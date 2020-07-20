After 24 years of using whatever shampoo and conditioner my mother bought, I realized I’m definitely using products way too heavy for my fine hair. I did a lot of online research and found that this was one of the most recommended shampoos for fine hair. So far, I love it. I’ve used it a few weeks now and my hair seems so light and bouncy. The smell is good, not as strong and yummy as my old Bed Head shampoo and conditioner but it’s definitely not a bad smell. Since I cut my hair about collar bone length, all I use is this shampoo, no conditioner, and no more oil for my ends and things have been GREAT.



Now, the poor reviews do hold weight so here’s why this shampoo might not be for you. People were complaining that it takes a lot of shampoo to get it sudsy and clean their hair and here’s how I found this is true. On a normal day, it takes me less than a quarter amount and it suds up just fine and cleans my hair great. BUT last week I curled my hair, used a texture spray, and wore it for two days applying more texture spray in between. When I went to wash it, it did not clean my hair. I woke up to greasy oily hair. So here’s the thing, if you have longer hair or use hair products on the daily, then no this shampoo is probably not worth it. You will need a large amount to clean your hair. If you’re like me, if you have short hair that’s usually always free from products, you’ll be just fine and your hair will look and feel amazing!