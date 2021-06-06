The short version: Quit looking and buy this board.



I've been paddling over 7 years and own several hard boards and 4 inflatables. For a high performance inflatable you'd need to spend at least double this amount for something like an Xterra, which I have.



However, for this price range you can't go wrong with this board. In fact, I've bought two. It also come with a leash so that will save a few bucks.



Inflate:

The hand pump that comes with this board is better than the others I have. It inflates as well as deflates, but you're still going to get a workout. And if you're the average woman it will be difficult at best. My wife is strong and she has difficulty.



I prefer the electric pump, which you can get the orange one here on Amazon for $70.00. I highly recommend it.



Be sure to inflate this board to the maximum 15 psi. That one or two extra psi will make a big difference on the water. If you lose some air when you pull off the hose then re-inflate it.



Ride:

Unless you're a really tall, heavy person, this board is great for beginners ( check the weight capacity). We teach our novice friends on these boards before we move them to a hard board. If they fall or want to paddle on their knees, an inflatable is better than a hard board.



10'6" x32" x 6" thick is a great size. DO NOT BUY ANY 4"THICK INFLATABLES.



The nose on this one is slightly more pointed than a lot of lnflatables so it cuts through the water better.



As you gain experience and want to go faster, the inflatables with a big rounded nose are going to hold you back. We have one and call it the Bus.



The 3 fins keep the board tracking straighter, especially for beginners.



32" is the maximum width I would recommended. Any wider and you'll be reaching out too far to the side, which will keep you from tracking straight and will also increase the odds of you falling off the side.



That little kicker on the back is fun for more experienced paddlers. You can easily hop back and get the nose right up in the air for a spin turn.



The paddle:

As with all paddles that come with inflatables, they suck. Invest a few buck in the BPS adjustable carbon fiber or fiberglass paddle sold here on Amazon. You'll be glad you did.



All in all, in this price range this is the board I would recommend. It is a really fun, stable board.



Have fun and practice safety. Wear the ankle tether and a life vest or belt vest. I'm an excellent swimmer and have paddled for 7 years and I never paddle without a belt vest and a leash.