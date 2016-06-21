Facebook Twitter Pinterest
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 2.5" to 3.5" drive bay(CSSD-BRKT1)

4.5 out of 5 stars 1,647 customer reviews
Single Drive
    This fits your .
  • Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
  • Support 2.5"-3.5" drive bays
  • Compatible with all Corsair SSDs
  • Bays: 1 x internal - 2.5"

  • Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 2.5" to 3.5" drive bay(CSSD-BRKT1)
  • Monoprice 18-Inch SATA III 6.0 Gbps Cable with Locking Latch and 90-Degree Plug - Blue
  • Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD (MZ-76E500B/AM)
From the manufacturer

Product description

Style:Single Drive

Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket is designed to allow any Corsair solid-state drive to be mounted in available 3.5" hard-drive bay of desktop computer's chassis.
Customer Service / Tech support: 1-888-222-4346 opt. 1

Product information

Style:Single Drive

Technical Details

Other Technical Details

Technical Specification

Warranty [pdf ]

Additional Information

Warranty & Support

Amazon.com Return Policy:You may return any new computer purchased from Amazon.com that is "dead on arrival," arrives in damaged condition, or is still in unopened boxes, for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. Amazon.com reserves the right to test "dead on arrival" returns and impose a customer fee equal to 15 percent of the product sales price if the customer misrepresents the condition of the product. Any returned computer that is damaged through customer misuse, is missing parts, or is in unsellable condition due to customer tampering will result in the customer being charged a higher restocking fee based on the condition of the product. Amazon.com will not accept returns of any desktop or notebook computer more than 30 days after you receive the shipment. New, used, and refurbished products purchased from Marketplace vendors are subject to the returns policy of the individual vendor.

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer Reviews

Top customer reviews

Rich
5.0 out of 5 starsGreat SSD bracket!
June 21, 2016
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
Benjamin
5.0 out of 5 starsNo instructions, but does the trick!
December 1, 2016
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
Willie G
5.0 out of 5 starsConnectors fit perfect, both power and SATA
January 30, 2016
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
mitchell a.
3.0 out of 5 starsNeeds further engineering tweaks on the bottom set of SSD mounting slots in this caddy
September 25, 2017
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 starsDissapointing, go with Sabrent
July 22, 2018
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
RNCrawford
4.0 out of 5 starsGood, but double check your case.
June 1, 2016
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
Mr. C
5.0 out of 5 starsreplaced HD with SSD and this adapter in 2011 iMac
September 17, 2016
Style: Dual Drive|Verified Purchase
