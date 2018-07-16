Add to your order

CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair, Convertible Chair Folds from Bean Bag to Bed, As Seen on Shark Tank, Charcoal - Full Size

4.3 out of 5 stars 7,173 ratings
Amazon's Choice in Bean Bag Chairs by CordaRoy's
About this item

  • Chenille
  • CONVERTIBLE CHAIR: Giant foam chair converts to a full-size bed for guests, slumber parties, or just relaxing. Better than a bean bag, no beans about it!
  • SOFT, WASHABLE COVER: Plush microfiber cover is soft-to-touch with a durable woven backing. Washer and dryer safe for your convenience. Extra long zipper for easy removal.
  • CHAIR TO BED IN A SNAP: Simply remove the cover and flip inner cushion to turn into a bed. Fold and slide into cover to convert back to a chair. So easy, the kids can do it!
  • SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Once you receive your product, insert the bed into the chair cover and create friction while fluffing the polyfoam from the outside to help it expand and soften
  • GREAT FOR ANY ROOM: Big bean bag chair is ideal for game rooms, family rooms, kids rooms, living rooms, guest room, office, entertainment room, mancave, basement, and more!

  • Bean Bag Chair

    Product Description

    With CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair, a great night's sleep is in the bag! As seen on Shark Tank, this is an ideal bean bag chair for adults and children alike. The fun seating and sleeping solution is perfect for your for your living room, guest room, kid's room, basement, and more! The convertible chair changes from big bean bag chair to full-size bean bag bed in no time! To turn the chair into a bed, simply unzip the safe-lock zipper, remove the cover, and flip inner cushion. Fold and slide the cushion into cover to convert back to the original bean bag shape. So easy, the kids can do it! CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair is made of the highest quality materials for your comfort. The super plush, dimpled microfiber cover is durable for a lifetime of use while remaining luxuriously soft. The charcoal color looks great with any decor style. When it is time for a refresh, simply toss the cover in the washer and dryer for a convenient clean. The fabric guaranteed to remain soft no matter how many times you wash! At CordaRoy's, we use furniture-gradefoam that is extremely long lasting yet soft and supportive. This means the inside of your convertible chair is made with the highest quality foam that provides conforming comfort whether you are reading, watching a movie, sleeping, or just hanging out. CordaRoy's Chenille Bean Bag Chair is compressed for convenient shipping straight to your doorstep. To set up your CordaRoy’s product, carefully remove the bed from the plastic and place inside the chair cover, ideally as soon as possible so the filling can decompress as intended. Please note that while the foam bed may look flat at first, it will expand within 3-7 days depending on the product size. Help activate and break apart the foam by fluffing, massaging, and scrubbing together the lumps from the outside. Use as normal for the next few days, and watch how your CordaRoy's bed continues to break down and get softer! The convertible chair comes complete with (1) Full Chair Cover and (1) Full Bed Insert, everything you need to get comfortable right away. Bean bag chair seats 1 adult (42" wide). Full bed sleeps 1 adult (54" x 75" x 8").

    Top reviews from the United States

    jpville
    3.0 out of 5 stars Inconsistent product
    Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2018
    Size: QueenColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
    Customer image
    jpville
    3.0 out of 5 stars Inconsistent product
    Reviewed in the United States on July 16, 2018
    I bought a full size bag the first go around. It arrived quickly as promised. My wife called to ask how it was when she heard it had arrived. My exact response was “very underwhelming”. This was due to the foam not yet expanding. So, after waiting a couple days, my opinion completely changed. The stuffing did expand and my kids now loved the bag. We even had guests come stay that used it as a mattress. They were impressed. It obviously wasn’t the most comfortable bed they’ve had, but for a couple nights it worked great. We were so impressed now that I decided to buy a second one. This time I purchased a queen size bag, certain that we’d be blown away. However it’s now been almost 48 hours and the foam still has not expanded much. The foam was way more clumpy than the full size bed and much more difficult to break up. It was compressed so tightly into sheets (it comes rolled up not in a cube like the video shows) that the sheets are not breaking up. Even when “massaging” them as their videos demonstrate, the foam is not breaking apart. After almost 2 days, my full size bag is bigger, more full, and has significantly more support than the queen size bag. As a bed there is no way you could use it. It lies so flat that you’d be lying on the ground. And the remaining clumps are so uncomfortable you’d never be able to sleep anyway. I’ve read a lot of reviews about needing more stuffing. I’m honestly pretty shocked that with as many complaints as there are about understuffing that this continues to be a problem. You’d think that the company would automatically decide to re-examine the stuffing amount for the bags and correct the issue. That said though, it is true that I didn’t need more for the full bag. It was perfect. But the queen bag is obviously under-stuffed.

