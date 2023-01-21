Let me start by saying that I had started to believe good coasters didn't exist. But these ones changed my opinion.

We have tried coasters on and off, but each kind would have it's drawbacks; sopping wet cup base where the condensation collected, bottom of cup sticking to the coaster from previously mentioned condensation, flimsy or just not made of a good material for collecting condensation (basically, all issues stem from the condensation). But these ones are made out of Terracotta it seems. The water gets absorbed into the coaster, keeping the base dry, even when your ice cold drink is dripping with condensation. This means the coaster hasn't gotten stuck to the cup, too! I'm not sure if this feature could have a drawback or not over time, but been using for a week so far and they are great! Due to the material, I imagine they would break if they took a decent fall onto a hard surface, but otherwise, I am so impressed with these. I think we have finally found coasters we actually will continue to use.

My main takeaway from this purchase is mostly to recommend terracotta coasters over other materials, but we absolutely loved the design for these ones specifically, too. It suits us ;)