Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller, 2-Pack

4.0 out of 5 stars 784 customer reviews
List Price: $29.99
Price: $25.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
You Save: $4.99 (17%)
In Stock.
Sold by CORKCICLE and Fulfilled by Amazon.

  • Corkcicle is the only authorized seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle
  • Gift box contains 2 one of a kind in-bottle beer chillers; keep your beer cold from the first sip to the last
  • Freeze, insert into most standard long neck beer bottles and drink right through the Chillsner
  • Perfect for parties, tailgating or any occasion where beloved beers are enjoyed
  • Never deal with warm beer again; requires freezing before use
3 new from $14.75 1 used from $15.44
America's Test Kitchen
Instant access to every recipe and rating from America's Test Kitchen - the experts in home cooking for 20+ years. > Try it FREE
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.

Product description

 

Presenting the one and only in-bottle,
drink-through beer chiller:


Chillsner by Corkcicle Logo
 
Chillsner (2-Pack)

Chillsner by Corkcicle. Just freeze, insert into most standard size long neck beer bottles and never suffer through another warm brew. Respect the beer. Chillsner is perfect for parties, tailgating and pretty much any occasion where beloved beers are enjoyed.

Chillsner in Bar
Chillsner Detail

Drink through.

Four flow vents deliver a smooth, consistent flow of perfectly chilled beer with every sip.


Stainless Steel Frame.

Smooth, sturdy stainless steel frame freezes quickly, chills perfectly and cleans easily.


Airtight seal.

Once placed inside your bottled beer, simply press firmly to create an airtight seal.


Thermal Coolant.

Once frozen, proprietary cooling gel transforms Chillsner into an arctic-like cooling device.

Cold Beer. It’s a magical thing. It brings people together, helps them relax, gives “liquid courage”, and is a regular sidekick for many of the good times in your life. That sidekick is to be celebrated.

As much as beer represents these dynamic aspirational things in our lives, it can be finicky. When beer gets too warm, it is harsh, brutal, and generally difficult to drink. In an effort to keep beer time as it should be, we invented the Chillsner. One should not feel pressure to chug a perfectly crafted brew in order to avoid the downside of a warm beer. Beer should be respected and enjoyed at whatever pace is ideal for its consumer.

Warm beer is both a literal and metaphorical buzz kill. We wanted drinkers of a beer to have an effective way to continue to enjoy the experience of drinking beer that was both functionally effective and aesthetically interesting and beautiful (in a “beer” kind of way).

How to Use

Girl with Chillsner
Step 1.

Freeze Chillsner for 45 Minutes. Before using, take a drink of beer to make room for Chillsner.

Girl with Chillsner
Step 2.

Insert Chillsner into bottle.

Girl with Chillsner
Step 3.

Press firmly to create a tight seal. Note: Use caution when first inserting as some beers may foam up slightly.

Girl with Chillsner
Step 4.

Enjoy the Chillsner’s drink-through feature and complete coolness.

Chillsner has recently been featured in:

Chillsner has been featured here

Product information

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here

