My four year old son loves this. It's easily his favorite stuffed toy and he takes it with him everywhere we go. The plush is very well made and is very durable. The material it's made from is of really high quality and is easy to spot clean. He's rough on his toys and he's put this little korok through it's paces. So far the stitching remains solid and this plush stays in excellent shape where other similarly constructed toys would be a pile of stuffing and threads by now. I am very satisfied with this purchase and would buy it again.