R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Description
Benefits
Suggested Use
From the manufacturer
Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
For big, beautiful, bouncy hair, use DALLAS. This thickening shampoo adds vitality to fine, flat hair while nourishing and strengthening from root to tip.
Tips/Tricks:
Good for: Anyone with thin, fine hair looking for thickening benefits.
Key Ingredients:
- Biotin: Increases hair strength and vitality.
- Pro Vitamin B5: Provides intense hydration. Adds a natural sheen.
- Saw Palmetto Berry Extract: Adds body to hair, helping it to appear thicker.
- Coconut Oil: Strengthens/conditions hair. Adds luster, shine and softness to the hair and prevents hair breakage/split ends.
- Loquat Fruit Extract: Packed with vitamins and minerals that help maintain a full mane.
Ingredient Claims
- Paraben Free
- Sulfate Free
- Petrolatum and Mineral Oil Free
- Cruelty Free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
- *All claims verified by manufacturer
All You Need is Good Hair
R+Co is about an experience. The packaging and fragrances were designed to enhance that experience and evoke a feeling, place, style or attitude. You’ll know just by looking at a bottle or tube what a product is meant to do, and the subtle yet sophisticated fragrances-meant for both men and women-are as individual as the members of our collective.
Complete the Look
|Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
|Sunset Blvd Daily Blonde Shampoo
|Gemstone Color Shampoo
|Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo + Anti-Oxidant Complex
|Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
|Atlantis Moisturizing B5 Shampoo
|Good for - Benefits:
|Improves the keratin infrastructure of hair. Increases hair strength and vitality.
|Makes blondes extra bright and grey fantastically silver.
|Preserve and prolong your shade for up to 10 washes.
|Smoothes the look and feel of your hair. Protects hair and scalp from free radicals and UV rays with anti-oxidant complex. Packed with minerals that revitalize dry + damaged hair.
|All-in one: body, shine, strength, softness, smoothness.
|Enriched with B5 to for intense hydration. Revitalizes dry hair, restores moisture + shine.
|Good for - Hair Type:
|Anyone with thin, fine hair looking for thickening benefits.
|Blonde or grey and color-treated hair.
|Anyone with color-treated hair.
|Thick, curly, frizzy-prone hair.
|Anyone looking for camera-ready hair.
|For anyone with dry, brittle and moisture-deprived hair.
|Moisture:
|4/10
|4/10
|6/10
|6/10
|7/10
|9/10
|Weight:
|2/10
|4/10
|5/10
|7/10
|3/10
|6/10
Made in the USA
Product details
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 2.3 x 2.3 x 5.6 inches; 9.6 Ounces
- Manufacturer : R+Co
- Country of Origin : USA
- Best Sellers Rank: #2,489 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #87 in Hair Shampoo
Customer Reviews:
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2017
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Now, the poor reviews do hold weight so here’s why this shampoo might not be for you. People were complaining that it takes a lot of shampoo to get it sudsy and clean their hair and here’s how I found this is true. On a normal day, it takes me less than a quarter amount and it suds up just fine and cleans my hair great. BUT last week I curled my hair, used a texture spray, and wore it for two days applying more texture spray in between. When I went to wash it, it did not clean my hair. I woke up to greasy oily hair. So here’s the thing, if you have longer hair or use hair products on the daily, then no this shampoo is probably not worth it. You will need a large amount to clean your hair. If you’re like me, if you have short hair that’s usually always free from products, you’ll be just fine and your hair will look and feel amazing!
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2017