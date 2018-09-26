Facebook Twitter Pinterest
$14.99
+ $9.36 shipping
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Cocktail Kingdom.
$14.99 + $9.36 shipping
Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Hawthorne Strainer

4.7 out of 5 stars 10 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "cocktail kingdom strainer"
Price: $14.99 + $9.36 shipping
  • Two years in development by Don Lee, the Koriko Hawthorne Strainer is the best in its class
  • Made for heavy use with a very tight coil
  • Designed to make it easy to do a true split pour
  • Fits large and standard mixing glasses
  • 18/8 stainless steel

Compare with similar items


Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Hawthorne Strainer
OXO SteeL Cocktail Strainer
Hawthorne Cocktail Strainer - Stainless Steel Strainer for Professional Bartenders and Mixologists by Top Self Bar Supply
Winco Stainless Steel Julep Strainer
Winco Stainless Steel 4-Prong Bar Strainer
OXO SteeL Fine Mesh Cocktail Strainer, 3-inch
Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart Add to Cart
Customer Rating 4 out of 5 stars (10) 5 out of 5 stars (458) 4 out of 5 stars (46) 3 out of 5 stars (74) 4 out of 5 stars (184) 5 out of 5 stars (54)
Price $14.99 $11.99 $16.99 $3.97 $4.86 $9.89
Shipping $9.36 Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping Eligible for FREE Shipping
Sold By Cocktail Kingdom Amazon.com Top Shelf Bar Supply Amazon.com All Max Amazon.com
Material Type 18/8 Steel stainless_steel Stainless Steel 304 Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Stainless Steel
Product description

Two years in development by Don Lee, the Koriko Hawthorne Strainer is the best in its class Made for heavy use with a very tight coil Designed to make it easy to do a true split pour Fits large and standard mixing glasses 18/8 stainless steel

Customer Questions & Answers
Showing 1-8 of 10 reviews

Jeremy Perron
4.0 out of 5 starsA bit oversized.
September 26, 2018
Verified Purchase
Adam Mangold
5.0 out of 5 starsEasy to use and clean
November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Jeff Whitmire
5.0 out of 5 starsI love the tighter spring so now I don't have to ...
December 22, 2016
Verified Purchase
J. Walker
5.0 out of 5 starsBuy it
January 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Justin H.
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
April 1, 2016
Verified Purchase
Greg S.
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
August 12, 2016
Das Loffel
5.0 out of 5 starsA little spendy, but worth it!
February 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Shopper
5.0 out of 5 starsFive Stars
July 24, 2018
Verified Purchase
