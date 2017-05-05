$60.00
Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels, Blue

by Coleman
4.5 out of 5 stars 1,199 ratings
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated and well-priced products.
Amazon's Choice for "coleman cooler with wheels"
  • Keeps ice up to 5 days at temps up to 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in walls
  • Heavy-Duty Wheels for Easy, Reliable Transport
  • Holds 160 cans and has molded cup holders on top of lid to keep drinks close and prevent spilling
  • Have-a-Seat Lid Supports Up to 250 Pounds so You Have a Place to Sit and Rest
  • Leak-resistant channel drain lets you remove excess water without tilting the cooler
  • Large tow handle for easy pulling; 2-way side handles for easy lifting and carrying in a space-saving design
  • Made in the USA with low CO2 insulation for reduced carbon emissions from foam manufacturing
From the manufacturer

Product description

Product Description

Food, drinks—and the fun—last longer, when you roll in with the Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels. To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 160 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks so the entire party remains fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures. Wherever you’re headed—campgrounds, tailgate parking lot, or across a ball field—the heavy-duty wheels and large tow handle let you roll over almost any terrain with little effort. The additional 2-way side handles make it easier to lift your cooler in and out of the car or onto a picnic bench. Once you arrive, the Have-A-Seat lid ensures you have a place to sit and relax, and the cup holders molded into the lid keep your drink close and prevent spills. When the fun is done, the leak-resistant channel drain lets you empty any excess water without tilting the cooler, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure in no time.

Amazon.com

Carry up to 160 cans with ease--and store ice for up to five days even when it's 90 degrees outside--in the Xtreme 5 100-Quart Wheeled Cooler by Coleman. With two large wheels, two-way handles and a comfortable tow handle for one-hand operation, this cooler is easy to roll even on rough terrain. After the party, it's easy to drain thanks to a rustproof, leak-resistant channel drain for no-tilt draining.

Features:

  • Keeps ice up to 5 days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Holds 160 cans
  • Hinged lid with beverage holders
  • Two-way handles for flexible easy carrying
  • Comfortable tow handle for one-hand operation
  • Rustproof, leak-resistant channel drain for no-tilt easy draining
  • Two large wheels for easy pulling, even on rough terrain
  • Made with Thermozone insulation that contains no toxic CFCs, HFCs, or HCFCs

Specifications:

  • Exterior Dimensions: 36.5 by 16.75 by 18.25 inches
  • Interior Dimensions: 23.75 by 11.75 by 13 inches
  • Weight Empty: 18 pounds
  • Made in the USA
About Coleman
More than 100 years ago, a young man with an entrepreneurial spirit and a better idea began manufacturing lanterns in Wichita, Kansas. His name was W.C. Coleman, and the company he founded would change life in America. A man plagued with such poor vision he sometimes had to ask classmates to read aloud to him, Coleman saw a brilliant light in 1900 in a drugstore window that stopped him in his tracks. He inquired about the light inside and discovered he was able to read even the small print on a medicine bottle by the illumination. The lamps had mantles, not wicks, and were fueled by gasoline under pressure instead of coal oil. Soon afterward, Coleman started a lighting service that offered a "no light, no pay" clause--a big step forward for merchants who were burned by inferior products that rarely worked--and drew substantial interest from businesses that wanted to keep their lights on after dark. In the ensuing years, Coleman expanded its product line well beyond lanterns. The company's current catalog is thick with products that make spending time outdoors a pleasure. There are coolers that keep food and drinks cold for days on end, comfortable airbeds that won't deflate during the night, a complete line of LED lights that last for years, powerful portable grills that cook with an authentic open-grill flame, and much, much more. Coleman has truly fashioned much of our outdoor camping experience, and expects to do so for generations to come.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.5 out of 5 stars
4.5 out of 5
1,199 customer ratings
5 star
76%
4 star
10%
3 star
6%
2 star
3%
1 star
5%
James D. Gober
2.0 out of 5 stars Not happy at all
Reviewed in the United States on May 5, 2017
Verified Purchase
Jeremy C
5.0 out of 5 stars This cooler is amazing for price, but note that WARM DRINKS MELT ICE
Reviewed in the United States on July 23, 2017
Verified Purchase
Erin Bailey
1.0 out of 5 stars NOT worth the money.
Reviewed in the United States on October 15, 2017
Verified Purchase
Dan DurigTop Contributor: Camping
5.0 out of 5 stars Great 5 day cooler
Reviewed in the United States on April 2, 2016
Verified Purchase
Dan Rogers
4.0 out of 5 stars Now that is handy cooler
Reviewed in the United States on August 10, 2016
Verified Purchase
Mac Ling Candy SC
4.0 out of 5 stars Has great reviews and best water drain design of all the coolers with wheels I’ve seen
Reviewed in the United States on November 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
Tori Roberts
5.0 out of 5 stars Take some cool with you
Reviewed in the United States on October 16, 2016
Verified Purchase
Sebastien Gild
5.0 out of 5 stars It works great! I just got back from a five day ...
Reviewed in the United States on April 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
ADWolf
4.0 out of 5 stars Holds ice and cold great -- but is huge and weighs a tonne when full
Reviewed in Canada on September 10, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
luis
5.0 out of 5 stars buen producto
Reviewed in Mexico on January 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Translate review to English
isaac rojas
5.0 out of 5 stars Cumple lo que promete.
Reviewed in Mexico on May 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
NW
1.0 out of 5 stars Not worth buying
Reviewed in Canada on August 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
eteyer
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente!
Reviewed in Mexico on May 1, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
David K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Ultra light
Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
Alejandra
5.0 out of 5 stars Excelente tamaño
Reviewed in Mexico on December 1, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Cliente de Amazon
5.0 out of 5 stars EXCELENTE PRODUCTO
Reviewed in Mexico on May 9, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Amazon Customer
3.0 out of 5 stars Three Stars
Reviewed in Canada on August 28, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
dvc
5.0 out of 5 stars ｄｖｃ
Reviewed in Japan on May 21, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
安東誠一
5.0 out of 5 stars デカコールマン
Reviewed in Japan on October 17, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
