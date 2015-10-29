Presenting the one and only in-bottle,

Chillsner (2-Pack) Chillsner by Corkcicle. Just freeze, insert into most standard size long neck beer bottles and never suffer through another warm brew. Respect the beer. Chillsner is perfect for parties, tailgating and pretty much any occasion where beloved beers are enjoyed.



Drink through. Four flow vents deliver a smooth, consistent flow of perfectly chilled beer with every sip.

Stainless Steel Frame. Smooth, sturdy stainless steel frame freezes quickly, chills perfectly and cleans easily.

Airtight seal. Once placed inside your bottled beer, simply press firmly to create an airtight seal.

Thermal Coolant. Once frozen, proprietary cooling gel transforms Chillsner into an arctic-like cooling device.

Cold Beer. It’s a magical thing. It brings people together, helps them relax, gives “liquid courage”, and is a regular sidekick for many of the good times in your life. That sidekick is to be celebrated.

As much as beer represents these dynamic aspirational things in our lives, it can be finicky. When beer gets too warm, it is harsh, brutal, and generally difficult to drink. In an effort to keep beer time as it should be, we invented the Chillsner. One should not feel pressure to chug a perfectly crafted brew in order to avoid the downside of a warm beer. Beer should be respected and enjoyed at whatever pace is ideal for its consumer.

Warm beer is both a literal and metaphorical buzz kill. We wanted drinkers of a beer to have an effective way to continue to enjoy the experience of drinking beer that was both functionally effective and aesthetically interesting and beautiful (in a “beer” kind of way).

How to Use

Step 1. Freeze Chillsner for 45 Minutes. Before using, take a drink of beer to make room for Chillsner.

Step 2. Insert Chillsner into bottle.

Step 3. Press firmly to create a tight seal. Note: Use caution when first inserting as some beers may foam up slightly.

Step 4. Enjoy the Chillsner’s drink-through feature and complete coolness.

