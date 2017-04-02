Color:Deep Space Black

You know that super clean feeling your mouth has after a visit to the dentist? It’s because they’re able to thoroughly clean your teeth in ways that your manual toothbrush just can’t. Enter the TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station. Using state-of-the-art sonic technology and 40,000 tiny brush strokes per minute, the TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station safely and hygienically cleans your mouth by dislodging debris from your teeth and gums, and efficiently polishing your teeth. Not only that, but because it automatically shuts off after (dentist-recommended) 2 minutes of brushing, your pearly whites are actually getting 80,000 total brush strokes every time you brush your teeth! Do you think you could do 80,000 brush strokes in 2 minutes?

Aura Clean offers two cleaning modes: the recommended Super Clean, and Sensitive Clean, for those with sensitive gums and teeth. To ensure you have the most thorough and complete cleaning experience, we’ve created a map of your mouth (which can be found in the included instruction manual) that splits it into quadrants. Every 30 seconds, Aura Clean briefly pauses so that you know it’s time to move onto the next quadrant. A timed cleaning where the brush actually does the work for you, tells you when to move on, and shuts off when you’re done. It’s truly foolproof!

But what really sets the Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush apart from its competitors? It’s the Aura Clean Base Station – a unique enclosed charging base for the toothbrush handle and brush head that won’t take up a lot of space on your vanity, and it also cleans and dries your brush head! Once you dock your damp toothbrush after use, the 360-degree Aura Clean Halo uses powerful UVC rays to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and then the built-in dryer wicks away any moisture from the brush to ensure that no germs or bacteria stand a chance. After all, what’s the point of trying to duplicate that “just came from the dentist” feeling if you’re not even using a hygienic toothbrush?

How to Use:

Connect your brush head to the Aura Clean brush handle and dampen it. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the brush head, gently place the toothbrush bristles against your teeth at a slight angle towards your gum line, and press the Power button. To change from the default Super Clean Mode to Sensitive Clean Mode, press the smaller button below Power once. (You’ll also notice the LED mode indicators below the Mode Selector button.) Using the map included with your instruction manual, brush each quadrant by slowly holding the brush head against each tooth for a few seconds before moving to the next one, letting the bristles do the work; when the Aura Clean pauses, it’s time to move to the next quadrant. When the brush shuts off, rinse your brush of any remaining toothpaste and dock in the Aura Clean Base Station.

To Charge, Clean and Dry Your Brush:

Once you dock your brush handle in the Aura Clean Base Station (brush side down), the cleaning and drying cycle will automatically begin. While the cleaning cycle is happening, the LED light on the side of the base will turn from white to blue and pulse. Once the cleaning cycle is complete, it will turn back to solid white. Your brush will also charge while it is sitting in the dock, provided that the dock is connected to a power source.

Caring for the Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station:

Always rinse the brush head and bristles after each use. Change your brush heads at least every 3 months at least (available on Amazon.com). Remove the brush head to cleanse the metal shaft of the brush handle with warm water at least once a week. To clean the base station, ensure it is unplugged and using a soft cloth wrapped around your index finger, wipe around the bottom of the base and the top docking hole.