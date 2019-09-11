First delivery came as an empty box, with no "wine condoms" inside. I shortly received the "replacement" - okay. The boxes didn't look that "giftable" but rather as if it was used before.

The product itself - the condom-like wrap looked nice, but after you open - it goes straight to the trashcan, even if you plan to re-use your "condom", although without wrapping it's just an overpriced robber glove's fingertip that is widely produced in Europe and cost almost nothing.



I bough it as a gift, but left one to use for myself ---- BAD.

1 - it DOES spill the wine if you put the bottle horizontally : I had to clean my fridge the next morning leaving a half of a bottle overnight.

2 - it stinks! after you just put it on the bottle - wash your hands throughly unless you want your fingers smell with a rubber for next couple of hours.

3 - it stretches right after and looks horrible.



Good marketiing -bad product. =(