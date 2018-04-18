Not Added
Corkcicle Cigar Glass - Double Old Fashioned Glass With Built-In Cigar Rest
by Corkcicle
- BUILT-IN CIGAR REST - Ergonomically designed to securely hold your favorite cigar and keep it from slipping and falling.
- WHISKEY GLASS INCLUDED - Each unit contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass for your favorite beverage.
- HANDMADE WITH CARE, LIKE YOUR CIGAR - Each glass is handcrafted from high quality glass, meaning each one is unique just like you.
- CONSTRUCTED FROM DURABLE GLASS - Cigar Glass, like all Corkcicle products, is only made with the finest and most durable material.
- Corkcicle is the only authorized Seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle.
The two-vice device. A cigar lover’s dream. Part rocks glass, part cigar rest, Cigar Glass lets you hold your drink and cigar in the same hand at the same time without all the awkward finger fumbling. Perfect for parties on the patio, your man cave and anywhere you fancy a smoke and a nice glass of something smooth.
April 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
Bought this for my boyfriend. Nicely weighted and a very nice glass, but, if you use ice in your drink (as pictured) the condensation in the notch will dampen your cigar.
44 people found this helpfulComment
August 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
When ever I smoke my cigars, I like to sit out on my lawn chair and have a whisky sour. Imagine my heartbreak when the glass started sweating!
While I really want to like this glass due to it's unique shape and very made glass, the sweating factor needs to be overcome before I can truly give this a higher score
15 people found this helpfulComment
October 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
This was the second set of glasses I purchased. The first six came in special boxes while the other two cane in a box wrapped up in styrofoam. The first purchase was of great quality while the 2nd looked like factory seconds. Needless to say I was super disappointed in the product. The glass was sharp at the top as if they were never sanded. There is major imperfections in the thickness all around the glass some parts were thicker than others. The depth in the class was also tremendously bad one had an incline and the other one was way too high.
5 people found this helpfulComment
November 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
Bought as a Xmas gift for the boyfriend. Seems really nice and durable. Perhaps a thicker cigar might not work in this or might heat up your whiskey...? But I think he’s going to be captivated.
2 people found this helpfulComment
November 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
First, i would like to say that the page NEEDS to specify HOW MANY glasses come with the purchase. I was lead to believe i was getting 2 and i only received 1. Im not happy paying $31 for 1, 9 oz glass. BUT the product is great! Thick glass & heavy. And the packing it came in was perfect!
2 people found this helpfulComment
December 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
Purchased as a gift for this upcoming Christmas, for someone who is an avid cigar smoker and whiskey drinker. When I received the glass I opened it to check for any damage and also to see what it looked like. I was mildly disappointed after opening the box. The glass had a small air packet bubble on one of its sides that kinda sticks out like a sore thumb. Havent contacted Amazon to return yet. Otherwise, package arrived quick and was undamaged aside from the bubble.
One person found this helpfulComment
November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
To bulky and uncomfortable to drink from
3 people found this helpfulComment
December 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
I got this for my husband for Christmas but couldn't wait to give it to him. He thought it was so unique and cool that we bought another as a gift for a family member.
