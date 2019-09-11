FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Arrives: Monday, Aug 31
Fastest delivery: Friday, Aug 28 Details
In Stock.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Used: Very Good | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Very Good
Comment: Item will come repackaged.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you grow your business. Learn more about the program.
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper | Air-Tight Grip | Prolong Beverage Freshness | FUNctional Novelty Gift | Food Grade 100% Rubber Latex | Tuxedo Black | Set of 6

4.7 out of 5 stars 1,614 ratings
Price: $14.97 FREE Shipping on your first order. Details & FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
How to return the item?
Available at a lower price from other sellers that may not offer free Prime shipping.
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • WINE CONDOMS: This protective wine covering was Invented by a mother son duo, inspired by a Macgyvered wine seal that looked like a makeshift condom. Unaware of the success that would come from this hilarious, yet effective solution to resealing opened bottles of wine, they set out to create this fun novelty gift. With a bigger is better mentality (pun intended), the newly upgraded wine condom version 2.0 is the ultimate in wine protection and preservation.
  • SHRINK FIT TECHNOLOGY: The shrink to fit technology allows you to seal up almost any opened bottle, creating a water-tight and air-tight seal that is fully reusable! No need to buy separate bottle stoppers for different sized bottles, this is an all in one solution for storing your opened beverages, wine and more. The tight seal keeps oxygen out and liquid in, providing the ultimate spill protection while sealing in freshness. It is 99.9% effective preventing unplanned spills screw the cork. Use
  • FUNCTIONAL AND FUNNY: Sure to put a smile, or awkward expression on even the most uptight wine snobs face, wine condoms are about being functional and fun. Set the mood with a bottle of wine and this silly yet practical beverage storage solution. Most bottle stoppers add too much length to be placed upright in the refrigerator once opened, wine condoms offers a solution to upright or side lying storage. The leak-proof technology means you can pick your favorite position; talking about storage of
  • NOVELTY GAG GIFT: These wine stoppers make the perfect gift paired with a bottle of wine, or alone. The ideal gag gift for the friend that can’t quite loosen up. The reactions are priceless, and the functionality is unparalleled
  • CELEBRITY APPROVED: Wine Condoms boast recognition from celebrities, national publications and televised programs like NBC's “TODAY” Show & CNBC “Make It”. Not only funny, but one of the most creative and functional solutions to resealing opened bottles. Amy Poehler, Sharon Stone, Mila Kunis and Melissa McCarthy have some!

Frequently bought together

  • Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper | Air-Tight Grip | Prolong Beverage Freshness | FUNctional Novelty Gift | Food Grade 100% Rubber Latex | Tuxedo Black | Set of 6
  • +
  • C M I love to wrap both my HANDS around it and SWALLOW, Funny Stemless wine glass, perfect for Bachelorette parties, Bachelorette Gift, 15oz Engraved Design, Gag Gift for Women, Gift Idea for Her
  • +
  • Leg Avenue Women's Knee High Casual Party Socks
Total price: $39.95
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers. Show details
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Please enter a question.

Product Description

  • WE GOTCHA COVERED, LITERALLY!

300+ 5 star reviews agree! Unlike corks or pourer caps - Wine Condoms fit flush with the opening & hug the bottle, preventing spills. Your unfinished wine bottle now fits in the fridge!

99% Effective Preventing Unplanned Spillage.

  • ​PRACTICE SAFE SIPS

Ever hesitated on opening that second bottle of wine? No more. Wine Condoms are a great solution to preserving wine. Our super seal prevents oxygen from entering the bottle and spoiling the wine. The perfect gift for wine lovers.

Protection For Wine Lovers.

  • EASY AND PORTABLE

Plan on getting "lucky" with your next glass of merlot or chardonnay? Wine Condoms, like regular condoms, can be slipped in your pocket or purse and taken anywhere! They work great for restaurants and party leftovers too! Make our hilarious wine stoppers the perfect gift.

On-The-Go Protection.

Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more
Read more

Compare with similar items


Wine Condoms | Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper | Air-Tight Grip | Prolong Beverage Freshness | FUNctional Novelty Gift | Food Grade 100% Rubber Latex | Tuxedo Black | Set of 6
Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers, Fun Novelty Wines Lovers Gag Gifts for Adult Men and Women to the White Elephant Exchange Game, Birthday Party, Christmas Gift Ideas (6 Pack)
NEWKITCHEN Wine Bottle Condoms Set of 8, Natural Latex Wine Stoppers, Gag Gifts for Adults, Hilarious Wine Gift for Wine Lover, Bachelorette Gifts, White Elephant Gifts, Adult Christmas Gifts
Big Betty - Pinot Protector Wine Bottle Stopper - Funny & Functional Nitrile Condoms for Wine - 6 Pack
Sir Perky Novelty Bottle Stopper
Screw The Cork, Condom Style Wine Bottle Stoppers, Air-Tight Rubber Seal for Fresh Wine, Funny Wine Party Gifts & Novelty Gag Gift, Set of 6, Great For Birthdays & Christmas
Customer Rating 4.7 out of 5 stars (1614) 4.6 out of 5 stars (40) 4.6 out of 5 stars (20) 4.6 out of 5 stars (263) 4.6 out of 5 stars (936) 4.7 out of 5 stars (29)
Price $14.97 $7.95 $12.99 $11.99 $7.99 $10.99
Shipping FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details FREE Shipping on your first order. Details
Sold By WINE CONDOMS SUNGRACE NEWKITCHEN etailz SilicaGelProducts Screw The Cork
Compare with similar items

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
1,614 customer ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
9%
3 star
4%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%
How are ratings calculated?
chinina
2.0 out of 5 stars Not for Champagne
Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
34 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Samantha
5.0 out of 5 stars Yes, just buy them.
Reviewed in the United States on May 29, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
48 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Bri
4.0 out of 5 stars A perfect gift for a college student who loves wine!
Reviewed in the United States on June 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
17 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
sznic
5.0 out of 5 stars these are amazing. I bought them as a Christmas gift for ...
Reviewed in the United States on January 29, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Gen
3.0 out of 5 stars Damaged :/
Reviewed in the United States on November 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
5 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Awesome for a White Elephant Gift as well as perfect for the Wine Drinker
Reviewed in the United States on March 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
11 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Julia Perez
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect Mothers Day Present
Reviewed in the United States on May 8, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
12 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Anastasiya
2.0 out of 5 stars You pay for advertizing
Reviewed in the United States on January 30, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
2 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse

Top international reviews

Translate all reviews to English
Andrew
5.0 out of 5 stars Never go out without one in you’re bag !
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on October 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Marjie Middleton
5.0 out of 5 stars Unique gift that is well worth the cost
Reviewed in Canada on January 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Ashley J
5.0 out of 5 stars Hilarious gift
Reviewed in Canada on March 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Carlos
3.0 out of 5 stars Tuve mi reembolso lo malo fue que no tuve oportunidad de saber qué tan buen producto era
Reviewed in Mexico on November 6, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Translate review to English
Nicholas Klymkiw
5.0 out of 5 stars Good Gag Gift... No Pun Intended!
Reviewed in Canada on July 26, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
5.0 out of 5 stars SO FUNNY!
Reviewed in Canada on October 11, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Cndbackdraft
5.0 out of 5 stars Party Hot
Reviewed in Canada on May 19, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Bing
5.0 out of 5 stars The packaging is super cute and it's just the funniest idea
Reviewed in Canada on December 19, 2016
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Monica
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for a wine lover!!!
Reviewed in Canada on April 14, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Karen
5.0 out of 5 stars Great gift idea!
Reviewed in Canada on January 6, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars So fun!
Reviewed in Canada on February 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Amazon Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Great packaging
Reviewed in Canada on May 22, 2019
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Anne E.M. H.
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in Canada on January 18, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Marc Lacroix
5.0 out of 5 stars Five Stars
Reviewed in Canada on April 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Toni
5.0 out of 5 stars Great!
Reviewed in Canada on March 27, 2017
Verified Purchase
Read more
Sending feedback...
Thank you for your feedback.
 Report abuse
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: gift bottles, empty cans, rose gold kitchen, Best Rated in Wine Stoppers, Best Rated in Wine Accessories, Explore bottles for fake alcohol

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.