-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredd..." and save 72% off the $179.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Have one to sell?
Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow with washable removable cooling bamboo derived rayon cover -Queen
|Price:
|$59.99 & FREE Shipping
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Marlow's Mercantile.
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Cover is 60% Polyester, 40% Rayon Derived from Bamboo.
- Made in USA
- FULLY ADJUSTABLE PILLOW with our PROPRIETARY MIX of SHREDDED VISCO ELASTIC MEMORY FOAM - ADD or REMOVE foam to adjust to your comfort, perfect custom made pillow each time - for all sleep positions. Allows greater ventilation - Promotes proper alignment allowing deeper sleep through the night. *PATENT PENDING
- REST ASSURED - CertiPUR-US Certified foam. Our pillows are made without ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, TCEP flame retardants, mercury, lead and heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates regulated by the CPSC, or CFCs. Our foam has been analyzed by independent, accredited testing laboratories. WHAT IS IN YOUR PILLOW? Our pillows meet the CertiPUR-US standards for content, emissions and durability, and are analyzed by independent, accredited testing labs.
- HYPOALLERGENIC & DUST MITE RESISTANT - allergy sufferers no longer need to compromise comfort! EASY TO CARE FOR - MACHINE WASHABLE - 5 Year Warranty - Guaranteed it will not go flat.
- Cut Size measurements of pillows: Standard Pillow measures 20 in x 26 in. Queen size measures 20 in x 30 in. King measures 20 in x 36 in cut size.
- BACKED BY THE COOP HOME GOODS GUARANTEE - We guarantee you'll love the pillow, and if you aren't absolutely satisfied, return it within 30 days for a refund, no questions asked.
This fits your .
6 used from $49.49
Find Products for your Bedroom
Selection for all your Bedroom needs, from mattresses and bed frames to sheets, lighting and more. Shop Now
Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow with washable removable cooling bamboo derived rayon cover -Queen
$59.99 & FREE Shipping In Stock. Ships from and sold by Marlow's Mercantile.
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Special offers and product promotions
Size: Queen
Product Description
Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow with CertiPUR-US foam.
Have the best night of your life with Coop.
You have nothing to lose but restless nights.
Compare to similar items
|
This item Coop Home Goods - PREMIUM Adjustable Loft - Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow with washable removable cooling bamboo derived rayon cover -Queen
|
|
|
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) - Luxury Plush Gel Pillow - Dust Mite Resistant & Hypoallergenic - Queen
|
|
|Customer Rating
|(13771)
|(8122)
|(585)
|(970)
|(2072)
|(162)
|Price
|$59.99
|$59.99
|$27.95
|$36.99
|$36.99
|$68.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|FREE Shipping
|Sold By
|Marlow's Mercantile
|Relief-Mart
|Fair Harbor Merchants LLC
|Beckham Luxury
|Restoration Goods
|Marlow's Mercantile
|Color
|Natural
|Natural White
|White
|White
|White
|White
|Material Type
|Bamboo-Derived Rayon
|Bamboo-Derived Rayon
|Memory foam
|Cotton
|Gel
|Bamboo-Derived Rayon
|Size
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
|Queen
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
on July 7, 2015
Size: KingVerified Purchase
OK, first off, I'm no fanboy, I'm just giving the best opinion I can give and I'll do it in segments here. First off, the shipping, the timely arrival, blah blah blah, who cares, but that is still rated at 5 stars. Arrived and looked as described. I got this in a box, pulled it out, let it breathe, tossed it on the bed and did other stuff and came back to a MAN PILLOW.
I am a side sleeper "mainly". If you are anything like me, I had problems with taking regular pillows and bunching them up, sleeping on them folded in half, flipping them over 100 times a night because I made a bit of a flat spot on one side, etc. You know what I'm saying. So let me explain how this one works and how it's better regardless of what kind of sleeper you are. First off, don't be an idiot, read the instructions on how to create the best feel for you. It takes two seconds. Me personally, I'm a big guy...OK, I'm a fat guy and big. When I lay on my side, I like the pillow to allow my head to rest evenly in line with my back. Now, if you are a bigger person, and you have to place your right/left arm UNDER the pillow to get the lift you NEED from the pillow, you do what I do and wake up with an arm you can't feel. You may also do what I do, which is to roll over using my mass and taking my other arm to pull it back over my body until the tingling allows me to move my fingers again.
This pillow stops that. It has lift, no really, it has LIFT baby. and it's not rock hard lift. The best way to explain it is like an adjustable cloud. It's very nice and soft and conforming, but without your head sinking below sea level to get that feel. Your head stays UP and with the way you can adjust this pillow, you can have basically any height you want.
