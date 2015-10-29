-
Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller, 2-Pack" and save 48% off the $29.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.
Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller, 2-Pack
|List Price:
|$29.99
|Price:
|$25.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
|You Save:
|$4.99 (17%)
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Corkcicle is the only authorized seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle
- Gift box contains 2 one of a kind in-bottle beer chillers; keep your beer cold from the first sip to the last
- Freeze, insert into most standard long neck beer bottles and drink right through the Chillsner
- Perfect for parties, tailgating or any occasion where beloved beers are enjoyed
- Never deal with warm beer again; requires freezing before use
Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and .
If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .
Frequently bought together
Customers who bought this item also bought
Special offers and product promotions
|
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Product description
Presenting the one and only in-bottle,
drink-through beer chiller:
Chillsner (2-Pack)
Chillsner by Corkcicle. Just freeze, insert into most standard size long neck beer bottles and never suffer through another warm brew. Respect the beer. Chillsner is perfect for parties, tailgating and pretty much any occasion where beloved beers are enjoyed.
Drink through.
Four flow vents deliver a smooth, consistent flow of perfectly chilled beer with every sip.
Stainless Steel Frame.
Smooth, sturdy stainless steel frame freezes quickly, chills perfectly and cleans easily.
Airtight seal.
Once placed inside your bottled beer, simply press firmly to create an airtight seal.
Thermal Coolant.
Once frozen, proprietary cooling gel transforms Chillsner into an arctic-like cooling device.
Cold Beer. It’s a magical thing. It brings people together, helps them relax, gives “liquid courage”, and is a regular sidekick for many of the good times in your life. That sidekick is to be celebrated.
As much as beer represents these dynamic aspirational things in our lives, it can be finicky. When beer gets too warm, it is harsh, brutal, and generally difficult to drink. In an effort to keep beer time as it should be, we invented the Chillsner. One should not feel pressure to chug a perfectly crafted brew in order to avoid the downside of a warm beer. Beer should be respected and enjoyed at whatever pace is ideal for its consumer.
Warm beer is both a literal and metaphorical buzz kill. We wanted drinkers of a beer to have an effective way to continue to enjoy the experience of drinking beer that was both functionally effective and aesthetically interesting and beautiful (in a “beer” kind of way).
How to Use
Step 1.
Freeze Chillsner for 45 Minutes. Before using, take a drink of beer to make room for Chillsner.
Step 2.
Insert Chillsner into bottle.
Step 3.
Press firmly to create a tight seal. Note: Use caution when first inserting as some beers may foam up slightly.
Step 4.
Enjoy the Chillsner’s drink-through feature and complete coolness.
Chillsner has recently been featured in:
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
I will say the only thing I worry about is keeping it clean (since it isn't dishwasher safe) if you rinse it off under hot water after use and hand wash it every few beers it should be alright.
4/5