Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow with washable removable cooling bamboo derived rayon cover -Queen

4.3 out of 5 stars 13,771 customer reviews
  • Cover is 60% Polyester, 40% Rayon Derived from Bamboo.
  • Made in USA
  • FULLY ADJUSTABLE PILLOW with our PROPRIETARY MIX of SHREDDED VISCO ELASTIC MEMORY FOAM - ADD or REMOVE foam to adjust to your comfort, perfect custom made pillow each time - for all sleep positions. Allows greater ventilation - Promotes proper alignment allowing deeper sleep through the night. *PATENT PENDING
  • REST ASSURED - CertiPUR-US Certified foam. Our pillows are made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead and heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the CPSC, or CFCs. Our foam has been analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. WHAT IS IN YOUR PILLOW? Our pillows meet the CertiPUR-US standards for content, emissions and durability, and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing labs.
  • HYPOALLERGENIC & DUST MITE RESISTANT - allergy sufferers no longer need to compromise comfort! EASY TO CARE FOR - MACHINE WASHABLE - 5 Year Warranty - Guaranteed it will not go flat.
  • Cut Size measurements of pillows: Standard Pillow measures 20 in x 26 in. Queen size measures 20 in x 30 in. King measures 20 in x 36 in cut size.
  • BACKED BY THE COOP HOME GOODS GUARANTEE - We guarantee you'll love the pillow, and if you aren't absolutely satisfied, return it within 30 days for a refund, no questions asked.
  • Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow with washable removable cooling bamboo derived rayon cover -Queen
  • Allersoft 100% Cotton Bed Bug, Dust Mite & Allergy Control Queen Pillow Protector
Product Description

Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow with CertiPUR-US foam.

Have the best night of your life with Coop. 
You have nothing to lose but restless nights. 

5.0 out of 5 starsBest Pillow Ever...Big People, Read This
ByTimon July 7, 2015
Size: King|Verified Purchase
3.0 out of 5 starsA Bit Too Soft & Unsupportive For A Side Sleeper
ByJKIon August 19, 2015
Size: Queen
5.0 out of 5 starsI have owned this pillow for over a year and it has far exceeded all expectations.
ByLSUTIGER92TOP 500 REVIEWERon July 20, 2016
Size: King|Verified Purchase
