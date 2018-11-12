$124.99
  Designed for high performance overclocking. SPD Voltage : 1.2 Volt
  Designed for great looks
  Performance and Compatibility; Compatibility Intel 100 Series,Intel 200 Series,Intel 300 Series,Intel X299
  Low profile heat spreader design. SPD Speed: 2133MHz
  Tested Voltage 1.35V. Tested Speed 3200MHz
Color: Vengeance LPX Black | Capacity: 32GB Kit (2x16GB) | Style: 3200Mhz

Product description

Color:Vengeance LPX Black  |  Capacity:32GB Kit (2x16GB)  |  Style:3200Mhz

Vengeance LPX memory is designed for high performance overclocking. The heat spreader is made of pure aluminum for faster heat dissipation, and the eight layer PCB helps manage heat and provides superior overclocking headroom. Each IC is individually screened for performance potential. The DDR4 form factor is optimized for the latest Intel 100 Series motherboards and offers higher frequencies, greater bandwidth, and lower power consumption than DDR3 modules. Vengeance LPX DDR4 modules are compatibility tested across 100 Series motherboards for reliably fast performance. There's XMP 2.0 support for trouble free automatic overclocking. And, they're available in multiple colors to match your motherboard, your components, or just your style. Memory Configuration Dual / Quad Channel

Product information

Color:Vengeance LPX Black  |  Capacity:32GB Kit (2x16GB)  |  Style:3200Mhz

Technical Details

Gary
1.0 out of 5 stars High percentage of defective products. Irresponsive customer service.
Reviewed in the United States on November 12, 2018
Color: Vengeance LPX BlackCapacity: 16GB Kit (2x8GB)Style: 3000Mhz CL15
Read more
review image
487 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Shopping Cart
1.0 out of 5 stars If you're buying DDR4 3600 C16 it's actually C18
Reviewed in the United States on June 30, 2019
Color: BlackCapacity: 16GB Kit (2x8GB)Style: 3600Mhz C18
Read more
206 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
Dan
5.0 out of 5 stars Posting this information here for anyone that is struggling like I was
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2017
Color: Vengeance LPX BlackCapacity: 16GB Kit (2x8GB)Style: 3200Mhz
Read more
638 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse
MrBob
5.0 out of 5 stars I can confirm that I am successfully running the on ...
Reviewed in the United States on April 29, 2017
Color: Vengeance LPX WhiteCapacity: 16GB Kit (2x8GB)Style: 3200Mhz
Read more
280 people found this helpful
Helpful
 Comment Report abuse