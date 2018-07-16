I bought a full size bag the first go around. It arrived quickly as promised. My wife called to ask how it was when she heard it had arrived. My exact response was “very underwhelming”. This was due to the foam not yet expanding. So, after waiting a couple days, my opinion completely changed. The stuffing did expand and my kids now loved the bag. We even had guests come stay that used it as a mattress. They were impressed. It obviously wasn’t the most comfortable bed they’ve had, but for a couple nights it worked great. We were so impressed now that I decided to buy a second one. This time I purchased a queen size bag, certain that we’d be blown away. However it’s now been almost 48 hours and the foam still has not expanded much. The foam was way more clumpy than the full size bed and much more difficult to break up. It was compressed so tightly into sheets (it comes rolled up not in a cube like the video shows) that the sheets are not breaking up. Even when “massaging” them as their videos demonstrate, the foam is not breaking apart. After almost 2 days, my full size bag is bigger, more full, and has significantly more support than the queen size bag. As a bed there is no way you could use it. It lies so flat that you’d be lying on the ground. And the remaining clumps are so uncomfortable you’d never be able to sleep anyway. I’ve read a lot of reviews about needing more stuffing. I’m honestly pretty shocked that with as many complaints as there are about understuffing that this continues to be a problem. You’d think that the company would automatically decide to re-examine the stuffing amount for the bags and correct the issue. That said though, it is true that I didn’t need more for the full bag. It was perfect. But the queen bag is obviously under-stuffed.



Another issue is that the inner lining is very different between the two bags. I’ll attach pictures. The full size bag has the liner that you see in the pictures with the company logo on it. The queen size bag has some generic liner around it that sounds like a parachute rubbing around anytime you move it. Maybe this was an earlier version that’s been sitting in their warehouse? You’d never be able to sleep on the bed because the liner is so noisy. Again, not sure why the change in the liner from the full bag to the queen bag, but the queen bag is terrible by comparison.



It’s sad that the quality of the product shifted so much from the full to the queen size bag. I’ve owned a luvsac and even liked the full way more than the luvsac. But the queen size cost more money and was a significantly different (and worse) product. I’ve heard their customer service is amazing so I’ll put that to the test after giving the bag another day or two just to be sure. I’ll update my review after I speak with them. In my opinion it will absolutely need a new liner but most likely a new liner and new stuffing.



In the photos, the full is on the left, queen on the right. The photos don’t do justice to the true “lumpiness” of the queen.



Also, after looking at the tag on the liners, the full size says it’s a 80/20 polyester/cotton mix while the queen says it’s a 65/35 poly/cotton mix. Surprising as you’d expect the one with more poly to maybe be noisier but it’s the opposite. The queen liner is extremely loud.



UPDATE:

I called the company to see how to fix the issues with the queen bag I received. I was excited to see if their customer service was as impressive as others had made it sound. FAIL. I called and got an answering machine or voicemail which stated to leave your name and phone number and then they’d call you back as soon as possible. I left my name, number, and a brief description of my issue. That was almost two weeks ago. Still have not heard anything back and have been too busy myself to try calling them again. I have changed my review to now only one star due to the customer service, or lack thereof, being just as unimpressive as the product. I’ll continue to try to reach out to them and will update the review once I hear from them. Until then, I honestly can not recommend this product to anyone.



FINAL UPDATE:

I finally had time to try and contact their customer service again. Again I had to leave a message. This time however, I received a call back from Steph the very next day. She was awesome and every bit as impressive as other reviewers have mentioned. After giving her a brief description of the problem, she gave me her email, asked for the amazon order number, and then sent an entirely new queen size bag (no cover as the old cover is perfect). The new “insert” as they call them arrived yesterday. I could tell the difference immediately upon opening the box. Within 5 minutes of opening the box, the bag already had more fullness and “fluff” than the now couple month old one does. I can already tell we’ll love it just like we did the full size one. Also, the liner now is the exact same liner as the liner that was on the full size bag. It is a significantly better liner. Steph said they have a couple different liners that they use. Not sure why. The brown one is WAY better than the other one. The only thing I could think of is that maybe the brown ones are newer and occasionally you get one of the older ones out of their stock. Anyway, the new bag looks like it will be just as impressive as the full size one. Steph was amazing. Loved the ease of working with her and the company’s obvious commitment to quality and providing memorable customer experiences. They’ve turned us back into fans again. Now looking forward to buying some pillow pods from them.



Review has been updated to 3 stars. I couldn’t go more than that just because it did take multiple phone calls to get a hold of the company and also the fact that the quality of the first queen bag that was sent was so much worse than the quality of the full bag and second queen bag. Had the second queen bag been what was sent the first time around, this would be a five star review.