as a faithful pastor and a perspicacious theologian. I found myself inspired and challenged."--SCOTT HAHN
"A product of the persecuted Church in the Soviet Union, Bishop Athanasius Schneider powerfully appeals in this interview for a return to the classical doctrine, worship, and devotion of the Roman Church. Not all readers will agree with everything in his analyses, but they will find it difficult to dissent from his fundamental perception: the Church requires a radical re-supernaturalization that will save it from internal secularization, free it from the domination of all-too-human agendas, and inspire it with new ardor for its divinizing mission."--FR. AIDAN NICHOLS, O.P.
"Reading this wide-ranging interview with one of the most outstanding bishops in the Church today is an experience of profound joy and gratitude. Bishop Schneider explains and defends Catholic truth with deep insight and total conviction. He reminds us that fidelity to Christ--the full embrace of His truth as taught by the Catholic Church--is the purpose of our existence and the only source of our salvation."--FR. GERALD E. MURRAY
About the Author
Product details
- Item Weight : 1.09 pounds
- Paperback : 338 pages
- ISBN-10 : 1621384896
- ISBN-13 : 978-1621384892
- Product Dimensions : 6 x 0.85 x 9 inches
- Publisher : Angelico Press (September 26, 2019)
- Language: : English
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#19,285 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- #12 in Christian Popes
- #15 in Christian Rites & Ceremonies Books
- #269 in Christian Theology (Books)
- Customer Reviews:
Don't have a Kindle? Compra tu Kindle aquí, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
Customer reviews
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Bishop Schneider is a holy, humble man. He articulates very well some of the concerns that faithful Catholics have. May it please God to give us more humble and holy men. May God protect His Church from the wolves disguised in sheep clothing. This book is hard to put down. A must read for all concerned Catholics with our current pope, homosexual infiltration, modernism, liberalism, relativism and all the other evil isms.
Bishop Schneider offers a critique of worldliness within the Church: the addiction to bureaucracy, the embarrassing quest for relevance, the craven appetite for applause, iron-fisted methods against legitimate criticism, the anthropocentric drift away from divine revelation, spirit-suffocating liturgical mediocrity and narcissism, the flight from pastoral responsibility for sound doctrine, the embrace of secular humanism, the silent apostasy from two millennia of tradition. At the same time he movingly describes the only solutions that will bring peace and strength to the Body of Christ on earth: resounding and uncompromising orthodoxy, the unchanging morality of the commandments and the beatitudes, a liturgy truly worthy of the divine mysteries it shelters, and loving adoration of the Lord, really present for us in the most holy Sacrament of the altar.
These are the reasons I find "Christus Vincit" one of the most potent books written by any bishop of the Catholic Church not just in recent years but since the time of the Second Vatican Council -- and I'm including in the pool Cardinal Sarah's impressive trilogy. EVERY big issue in the Church today is discussed thoroughly, charitably, and luminously. It's like "The Ratzinger Report" on steroids.
It's also extremely interesting -- a real page-turner. The early chapters, for example, talk about his life: growing up in the underground Church in the Soviet Union, then in liberal Germany, afterwards in Brazil, and finally in Kazakhstan. Quite the story, and a key to understanding his exceptional courage and clarity. Later chapters delve into such controversial topics as the Vatican-promoted Islamization and dechristianization of Europe, the erroneous assertions found in Vatican II documents, the purpose and limits of papal power, the sell-out of the Chinese Church, the SSPX, the third secret of Fatima, the return of the Tridentine Mass, and the reform of the clergy.
No one is going to be able to agree with everything in a book of this heft. For example, Bishop Schneider does not think that the Novus Ordo will be or should be repudiated by the Church in the future, and he holds out hopes for a Ratzingerian Reform of the Reform. I don't agree with him on these points. He also argues against the possibility of there being some portion of the third secret of Fatima that has not been revealed; I guess I'm not as sanguine about the trustworthiness of recent pontiffs. (He says candidly, however, that the consecration to the Immaculate Heart has never been done in accord with the specifics of Our Lady's request.) Nevertheless, in spite of a few areas of disagreement, I give the book five stars because, on the whole, it's such a breath of fresh air, of resounding truth and charity -- a breath of the Holy Spirit for our times. Truly a must-read. My copy is dog-eared on practically every other page, and I predict yours will be as well!
