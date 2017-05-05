- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels, Blue
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Keeps ice up to 5 days at temps up to 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in walls
- Heavy-Duty Wheels for Easy, Reliable Transport
- Holds 160 cans and has molded cup holders on top of lid to keep drinks close and prevent spilling
- Have-a-Seat Lid Supports Up to 250 Pounds so You Have a Place to Sit and Rest
- Leak-resistant channel drain lets you remove excess water without tilting the cooler
- Large tow handle for easy pulling; 2-way side handles for easy lifting and carrying in a space-saving design
- Made in the USA with low CO2 insulation for reduced carbon emissions from foam manufacturing
Have-A-Seat Lid
Sturdy lid supports up to 250 pounds so you always have an extra place to sit and relax with friends and family.
Built-In Cup Holders
Conveniently molded into the lid are 2-inch-deep cup holders to keep drinks handy and avoid spills.
Heavy-Duty Wheels
Roll your cooler over any rough terrain with these rugged wheels, even when it’s fully loaded.
Coleman helps people make fun memories by providing the lighting, stoves, coolers, tents, sleeping bags, and camping tools integral to their favorite outdoor experiences.
Food, drinks—and the fun—last longer, when you roll in with the Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels. To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 160 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks so the entire party remains fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures. Wherever you’re headed—campgrounds, tailgate parking lot, or across a ball field—the heavy-duty wheels and large tow handle let you roll over almost any terrain with little effort. The additional 2-way side handles make it easier to lift your cooler in and out of the car or onto a picnic bench. Once you arrive, the Have-A-Seat lid ensures you have a place to sit and relax, and the cup holders molded into the lid keep your drink close and prevent spills. When the fun is done, the leak-resistant channel drain lets you empty any excess water without tilting the cooler, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure in no time.
Carry up to 160 cans with ease--and store ice for up to five days even when it's 90 degrees outside--in the Xtreme 5 100-Quart Wheeled Cooler by Coleman. With two large wheels, two-way handles and a comfortable tow handle for one-hand operation, this cooler is easy to roll even on rough terrain. After the party, it's easy to drain thanks to a rustproof, leak-resistant channel drain for no-tilt draining.
Features:
- Keeps ice up to 5 days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit
- Holds 160 cans
- Hinged lid with beverage holders
- Two-way handles for flexible easy carrying
- Comfortable tow handle for one-hand operation
- Rustproof, leak-resistant channel drain for no-tilt easy draining
- Two large wheels for easy pulling, even on rough terrain
- Made with Thermozone insulation that contains no toxic CFCs, HFCs, or HCFCs
Specifications:
- Exterior Dimensions: 36.5 by 16.75 by 18.25 inches
- Interior Dimensions: 23.75 by 11.75 by 13 inches
- Weight Empty: 18 pounds
- Made in the USA
More than 100 years ago, a young man with an entrepreneurial spirit and a better idea began manufacturing lanterns in Wichita, Kansas. His name was W.C. Coleman, and the company he founded would change life in America. A man plagued with such poor vision he sometimes had to ask classmates to read aloud to him, Coleman saw a brilliant light in 1900 in a drugstore window that stopped him in his tracks. He inquired about the light inside and discovered he was able to read even the small print on a medicine bottle by the illumination. The lamps had mantles, not wicks, and were fueled by gasoline under pressure instead of coal oil. Soon afterward, Coleman started a lighting service that offered a "no light, no pay" clause--a big step forward for merchants who were burned by inferior products that rarely worked--and drew substantial interest from businesses that wanted to keep their lights on after dark. In the ensuing years, Coleman expanded its product line well beyond lanterns. The company's current catalog is thick with products that make spending time outdoors a pleasure. There are coolers that keep food and drinks cold for days on end, comfortable airbeds that won't deflate during the night, a complete line of LED lights that last for years, powerful portable grills that cook with an authentic open-grill flame, and much, much more. Coleman has truly fashioned much of our outdoor camping experience, and expects to do so for generations to come.
If you throw 4 cases of warm or room temperature drinks into your cooler, your ice is going to melt. That's simple thermodynamics and the best cooler in the world can't prevent it.
So when you see cooler reviews where people complain about the ice melting--ignore them unless they have clarified whether their drinks were warm or cold.
I also recommend getting something like this to throw over it.
Either that or make sure it's in shade at all times.
[I've left this cooler in the sun and it still works great...but why do that to your ice?]
https://smile.amazon.com/Stansport-Sportsmans-Polarshield-Emergency-Blanket/dp/B00069PDYI
You can Google tests and comparisons between this and other brands, such as Yeti. There is just no comparison between this and the other stupidly expensive options and cooling per dollar value.
Every year I go to the same camping events at the same time of year and the first year we used this we were amazed at how long the ice lasted.
About twice as long as my standard cooler.
Friends have bought this based on my recommendation (again, for the price) and not been disappointed.
My wife was careless with the smaller handle (not the giant one) and it broke off. While that stinks, it's also pretty obvious that a 40 pound cooler filled with ice and beverages should not be lifted by those tiny handles.
On the plus side, they are very easy to replace.
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B000Q94W2M
In the end this is the only cooler that holds ice and food this long other than a yeti which is 3x more expensive.
Been over a year now. Took it to summer camp again this year and has held up to the wear and tear of monthly campouts and bbqs. It has only had one problem where a handle came loose and snapped back into place without issue. I load it up at least monthly and the boys are into it as well which means it takes a beating. I would buy it again.
4/3/17: Cooler still going strong and survived a few summers. I stored it on a shelf and it fell off ripping the lid off but for $6-$10 I can order replacements. I think I will go with the plastic so the hinge breaks and not the cooler. It lasted so long still 5 stars especially for the price.
You'll have to smack it shut for maximum effect; the cooler is airtight to help keep the cold in as long as possible.
Top international reviews
