$200.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
FREE delivery Monday, August 1
In Stock.
[{"displayPrice":"$200.99","priceAmount":200.99,"currencySymbol":"$","integerValue":"200","decimalSeparator":".","fractionalValue":"99","symbolPosition":"left","hasSpace":false,"showFractionalPartIfEmpty":true,"offerListingId":"Ve1EFZ0rS4icTbgJ9MJZP83LoB%2Fif4ooC6%2F%2FiqtRyL2Zy3NBsMIyBo3tUneorMozsqCLlt2CTk0Te956t9uzZINuIBrD7xkCqllgx%2BQUdD%2FyuPd81M8HCAYuQvFYNcmJmRmGU%2BpnMKJQuQiBG0%2Bu7KTdTih271I64eT4krOFv4JqaqfrPSO0sGQlV5D%2BKXdn","locale":"en-US","buyingOptionType":"NEW"}]
$$200.99 () Includes selected options. Includes initial monthly payment and selected options. Details
Price
Subtotal
$$200.99
Subtotal
Initial payment breakdown
Shipping cost, delivery date, and order total (including tax) shown at checkout.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
PUZE-US
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Ships from
Amazon
Sold by
PUZE-US
Packaging
Shows what's inside. Item often ships in manufacturer container to reduce packaging. To hide what's inside, choose Ship in Amazon packaging at checkout.
Return policy: Eligible for Return, Refund or Replacement within 30 days of receipt
This item can be returned in its original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.
Read full return policy
Cooyes Paddle Board, 10ft... has been added to your Cart
Include
Add a Protection Plan:
Add to your order

2 Year Sporting Goods Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
(4738)
  • NO ADDITIONAL COST: You pay $0 for repairs – parts, labor and shipping included.
  • COVERAGE: Plan starts on the date of purchase. Drops, spills and cracked screens due to normal use covered for portable products and power surges covered from day one. Malfunctions covered after the manufacturer's warranty.
  • EASY CLAIMS PROCESS: File a claim anytime online at www.Asurion.com/Amazon or by phone. Most claims approved within minutes. If we can’t repair it, we’ll send you an Amazon e-gift card for the purchase price of your covered product or replace it.
  • MORE DETAILS: Additional information about this protection plan is available within the “Product guides and documents” section. Simply click “User Guide” for more info. Asurion will also email your plan confirmation with Terms & Conditions to the address associated with your Amazon account within 24 hours of purchase (if you do not see this email, please check your spam folder). Contact us if you cannot locate your plan confirmation and Terms & Conditions via email at AmazonFeedback@Asurion.com.
Learn more
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon

Cooyes Paddle Board, 10ft/10.6ft Inflatable Paddle Board, Stand up Paddle Board with Premium SUP Accessories & Backpack, Emergency Repair Kit, Non-Slip Deck & More - Extra-Light ISUP

4.4 out of 5 stars 1,395 ratings
#1 Best Seller in Longboards Skateboard
-9% $200.99
List Price: $219.99
& FREE Returns
Return this item for free
  • Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
  • Learn more about free returns.
10' Yoga Blue

Enhance your purchase

Brand COOYES
Color Blue
Material Polyvinyl chloride
Sport Type Yoga
Skill Level All

About this item

    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Vlogging Explosive Videos Like Professional Bloggers: Want to shoot explosive vlogs? Want to record your happy time with your friends on the water? The camera mount on the board makes it easy to install your sports camera on it directly. Enjoy your time with your kids, pets, friends, and family, and record the fun of summer. Cooyes' stylish and cool design will make you the most eye-catching on the water.
  • Extra Wide & More Stable for Yoga & Beginners: Cooyes SUP has a 400 lb maximum weight capacity. The 10"x33"x6’" super-wide design ensures more stability. The large area of non-slip and comfortable EVA deck pad is tailored for yoga enthusiasts and beginners. Whether in lakes, ponds, rivers, or oceans, Cooyes SUP is definitely your first choice.
  • Military Grade Reinforced Material: Cooyes inflatable stand-up paddle board is made of prime quality military-grade double-layered DWF epoxy material. The new ultra-light double-wall PVC material makes our boards 35% lighter and more durable than the competitors. The UV-resistant exterior protective coating and flame retardant material provides greater safety and a longer service life.
  • Accessories for All Your Needs: Cooyes designs products with you in mind. We have everything you need in the package, including a 3-piece adjustable aluminum paddle, a two-way air pump with air pressure gauge, a portable multi-function bag, a removable main fin, a waterproof phone case, an ankle leash, a repair kit, and a 10L waterproof bag.
  • Considerate After-sale Service For Future Help: Not only do you get a stylish COOYES ISUP, but you also enjoy a follow-up considerate after-sale service. COOYES is committed to bringing the best quality SUP to surfers. We confidently promise a one-year unconditional warranty on boards and accessories! If you have any questions and any issues about COOYES SUP, please kindly contact our after-sale team and we will reply to you within 24H.

