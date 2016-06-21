I am a computer consultant, so I install a lot of SSDs.



I have already installed about 15 or so of these brackets, and have decided I like them better than the Sabrent dual SSD brackets.



I have installed over 50 of the Sabrent brackets before I discovered these.



These are easier to use for the most part. Also, these put the connectors in about the same location as a regular hard drive, so it fits more brackets (such as those blue plastic ones Dell uses).



The ONLY thing that drives me nuts about these brackets is how they package the screws. It comes with 3 sets of 4 screws, each in their own little bag, which is TIGHTLY rolled up and then TAPED shut. It is really challenging to get the screws out without cutting yourself. I have written to Corsair to try to get them to change this, since I will probably be installing hundreds of these things.



These brackets are good, but some of the edges are kinda sharp. Of course, if you work on computers a lot you realize there are a lot of sharp things inside a computer case. But for you novices out there, just be careful when you handle these.



Bottom line: I prefer these over the Sabrents because of where they position the SSD connectors, and because it is easier to install a SSD in them.