for example, the bishop, who is still a fairly young man, tells a story from what must have been long long ago, about how his grandmother watched his grandfather being rounded up for death and murder by a few sad individuals among the millions of sad evildoers working for Stalin, and how his grandfather - then a young man in his 20s - shouted to his mother, while being dragged away to the waiting truck by the cowards - "be what you are" - and how that young woman remained true for decades to the faith she and her martyred husband had both held ..... she remained what she was when she was young and happy, before her husband was murdered, and she remained true to the faith she and her husband had held, she remained true to what she was when she saw her husband viciously taken from her by evildoing cowards - Communists who followed Lenin and Stalin, but it could have been any other followers of evil ..... and the woman who saw her husband dragged away to be murdered, no doubt, now knows how much God loves her .... and all those she loves .... but the mystery of evil remains - did the people who dragged away her husband to a horrible death ever repent?
the Bishop knows these are hard times for ordinary people, the people who are the "sheep" that the rich bishops and rich prelates and dishonest Catholic celebrities have been fleecing year in and year out all our lives, with flattering words sometimes, with cruel trickery sometimes, and sometimes with just simple coldness in their hearts ------ and he knows how to say words of comfort, words of truth, words of life. After all, God loves us all of us, and there are so many passages in this book that are full of hope, and full of specific reasons for that hope. There have been thousands or more such books through the years, and if you need a current book to reassure you that yes, God loves us, and no, the Catholic church will never be overtaken by selfish and proud men and women (The gates of Hell will not prevail, as it has been said ), then this is a good book to spend some time reading ---- and if it makes you hopeful for the future, and full of a desire to see a better future, well, then, share that hope with others.
Top reviews from other countries
It has to be said that whilst Schneider is forthright in his views, they are not always consistent, let alone coherent. (One feels an theological proof reader should have been employed to iron out some of the inconsistencies in this book.) Schneider (and his ilk) are quick to point the finger at Pope Francis, describing him as either Uncatholic, or neo-pagan. To be fair Schneider is careful in his criticism, he is after all a junior Bishop in an obscure Diocese. He describes Francis as stepping in the footsteps of the Victorian Untramontanists, accusing him of centralising the Church's governing functions, grabbing and centralising power in the person of the successor to St Peter. However, whilst his criticisms are loud and abrasive his evidence is lacking, neither are they entirely consistent - if centralisation is a sin then it is not the sin of Francis alone, and you can't laud your favourite Pontiff of history when you want to show him up as an exemplar one the one hand, and then accuse Francis of aping his worst aspect on the other. (This is what I mean about Schneider's inconsistencies. If another Pontiff were on the Throne of St Peter, a more conservative on say, I am sure that Schneider would have been more amenable to him, indeed may have been more Ultramontanist in his views.)
Schneider also has a tendency to beat his pet drums, in particular his antipathy towards Freemasonry. I too am against Freemasonry and see it has being entirely contrary to the faith, but I do not see it as the bogey man behind every sin of the Church and laity. So far so troubling, but it gets better.
SSPX - The SSPX has been an ongoing issue for the Church since the illegal consecrations performed by Lefebvre. There have been attempts recently to rehabilitee SSPX, and to bring it back in to the fold, and Schneider is not unsupportive of this move. However SSPX have in the past been accused of antisemitism and of harbouring anti-Semites within their fold. This remains an ongoing issue, but one that Schneider seems to entirely ignore.
- Whilst not within the scope of the book I want to mention the Amazonian image of Our Lady that has caused consternation and offence recently, which has been mentioned by Schneider and another reviewer here. It is my understanding that the image is indeed of Our Lady and not of an Amazonian deity. The image is unusual in that it is nude, and in a non-Western European style. With regards to its nudity one has to remember that the Fathers from St Irenaeus onwards (and including St Nazianzus) recognised that the physical Incarnation was necessary for salvation to be effective. ("That which has not bee assumed cannot be sanctified".) And whilst the nude human form has been desecrated by pornography, it is still subject to sanctification through the Incarnation, so whilst unusual this image is not a desecration.
Similarly when Pope St Gregory sent the unwilling St Augustine to evangelise the Angles he commanded him to co-opt and utilise the pagan places of worship, sacralising them and consecrating them for worship of God. (Which is why you often see images of the Greek Man or the Sheelagh-na-gig on medieval Churches in England.) The Amazonian image in question continues in that tradition in my opinion, and constitutes not the worship of an idol, but of sacralising what had previously been profane, just as St Augustine was ordered to do.
Given the publication of this book there are clearly those who hope that Schneider might one day be considered Papabile, however for that to happen it would need for more senior Bishops and Cardinals to get out of the way (Burke, Sarah etc.) Even were that to happen I doubt that Schneider's star would ever rise into the ascendancy. He is a good traditionalist tub thumper, but one who lacks the intellectual and pastoral flair and finesse of Card. Sarah, which is a shame because despite his faults he comes across as an interesting and engaging pastor,