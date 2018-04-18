Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Corkcicle Cigar Glass - Double Old Fashioned Glass With Built-In Cigar Rest

  • BUILT-IN CIGAR REST - Ergonomically designed to securely hold your favorite cigar and keep it from slipping and falling.
  • WHISKEY GLASS INCLUDED - Each unit contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass for your favorite beverage.
  • HANDMADE WITH CARE, LIKE YOUR CIGAR - Each glass is handcrafted from high quality glass, meaning each one is unique just like you.
  • CONSTRUCTED FROM DURABLE GLASS - Cigar Glass, like all Corkcicle products, is only made with the finest and most durable material.
  • Corkcicle is the only authorized Seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle.

The two-vice device. A cigar lover’s dream. Part rocks glass, part cigar rest, Cigar Glass lets you hold your drink and cigar in the same hand at the same time without all the awkward finger fumbling. Perfect for parties on the patio, your man cave and anywhere you fancy a smoke and a nice glass of something smooth.

Jenny Jenny
3.0 out of 5 starsWanted it to work so bad
April 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
44 people found this helpful
Christian and Jessica
3.0 out of 5 starsFun, but less useful than you would think...
August 10, 2018
Verified Purchase
15 people found this helpful
Jazmin
1.0 out of 5 starsIt’s a hit or miss product
October 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
5 people found this helpful
LiZillow
5.0 out of 5 starsHoping it’s a great gift!
November 29, 2018
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Korey Schmidt
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat Quality BUT you ONLY get 1 Glass
November 17, 2018
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Peter Knapp
4.0 out of 5 starsBe sure to open the package!
December 12, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Jimena nunez
2.0 out of 5 starsNothing like the description
November 18, 2018
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
ab
5.0 out of 5 starsThis is a perfect gift for the scotch and cigar lover in your life!
December 13, 2018
Verified Purchase
