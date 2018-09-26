Not Added
Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Hawthorne Strainer
- Two years in development by Don Lee, the Koriko Hawthorne Strainer is the best in its class
- Made for heavy use with a very tight coil
- Designed to make it easy to do a true split pour
- Fits large and standard mixing glasses
- 18/8 stainless steel
Compare with similar items
|
|
OXO SteeL Cocktail Strainer
|
Hawthorne Cocktail Strainer - Stainless Steel Strainer for Professional Bartenders and Mixologists by Top Self Bar Supply
|
Winco Stainless Steel Julep Strainer
|
Winco Stainless Steel 4-Prong Bar Strainer
|
OXO SteeL Fine Mesh Cocktail Strainer, 3-inch
|Customer Rating
|(10)
|(458)
|(46)
|(74)
|(184)
|(54)
|Price
|$14.99
|$11.99
|$16.99
|$3.97
|$4.86
|$9.89
|Shipping
|$9.36
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Eligible for FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Cocktail Kingdom
|Amazon.com
|Top Shelf Bar Supply
|Amazon.com
|All Max
|Amazon.com
|Material Type
|18/8 Steel
|stainless_steel
|Stainless Steel 304
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
|Stainless Steel
Product description
September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Good tight coil, but the overall size, or width, of the strainer is a bit unwieldy in my opinion. I professionally bartend and this battle axe was relegated to home use pretty swiftly. The double-pour feature is nice and works more easily than most any other strainer I've used.
November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Easy to use and clean! Purchased these for my work
December 22, 2016
Verified Purchase
This is much sturdier than my previous cheapo hawthorne strainer. I love the tighter spring so now I don't have to double strain unless I really need to for the drink. This is a great strainer.
April 1, 2016
Verified Purchase
Industry leading hawthorne strainer. Very durable.
August 12, 2016
Great weight, fits all my tins and mixing glasses beautifully, great pour. Love this thing.
February 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
I bartend and have used a couple of different brands and types of strainers, this is by far the best. tight coil , stainess steel construction, and a little longer handle. Well worth the money if you use your tools to make money.
