|Memory Speed
|3200 MHz
- Amazon Business : For business-only pricing, quantity discounts and FREE Shipping. Register a free business account
|List Price:
|$159.99
|Price:
|
& FREE Shipping. Details
&
FREE Returns
Return this item for free
|You Save:
|$35.00 (22%)
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
Your question may be answered by sellers, manufacturers, or customers who purchased this item, who are all part of the Amazon community.
Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.
Please enter a question.
|
|
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 X 8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C18 1.35V Desktop Memory - Black
|
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 Desktop Memory - Black
|
G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200Mhz DIMM CAS 16 F4-3200C16D-32GTZR
|
G.SKILL 32GB (2 x 16GB) Ripjaws V Series DDR4 PC4-25600 3200MHz for Intel Z170 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16D-32GVK
|
Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3200MHz C16 LED Desktop Memory - Black, CMW16GX4M2C3200C16
|Customer Rating
|(29621)
|(583)
|(1046)
|(330)
|(410)
|(6931)
|Price
|$124.99
|$84.99
|$154.99
|$149.99
|$117.99
|$92.99
|Shipping
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|FREE Shipping. Details
|Sold By
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Amazon.com
|Neuteck Inc.
|RACERSPEED INC.
|Amazon.com
|Capacity
|32 GB
|—
|32 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Computer Memory Size
|32 GB
|16.0 GB
|32 GB
|32.0 GB
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Item Dimensions
|5.31 x 1.31 x 0.27 inches
|5.32 x 0.28 x 1.32 inches
|5.44 x 0.30 x 2.00 inches
|5.20 x 0.67 x 1.70 inches
|5.24 x 0.28 x 1.73 inches
|5.44 x 0.30 x 2.00 inches
|Memory Clock Speed
|3200 MHz
|3600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|2
|3200 MHz
|Memory Speed
|3200 MHz
|3600 MHz
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Memory Storage Capacity
|16 GB
|16 GB
|32 GB
|16.00 GB
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Number of Items
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Number of Pins
|288
|288
|—
|288
|288
|—
|RAM Memory Technology
|DDR3 2133, DDR3 2133
|DDR4
|DDR4
|SDRAM DDR4
|ddr4_sdram
|DDR4
|Size
|32GB Kit (2x16GB)
|16 Gb
|32 Gb
|32 Gb
|32 Gb
|16GB (2x8GB)
|RAM Type
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
|DDR4 SDRAM
Vengeance LPX memory is designed for high performance overclocking. The heat spreader is made of pure aluminum for faster heat dissipation, and the eight layer PCB helps manage heat and provides superior overclocking headroom. Each IC is individually screened for performance potential. The DDR4 form factor is optimized for the latest Intel 100 Series motherboards and offers higher frequencies, greater bandwidth, and lower power consumption than DDR3 modules. Vengeance LPX DDR4 modules are compatibility tested across 100 Series motherboards for reliably fast performance. There's XMP 2.0 support for trouble free automatic overclocking. And, they're available in multiple colors to match your motherboard, your components, or just your style. Memory Configuration Dual / Quad Channel