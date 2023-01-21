Funny Drink Coasters - Home Decor Gifts Housewarming Gift, House Decor Coasters for Coffee Table Decor, House Warming Gifts New Home Couple, Decorations for Living Room Decor New Home Gift for Home
|Color
|White Marble-style
|Material
|Ceramic
|Brand
|Urban Mosh
|Shape
|Round
|Product Care Instructions
|Hand Wash Only
- ☑️ Novelty Coasters For Drinks – Sure to put a smile on your face, these absorbent coasters will hilariously remind people to keep their drinks off the table.
- ☑️ Does Not Stick to Your Glass – The white marble style ceramic top on these cute coasters help capture moisture from ice cold drinks and protect surfaces from hot coffee cups. More absorbent than sandstone coasters.
- ☑️ Memorable Housewarming Gift Idea – These unique coasters can be given as birthday, holiday, Christmas, dirty Santa, or valentines day gifts to men, women, and friends.
- ☑️ Slip-Resistant Cork Backing – Each 6-piece set of our funny drink coasters features a durable cork back to help protect furniture or tabletops from scratches or scuffs.
- ☑️ Metal Holder Included – Great for your home, kitchen, living room, man cave, bar, end tables, or college dorm room, enjoy a laugh and your favorite drink.
Product Description
Urban Mosh – Quality Products that Make Your Home a Happy Place. Censored here for sensitive shoppers!
Urban Mosh brings you fun, friendly, and high-quality home accessories. From sophisticated to boho, to funny and classy you’ll find something for every taste and style. These Don’t F up the Table Coasters are the perfect gift for man caves, bachelor pads, student apartments, or new homes! Give a gift to yourself or loved ones that enhance both your mood and your home!
Don't insult your guests by calling them a D-bag or an A-hole like some other novelty coasters sets. Urban Mosh lets you stay classy while reminding them to “Not to F up your table!” You get your message across without offending. At the same time, these coasters are a great conversation starter and icebreaker, so no more awkward silences at dinner parties or movie nights at your digs.
Read more below to find out why these coaster’s won’t F up your furniture.
|
|
|
|
Ultra Absorbent Ceramic
Drinks on the rocks such as smoothies, cocktails, bourbon, and margaritas are deliciously refreshing. However, dripping water can ruin your furniture. Keep your coffee table, couch, or dining table safe from moisture by using the Urban Mosh Coasters - made of a special absorbent ceramic that absorbs spills, beads of water or sweat from a chilled glass.
|
A Gift that Will Get Used
Does your boss or boyfriend have a sense of humor? Is your hubby hiding away in his man cave? Or did your friends from college just tie the knot?? Get your friends and family a gift that they will actually use. The sentiment “Don’t F Up the Table” will make everyone laugh. Except we recommend hiding them away if there are young’uns around.
|
Non-slip Cork Backing
Cork backing not only stops your drinks from slipping and sliding, but it also provides a layer of protection to prevent any scratches. Glass, marble, or stained wood surfaces - save your expensive tabletops or counters by using high-quality coasters from Urban Mosh. To that, we raise our glass and say cheers!
You Only Live Once!
Eliminate rings on your coffee table in a fun and humorous way. Great reminder for the men in your life!
Important Specs for You Responsible Adults
Why They're AWESOME
You need these coasters!
- Pack of 6 – Great value for money!
- Metal Holder Included - Keep 'em neat and tidy!
- Special Absorbent Ceramic – Absorbs chilled sweat, beads of moisture and spills from clumsy guests.
- Cork Backing – For a non-slip coaster and protection for smooth delicate surfaces.
- No Sticking – The glasses won’t stick to the ceramic surface when you pick up your drink for a sip!
- Funny Yet Classy – Because seriously nobody wants their guests to F up their furniture.
Don't Upset Your Host!
A Fu*&^ng Perfect Gift
Our novelty set of coffee / tea / drinks coasters are the perfect funny gift for a friend, family member, colleague or even the boss!
It also makes for a great birthday gift, housewarming gift, and wedding gift for anyone that loves funny home/office decor!
Don’t delay - order from Urban Mosh – and you’ll never have watermarks or rings on your coffee table or end tables ever again!
Sandra Approved!
Sandra is Urban Mosh's official spokesperson, she's on our packaging, and she has approved this message!
January 7, 2023
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 7, 2023
We have tried coasters on and off, but each kind would have it's drawbacks; sopping wet cup base where the condensation collected, bottom of cup sticking to the coaster from previously mentioned condensation, flimsy or just not made of a good material for collecting condensation (basically, all issues stem from the condensation). But these ones are made out of Terracotta it seems. The water gets absorbed into the coaster, keeping the base dry, even when your ice cold drink is dripping with condensation. This means the coaster hasn't gotten stuck to the cup, too! I'm not sure if this feature could have a drawback or not over time, but been using for a week so far and they are great! Due to the material, I imagine they would break if they took a decent fall onto a hard surface, but otherwise, I am so impressed with these. I think we have finally found coasters we actually will continue to use.
My main takeaway from this purchase is mostly to recommend terracotta coasters over other materials, but we absolutely loved the design for these ones specifically, too. It suits us ;)
Reviewed in Canada 🇨🇦 on January 3, 2023