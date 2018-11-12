I lost over 20 hours reinstalling OS and updating software. Never thought that the RAM could be defective.



They asked me to run Memtest86 and send pictures of the RAM. Memtest86 cannot even complete the test because of the vast amount of errors. They were supposed to get back to me within 2 days. I uploaded the pictures and test results 5 days ago. Still waiting to hear from them.



CORSAIR should invest in quality control and customer service, instead of fancy looking PCB's and cooling fins; like any other decent RAM manufacturer.



I will not touch a CORSAIR product ever again. No respectable brand sells untested RAM. Horrible.



Edit. I had to call them after 6 days of no response. They said they'll deal with it. Still no response after 3 days. They have a ticket system that nobody checks on. Whatever you write or post goes to a black hole. You have to call them many times to get it done. It's been 11 days since my first contact, and yet, not a single action has been taken by them.



Update after 6 months. I was finally able to have it replaced, but I had to pay for the replacement in advance. Otherwise, I'd have to wait 2-3 weeks without RAM. The only replacement they said they had was a model with LEDs. I paid over $200 for it. After 6 months, I was checking my credit card account, and noticed that they still have not refunded that $200+, even though I had sent them the defective RAM immediately. I just called them. They said they'll get back to me within 3-5 business days.



I've lost many hours dealing with this horrible company, even though It is entirely their fault. They all see it when they look at the ticket number. Nobody apologizes. Nobody cares. They just happily drag it further.



Update after 7 months. I still cannot get my refund back. I opened a BBB complaint. What a horrible company.