Frequently bought together

  • Cooyes Paddle Board, 10ft/10.6ft Inflatable Paddle Board, Stand up Paddle Board with Premium SUP Accessories & Backpack, Emer
  • +
  • Digital Electric Air Pump Compressor - 110W 12 Volt Quick Air Inflator / Deflator w/ LCD, 0-20 PSI - For Inflatable SUP Stand
  • +
  • O'Neill Men's Superlite USCG Life Vest
Total price:
To see our price, add these items to your cart.
These items are shipped from and sold by different sellers.
Show details Hide details
Choose items to buy together.

Product Description

SUP Yoga
SUP yoga
SUP Yoga

Adjustable 3-piece Paddle

The 3-piece paddle is made of a premium aluminum shaft and durable PP and glass fiber blades, giving your more control over the water and ensuring a longer service life. You can adjust the length of the paddle to make it better suited for sitting or standing scenarios. With an anti-skid design, it effectively reduces your physical burdens. Its adjustable length ranges from 165cm to 215cm.

SUP Yoga

SUP Yoga

SUP Yoga

SUP Yoga

sup
SUP Kayak SUP SUP SUP SUP SUP
10'6" SUP with Kayak Seat Extra Wide SUP for Yoga Extra Wide SUP for Yoga 10'6" Island Style ISUP 10' Premium Small Size ISUP 10'6" Geometric Style ISUP
Size 10.6'*32"*6" 10'x33''x6'' 10'x33''x6'' 10.6'*32"*6" 10'*30"*6" 10.6'*32"*6"
Board Weight 19.4 lbs 18 lbs 18 lbs 19.4 lbs 17.6 lbs 19.4 lbs
Color Blue Pink Blue Sky Blue/Orange/Green/Black Green/Yellow Blue
Weight Capacity 330 lbs 400 lbs 400 lbs 330 lbs 330 lbs 330 lbs
Kayak Seat X X X X X
Camera Mount X X X X
Inflate/Deflate Time Inflate: 3-5 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins Inflate: 5-8 mins; Deflate: 2-3 mins
Accessories Kayak Seat, Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit, 10L waterproof bag Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit Adjustable paddle, Pump, Backpack, Main fin, Waterproof phone case, Ankle leash, Repair kit

Product information

Technical Details

Additional Information

Feedback

Would you like to tell us about a lower price?

Customer questions & answers

See questions and answers

Customer reviews

4.4 out of 5 stars
4.4 out of 5
1,395 global ratings
5 star
72%
4 star
13%
3 star
5%
2 star
3%
1 star
7%

Top reviews from the United States

sensalife
5.0 out of 5 stars This is a performance review, not an "open the box" review.
Reviewed in the United States on June 6, 2021
Lens Color: 10.6' OrangeVerified Purchase
210 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Amazone Customer
5.0 out of 5 stars Another Keeper
Reviewed in the United States on April 9, 2021
Lens Color: 10.6' BlueVerified Purchase
38 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Derek
5.0 out of 5 stars Super Strong Stand Up Paddle Board!
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2021
Lens Color: 10.6' BlueVerified Purchase
Customer image
Derek
5.0 out of 5 stars Super Strong Stand Up Paddle Board!
Reviewed in the United States on April 7, 2021
Super easy setup, which took about 10 minutes to assemble and inflate. My family and I were all surprised by the rigidity of the entire board. I weigh about 200 lbs (91 kg) and it feels like concrete at a pressure of 10 psi, although the maximum pressure recommended is 15 psi (the pressure info is shown on the board). The deflation process was just as easy with simply removing the twist cap and depressing the inlet button until it clicks. I rolled it up and stored it in its backpack.

The paddle consists of 3 sections with one connection that locks together and the other connection that latches secure and remains adjustable.

Note that the middle fin is easier to attach/detach while the board is deflated and when inflating, attach the hose to the “out” connector of the pump. Conversely, the “in” connector will help deflate the board, but in no way required. Simply rolling up the board was plenty easy to do.

I am very happy with the materials because they are sturdy and of good quality. With the setup being as quick as it is and having such a convenient backpack for transportation, I highly recommend this inflatable standup board.
Images in this review
Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image Customer image
Customer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer imageCustomer image
22 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Beanne
5.0 out of 5 stars Watch video!🎥
Reviewed in the United States on April 16, 2021
Lens Color: 10.6' BlueVerified Purchase
30 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse

Top reviews from other countries

Translate all reviews to English
Sonya
5.0 out of 5 stars Wow!
Reviewed in Canada on July 8, 2021
Lens Color: 10.6' BlueVerified Purchase
One person found this helpful
 Report abuse
Translate review to English