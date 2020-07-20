Loading recommendations for you

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

4.5 out of 5 stars 3,569 ratings
Amazon's Choice highlights highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice in Hair Shampoo by R+Co
Price: $29.00 ($3.41 / Fl Oz) $27.55 ($3.24 / Fl Oz)

Professional Beauty

Professional-strength products recommended by dermatologists, stylists, estheticians, and beauty experts.

What is Amazon Professional Beauty? Amazon has curated a selection of high-quality products that can be found in professional settings such as salons, spas, and dermatology offices. To buy Professional items, just look for the Professional Beauty badge.
Professional Beauty

Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only and is not a substitute for advice from a licensed health-care professional. You should not rely solely on this content, and Amazon assumes no liability for inaccuracies. Always read labels and instructions before using a product.

Professional Beauty
8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Enhance your purchase

Brand R+Co
Scent Fruity / Woodsy
Age Range (Description) Adult
Material Type Free Mineral oil free,paraben free,sulfate free,gluten free
Product Benefits Good for: Anyone with thin, fine hair looking for thickening benefits.
New (3) from $29.00 & FREE Shipping.

Description

For big, beautiful, bouncy hair, use DALLAS. This thickening shampoo adds vitality to fine, flat hair while nourishing and strengthening from root to tip

Benefits

Good for: Anyone with thin, fine hair looking for thickening benefits.

Suggested Use

Apply to the middle of your hair and work through to the roots and ends.
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
$29.00
$17.18

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly

Climate Pledge Friendly uses sustainability certifications to highlight products that support our commitment to help preserve the natural world. Time is fleeting. Learn more

PRODUCT CERTIFICATION (1)

Compact by Design (Certified by Amazon)
Compact by Design (Certified by Amazon) products remove excess air and water, which reduces the carbon footprint of shipping and packaging.

Compact by Design is a new sustainability certification created by Amazon to identify products that, while they may not always look very different, have a more efficient design. With the removal of excess air and water, products require less packaging and become more efficient to ship. At scale, these small differences in product size and weight lead to significant carbon emission reductions.

Learn more about this certification

From the manufacturer

thickening shampoo; biotin blonde shampoo color hair shampoo smoothing shampoo perfect hair shampoo moisturizing shampoo
Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo Sunset Blvd Daily Blonde Shampoo Gemstone Color Shampoo Bel Air Smoothing Shampoo + Anti-Oxidant Complex Television Perfect Hair Shampoo Atlantis Moisturizing B5 Shampoo
Good for - Benefits: Improves the keratin infrastructure of hair. Increases hair strength and vitality. Makes blondes extra bright and grey fantastically silver. Preserve and prolong your shade for up to 10 washes. Smoothes the look and feel of your hair. Protects hair and scalp from free radicals and UV rays with anti-oxidant complex. Packed with minerals that revitalize dry + damaged hair. All-in one: body, shine, strength, softness, smoothness. Enriched with B5 to for intense hydration. Revitalizes dry hair, restores moisture + shine.
Good for - Hair Type: Anyone with thin, fine hair looking for thickening benefits. Blonde or grey and color-treated hair. Anyone with color-treated hair. Thick, curly, frizzy-prone hair. Anyone looking for camera-ready hair. For anyone with dry, brittle and moisture-deprived hair.
Moisture: 4/10 4/10 6/10 6/10 7/10 9/10
Weight: 2/10 4/10 5/10 7/10 3/10 6/10

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 2.3 x 2.3 x 5.6 inches; 9.6 Ounces
  • Item model number ‏ : ‎ 810374024843
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 810374024843 810374020555
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ R+Co
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B017GGC9BI
  • Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ USA
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.5 out of 5 stars 3,569 ratings

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
3,569 global ratings
5 star
73%
4 star
13%
3 star
8%
2 star
3%
1 star
3%

Top reviews from the United States

SJ
5.0 out of 5 stars Got me through COVID
Reviewed in the United States on July 20, 2020
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
90 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Summer
5.0 out of 5 stars I love it, but I know why you might not.
Reviewed in the United States on May 31, 2022
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
27 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Barbie G.
5.0 out of 5 stars It really works
Reviewed in the United States on November 13, 2020
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
33 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Annoymous
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT PURCHASE
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2017
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Customer image
Annoymous
1.0 out of 5 stars DO NOT PURCHASE
Reviewed in the United States on August 30, 2017
I never leave reviews but it's just one that I have to do. I typically order this directly from R+Co and I see will have continue to. The product was totally different. Different color product (I supplied a pic of the one from R+Co directly and the one I received from this seller), didn't feel the same on my scalp and left my hair feeling super rough. I'll be returning and asking for a refund.
Images in this review
Customer image
Customer image
247 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
GG
5.0 out of 5 stars Thick, lustrous, bouncy FULL head of hair ---this shampoo smells incredible and works FANTASTIC!
Reviewed in the United States on June 16, 2017
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Scrapbook girl
5.0 out of 5 stars Blown Away
Reviewed in the United States on February 21, 2021
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
7 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Molly
1.0 out of 5 stars Does the opposite...
Reviewed in the United States on December 16, 2020
Size: 2.0 Fl.OzVerified Purchase
40 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
HT
5.0 out of 5 stars The higher tha hair, the closer to heaven
Reviewed in the United States on August 15, 2017
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Briar
1.0 out of 5 stars Do not buy if you want to keep your hair!
Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2019
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
4 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
jessica randell
4.0 out of 5 stars It's alright
Reviewed in Canada on April 19, 2022
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Report abuse
Stacey L
3.0 out of 5 stars Old product? Old packaging? Can't tell....
Reviewed in Canada on September 11, 2019
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
 Report abuse
Paris.Match
3.0 out of 5 stars Ok smells nice
Reviewed in Australia on March 3, 2021
Size: 2.0 Fl.OzVerified Purchase
Report abuse
Dawnski Beat
4.0 out of 5 stars Clarifying
Reviewed in Canada on January 16, 2022
Size: 8.5 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)Verified Purchase
Report abuse