Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper | Air-Tight Grip | Prolong Beverage Freshness | FUNctional Novelty Gift | Food Grade 100% Rubber Latex | Tuxedo Black | Set of 6
- WINE CONDOMS: This protective wine covering was Invented by a mother son duo, inspired by a Macgyvered wine seal that looked like a makeshift condom. Unaware of the success that would come from this hilarious, yet effective solution to resealing opened bottles of wine, they set out to create this fun novelty gift. With a bigger is better mentality (pun intended), the newly upgraded wine condom version 2.0 is the ultimate in wine protection and preservation.
- SHRINK FIT TECHNOLOGY: The shrink to fit technology allows you to seal up almost any opened bottle, creating a water-tight and air-tight seal that is fully reusable! No need to buy separate bottle stoppers for different sized bottles, this is an all in one solution for storing your opened beverages, wine and more. The tight seal keeps oxygen out and liquid in, providing the ultimate spill protection while sealing in freshness. It is 99.9% effective preventing unplanned spills screw the cork. Use
- FUNCTIONAL AND FUNNY: Sure to put a smile, or awkward expression on even the most uptight wine snobs face, wine condoms are about being functional and fun. Set the mood with a bottle of wine and this silly yet practical beverage storage solution. Most bottle stoppers add too much length to be placed upright in the refrigerator once opened, wine condoms offers a solution to upright or side lying storage. The leak-proof technology means you can pick your favorite position; talking about storage of
- NOVELTY GAG GIFT: These wine stoppers make the perfect gift paired with a bottle of wine, or alone. The ideal gag gift for the friend that can’t quite loosen up. The reactions are priceless, and the functionality is unparalleled
- CELEBRITY APPROVED: Wine Condoms boast recognition from celebrities, national publications and televised programs like NBC's “TODAY” Show & CNBC “Make It”. Not only funny, but one of the most creative and functional solutions to resealing opened bottles. Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Mila Kunis and Melissa McCarthy have some!
Product Description
- WE GOTCHA COVERED, LITERALLY!
300+ 5 star reviews agree! Unlike corks or pourer caps - Wine Condoms fit flush with the opening & hug the bottle, preventing spills. Your unfinished wine bottle now fits in the fridge!
99% Effective Preventing Unplanned Spillage.
- PRACTICE SAFE SIPS
Ever hesitated on opening that second bottle of wine? No more. Wine Condoms are a great solution to preserving wine. Our super seal prevents oxygen from entering the bottle and spoiling the wine. The perfect gift for wine lovers.
Protection For Wine Lovers.
- EASY AND PORTABLE
Plan on getting "lucky" with your next glass of merlot or chardonnay? Wine Condoms, like regular condoms, can be slipped in your pocket or purse and taken anywhere! They work great for restaurants and party leftovers too! Make our hilarious wine stoppers the perfect gift.
On-The-Go Protection.
I also want to note that these Wine Condoms were socially conscious: when I received my package, I also received a note stating that a portion of my purchase had gone toward providing clean water for those in need. Definitely worth the purchase from a great company!
She liked the packaging, and she thought the concept was hilarious!
I think it is a good idea for a gag gift (it is more of a novelty item than a very practical or useful item).
Overall, I think my purchase was worth it! It was the perfect gift for my friend. She liked it so much she decided to buy wine condoms for her other friends and her sister.
Also, keep in mind that there are only 6 in the box and the box is about 4”x4” (about the size of a square coaster).
Overall, it is a great concept I just wish that the presentation (& the price for just 6) was better!
The product itself - the condom-like wrap looked nice, but after you open - it goes straight to the trashcan, even if you plan to re-use your "condom", although without wrapping it's just an overpriced robber glove's fingertip that is widely produced in Europe and cost almost nothing.
I bough it as a gift, but left one to use for myself ---- BAD.
1 - it DOES spill the wine if you put the bottle horizontally : I had to clean my fridge the next morning leaving a half of a bottle overnight.
2 - it stinks! after you just put it on the bottle - wash your hands throughly unless you want your fingers smell with a rubber for next couple of hours.
3 - it stretches right after and looks horrible.
Good marketiing -bad product. =(