    Another issue is that the inner lining is very different between the two bags. I’ll attach pictures. The full size bag has the liner that you see in the pictures with the company logo on it. The queen size bag has some generic liner around it that sounds like a parachute rubbing around anytime you move it. Maybe this was an earlier version that’s been sitting in their warehouse? You’d never be able to sleep on the bed because the liner is so noisy. Again, not sure why the change in the liner from the full bag to the queen bag, but the queen bag is terrible by comparison.

    It’s sad that the quality of the product shifted so much from the full to the queen size bag. I’ve owned a luvsac and even liked the full way more than the luvsac. But the queen size cost more money and was a significantly different (and worse) product. I’ve heard their customer service is amazing so I’ll put that to the test after giving the bag another day or two just to be sure. I’ll update my review after I speak with them. In my opinion it will absolutely need a new liner but most likely a new liner and new stuffing.

    In the photos, the full is on the left, queen on the right. The photos don’t do justice to the true “lumpiness” of the queen.

    Also, after looking at the tag on the liners, the full size says it’s a 80/20 polyester/cotton mix while the queen says it’s a 65/35 poly/cotton mix. Surprising as you’d expect the one with more poly to maybe be noisier but it’s the opposite. The queen liner is extremely loud.

    UPDATE:
    I called the company to see how to fix the issues with the queen bag I received. I was excited to see if their customer service was as impressive as others had made it sound. FAIL. I called and got an answering machine or voicemail which stated to leave your name and phone number and then they’d call you back as soon as possible. I left my name, number, and a brief description of my issue. That was almost two weeks ago. Still have not heard anything back and have been too busy myself to try calling them again. I have changed my review to now only one star due to the customer service, or lack thereof, being just as unimpressive as the product. I’ll continue to try to reach out to them and will update the review once I hear from them. Until then, I honestly can not recommend this product to anyone.

    FINAL UPDATE:
    I finally had time to try and contact their customer service again. Again I had to leave a message. This time however, I received a call back from Steph the very next day. She was awesome and every bit as impressive as other reviewers have mentioned. After giving her a brief description of the problem, she gave me her email, asked for the amazon order number, and then sent an entirely new queen size bag (no cover as the old cover is perfect). The new “insert” as they call them arrived yesterday. I could tell the difference immediately upon opening the box. Within 5 minutes of opening the box, the bag already had more fullness and “fluff” than the now couple month old one does. I can already tell we’ll love it just like we did the full size one. Also, the liner now is the exact same liner as the liner that was on the full size bag. It is a significantly better liner. Steph said they have a couple different liners that they use. Not sure why. The brown one is WAY better than the other one. The only thing I could think of is that maybe the brown ones are newer and occasionally you get one of the older ones out of their stock. Anyway, the new bag looks like it will be just as impressive as the full size one. Steph was amazing. Loved the ease of working with her and the company’s obvious commitment to quality and providing memorable customer experiences. They’ve turned us back into fans again. Now looking forward to buying some pillow pods from them.

    Review has been updated to 3 stars. I couldn’t go more than that just because it did take multiple phone calls to get a hold of the company and also the fact that the quality of the first queen bag that was sent was so much worse than the quality of the full bag and second queen bag. Had the second queen bag been what was sent the first time around, this would be a five star review.
    Minnesota girl.
    1.0 out of 5 stars Please read this review BEFORE buying!!!
    Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2020
    Size: FullColor: CharcoalVerified Purchase
