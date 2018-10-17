Buy new:
The Complete Calvin and Hobbes Paperback – Box set, November 13, 2012

by
Bill Watterson (Author, Illustrator)
Bill Watterson (Author, Illustrator)
4.9 out of 5 stars 7,517 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Comic Strips
  Print length
    1456 pages
  Language
    English
  Publisher
    Andrews McMeel Publishing
  Publication date
    November 13, 2012
  Dimensions
    9.9 x 6.2 x 11.1 inches
  ISBN-10
    1449433251
  ISBN-13
    978-1449433253
From the Publisher

Editorial Reviews

Review

"At some level, all American childhoods are the same, which probably explains our lasting love affair with Calvin and Hobbes." (Timothy R. Smith, The Washington Post)

"Bill Watterson's 'Calvin and Hobbes,' easily one of the most beloved comic strips of all time..." (Bryan Hood, New York Post)

"A student of comics, Watterson drew from an eclectic set of influences...The result was a strip that was vibrant, accessible, and beautiful." (Jake Rossen, Mental Floss)

About the Author

Bill Watterson is the creator of Calvin and Hobbes, one of the most popular and well-regarded cartoon strips of the twentieth century. Calvin and Hobbes appeared in newspapers from November 1985 until Watterson's retirement in 1995.

Online:

gocomics.com/calvinandhobbes/

Product details

  Publisher : Andrews McMeel Publishing (November 13, 2012)
  Language : English
  Paperback : 1456 pages
  ISBN-10 : 1449433251
  ISBN-13 : 978-1449433253
  Item Weight : 17.33 pounds
  Dimensions : 9.9 x 6.2 x 11.1 inches
  Customer Reviews:
    4.9 out of 5 stars 7,517 ratings

Customer reviews

4.9 out of 5 stars
4.9 out of 5
7,517 global ratings
5 star
95%
4 star
4%
3 star
1%
2 star 0%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

J. Brayshaw
4.0 out of 5 stars Great Collection, But Some Strips Have Been Edited
Reviewed in the United States on October 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
J. Zimmer
5.0 out of 5 stars Now with SEWN binding!!!
Reviewed in the United States on April 25, 2017
Verified Purchase
DisneyDenizen
VINE VOICE
5.0 out of 5 stars HOW TO GET A COMPLETE SET OF CALVIN AND HOBBES COMIC STRIPS
Reviewed in the United States on February 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Frank L. Greenagel II
TOP 1000 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 stars the finest comic strip of my lifetime
Reviewed in the United States on August 31, 2017
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

Rômulo Rodrigues
5.0 out of 5 stars Lindo, Maravilhoso e Espetacular!!!
Reviewed in Brazil on November 10, 2017
Verified Purchase
@HCCR:
5.0 out of 5 stars Paperback review. A real stunning treasure!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Paperback review. A real stunning treasure!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 1, 2020
Well, first of all I bought my collection from Books2yourDoor delivered through Amazon.
I know Amazon has a terrible track record for delivering books, comics etc but my collection came unscathed thanks to Books2YourDoor packaging the collection in a box, with paper in another box.
I recommend them as sellers for starters.

I don’t think I need to ramble on about the magic of Calvin and Hobbes being a brilliant work of art?
Although there is a long history there that should be read.
Saying that, I have the utter most respect for Watterson never selling out to the big guys for ego or money.
He stayed true to his artistic vision and to love Calvin and Hobbes you don’t need a load of merch, just this set! (I am guilty of buying merchandise, but I just respect Mr.Watterson a lot for his fight) so if you don’t know the history, have an interesting read of it.

Now, this collection is a beautiful heavy set (I went for paperback, it’s cheaper. I may upgrade one day)
The pages are lovely, thick, glossy and the spine of the book is nice and durable.
Putting the books back in the box being paperback and long hasn’t proved tricky yet, so that’s a plus also.
These books can be lay down on a table to be read easily without damaging the integrity of the binding of the books also.
As the title suggests, you get the WHOLE lot in this massive collection.
Sunday’s and Dailies unlike Peanuts that ran for fifty years and you need each yearly book and separate Sundays, this has everything neatly in one package.
It’s a true masterpiece of work and worth the fifty quid I paid.

If you love Calvin and Hobbes, then don’t hesitate.
Same if you love the comics medium.
Recommend!
welington lima
5.0 out of 5 stars Que coleção incrível!
Reviewed in Brazil on March 7, 2019
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars Que coleção incrível!
Reviewed in Brazil on March 7, 2019
Simplesmente incrível, as ilustrações são maravilhosas, a coleção é totalmente em inglês, você aprende traduzido e ainda se diverte, é uma ótima aquisição pra quem curte arte ou é ilustrador !
GoldenGoose
5.0 out of 5 stars It's a magical world...
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 24, 2017
Verified Purchase
Andrew And Kirstie Clark
5.0 out of 5 stars The greatest comic collection in existence.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 8, 2016
Verified Purchase
    Learn more about Amazon Prime.