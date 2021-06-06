|Item Package Dimensions L x W x H
|34.5 x 12.2 x 11.1 inches
|Package Weight
|12.43 Kilograms
|Brand Name
|COOYES
|Warranty Description
|1 year
|Model Name
|COSU004
|Color
|Blue
|Material
|Polyvinyl chloride
|Suggested Users
|Unisex-adult
|Manufacturer
|COOYES
|Included Components
|Paddle
|Sport Type
|Yoga
|Skill Level
|All
Cooyes Paddle Board, 10ft/10.6ft Inflatable Paddle Board, Stand up Paddle Board with Premium SUP Accessories & Backpack, Emergency Repair Kit, Non-Slip Deck & More - Extra-Light ISUP
Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
About this item
- Vlogging Explosive Videos Like Professional Bloggers: Want to shoot explosive vlogs? Want to record your happy time with your friends on the water? The camera mount on the board makes it easy to install your sports camera on it directly. Enjoy your time with your kids, pets, friends, and family, and record the fun of summer. Cooyes' stylish and cool design will make you the most eye-catching on the water.
- Extra Wide & More Stable for Yoga & Beginners: Cooyes SUP has a 400 lb maximum weight capacity. The 10"x33"x6’" super-wide design ensures more stability. The large area of non-slip and comfortable EVA deck pad is tailored for yoga enthusiasts and beginners. Whether in lakes, ponds, rivers, or oceans, Cooyes SUP is definitely your first choice.
- Military Grade Reinforced Material: Cooyes inflatable stand-up paddle board is made of prime quality military-grade double-layered DWF epoxy material. The new ultra-light double-wall PVC material makes our boards 35% lighter and more durable than the competitors. The UV-resistant exterior protective coating and flame retardant material provides greater safety and a longer service life.
- Accessories for All Your Needs: Cooyes designs products with you in mind. We have everything you need in the package, including a 3-piece adjustable aluminum paddle, a two-way air pump with air pressure gauge, a portable multi-function bag, a removable main fin, a waterproof phone case, an ankle leash, a repair kit, and a 10L waterproof bag.
- Considerate After-sale Service For Future Help: Not only do you get a stylish COOYES ISUP, but you also enjoy a follow-up considerate after-sale service. COOYES is committed to bringing the best quality SUP to surfers. We confidently promise a one-year unconditional warranty on boards and accessories! If you have any questions and any issues about COOYES SUP, please kindly contact our after-sale team and we will reply to you within 24H.
Product Description
Adjustable 3-piece Paddle
The 3-piece paddle is made of a premium aluminum shaft and durable PP and glass fiber blades, giving your more control over the water and ensuring a longer service life. You can adjust the length of the paddle to make it better suited for sitting or standing scenarios. With an anti-skid design, it effectively reduces your physical burdens. Its adjustable length ranges from 165cm to 215cm.
|
|
|
|
|
10L Waterproof Bag
In addition to a large nylon backpack, you can also get a 10L waterproof bag. It can be used to carry inconvenient things like a kettle. The large 10L capacity allows you to carry more than enough stuff. With 8 D rings and stretch cord, you can easily attach the waterproof bag to your SUP.
|
Removable Main Fins
The detachable design of the main fins makes it easier to store your paddle board.
(If you have forgotten how to install or remove the fins, please remember to consult the product guide.)
|
Fast Inflation/Deflation Valve
The two-way valve saves you more time on inflating or deflating your board.
It only takes 5-8 minutes to inflate and 2-3 minutes to deflate.
|
Sports Camera Mount
There is a camera mount on our board that you can install your sports camera on directly. It's suitable for Gopro and other universal motion cameras.
|10'6" SUP with Kayak Seat
|Extra Wide SUP for Yoga
|Extra Wide SUP for Yoga
|10'6" Island Style ISUP
|10' Premium Small Size ISUP
|10'6" Geometric Style ISUP
|Size
|10.6'*32"*6"
|10'x33''x6''
|10'x33''x6''
|10.6'*32"*6"
|10'*30"*6"
|10.6'*32"*6"
|Board Weight
|19.4 lbs
|18 lbs
|18 lbs
|19.4 lbs
|17.6 lbs
|19.4 lbs
|Color
|Blue
|Pink
|Blue
|Sky Blue/Orange/Green/Black
|Green/Yellow
|Blue
|Weight Capacity
|330 lbs
|400 lbs
|400 lbs
|330 lbs
|330 lbs
|330 lbs
|Kayak Seat
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Camera Mount
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|Inflate/Deflate Time
|Inflate: 3-5 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
|Accessories
|Kayak Seat, Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag
|Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag
|Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag
|Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit
|Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit
|Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2021
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
I've been paddling over 7 years and own several hard boards and 4 inflatables. For a high performance inflatable you'd need to spend at least double this amount for something like an Xterra, which I have.
However, for this price range you can't go wrong with this board. In fact, I've bought two. It also come with a leash so that will save a few bucks.
Inflate:
The hand pump that comes with this board is better than the others I have. It inflates as well as deflates, but you're still going to get a workout. And if you're the average woman it will be difficult at best. My wife is strong and she has difficulty.
I prefer the electric pump, which you can get the orange one here on Amazon for $70.00. I highly recommend it.
Be sure to inflate this board to the maximum 15 psi. That one or two extra psi will make a big difference on the water. If you lose some air when you pull off the hose then re-inflate it.
Ride:
Unless you're a really tall, heavy person, this board is great for beginners ( check the weight capacity). We teach our novice friends on these boards before we move them to a hard board. If they fall or want to paddle on their knees, an inflatable is better than a hard board.
10'6" x32" x 6" thick is a great size. DO NOT BUY ANY 4"THICK INFLATABLES.
The nose on this one is slightly more pointed than a lot of lnflatables so it cuts through the water better.
As you gain experience and want to go faster, the inflatables with a big rounded nose are going to hold you back. We have one and call it the Bus.
The 3 fins keep the board tracking straighter, especially for beginners.
32" is the maximum width I would recommended. Any wider and you'll be reaching out too far to the side, which will keep you from tracking straight and will also increase the odds of you falling off the side.
That little kicker on the back is fun for more experienced paddlers. You can easily hop back and get the nose right up in the air for a spin turn.
The paddle:
As with all paddles that come with inflatables, they suck. Invest a few buck in the BPS adjustable carbon fiber or fiberglass paddle sold here on Amazon. You'll be glad you did.
All in all, in this price range this is the board I would recommend. It is a really fun, stable board.
Have fun and practice safety. Wear the ankle tether and a life vest or belt vest. I'm an excellent swimmer and have paddled for 7 years and I never paddle without a belt vest and a leash.
The paddle consists of 3 sections with one connection that locks together and the other connection that latches secure and remains adjustable.
Note that the middle fin is easier to attach/detach while the board is deflated and when inflating, attach the hose to the “out” connector of the pump. Conversely, the “in” connector will help deflate the board, but in no way required. Simply rolling up the board was plenty easy to do.
I am very happy with the materials because they are sturdy and of good quality. With the setup being as quick as it is and having such a convenient backpack for transportation, I highly recommend this inflatable standup board.
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2021
The paddle consists of 3 sections with one connection that locks together and the other connection that latches secure and remains adjustable.
Note that the middle fin is easier to attach/detach while the board is deflated and when inflating, attach the hose to the “out” connector of the pump. Conversely, the “in” connector will help deflate the board, but in no way required. Simply rolling up the board was plenty easy to do.
I am very happy with the materials because they are sturdy and of good quality. With the setup being as quick as it is and having such a convenient backpack for transportation, I highly recommend this inflatable standup board.