The packaging is super nice. I wasn't sure exactly how this thing was going to work but then the magnetic cover snapped out and showed a step by step guide. It was then that I realized that you had to put the whole glass in the freezer. I feared what would happen when the ice expanded, let alone the temperature difference between the ice and room temperature whisky. But I figured maybe they used Pyrex or some other temperature-tolerant glass.



I pulled it out of the freezer about eight hours later and it looked okay. I looked around it for any signs of breakage, no problems! So I poured in my whisky of choice (Aberlour 12). It rapidly melted the lower portion of the wedge, which I thought was sort of odd given the sales pitch of a large volume of ice with limited surface area. But all in all, it was a cool drink of not very watered down whisky.



It was when I got up to wash it out that I realized a hairline fracture had formed at some point. Maybe I couldn't see it with the frost from the freezer or maybe it formed after the lukewarm beverage rapidly warmed it. But in any case the glass cracked after the very first use.



I'm fairly sure I followed the instructions to the letter, but even then you'd think it could survive more than one use.



I can't in good conscience recommend it to anyone. See attached picture for evidence.