Czech Games Codenames: Duet - The Two Player Word Deduction Game
- 400 all new words compatible with original codenames
- New cooperative gameplay
- Campaign mode to record your progress
- Variable difficulty to challenge even the greatest spies
- Great with two players, or more
From the manufacturer
Codenames: Duet XXL, the cooperative version of our word association game, brings an improvement over its smaller predecessor with more comfortable play.
Both players and reviewers positively evaluated the bigger version. "The XXL treatment for Codenames appeals both to function and form: it is easier to play in its giant configuration.
Product description
Codenames duet keeps the basic elements of codenames give one word clues to try to get someone to identify your agents among those on the table but now you're working together as a team to find all of your agents. (Why you don't already know who your agents are is a question that CONGRESSIONAL investigators will get on your back about later!) to set up play, lay out 25 word cards in a 5x5 grid. Place a key card in the holder so that each player sees one side of the card. Each player sees a 5x5 grid on the card, with nine of the Squares colored Green (representing your agents) and one square colored black (representing an assassin). the assassin is in different places on each side of the card, and three of the nine Squares on each side are also Green on the other side! collectively, you need to reveal all fifteen agents — without revealing either assassin or too many innocent bystanders — before time runs out in order to win the game. Either player can decide to give a one word clue to the other player, along with a number. Whoever receives the clue places a finger on a card to identify that Agent. If correct, they can attempt to identify another one. If they reveal as many as the number stated by the clue giver, then they can take one final guess, if desired. If they identify a bystander, then their guessing time ends. If they identify an assassin, you both lose.
Important information
To shake things up there is a pad of sheets that have a map of the world with multiple cities and a pair of numbers, like Berlin 11-2 or Monte Carlo 9-0. You can play a much more challenging game, working your way around the world. After each turn of guessing and contacting agents, the guessing player takes a timer token, which is a green folder on one side, indicating you completed your turn without contacting an innocent bystander or assassin, or a gray innocent bystander on the other side (I love that two of them are a dog and a snowman). If you contacted an innocent bystander, you place the token on that word card with the arrow facing towards you, indicating that the word is out of play for you, but may still be an agent for your partner. If you guessed only correct words, whether they were the ones your partner intended or not, you place the chip green side up in front of you to indicate that a turn was taken. So here's what the numbers to mean: in Berlin, you get a total of 11 timer chips (turns) and only two of them are allowed to be contacts with an innocent bystander; in Monte Carlo, you get 9 green folders and no innocent bystanders. If you contact too many innocent bystanders, you might as well have contacted an assassin because your game is over. It adds a lot to the game because you now have a goal to try to get through all of the cities instead of just playing the same game every time. It can be pretty stressful to see your pile of timer chips shrinking while your pile of agent cards doesn't seem to be shrinking fast enough because you just can't find a clue that links multiple words together.
The board set up is the same as in the original Codenames -- a 5x5 grid of cards with single words. The rest is different. There's a single set of team cards -- 15 green cards that you share between the two players in order to reflect successful guesses (rather than blue and red from the original game). The object of Codenames Duet is to together guess 15 words correctly without running out of time or hitting an assassin (of which there is more than one). There are 11 little tokens that help mark how many turns you have left, and mark wrong guesses (they serve both functions) -- the game says to start playing with 9 tokens (meaning you have 9 turns to get 15 guesses) and then add 2 more if that seems too hard (and I suppose you could play with fewer to make it harder).
The guide cards, which tell you which words the other player needs to guess, a very different from regular Codenames. Each card is double sided, and has a different arrangement of green (9) , tan (13) , and assassin (3) squares laid out over the 5x5 grid. You set up the card between you in a stand as in the regular game so that you're each seeing only your side of the card. Each side has a different combo of squares -- some will overlap, but you'll have some squares green on your side (meaning your teammate has to guess those words) that will be tan or black on the other side of the card meaning your teammate has to keep you from guessing those words). You take turns playing Codenames Duet exactly as in the original -- you give a single word clue and a number. If someone guesses everything correctly, they take a time token. If they get a word wrong by hitting a tan square, they put a token on the card (but keeping it open, because it might be a clue for the other player), and then the turn ends. In this way, the tokens mark the passage of time -- you need to get 15 words between you (that is, use all 15 green cards to cover words) before the 9 (or 11) tokens run out. If either of you hits what is reflected as an assassin in your teammate's side (and these are different on each side), then you both lose.
Overall, this seems like an excellent blending of cooperative gameplay with the basic mechanics of Codenames that are so much fun. If you want to play Codenames but there are only two of you, this is definitely worth getting.
You can find way more in-depth rules reviews on the internet (and those are what caused me to immediately order this), but essentially you and a teammate are working against a built-in turn limit to find all the agents. If you've played the original Codenames, you know the drill: give a one-word clue to your partner who then has to guess which word(s) on the board relate to that clue. In this edition, all but 3 of your agents are different than your partner's, and one of your agents is an assassin for them and vice versa, which means you have to be really careful about making assumptions about what is a safe guess.
This is our preferred way to play now. Some of the reviews I read on other sites think the difficulty is a little too rough, but we win proabably about 75%+ of our games, and most of our wins are down to the wire. The tension makes it really rewarding to win
I have Codenames Pictures as well, but don't find that as enjoyable - I think there is a lot more scope for creativity in connecting words rather than pictures.
Duet in particular is very well designed. Each player has some information about the board - a number of agents, a number of bystanders, and assassins. There is some overlap - some of the agents are known to both players, but you don't know which ones these are. You take it in turns to give clues - there is also an optional houserule that you don't have to strictly take turns, e.g. if the first player has two clues ready in a row and the second doesn't, they can do that.
Aside from this, it's also nice that you get a whole new set of words that you can use with this game or with the original Codenames.
Always immensely fun trying to link words together as you see the turn 'clock' tick down. There are something like 400 additional words (can be mixed with existing Codenames) and plenty grid squares, no games will be the same. Also they have included a world map with cities that has various difficulty settings; almost like a mini campaign.
Games last 15 - 20 mins and once you finish one, you'll want to immediately start another. Sign of a great, fun game.
My mum, who isn’t a games fan but loves TV shows like countdown, and work puzzles really enjoyed this game!
The game really makes you think, describing words giving only one numerical and one word clue. It can be really tricky! It’s also a test for how well you know the person you are playing the game with!
Codenames Duet was one of the games, and we loved it! A perfect thinking game for couples and it may show how much your other half is on your wavelength or knows how you think by the clues they give. It's pretty quick to set up, doesn't take up too much space and is a lot of fun!
On top of this, on a recent visit home I asked if they'd played it yet, but they said no - the rules looked too complicated. So whether it is as good as the original, I cannot yet comment.
But if you're looking to send this as a gift, don't.
It is excellent, provides plenty of replay-ability with 400 words (which can be combined with any of there previous versions of the game) and a campaign style system where you can make the game more challenging for yourself.
They've made a minor improvement to the artwork from previous versions.
It feels like there is less downtime than the other variants of the game, as you are both giving clues and guessing simultaneously.
Duet greatly helps alleviate the main problem with the original game as both players/teams always have something to think about, and are never just left waiting for a clue.
