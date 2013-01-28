Buy new:
$19.95
Get Fast, Free Shipping with Amazon Prime
FREE delivery:
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25.00 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99 . (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)
Learn more about free shipping
Sunday, May 9 on orders over $25.00 shipped by Amazon. Details
Fastest delivery: Thursday, May 6
Order within 6 hrs and 53 mins Details
In Stock.
$$19.95 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$19.95
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from Amazon.com
Sold by Amazon.com
Ships from
Amazon.com
Sold by
Amazon.com
Return policy: This item is returnable
In most cases, items shipped from Amazon.com may be returned for a full refund.
Read full return policy
Communicatio In Sacris has been added to your Cart
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Amazon book clubs early access
Loading your book clubs
There was a problem loading your book clubs. Please try again.
Not in a club? Learn more
Amazon book clubs early access

Join or create book clubs

Choose books together

Track your books
Bring your club to Amazon Book Clubs, start a new book club and invite your friends to join, or find a club that’s right for you for free.
Explore Amazon Book Clubs
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Communicatio In Sacris Paperback – March 14, 2012

by William Detucci (Author)
5.0 out of 5 stars 1 rating
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Price
New from Used from
Paperback
$19.95
$15.96 $19.95

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    290 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    lulu.com
  4. Publication date
    March 14, 2012
  5. Dimensions
    6 x 0.73 x 9 inches
  6. ISBN-10
    1105599868
  7. ISBN-13
    978-1105599866
  8. See all details
Next page
The electrifying sequel to The Sympathizer by Viet Viet Thanh Nguyen. Listen now on Audible

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone
  • Click here to download from Amazon appstore
    Android

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Download to your computer
Kindle Cloud Reader

Special offers and product promotions

Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner's Mind
Hear an icon's life story, timeless music, and message. Listen free

Product details

  • Publisher : lulu.com (March 14, 2012)
  • Language : English
  • Paperback : 290 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 1105599868
  • ISBN-13 : 978-1105599866
  • Item Weight : 1.11 pounds
  • Dimensions : 6 x 0.73 x 9 inches
  • Customer Reviews:
    5.0 out of 5 stars 1 rating

Customer reviews

5.0 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5
1 global rating
5 star
100%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star 0% (0%) 0%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

Top review from the United States

Aleashnyc
5.0 out of 5 stars Very pleased!
Reviewed in the United States on January 28, 2013
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse