Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge - (Double Old Fashioned Glass + Silicone Ice Form)
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Corkcicle is the only authorized seller of this product. Any other sellers are not authorized and will not be warrantied by Corkcicle.
- Whiskey Wedge provides a more artful way to enjoy your favorite spirits; perfectly chilled but not quickly watered down.
- CONTAINS: 1 Double Old-Fashioned Whiskey Glass + 1 Silicone Ice Form for freezing the wedge of ice into the provided glass.
- HOW TO USE: Simply freeze water in the glass with silicone ice form inserted; ice freezes in the shape of a wedge on one side of the glass.
- The perfect gift for whiskey lovers and design enthusiasts.
Product Description
Cold whiskey is good. Watered down whiskey is not. The Whiskey Wedge helps you achieve the former while avoiding the latter in a simple yet artful way. The genius lays in the perfectly formed ice wedge, which provides a large chilling surface with a limited surface area for colder, less-diluted libations. A great gift for whiskey lovers, cocktail aficionados, and an instant conversation piece, enjoy your favorite drinks ‘til the last drop with the Whiskey Wedge.
Each unit contains one silicone ice form and double old-fashioned glass in gift-ready packaging.
The silicone ice form was specifically engineered to fit the square-bodied tumbler. When frozen, the mold creates a sophisticated ice luge that will chill your whiskey without watering it down like traditional ice cubes. This ensures a perfect chill with each sip.
The double old fashioned glass is a classic with a modern twist. Featuring a square body, rounded edges, and traditional thick bottom and wide brim. After freezing, the large ice forms in the shape of a wedge on one side of the glass and, similar to a glaicer, melts slowly due to its mass compared to
smaller ice cubes served “on the rocks.”
This innovative gadget is great for enjoying bourbon, whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka or any of your favorite cocktails or liqueurs.
Warning: there is a good chance everyone who sees the Whiskey Wedge will feel compelled to ask what you’re drinking.
How It Works
Place wedge form over the top of the glass.
Pour water through wedge form until empty space in glass is full.
Freeze.
Sit flat in freezer for at least for 4 hours. Remove silicone form by pulling up on corner tab. If necessary pull on the form’s filling holes with two fingers. Once the ice form is removed, add drink of choice, and enjoy.
I pulled it out of the freezer about eight hours later and it looked okay. I looked around it for any signs of breakage, no problems! So I poured in my whisky of choice (Aberlour 12). It rapidly melted the lower portion of the wedge, which I thought was sort of odd given the sales pitch of a large volume of ice with limited surface area. But all in all, it was a cool drink of not very watered down whisky.
It was when I got up to wash it out that I realized a hairline fracture had formed at some point. Maybe I couldn't see it with the frost from the freezer or maybe it formed after the lukewarm beverage rapidly warmed it. But in any case the glass cracked after the very first use.
I'm fairly sure I followed the instructions to the letter, but even then you'd think it could survive more than one use.
I can't in good conscience recommend it to anyone. See attached picture for evidence.