So, if you are a side sleeper, back sleeper, face sleeper that ends up on your elbows while breaking your back (yes, I've done this too), couch sleeper, lazy boy sleeper, you NEED this pillow. I've tried hundreds and spent literally thousands on pillows, but this is THE ONE.
I am a side sleeper "mainly". If you are anything like me, I had problems with taking regular pillows and bunching them up, sleeping on them folded in half, flipping them over 100 times a night because I made a bit of a flat spot on one side, etc. You know what I'm saying. So let me explain how this one works and how it's better regardless of what kind of sleeper you are. First off, don't be an idiot, read the instructions on how to create the best feel for you. It takes two seconds. Me personally, I'm a big guy...OK, I'm a fat guy and big. When I lay on my side, I like the pillow to allow my head to rest evenly in line with my back. Now, if you are a bigger person, and you have to place your right/left arm UNDER the pillow to get the lift you NEED from the pillow, you do what I do and wake up with an arm you can't feel. You may also do what I do, which is to roll over using my mass and taking my other arm to pull it back over my body until the tingling allows me to move my fingers again.
This pillow stops that. It has lift, no really, it has LIFT baby. and it's not rock hard lift. The best way to explain it is like an adjustable cloud. It's very nice and soft and conforming, but without your head sinking below sea level to get that feel. Your head stays UP and with the way you can adjust this pillow, you can have basically any height you want.
So, if you are a side sleeper, back sleeper, face sleeper that ends up on your elbows while breaking your back (yes, I've done this too), couch sleeper, lazy boy sleeper, you NEED this pillow. I've tried hundreds and spent literally thousands on pillows, but this is THE ONE.
on August 19, 2015
Size: Queen
This pillow attempts to combine the support of a memory foam pillow with the softness and malleability of a down pillow. Unfortunately, by trying to be everything to everyone, it falls short. Don't get me wrong, the pillow is clearly well made, and I understand what the manufacturer was trying to accomplish. But as a side sleeper who frequently switches sides throughout the night, I require a memory foam pillow that is firm, supportive and consistent. This pillow simply doesn't fit the bill. First, it is too soft. My head sinks too far down into the pillow, which results in there not being enough space between my head and my shoulder as I sleep on my side. This causes me some mild neck discomfort. Second, the composition of the pillow is somewhat inconsistent. Apparently this is by design. The manufacturer was trying to mimic the feel of down by loading the pillow with shredded chunks of material that can be fluffed to make a more custom fit. Although that might be comfortable for some people, it bothers me -- especially when I switch sides and have to readjust the stuffing of the pillow. I need a pillow that has a relatively uniform composition, and this one does not.
I want to reiterate that this isn't a bad or poor quality pillow; it's just not right for me. Individual preferences for things like pillows and bedding are highly subjective.
I spent some time setting up a demonstration to show everybody what I'm trying to describe. The average human head weighs roughly 10 pounds. So I gathered several books that stacked together weigh 9.7 pounds -- I weighed them on a scale -- and placed them on the pillow in various positions mimicking a sleepy head. Again, some people might look at the pictures and come to the conclusion that it's exactly what they're looking for. Others, however, may come to the opposite conclusion. Either way, I hope that this helps.
If you're willing to bear with me a bit longer, I'd like to share five major things I've learned about buying pillows over the years.
1) If you are a side sleeper, then you need a memory foam follow. Forget down or anything else. Only memory foam has the firmness and consistency that a side sleeper requires.
2) Over time memory foam loses density. Period. You can buy yourself some extra time by flipping the pillow every night, but it's only delaying the inevitable. While it's true that some purportedly high quality pillows last longer than cheaper ones, I've found that the differences are marginal. If you rest your head on the same pillow every single night, then you need to replace it about every 16-20 months. Manufacturers will drone on and on about 5-year warranties and how their pillow lasts for years and it's total BS. Nowadays all these pillows are made in China and are super inexpensive, anyway. You can budget for a new $35 pillow every 18 months, believe me. (Please note: I am referring only to memory foam pillows. A high quality down pillow that's well taken care of will last for a long time -- perhaps as long as ten years.)
3) Size and feel are more important than quality and cost. There's no point in spending more than $60 on a memory foam pillow. You can easily find a good pillow in the $30-50 price range. While it's sometimes true that the more expensive ones last a bit longer, it makes much more sense to buy an affordable pillow and simply replace it more frequently. I cannot emphasize this enough: the size, thickness, firmness and feel of the pillow matter WAY more than anything else when it comes to pillows. That being said, I wouldn't purchase anything too far below $30.
4) Don't wash it. If you're getting a memory foam pillow shipped, then it'll emit a kind of chemical smell after you remove it from the box. Just let it air out for 48 hours and it'll go away. Afterwards, encase the pillow in two layers. The first layer should be one of those close-fitting pillow protectors that protect against allergens and hair and body oils. (It'll also shield you from any irritants residing in the pillow.) The second layer will be your regular pillow cover. Do that and you're good to go. Don't listen to the manufacturers about washing the pillow. It's a huge hassle and a massive waste of time and energy. Remember, these things are basically disposable. They're not like a down pillow that you're going to have for years and years.
