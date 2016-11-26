Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice from over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs Hardcover – October 4, 2016
"Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress"
Is the world really falling apart? Is the ideal of progress obsolete? Cognitive scientist and public intellectual Steven Pinker urges us to step back from the gory headlines and prophecies of doom, and instead, follow the data: In seventy-five jaw-dropping graphs, Pinker shows that life, health, prosperity, safety, peace, knowledge, and happiness are on the rise. Pre-order today
Editorial Reviews
Review
—Elle
“So inspiring!”
—Good Morning America
“One of the Ten Most Un-Put-Downable Reads of the Year”
—Essence
“Surprising, real, and illuminating.”
—Vogue.com
“Bonney continues to inspire as she offers what she calls ‘visibility for powerful women in business.’ Whether they’re artists, chefs, tattoo artists or writers, creative women of all colors, ages, sexualities and experience share their fears, mistakes and successes.”
—Los Angeles Times
“Bonney’s quietly radical, profoundly moving project brings together short interviews with a diverse group of women who share insight on their life’s work. . . . Gorgeous photographs reveal a kaleidoscope of joyful enterprise. Small business owners and poets, chefs and cartoonists, potters and musicians all give generous, humorous counsel to taking risks and following one’s heart. Their creativity is so inspiring that this book should be in every female’s possession, especially young girls in need of positive role models and old girls looking for a kick. Seeing women of so many ethnicities, backgrounds, and abilities successfully living their dreams is totally uplifting.”
—Bust
“An invigorating and empowering collection of life-earned wisdom and practical advice.”
—Brainpickings.com
“It’s so refreshing to see new faces being featured.”
—Forbes.com
“Learn how to break the glass ceiling from one of the many talented self-starters profiled in Grace Bonney’s In the Company of Women. . . . Sage business advice.”
—Martha Stewart Living
"In the Company of Women tells the stories of more than 100 women who work for themselves—artists, writers, designers, chefs, musicians. [Author Grace Bonney] talks to established names like Eileen Fisher and Roxane Gay, and women who are just launching their fledgling careers. . . . [A] beautifully diverse range of voices, all of them weighing in on lessons they’ve learned, mistakes they've made, traits they're proud of, characteristics they admire in others and so on.”
—The Chicago Tribune
“This inspiring book encapsulates the stories of more than 100 creative women in the areas of design, visual arts, culinary arts, literature, and show business in short Q&As about the lessons they’ve learned on their journeys to success.”
—The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“An excellent source of inspiration for women (and men) of all ages.”
—Library Journal, starred review
“[This book] acts as a source of inspiration for anyone, regardless of gender, who’s running a business, or thinking about it.”
—Booklist, starred review
“Give the gift of empowerment with this inspiring compilation of interviews. . . . Wrap this up for a recent grad, creative mind, or anyone looking for a healthy dose of girl power.”
—RealSimple.com
“Grace’s excellent book is full of empowering business advice from a diverse group of inspirational and talented women.”
—Martha Stewart
“Grace Bonney has given us our favorite icons, heroes, and bandit queens in one of the oldest living forms of communication: a book. Enjoy, dear readers, for each page turn is a meditation on the power of the Divine Feminine.”
—Jill Soloway, creator of Transparent
“These amazing stories will surely spark something deep within us all: the courage to dream and the fortitude to make those dreams happen.”
—Joanna Gaines, owner of Magnolia, host of HGTV’s Fixer Upper
“A joyful book that celebrates both the diversity of beauty and the beauty of diversity: in race, age, size, sexuality, and ways of thinking.”
—Hanya Yanagihara, New York Times bestselling author of A Little Life
“I want to rip out every page of this glorious book and hang them on my wall so that I can be surrounded by these incredible women all day long.”
—Emma Straub, New York Times bestselling author of The Vacationers and Modern Lovers
“A world of insight from an array of intriguing, trailblazing women. And the photography is gorgeous!” —Padma Lakshmi, author of Love, Loss, and What We Ate: A Memoir
“I hope this book becomes an almanac that will continue to expound on the work and the lives of everyday cis, trans, and queer women and women of color who are building and becoming businesses, and that will remind other exceptional women that they are in good company.”
—Angelica Ross, founder of TransTech and star of Her Story
About the Author
Grace Bonney is the author of the bestselling books In the Company of Women and Design*Sponge at Home. Bonney is passionate about supporting all members of the creative community: she founded Design*Sponge, a daily website dedicated to the creative community, which currently reaches nearly 2 million readers per day; runs an annual scholarship for up-and-coming designers; writes a free business column for creatives; and is the host of a weekly podcast, After the Jump, which reaches over 500,000 listeners per episode. Bonney lives in New York’s Hudson Valley with her wife and their three pets.
|
Top customer reviews
