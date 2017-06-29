Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge - (Double Old Fashioned Glass + Silicone Ice Form)

4.3 out of 5 stars 306 customer reviews
  • Corkcicle is the only authorized seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle.
  • Whiskey Wedge provides a more artful way to enjoy your favorite spirits; perfectly chilled but not quickly watered down.
  • CONTAINS: 1 Double Old-Fashioned Whiskey Glass + 1 Silicone Ice Form for freezing the wedge of ice into the provided glass.
  • HOW TO USE: Simply freeze water in the glass with silicone ice form inserted; ice freezes in the shape of a wedge on one side of the glass.
  • The perfect gift for whiskey lovers and design enthusiasts.

Product Description

Cold whiskey is good. Watered down whiskey is not. The Whiskey Wedge helps you achieve the former while avoiding the latter in a simple yet artful way. The genius lays in the perfectly formed ice wedge, which provides a large chilling surface with a limited surface area for colder, less-diluted libations. A great gift for whiskey lovers, cocktail aficionados, and an instant conversation piece, enjoy your favorite drinks ‘til the last drop with the Whiskey Wedge.

Each unit contains one silicone ice form and double old-fashioned glass in gift-ready packaging.
The silicone ice form was specifically engineered to fit the square-bodied tumbler. When frozen, the mold creates a sophisticated ice luge that will chill your whiskey without watering it down like traditional ice cubes. This ensures a perfect chill with each sip.

The double old fashioned glass is a classic with a modern twist. Featuring a square body, rounded edges, and traditional thick bottom and wide brim. After freezing, the large ice forms in the shape of a wedge on one side of the glass and, similar to a glaicer, melts slowly due to its mass compared to
smaller ice cubes served “on the rocks.”

This innovative gadget is great for enjoying bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka or any of your favorite cocktails or liqueurs.

Warning: there is a good chance everyone who sees the Whiskey Wedge will feel compelled to ask what you’re drinking.

How It Works

Place wedge form over the top of the glass.

Pour water through wedge form until empty space in glass is full.

Freeze.


Sit flat in freezer for at least for 4 hours. Remove silicone form by pulling up on corner tab. If necessary pull on the form’s filling holes with two fingers. Once the ice form is removed, add drink of choice, and enjoy.

NATHAN S.
1.0 out of 5 starsNice idea, bad execution.
June 29, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
J. Thompson
5.0 out of 5 starsHe really liked it and said it was better than the ball ...
February 19, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Loladex
5.0 out of 5 starsAwesome Product!
January 4, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
InsertCleverNameHere
2.0 out of 5 starsThey're nice glasses but don't really work in practice because as ...
August 16, 2016
Size: 2 PackVerified Purchase
Careful Shopper
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat concept, design, and quality - even better when you see it!
June 28, 2018
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Katie R. Geskus
4.0 out of 5 starsSlick but good
February 7, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
Cheremie
5.0 out of 5 starsPretty cool
January 12, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
E. S. Parker
5.0 out of 5 starsAces! Fun and functional at the same time.
June 5, 2017
Size: 1 PackVerified Purchase
