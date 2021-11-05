Buying Options
Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature

Paul Armentano

Clinical Applications for Cannabis & Cannabinoids: A Review of the Recent Scientific Literature Kindle Edition

by
Paul Armentano (Author)
Paul Armentano (Author), Gregory Carter (Foreword), Dustin Sulak (Introduction)
4.8 out of 5 stars 18 ratings
  1. Print length
    138 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publication date
    October 31, 2021
  4. File size
    2380 KB
  5. Page Flip
    Enabled
  6. Word Wise
    Not Enabled
  7. Enhanced typesetting
    Enabled
Product details

  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B09KSTZPDJ
  • Publisher ‏ : ‎ National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) (October 31, 2021)
  • Publication date ‏ : ‎ October 31, 2021
  • Language ‏ : ‎ English
  • File size ‏ : ‎ 2380 KB
  • Text-to-Speech ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • Screen Reader ‏ : ‎ Supported
  • Enhanced typesetting ‏ : ‎ Enabled
  • X-Ray ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
  • Word Wise ‏ : ‎ Not Enabled
  • Print length ‏ : ‎ 138 pages
  • Lending ‏ : ‎ Enabled
Paul Armentano has over two decades of experience working professionally in cannabis policy. He is the Deputy Director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, the nation’s oldest and largest cannabis reform advocacy organization. He also serves on the faculty of Oaksterdam University, where he is the Chair of Science. His writing on cannabis and cannabis policy has appeared in over 1,500 publications, scholarly and/or peer-reviewed journals, as well as in more than two dozen textbooks and anthologies. Mr. Armentano is the co-author of the book Marijuana is Safer: So Why Are We Driving People to Drink? (2009, Chelsea Green), which has been licensed and translated internationally. He is also the author of the book The Citizen’s Guide to State-By-State Marijuana Laws (2015) as well as the book Clinical Applications for Cannabis and Cannabinoids (2021). Mr. Armentano was the principal investigator for defense counsel in the federal case US v Schweder et al., one of the first legal cases to challenge the constitutionality of cannabis as a schedule I controlled substance. He was also an expert in the successful Canadian constitutional challenge, Allard v Canada, which preserved qualified patient’s right to grow cannabis at home. He is the 2013 Freedom Law School Health Freedom Champion of the Year and the 2013 Alfred R. Lindesmith award recipient in the achievement in the field of scholarship. He is the 2019 Al Horn Memorial Award recipient “In recognition of a lifetime of work to advance the cause of justice.” Mr. Armentano works closely with numerous state and federal politicians with regard to drafting and enacting marijuana policy reforms, and he is a frequently sought speaker on the topic at legal and academic seminars.

Top reviews from the United States

Leonard Frieling
5.0 out of 5 stars GREAT Update on Medical Cannabis
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
Jessica Norris, PhD
5.0 out of 5 stars Science, please!
Reviewed in the United States on November 9, 2021
Ray
5.0 out of 5 stars Well written research for all
Reviewed in the United States on December 2, 2021
Elisabeth Mack
5.0 out of 5 stars Critical updates to keep the medical conversation going :-)
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
Ken Wolski, RN
5.0 out of 5 stars summarizes the scientific research of medical cannabis
Reviewed in the United States on November 8, 2021
Madisen Saglibene
5.0 out of 5 stars Comprehensive cannabis education
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
Ann Caughran
5.0 out of 5 stars Thoughtful and well documented
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
Bonnie Flores
5.0 out of 5 stars Very prudent review on the efficacy of cannabis in clinical applications
Reviewed in the United States on November 5, 2021
