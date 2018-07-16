Add to your order
from Allstate Protection Plans $44.99
- Plan starts on the date of purchase. Product damages from accidents, stains, rips, and tears are covered from day one. Product breakdowns and malfunctions are covered after manufacturer's warranty.
- No additional costs for repairs - parts, labor, and shipping are all included. Easy claims process - file a claim anytime 24/7 via mobile app, online, or phone.
- Cancel anytime, full refund in the first 30 days. Transferable with gifts
Other Sellers on Amazon
& FREE Shipping
98% positive
Usually ships within 4 to 5 days.
CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair, Convertible Chair Folds from Bean Bag to Bed, As Seen on Shark Tank, Charcoal - Full Size
- Free returns are available for the shipping address you chose. You can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition: no shipping charges
- Learn more about free returns.
Enhance your purchase
|Size
|Full
|Color
|Charcoal
|Material
|Polyester, Polyester Blend
|Brand
|CordaRoy's
|Fill Material
|Foam
|Item Display Dimensions
|42 x 42 x 32 inches
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|42 x 42 x 32 inches
|Pattern
|Bean Bag
|Shape
|Round
|Item Weight
|36 Pounds
About this item
- Chenille
- CONVERTIBLE CHAIR: Giant foam chair converts to a full-size bed for guests, slumber parties, or just relaxing. Better than a bean bag, no beans about it!
- SOFT, WASHABLE COVER: Plush microfiber cover is soft-to-touch with a durable woven backing. Washer and dryer safe for your convenience. Extra long zipper for easy removal.
- CHAIR TO BED IN A SNAP: Simply remove the cover and flip inner cushion to turn into a bed. Fold and slide into cover to convert back to a chair. So easy, the kids can do it!
- SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Once you receive your product, insert the bed into the chair cover and create friction while fluffing the polyfoam from the outside to help it expand and soften
- GREAT FOR ANY ROOM: Big bean bag chair is ideal for game rooms, family rooms, kids rooms, living rooms, guest room, office, entertainment room, mancave, basement, and more!
Customer ratings by feature
Similar item to consider
Discover similar items
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question might be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who bought this product.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
What's in the box
Product Description
With CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair, a great night's sleep is in the bag! As seen on Shark Tank, this is an ideal bean bag chair for adults and children alike. The fun seating and sleeping solution is perfect for your for your living room, guest room, kid's room, basement, and more! The convertible chair changes from big bean bag chair to full-size bean bag bed in no time! To turn the chair into a bed, simply unzip the safe-lock zipper, remove the cover, and flip inner cushion. Fold and slide the cushion into cover to convert back to the original bean bag shape. So easy, the kids can do it! CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair is made of the highest quality materials for your comfort. The super plush, dimpled microfiber cover is durable for a lifetime of use while remaining luxuriously soft. The charcoal color looks great with any decor style. When it is time for a refresh, simply toss the cover in the washer and dryer for a convenient clean. The fabric guaranteed to remain soft no matter how many times you wash! At CordaRoy's, we use furniture-gradefoam that is extremely long lasting yet soft and supportive. This means the inside of your convertible chair is made with the highest quality foam that provides conforming comfort whether you are reading, watching a movie, sleeping, or just hanging out. CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair is compressed for convenient shipping straight to your doorstep. To set up your CordaRoy’s product, carefully remove the bed from the plastic and place inside the chair cover, ideally as soon as possible so the filling can decompress as intended. Please note that while the foam bed may look flat at first, it will expand within 3-7 days depending on the product size. Help activate and break apart the foam by fluffing, massaging, and scrubbing together the lumps from the outside. Use as normal for the next few days, and watch how your CordaRoy's bed continues to break down and get softer! The convertible chair comes complete with (1) Full Chair Cover and (1) Full Bed Insert, everything you need to get comfortable right away. Bean bag chair seats 1 adult (42" wide). Full bed sleeps 1 adult (54" x 75" x 8").
Compare with similar items
|
|
Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover - 3', Red
|
Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover - 4', Red
|
Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover - 3', Black
|
Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover - 5', Red
|
Amazon Basics Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover - 4', Black
|Customer Rating
|(7173)
|(4227)
|(4227)
|(4227)
|(4227)
|(4227)
|Price
|$273.00
|$71.74
|$103.10
|$76.15
|$148.20
|$103.10
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Color
|Charcoal
|Red
|Red
|Black
|Red
|Black
|Item Dimensions
|42 x 42 x 32 inches
|36 x 36 x 24 inches
|48 x 48 x 30 inches
|36 x 36 x 24 inches
|60 x 60 x 34 inches
|48 x 48 x 30 inches
|Item Weight
|36.00 lbs
|—
|—
|—
|54.00 lbs
|—
|Material
|Polyester, Polyester Blend
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
|Memory Foam
Customer reviews
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2018
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
Another issue is that the inner lining is very different between the two bags. I’ll attach pictures. The full size bag has the liner that you see in the pictures with the company logo on it. The queen size bag has some generic liner around it that sounds like a parachute rubbing around anytime you move it. Maybe this was an earlier version that’s been sitting in their warehouse? You’d never be able to sleep on the bed because the liner is so noisy. Again, not sure why the change in the liner from the full bag to the queen bag, but the queen bag is terrible by comparison.
It’s sad that the quality of the product shifted so much from the full to the queen size bag. I’ve owned a luvsac and even liked the full way more than the luvsac. But the queen size cost more money and was a significantly different (and worse) product. I’ve heard their customer service is amazing so I’ll put that to the test after giving the bag another day or two just to be sure. I’ll update my review after I speak with them. In my opinion it will absolutely need a new liner but most likely a new liner and new stuffing.
