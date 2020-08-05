- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
Club Mocchi- Mocchi- The Legend of Zelda Korok Mega Plush Toy, 15 inch
|Brand
|Club Mocchi Mocchi
|Material
|Polyester
|Number of Pieces
|1
|Toy figure type
|Squishy
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|15.5 x 7 x 14.75 inches
About this item
- Officially Licensed Product: The Legend of Zelda plush toy that's sure to please your favorite gamer
- Hug Me! Super soft and huggable plush; with quality this good, you won’t want to let go
- Great Gift for Gamers: Features fan-favorite characters
- Super Collectible Plush: Why choose just one? Collect them all!
- Suitable for ages 3 years and up
From the manufacturer
Club Mocchi- Mocchi- The Legend of Zelda Korok Mega 15 inch Plush Stuffed Toy
Hide out and snuggle up with your new forest friend—The Legend of Zelda’s Korok from Club Mocchi- Mocchi-! Designed in Japan, Mocchi- Mocchi- is super soft and huggable! Unlike other ordinary plush, it has a unique squishy texture and is super soft to touch. The Legend of Zelda series features fan-favorite characters from the iconic Nintendo games. Collect them all!
Officially licensed product
FAN FAVORITE CHARACTERS: The Legend of Zelda series features fan-favorite characters from the iconic Nintendo games
Super soft and huggable plush
SUPER SOFT: Its unique squishy texture makes it extra snuggly, and an ideal pillow or hug buddy
Collect them all!
COLLECTIBLE TOY: Enjoy collecting all the soft and squishy toys from the Zelda series
About Mocchi-Mocchi
The popular Mocchi-Mocchi trend from Japan is now available internationally. These addictively huggable plush feature iconic characters and items from your favorite video games.
Product Description
Hide out and snuggle up with your new forest friend—The Legend of Zelda’s Korok from Club Mocchi- Mocchi-! Designed in Japan, Mocchi- Mocchi- are super soft and huggable pillow toys! Unlike other ordinary plush toys, these high quality collectible plush pillows have a unique squishy texture and are super soft to touch. This Legend of Zelda plush series features fan-favorite characters and items from the iconic video games. Whether looking for fun kids' room decor, treating your favorite gamer, or yourself; there's a Mocchi- Mocchi- sure to please everyone. Collect them all!
Reviewed in the United States on August 5, 2020
Reviewed in the United States on May 10, 2021
HIGHLY recommend for any Windwaker/Zelda fan <3