5) There's no such thing as a perfect pillow. Everyone's needs are different, and yet there are no "bespoke" or tailored pillows customized for an individual. So even though I often find pillows that I like, I've yet to find a perfect one for me. And that stands to reason because no one's ever tried to design and manufacture a pillow tailored to my specific needs. I am a side sleeper, and the following advice is intended solely for side sleepers. Over the years, I've found that a side sleeper needs a medium-firm to firm pillow that is also thick enough to maintain a 90 degree angle where the head meets the shoulders. That's the same angle that naturally occurs while you're awake and going about your business throughout the day. If the head sinks too low when you sleep, then it puts strain and pressure on your neck. Someone with wide shoulders will need a thicker pillow -- unless of course they have a proportionally large head and thick neck, in which case the pillow might not need to be any thicker than someone with narrower shoulders. Additionally, one must factor in the firmness of their mattress. If your mattress is on the soft side, then a side sleeper's shoulders will sink farther into the mattress, leaving less space between the shoulder and head and thus requiring less thickness in the pillow. Conversely, a firmer mattress necessitates a thicker pillow in order to compensate for the increase in space between the shoulders and head.
I want to reiterate that this isn't a bad or poor quality pillow; it's just not right for me. Individual preferences for things like pillows and bedding are highly subjective.
I spent some time setting up a demonstration to show everybody what I'm trying to describe. The average human head weighs roughly 10 pounds. So I gathered several books that stacked together weigh 9.7 pounds -- I weighed them on a scale -- and placed them on the pillow in various positions mimicking a sleepy head. Again, some people might look at the pictures and come to the conclusion that it's exactly what they're looking for. Others, however, may come to the opposite conclusion. Either way, I hope that this helps.
If you're willing to bear with me a bit longer, I'd like to share five major things I've learned about buying pillows over the years.
1) If you are a side sleeper, then you need a memory foam follow. Forget down or anything else. Only memory foam has the firmness and consistency that a side sleeper requires.
2) Over time memory foam loses density. Period. You can buy yourself some extra time by flipping the pillow every night, but it's only delaying the inevitable. While it's true that some purportedly high quality pillows last longer than cheaper ones, I've found that the differences are marginal. If you rest your head on the same pillow every single night, then you need to replace it about every 16-20 months. Manufacturers will drone on and on about 5-year warranties and how their pillow lasts for years and it's total BS. Nowadays all these pillows are made in China and are super inexpensive, anyway. You can budget for a new $35 pillow every 18 months, believe me. (Please note: I am referring only to memory foam pillows. A high quality down pillow that's well taken care of will last for a long time -- perhaps as long as ten years.)
3) Size and feel are more important than quality and cost. There's no point in spending more than $60 on a memory foam pillow. You can easily find a good pillow in the $30-50 price range. While it's sometimes true that the more expensive ones last a bit longer, it makes much more sense to buy an affordable pillow and simply replace it more frequently. I cannot emphasize this enough: the size, thickness, firmness and feel of the pillow matter WAY more than anything else when it comes to pillows. That being said, I wouldn't purchase anything too far below $30.
4) Don't wash it. If you're getting a memory foam pillow shipped, then it'll emit a kind of chemical smell after you remove it from the box. Just let it air out for 48 hours and it'll go away. Afterwards, encase the pillow in two layers. The first layer should be one of those close-fitting pillow protectors that protect against allergens and hair and body oils. (It'll also shield you from any irritants residing in the pillow.) The second layer will be your regular pillow cover. Do that and you're good to go. Don't listen to the manufacturers about washing the pillow. It's a huge hassle and a massive waste of time and energy. Remember, these things are basically disposable. They're not like a down pillow that you're going to have for years and years.
5) There's no such thing as a perfect pillow. Everyone's needs are different, and yet there are no "bespoke" or tailored pillows customized for an individual. So even though I often find pillows that I like, I've yet to find a perfect one for me. And that stands to reason because no one's ever tried to design and manufacture a pillow tailored to my specific needs. I am a side sleeper, and the following advice is intended solely for side sleepers. Over the years, I've found that a side sleeper needs a medium-firm to firm pillow that is also thick enough to maintain a 90 degree angle where the head meets the shoulders. That's the same angle that naturally occurs while you're awake and going about your business throughout the day. If the head sinks too low when you sleep, then it puts strain and pressure on your neck. Someone with wide shoulders will need a thicker pillow -- unless of course they have a proportionally large head and thick neck, in which case the pillow might not need to be any thicker than someone with narrower shoulders. Additionally, one must factor in the firmness of their mattress. If your mattress is on the soft side, then a side sleeper's shoulders will sink farther into the mattress, leaving less space between the shoulder and head and thus requiring less thickness in the pillow. Conversely, a firmer mattress necessitates a thicker pillow in order to compensate for the increase in space between the shoulders and head.