In the photos, the full is on the left, queen on the right. The photos don’t do justice to the true “lumpiness” of the queen.
Also, after looking at the tag on the liners, the full size says it’s a 80/20 polyester/cotton mix while the queen says it’s a 65/35 poly/cotton mix. Surprising as you’d expect the one with more poly to maybe be noisier but it’s the opposite. The queen liner is extremely loud.
UPDATE:
I called the company to see how to fix the issues with the queen bag I received. I was excited to see if their customer service was as impressive as others had made it sound. FAIL. I called and got an answering machine or voicemail which stated to leave your name and phone number and then they’d call you back as soon as possible. I left my name, number, and a brief description of my issue. That was almost two weeks ago. Still have not heard anything back and have been too busy myself to try calling them again. I have changed my review to now only one star due to the customer service, or lack thereof, being just as unimpressive as the product. I’ll continue to try to reach out to them and will update the review once I hear from them. Until then, I honestly can not recommend this product to anyone.
FINAL UPDATE:
I finally had time to try and contact their customer service again. Again I had to leave a message. This time however, I received a call back from Steph the very next day. She was awesome and every bit as impressive as other reviewers have mentioned. After giving her a brief description of the problem, she gave me her email, asked for the amazon order number, and then sent an entirely new queen size bag (no cover as the old cover is perfect). The new “insert” as they call them arrived yesterday. I could tell the difference immediately upon opening the box. Within 5 minutes of opening the box, the bag already had more fullness and “fluff” than the now couple month old one does. I can already tell we’ll love it just like we did the full size one. Also, the liner now is the exact same liner as the liner that was on the full size bag. It is a significantly better liner. Steph said they have a couple different liners that they use. Not sure why. The brown one is WAY better than the other one. The only thing I could think of is that maybe the brown ones are newer and occasionally you get one of the older ones out of their stock. Anyway, the new bag looks like it will be just as impressive as the full size one. Steph was amazing. Loved the ease of working with her and the company’s obvious commitment to quality and providing memorable customer experiences. They’ve turned us back into fans again. Now looking forward to buying some pillow pods from them.
Review has been updated to 3 stars. I couldn’t go more than that just because it did take multiple phone calls to get a hold of the company and also the fact that the quality of the first queen bag that was sent was so much worse than the quality of the full bag and second queen bag. Had the second queen bag been what was sent the first time around, this would be a five star review.
Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2018
Another issue is that the inner lining is very different between the two bags. I’ll attach pictures. The full size bag has the liner that you see in the pictures with the company logo on it. The queen size bag has some generic liner around it that sounds like a parachute rubbing around anytime you move it. Maybe this was an earlier version that’s been sitting in their warehouse? You’d never be able to sleep on the bed because the liner is so noisy. Again, not sure why the change in the liner from the full bag to the queen bag, but the queen bag is terrible by comparison.
It’s sad that the quality of the product shifted so much from the full to the queen size bag. I’ve owned a luvsac and even liked the full way more than the luvsac. But the queen size cost more money and was a significantly different (and worse) product. I’ve heard their customer service is amazing so I’ll put that to the test after giving the bag another day or two just to be sure. I’ll update my review after I speak with them. In my opinion it will absolutely need a new liner but most likely a new liner and new stuffing.
In the photos, the full is on the left, queen on the right. The photos don’t do justice to the true “lumpiness” of the queen.
Also, after looking at the tag on the liners, the full size says it’s a 80/20 polyester/cotton mix while the queen says it’s a 65/35 poly/cotton mix. Surprising as you’d expect the one with more poly to maybe be noisier but it’s the opposite. The queen liner is extremely loud.
UPDATE:
I called the company to see how to fix the issues with the queen bag I received. I was excited to see if their customer service was as impressive as others had made it sound. FAIL. I called and got an answering machine or voicemail which stated to leave your name and phone number and then they’d call you back as soon as possible. I left my name, number, and a brief description of my issue. That was almost two weeks ago. Still have not heard anything back and have been too busy myself to try calling them again. I have changed my review to now only one star due to the customer service, or lack thereof, being just as unimpressive as the product. I’ll continue to try to reach out to them and will update the review once I hear from them. Until then, I honestly can not recommend this product to anyone.
FINAL UPDATE:
I finally had time to try and contact their customer service again. Again I had to leave a message. This time however, I received a call back from Steph the very next day. She was awesome and every bit as impressive as other reviewers have mentioned. After giving her a brief description of the problem, she gave me her email, asked for the amazon order number, and then sent an entirely new queen size bag (no cover as the old cover is perfect). The new “insert” as they call them arrived yesterday. I could tell the difference immediately upon opening the box. Within 5 minutes of opening the box, the bag already had more fullness and “fluff” than the now couple month old one does. I can already tell we’ll love it just like we did the full size one. Also, the liner now is the exact same liner as the liner that was on the full size bag. It is a significantly better liner. Steph said they have a couple different liners that they use. Not sure why. The brown one is WAY better than the other one. The only thing I could think of is that maybe the brown ones are newer and occasionally you get one of the older ones out of their stock. Anyway, the new bag looks like it will be just as impressive as the full size one. Steph was amazing. Loved the ease of working with her and the company’s obvious commitment to quality and providing memorable customer experiences. They’ve turned us back into fans again. Now looking forward to buying some pillow pods from them.
Review has been updated to 3 stars. I couldn’t go more than that just because it did take multiple phone calls to get a hold of the company and also the fact that the quality of the first queen bag that was sent was so much worse than the quality of the full bag and second queen bag. Had the second queen bag been what was sent the first time around, this would be a five star review.