As clinical research into the therapeutic value of cannabinoids has proliferated so too has investigators’ understanding of cannabis’ remarkable capacity to combat disease. Whereas researchers in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s primarily assessed marijuana’s ability to temporarily alleviate various disease symptoms — such as the nausea associated with cancer chemotherapy — scientists today are exploring the potential role of cannabinoids to modulate disease.

As states continue to approve legislation enabling the physician-supervised use of medical marijuana, more patients with varying disease types are exploring the use of therapeutic cannabis. Many of these patients and their physicians are now discussing this issue for the first time and are seeking guidance on whether the therapeutic use of cannabis may or may not be advisable. This report seeks to provide this guidance by highlighting hundreds of relevant, recently published scientific research (2000-2020) on the therapeutic potential of cannabis and cannabinoids for a variety of indications. This summary of the available peer-reviewed research is among the most comprehensive reviews available in the modern literature and is the result of hundreds of hours of research and writing.

In some of these cases, modern science is now affirming longtime anecdotal reports of medical cannabis users (e.g., the use of cannabis to alleviate GI disorders). In other cases, this research is highlighting entirely new potential clinical utilities for cannabinoids (e.g., the use of cannabinoids to modify the progression of diabetes). In all cases, science has sufficiently made the case that cannabis is safe and effective for certain patient populations. This fact should no longer be the subject of any serious debate.

For patients and their physicians, let this report serve as a primer for those who are considering using or recommending medical cannabis. For others, let this report serve as an introduction to the broad range of therapeutic applications for cannabis and its various compounds.