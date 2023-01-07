Cryptex Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex Lock Puzzle Boxes with Hidden Compartments Anniversary Valentine's Day Romantic Birthday Gifts for Her Gifts for Girlfriend Box for Men
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Brand
|coejokno
|Puzzle type
|Lock
|Manufacturer Minimum Age (MONTHS)
|144.00
|Number of Pieces
|1
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|2.13 x 7.94 x 7.94 inches
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- 【THE STORY OF DA VINCI CODE】The Da Vinci Codec is copied from the Da Vinci manuscript in "The Da Vinci Code". According to the plot of the story, there is a scroll about the greatest secret of the Priory of Sion and even the whole Christianity hidden in the cryptex. To open the cryptex, you must unlock a five-digit code. There are 5 turntables on the cipher cylinder, and each turntable has 26 letters, which may be as many as 11881376 permutations and combinations of cryptex.
- 【EASY TO USE】Password setting: The default password of the cryptex is I LOVE U, you can also set your own password. We provide steps and tools to modify the password, which is very simple. You can play a detective game with your partner or children and provide different clues for the other party to analyze the password and get clues. This kind of puzzle game not only trains thinking ability, but also promotes your feelings.
- 【LOVE GIFT】If you plan to propose or give a Valentine’s Day gift, anniversary, anniversary gift, etc., then the cryptex is a great choice for you. Its unique password setting will add romance, fun and mystery to you. We will give you a pair The rings is to help you realize your wish. Of course, you can also exchange the gift for a necklace or other gifts. Cryptexes are the best gifts for her.
- 【GIFT】The Da Vinci code is an excellent gift, the most interesting gift for friends, colleagues, children, parents, partners, etc. on Christmas, Halloween, New Year and other memorial days. Mysterious and surprising.You can play it as a puzzle box.
- 【AFTER-SALES SERVICE】If you are not satisfied with the Da Vinci code or have any other questions about the cryptex, please contact us and we will try our best to solve your problem. Unconditionally provide a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Product Description
Cryptex Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex Lock Puzzle Box with hidden compartments Anniversary Valentine's Day Romantic Birthday Gift Gift for her Mysterious box for her boyfriend, there is enough space to hold jewelry, keys, secret notes or anything of value Small objects.
Romantic and mysterious wedding gift
Valentine's day fun gifts
Smart toys to exercise children's reasoning ability
Unique choice of family puzzle games
A good helper to hide secret objects such as keys and small notes
Steps to modify password:
1. Set the password to ILOVEU and align it with the arrow, and take it out.
2. Use the screwdriver provided in the box to tighten the screws on both sides of the cylinder edge.
3. Delete all 6 password circles.
4. Set the letters according to the password you want, and align them with the internal slot of each password ring Assemble it.
5. Complete the assembly.
6. If you have any questions, please refer to the picture introduction in the purchase link.
Package Dimensions : 7.4 x 5.3 x 2.8 inches， 2.05 pounds
Keyword：
puzzles for adults_the davinci code_hellraiser puzzle box_jewelry box，hanayama puzzles_money maze puzzle box_money maze_puzzle box_da vinci code cryptex_ugears treasure box_japanese puzzle box，da vinci code mini cryptex_money puzzle box，money puzzle_da vinci_birthday her_da vinci code puzzle box_cryptex puzzle box_puzzle jewelry box_maze puzzle box_puzzle lock，brass dice_boxes for gifts，secret compartment_puzzle box for adults_chinese puzzle box_birthday her_gag gifts
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on December 17, 2022
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
I figured it would be 3d printed out of plastic
My mind was blown at how cool this thing is . It's heavy , made of durable materials, for the money. I feel the craftsmanship is astonishing.
What slave labor force is used to make this thing and sell if for $30.00 it blows my mind
I felt like I was Robert Langdon on a clandestine mission to solve complex puzzles. And follow clues of those who came before.
I bought it for my fiance and almost wanted to keep it for myself. Super F-N cool
Buy one
I did keep one for her
so this is such an interesting gift
it's a cryptic device and so interesting interesting they can change the decryption on it if they went to at a later date
it has instructions and how to do it and it is very heavy well built it's beautiful in a giftable box is you can keep it in and so it's a very well built box it holds over with magnet or varelco I believe on the little box and it is beautiful in bronze the boxes
His granddaughter always looks something different so I tried different things for her and this was the perfect gift it was a good price for something special for my grandmother it's very giftable
The weight and size are VERY impressive. It actually operates just like the one from the movie. But minus the vinegar and spikes. The dial lock working is such an impressive touch.
They send tools for changing the password and upkeep as well.
Was surprised to find that the 2 rings are the rings inside are the inscribed the 'One Ring' from the Lord of the Rings. Pretty cool if you're a fan.
Seems more designed as a gift for a couple, but I got it for my son who will love it either way. Would definitely order it again. No regrets! Worth it!
Also lucky I am a fan of both movies.