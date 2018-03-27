16 Color Toilet Bowl Night Light by RainBowl - Bathroom Motion Sensor Activated LED Night Light with Dusk to Dawn Sensor & 5-Stage Dimmer - Perfect for Potty Training & Toilet Teaching…

The 16 color toilet light by RainBowl was born to make you happy. It will turn on the light, so you don't have to!

Our amazing toilet night light will keep your bathroom safe and fun, while saving energy, money and stress.

That's right: the toilet light is ideal for those late-night bathroom trips. In addition to this super convenience — our toilet night light boasts a ton of user-friendly features.

Choosing just the right gift can be difficult, but we bring you Utility and Fun all wrapped in one.

The RainBowl toilet light is the go-to present that will bring a smile to anyone's face and will eventually have them saying "Wow, I actually needed this!"

Our toilet light comes packaged in a beautiful giftable box, unlike other competitors who use plastic blister packaging.