TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station, Deep Space Black

4.3 out of 5 stars 58 customer reviews
About the product
  • The TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush uses 40,000 tiny brush strokes per minute to sweep away plaque and gently polish away surface stains. Features dual cleaning settings and dentist-recommended 2-minute brush timer
  • Powered toothbrushes reduce plaque and gingivitis more than manual toothbrushing in the short and long term
  • The TAO Clean Aura Clean Base Station uses powerful Ultraviolet-C rays to kill 99.9% of germs while your toothbrush is not in use. It also protects, dries, charges it, and takes up minimal space on your bathroom counter
  • Box includes TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush Handle, TAO Clean Aura Clean Base Station, hygienically sealed Aura Clean Brush Heads x3, and Power Adaptor & Cable, and is charged enough for one full use
  • Replacement brush heads available for purchase on Amazon.com
  • Tao Clean products have a two-year warranty (from date of purchase) covering manufacturer-related defects. Please contact customer service at support@taoclean.com for assistance
  • Available in Super Nova White and Deep Space Black

Color: Deep Space Black
  Clip this coupon to save $10.00 on this product when you buy from Amazon.com.

From the manufacturer

Product description

Color:Deep Space Black

You know that super clean feeling your mouth has after a visit to the dentist? It’s because they’re able to thoroughly clean your teeth in ways that your manual toothbrush just can’t. Enter the TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station. Using state-of-the-art sonic technology and 40,000 tiny brush strokes per minute, the TAO Clean Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush and Cleaning Station safely and hygienically cleans your mouth by dislodging debris from your teeth and gums, and efficiently polishing your teeth. Not only that, but because it automatically shuts off after (dentist-recommended) 2 minutes of brushing, your pearly whites are actually getting 80,000 total brush strokes every time you brush your teeth! Do you think you could do 80,000 brush strokes in 2 minutes?

Aura Clean offers two cleaning modes: the recommended Super Clean, and Sensitive Clean, for those with sensitive gums and teeth. To ensure you have the most thorough and complete cleaning experience, we’ve created a map of your mouth (which can be found in the included instruction manual) that splits it into quadrants. Every 30 seconds, Aura Clean briefly pauses so that you know it’s time to move onto the next quadrant. A timed cleaning where the brush actually does the work for you, tells you when to move on, and shuts off when you’re done. It’s truly foolproof!

But what really sets the Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush apart from its competitors? It’s the Aura Clean Base Station – a unique enclosed charging base for the toothbrush handle and brush head that won’t take up a lot of space on your vanity, and it also cleans and dries your brush head! Once you dock your damp toothbrush after use, the 360-degree Aura Clean Halo uses powerful UVC rays to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and then the built-in dryer wicks away any moisture from the brush to ensure that no germs or bacteria stand a chance. After all, what’s the point of trying to duplicate that “just came from the dentist” feeling if you’re not even using a hygienic toothbrush?

How to Use:
Connect your brush head to the Aura Clean brush handle and dampen it. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the brush head, gently place the toothbrush bristles against your teeth at a slight angle towards your gum line, and press the Power button. To change from the default Super Clean Mode to Sensitive Clean Mode, press the smaller button below Power once. (You’ll also notice the LED mode indicators below the Mode Selector button.) Using the map included with your instruction manual, brush each quadrant by slowly holding the brush head against each tooth for a few seconds before moving to the next one, letting the bristles do the work; when the Aura Clean pauses, it’s time to move to the next quadrant. When the brush shuts off, rinse your brush of any remaining toothpaste and dock in the Aura Clean Base Station.

To Charge, Clean and Dry Your Brush:
Once you dock your brush handle in the Aura Clean Base Station (brush side down), the cleaning and drying cycle will automatically begin. While the cleaning cycle is happening, the LED light on the side of the base will turn from white to blue and pulse. Once the cleaning cycle is complete, it will turn back to solid white. Your brush will also charge while it is sitting in the dock, provided that the dock is connected to a power source.

Caring for the Aura Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Cleaning Station:
Always rinse the brush head and bristles after each use. Change your brush heads at least every 3 months at least (available on Amazon.com). Remove the brush head to cleanse the metal shaft of the brush handle with warm water at least once a week. To clean the base station, ensure it is unplugged and using a soft cloth wrapped around your index finger, wipe around the bottom of the base and the top docking hole.

Product details

Color: Deep Space Black
User Manual [PDF]
  • Product Dimensions: 8 x 5 x 8 inches ; 1 pounds
  • Shipping Weight: 1.9 pounds (View shipping rates and policies)
  • Domestic Shipping: Item can be shipped within U.S.
  • International Shipping: This item can be shipped to select countries outside of the U.S. Learn More
  • ASIN: B010MO2862
  • UPC: 859332005012
  • Item model number: BA-0101-BLK
  • Batteries 1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)
  • Average Customer Review: 4.3 out of 5 stars 58 customer reviews
  • Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #9,663 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
    • Manufacturer’s warranty can be requested from customer service. Click here to make a request to customer service.

Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Top customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars I like the product very much
By Pat from CT on April 2, 2017
Color: Super Nova White|Verified Purchase
Read more
11 comment| One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 stars Best Toothbrush!
By Thomas M. on August 6, 2016
Color: Deep Space Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
4 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 stars Clean up your Aura
By C. Eng on January 17, 2017
Color: Deep Space Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 stars Powerful & Feels Clean!
By Riley on January 13, 2017
Color: Deep Space Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars Love it!
By Julie on March 1, 2016
Color: Deep Space Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
By Barry Mcbride on December 22, 2016
Color: Super Nova White|Verified Purchase
Read more
0Comment|Was this review helpful to you?YesNoReport abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars germ freak
By Tonie M. van Dam on September 5, 2016
Color: Deep Space Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful.
5.0 out of 5 stars New toothbrush
By Bailey on January 21, 2016
Color: Super Nova White|Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful.

Most recent customer reviews

