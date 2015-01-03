-
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Award Winning Corkcicle Wine Chiller from MoMA Design Store
- Designed by Eric Miller
- Made of BPA-Free Plastic, Non-Toxic Gel, Cork
- Hand-wash only
- Size 12h x 2w x 2"d
- Award Winning Corkcicle Wine Chiller from MoMA Design Store
- Made of BPA-Free Plastic, Non-Toxic Gel, Cork
Product description
Corkcicle Wine Chiller
Keeping wines at just the right drinking temperature is a great dilemma. Too cold and it could mask the vintner's uniquely crafted complexities. Too warm and the flavors may take a back seat to the alcohol. The answer to this perplexity? Corkcicle.
The first of its kind, Corkcicle is an innovative product designed to keep your white wines chilled and bring your room temperature reds down to a more suitable "cellar" temperature, without the need for an ice bucket. Ice buckets often make white wine too cold, masking the flavors and complexities of the wine, not to mention they are messy and bulky. With Corkcicle, wines are chilled from the inside of the bottle so you can enjoy perfectly chilled wine every time.
Simple to use, just throw Corkcicle in the freezer for 90 minutes. After pouring the first glass of chilled white, drop it in the bottle to maintain the perfect temperature. For reds, pour a taste and insert Corkcicle for twelve minutes to lower the temperature to the mid 60's. Made from BPA free plastic and non-toxic freeze gel, Corkcicle has an elegant and innovative design that keeps wine cool for a perfect glass every time.
Another perk about the Corkcicle? You can use it again and again. No need to throw it away. Even after countless uses, it keeps your whites and lighter chilled reds at a perfect drinking temperature. And it even brings those heavier room temperature reds down to a more suitable drinking temperature.
Use your Corkcicle at home, bring it to your next party or take it on-the-go. This wine chiller is perfect for your next outdoor barbeque, picnic or intimate evening at home. The Corkcicle also makes for the perfect gift for the wino in your life. Available in original cork as well as six pop inspired colors, including white, orange, pink, green, blue and yellow.
Product Features
- Corkcicle maintains chilled white wines and cools room temperature reds
- Simple to use; freeze and place in bottle
- Made from BPA free plastic and non-toxic freeze gel
- Eliminates the need for an ice bucket
- Easy to clean; rinse under water and place in freezer 90 minutes before use
- Available in several pop-inspired colors or original cork
- Perfect for both at home or on-the-go wine chilling
- This innovative product is the first of its kind
Our Story
We make things that cool. We make cool things.
Since we launched, we've heard quite a few stories on how we first got the idea for the Corkcicle. And while we wish we'd been inspired while sipping warmish wine in an icicle-rimmed Aspen chalet, that's not the case. The truth is that Ben Hewitt, Corkcicle's inventor and company founder, simply loves wine and hated that there wasn't a better solution to bothersome wine buckets.
In November 2011, Ben started tinkering in his garage, creating prototype after prototype.
Aided with the marketing expertise of his friend and business partner, Stephen Bruner, the idea quickly became a reality. More to the point, Stephen brought a high design approach to the product with the name and its icicle form to create our beloved Corkcicle.
As the manufacturing process got underway, it became clear that we needed a rainmaker to help deliver the product and get it effectively introduced to the retail world. A close friend, Eric Miller, VP of Sales at a Fortune 100 medical device company, came on board and has been making it rain Corkcicles ever since.
Together, the three have built a brand that represents true American ingenuity and captures the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit. Proving that great ideas still matter and that with hard work and great partners, anything's possible.
It stays cold outside of the freezer long enough for me to run to the store and buy a bottle of wine and then stuff it in there and the bottle is generally cool by the time I get wherever I'm going which makes me look more prepared. Love it!!
Yes you have to pour some wine out first before you can use the corksicle. Remember Archimedes and the property of displacement? To work the corksicle has to go down into the wine so yes it will displace some of the wine. But as you enjoy your first class of wine the corksicle will maintain the bottle at your desired temperature.
I can see how this will work very nicely with white wines in the summertime.