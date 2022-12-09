Funny Retro Vinyl Record Coasters for Drinks with Vinyl Record Player Holder for Music Lovers,Set of 6 Conversation Piece Sayings Drink Coaster,Housewarming Hostess Gifts, Wedding Registry Gift Ideas
Learn more
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Color
|Colorful
|Material
|Vinyl
|Brand
|DuoMuo
|Shape
|Round
|Is Dishwasher Safe
|No
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- ★ MUSIC THEME -- Adorn your coffee table with these stylish retro vinyl record coasters, making them perfect for music lovers, perfect decoration for 80s.
- ★ PERFECT FOR MUISC LOVER--Set of 6 with a retro vinyl record player holder in a wonderful design gift box, they look like real vinyl records, every detail, cute and cool, great gifts for music lovers.
- ★ FOCUS OF DISCUSSION--Funny✔ Creative✔ Giftable✔ Makes you super cool✔ Funny Room Decoration ✔ All that and it does in fact protect your table too! We’re pretty sure boring will NOT be one word
- ★ PROTECT FURNITURE SURFACES--Protect the surface of table from damage while putting hot or cold drinks on the table, suitable for all cups, mugs and glasses of any beverage.The coasters with a small rubber disc on the bottom, makes sure that your table will be protected and non slip, at the same time fun and creative.
Customer ratings by feature
Compare with similar items
Product Description
★ MUSIC THEME--Adorn your coffee table with these stylish retro vinyl record coasters, making them perfect for music lovers, perfect decoration for 80s.
★ PERFECT FOR MUISC LOVER--Set of 6 with a retro vinyl record player holder in a wonderful design gift box, they look like real vinyl records, every detail, cute and cool, great gifts for music lovers.
★ FOCUS OF DISCUSSION--Funny✔ Creative✔ Giftable✔ Makes you super cool✔ Funny Room Decoration ✔ All that and it does in fact protect your table too! We’re pretty sure boring will NOT be one word used to describe your house when you entertain with these coasters. It’s a hilarious way to remind people to keep their drinks off the table and get a few free laughs too!
★ PROTECT FURNITURE SURFACES--Protect the surface of table from damage while putting hot or cold drinks on the table, suitable for all cups, mugs and glasses of any beverage.The coasters with a small rubber disc on the bottom, makes sure that your table will be protected and non slip, at the same time fun and creative.
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on November 23, 2022