TOP 500 REVIEWERon July 20, 2016
Size: KingVerified Purchase
I'll start by saying I've owned this pillow for a year and I will never again own a different pillow. I have some neck issues and tried so many different brands of pillows, I was beginning to lose hope, that is until I purchased this product. This is the best pillow I have ever owned. I say that for multiple reasons.
The 1st being the comfort of the pillow itself, down and cotton pillows give my neck the support it needed, which left me in pain, however, the shredded memory foam gave me the perfect amount of support. Consequently, it completely eradicated the pain I was suffering from in my neck.
The 2nd reason I absolutely love this pillow is the fact they actually do stay cool. I will admit when I was reading about the pillow, before purchasing, I was very skeptical of this claim. But upon using this pillow the skepticism was eradicated, just as my neck pain was. The fact that the memory foam is shredded allows better airflow, compared to other memory foam pillows. The fact that the pillow keeps you cool can also be attributed to the fact that the pillow in question is manufactured with bamboo polyester fabric.
The 3rd reason I am so partial to this pillow has to do with the fact that you can fluff it up or thin it out to your exact liking and it will hold its shape.
Just a few tips for prospective buyers: If your pillow comes with a off putting odor (which mine did), I sprayed mine with febreeze and threw it in the dryer for about an hour, the offputting smell was completely gone after doing this. Another tip, if your pillow stops holding its shape or begins to become flat, just throw it in the dryer for about ten minutes, comes out as good as new.
With all that being said, if you suffer from neck pain, or just looking for an incredibly well crafted and comfortable pillow, look no further, this is the pillow for you, you will not be dissatisfied with your purchase, it's a year later and I'm still genuinely thankful I purchased this.
The 1st being the comfort of the pillow itself, down and cotton pillows give my neck the support it needed, which left me in pain, however, the shredded memory foam gave me the perfect amount of support. Consequently, it completely eradicated the pain I was suffering from in my neck.
The 2nd reason I absolutely love this pillow is the fact they actually do stay cool. I will admit when I was reading about the pillow, before purchasing, I was very skeptical of this claim. But upon using this pillow the skepticism was eradicated, just as my neck pain was. The fact that the memory foam is shredded allows better airflow, compared to other memory foam pillows. The fact that the pillow keeps you cool can also be attributed to the fact that the pillow in question is manufactured with bamboo polyester fabric.
The 3rd reason I am so partial to this pillow has to do with the fact that you can fluff it up or thin it out to your exact liking and it will hold its shape.
Just a few tips for prospective buyers: If your pillow comes with a off putting odor (which mine did), I sprayed mine with febreeze and threw it in the dryer for about an hour, the offputting smell was completely gone after doing this. Another tip, if your pillow stops holding its shape or begins to become flat, just throw it in the dryer for about ten minutes, comes out as good as new.
With all that being said, if you suffer from neck pain, or just looking for an incredibly well crafted and comfortable pillow, look no further, this is the pillow for you, you will not be dissatisfied with your purchase, it's a year later and I'm still genuinely thankful I purchased this.
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
Bought as gift for my mother. She loves these pillows. Cool pillow covering keeps you from overheating when sleeping. Will consider purchasing more for myself.
The first night we weren't so sure about this pillow. Ever since the 2nd night we absolutely love it. Your head just melts into it. Shoulder and neck pain are gone!
Had this for a few weeks now I find it very uncomfortable, hot and it has a chemical smell to it.
This is the best pillow I have ever had. I previously had a fairly expensive pillow t hat I bought from SleepNumber and I found myself somewhat adjusting myself to fit the pillow.Read more
Very nice pillow, seems a bit overstuffed after the dryer procedure, but I just removed about a full 13 gallon garbage bag of the foam bits and it is just right now!Read more
Pros:
• Cool texture stitched into outer pillow casing.
• You can unzip it and remove some stuffing if it's too big.Read more
• Cool texture stitched into outer pillow casing.
• You can unzip it and remove some stuffing if it's too big.Read more
this pillow contains a mix of both shredded memory foam (for sink/conformity) and regular harder foam (for bounce, support, and responsiveness)
the shredded nature...Read more
the shredded nature...Read more
This pillow is AWESOME and is the only pillow I can use and not get a headache. LOVE IT!
Bought this pillow after beginning to go to the chiropractor and being advised to no longer sleep on my stomach.Read more
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: all white bedding, charcoal bedding, charcoal sofas, design pillows, sleeping pillows, big mans recliner