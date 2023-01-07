NOW to start off, I got this as a way to surprise my wife with future surprises that i planned to hide inside. I thought this might be some basic generic piece, at 30 bucks cheap sure you see that all over, right? WRONGE! This bad boy is tight! It is solid feeling, heavy, looks good, like you might have to be looking out your window for the cops because they are going to think you stole it from the local museum when they see you post pics online. I didn't even pay attention to it coming with rings already inside of it, so when I tested the master password (I-love-u) I got a surprise myself lol. Even the box it comes in has a really nice look to it and over all aesthetic that again kind of gives you a "I snuck this out of the ancient tombs over there shhhh don't tell anyone " vibe. So I'm thinking about ordering a second one just to have around for fun as well just because of how neat it is. It for sure would be perfect for any sort of adventurous / cosplayers / people who want to feel like they found real treasure kind of things when giving it to them and having them figure out the puzzle. Now I just have to figure out what to make my own 6 letter password for her to figure out , hmmmmmm