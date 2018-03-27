16 Color Toilet Bowl Night Light by RainBowl - Bathroom Motion Sensor Activated LED Night Light with Dusk to Dawn Sensor & 5-Stage Dimmer - Perfect for Potty Training & Toilet Teaching…

👌 TURN YOUR BORING TOILET INTO A FUN ONE - Equipped with flawless light & infrared motion sensors, the toilet light will illuminate your toilet bowl when you need to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. It will guide your little one to the toilet light or potty and help them answer the call of nature with as little mess as possible.
👫 BRILLIANT FOR KIDS - Having your toilet light up in 16 CHANGING COLORS is both fun and empowering for children dealing with fear of the dark and potty training. This toilet night light is UPGRADED with a DIMMER FUNCTION to meet all brightness preferences.
🚽 SNUG FIT ON ANY TOILET BOWL - The sturdy adjustable arm allows for an EASY INSTALLATION on almost any toilet. Simply insert 3 AA batteries (not included), adjust the arm according to your toilet's shape and place the device facing the bathroom entrance, preferably.
🎁 A GAG GIFT FOR ALL AGES THAT IS ACTUALLY USEFUL - Whether you wish to give your husband a quirky home gift, share a laugh with your dad or stand out from the crowd with a creative and cool present, our handy novelty motion sensor night light will surpass all other gifts out there.
💯 LIFETIME WARRANTY: There are no guarantees in life, except the one that comes with every Mind-glowing product. We stand by our products. That is a fact. We promise quality and reliability, so if you ever have an issue, SIMPLY CONTACT US and we’ll make it up to you. Our team is well known for a top customer service, so you can rely on our proactive team's support. Remember, we are here to help.
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
Product Description
The 16 color toilet light by RainBowl was born to make you happy. It will turn on the light, so you don't have to!
Our amazing toilet night light will keep your bathroom safe and fun, while saving energy, money and stress.
That's right: the toilet light is ideal for those late-night bathroom trips. In addition to this super convenience — our toilet night light boasts a ton of user-friendly features.
Choosing just the right gift can be difficult, but we bring you Utility and Fun all wrapped in one.
The RainBowl toilet light is the go-to present that will bring a smile to anyone's face and will eventually have them saying "Wow, I actually needed this!"
Our toilet light comes packaged in a beautiful giftable box, unlike other competitors who use plastic blister packaging.
Features & Benefits
✔️ DON'T LET YOUR BATHROOM LIVE IN THE PAST
This energy-conscious toilet light is equipped with a flawless motion sensor that picks up on body heat and automatically turns off when no one is present. It is light-sensitive so will only turn on in the dark, to maximize battery life.
✔️ 16 COLORS FOR A "NEVER BORED KID"
Use the only button to change between one-color-freeze mode or 16-colors-carousel mode. Having your toilet light up in 16 changing colors is both fun and empowering for children dealing with fear of the dark and potty training!
✔️ DIM IT TO YOUR RIGHT AMOUNT OF LIGHT
Press the only button to set your ideal brightness level from a range of 5 different intensity levels, whether you want a bright or a soft glow. The built-in internal memory will store your settings (unless batteries are removed).
Simply insert 3 AA batteries (not included) and bend the exterior flexible arm to attach the light onto any size toilet bowl. We recommend you place the unit in a position that allows the motion sensor to face the entry of your bathroom.
✔️ ENERGY, MONEY & STRESS SAVING
Say goodbye to turning on those evil blinding lights in the middle of the night and give your eye sight a second chance. The average battery life is 6 months - 1 year, depending on the brightness level and frequency used.
✔️ MINIMALIST DESIGN: NEVER OUT OF STYLE
The main body measures approximately 3.5" x 2.375" x .75" with the flexible arm extending about 4". Our modern toilet light night embodies performance in a sleek, versatile design that will blend in well with any bathroom décor.
To calculate the overall star rating and percentage breakdown by star, we don’t use a simple average. Instead, our system considers things like how recent a review is and if the reviewer bought the item on Amazon. It also analyzes reviews to verify trustworthiness.
Pros: nice colors, motion sensor, night sensor Cons: may need cleaning depending on how well the makes aim
Helping our young children to the bathroom in the middle of the night has become so much more pleasant with this motion sensor toilet light. A deep anger is always triggered within me when a bright bathroom light blinds me while I am wrangling a 4 year old on the verge of an accident at 2 am. I never would have believed that a colorful glowing toilet would actually bring a little smile to my face. Just enough light to complete necessary night time bathroom business, I will be getting this little trinket for the other toilets in our household. We enjoy the changing color option, but there is also an option to choose a single color setting.
UPDATE: It quit working after 16 months. Apparently the lightbulb died and it's non-replaceable.
It does work, however, when the bathroom door is open and I just walk by on my way to another room, the light will come on and stay on for a cycle. I'm wondering how much faster the batteries will run down since I do pass by the bathroom often. I suppose I can just keep the bathroom door closed but know I won't remember to do that half the time. I'm still glad I got it but that will also depend on how often I'll need to change the batteries.
So I always wanted one but was skeptical that it would actually work. This specific model is battery operated and energy saving due to its motion sensor setting. The lights appear really bright in the picture but at 3am, they are perfect!
If you have boys, this is a MUST!!!!
There is a stable light setting or a rotating color I call unicorn vomit. I am purchasing a second one for the other bathroom!
I bought it as a gag gift for my husband, but it's pretty cool! The rainbow colors are beautiful and hubby loves it. No more turning on a light in the middle of the night. It requires batteries. We've had it for 3 weeks and it's working like a charm. The sensor is really sensitive. If you even walk by the bathroom it turns on. It's a pretty sight. I had no idea that it would seriously work. Not a bad little gadget.
I gave this to my husband for Father’s Day (but actually for me). We sleep in total darkness so we need to use our phones to light the way if we get up in the middle of the night. This is perfect. We actually like it better mounted on the small box on the back of the toilet. Since it is so flexible, we could make it fit just right. We have only had it a week so I can’t speak to longevity, but it certainly solved our problem for us!
it works great. I have two of these. One died and after I put in new batteries, It only lights up in Blue, and not very bright. I love the product, but how do I get it to be bright so I can see when I walk into the bathroom? Normally when you get up in the middle of the night, no need to turn on lights to awaken your mate, it shows you just where to go and aim. But it died. How do I fix it.
I laughed when I got this for Christmas, but it's actually very cool. I will say this though, from sitting on the toilet seat it pushes on the flexible clip loosening it's grip and you'll have to tighten it a couple of times a week. Men with the seat up tend to get it dirty as well but it is attached to a toilet so that's a given. But at night when you walk in the bathroom and the bowl lights up automatically and starts changing colors you'll say "Oh, cool!" then it's worth those minor inconveniences.