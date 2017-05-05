Product Description

Food, drinks—and the fun—last longer, when you roll in with the Coleman 100-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler with Wheels. To be exact, this cooler keeps ice up to 5 days at temps as high as 90°F thanks to an insulated lid and extra insulation in the walls. Large enough to hold 160 cans, this spacious cooler transports and chills enough food and drinks so the entire party remains fueled and refreshed for the duration of your adventures. Wherever you’re headed—campgrounds, tailgate parking lot, or across a ball field—the heavy-duty wheels and large tow handle let you roll over almost any terrain with little effort. The additional 2-way side handles make it easier to lift your cooler in and out of the car or onto a picnic bench. Once you arrive, the Have-A-Seat lid ensures you have a place to sit and relax, and the cup holders molded into the lid keep your drink close and prevent spills. When the fun is done, the leak-resistant channel drain lets you empty any excess water without tilting the cooler, so you’re ready for your next fun adventure in no time.

Keeps ice up to 5 days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit

Holds 160 cans

Hinged lid with beverage holders

Two-way handles for flexible easy carrying

Comfortable tow handle for one-hand operation

Rustproof, leak-resistant channel drain for no-tilt easy draining

Two large wheels for easy pulling, even on rough terrain

Made with Thermozone insulation that contains no toxic CFCs, HFCs, or HCFCs

Exterior Dimensions: 36.5 by 16.75 by 18.25 inches

Interior Dimensions: 23.75 by 11.75 by 13 inches

Weight Empty: 18 pounds

Made in the USA

More than 100 years ago, a young man with an entrepreneurial spirit and a better idea began manufacturing lanterns in Wichita, Kansas. His name was W.C. Coleman, and the company he founded would change life in America. A man plagued with such poor vision he sometimes had to ask classmates to read aloud to him, Coleman saw a brilliant light in 1900 in a drugstore window that stopped him in his tracks. He inquired about the light inside and discovered he was able to read even the small print on a medicine bottle by the illumination. The lamps had mantles, not wicks, and were fueled by gasoline under pressure instead of coal oil. Soon afterward, Coleman started a lighting service that offered a "no light, no pay" clause--a big step forward for merchants who were burned by inferior products that rarely worked--and drew substantial interest from businesses that wanted to keep their lights on after dark. In the ensuing years, Coleman expanded its product line well beyond lanterns. The company's current catalog is thick with products that make spending time outdoors a pleasure. There are coolers that keep food and drinks cold for days on end, comfortable airbeds that won't deflate during the night, a complete line of LED lights that last for years, powerful portable grills that cook with an authentic open-grill flame, and much, much more. Coleman has truly fashioned much of our outdoor camping experience, and expects to do so for generations to come.