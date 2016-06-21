|Brand Name
|Corsair
|Item model number
|CSSD-BRKT1
|Hardware Platform
|PC
|Item Weight
|1.6 ounces
|Product Dimensions
|4.4 x 5.4 x 0.6 inches
|Item Dimensions L x W x H
|4.4 x 5.4 x 0.6 inches
|Color
|Black
|Processor Count
|1
|Computer Memory Type
|DDR3 SDRAM
Other Sellers on Amazon
$6.35
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: J-Electronics
$1.62
+ $4.74 shipping
+ $4.74 shipping
Sold by: Ace Micros
$9.40
+ Free Shipping
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: JM PRIME
Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 2.5" to 3.5" drive bay(CSSD-BRKT1)
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.Amazon's Choice for "ssd mounting bracket 2.5 to 3.5"
|Price:
|
$5.68
FREE Shipping
Get free shipping
Free 5-8 business-day shipping within the U.S. when you order $25 of eligible items sold or fulfilled by Amazon.
Or get 4-5 business-day shipping on this item for $5.99. (Prices may vary for AK and HI.)Learn more about free shipping
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- Support 2.5"-3.5" drive bays
- Compatible with all Corsair SSDs
- Bays: 1 x internal - 2.5"
This fits your .
Frequently bought together
This shopping feature will continue to load items. In order to navigate out of this carousel please use your heading shortcut key to navigate to the next or previous heading.
Customers who bought this item also bought
Page 1 of 1 Start overPage 1 of 1
What other items do customers buy after viewing this item?
Have a question?
Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews
From the manufacturer
Product Specifications:
- Support 2.5”-3.5” drive bays.
- Compatible with all Corsair SSDs.
- Comes with 8 mounting screws.
- Dimension: 100mm x 100mm x12mm.
Product description
Style:Single Drive
Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket is designed to allow any Corsair solid-state drive to be mounted in available 3.5" hard-drive bay of desktop computer's chassis.
Customer Service / Tech support: 1-888-222-4346 opt. 1
Customer Reviews
Top customer reviews
There was a problem filtering reviews right now. Please try again later.
June 21, 2016
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
I am a computer consultant, so I install a lot of SSDs.
I have already installed about 15 or so of these brackets, and have decided I like them better than the Sabrent dual SSD brackets.
I have installed over 50 of the Sabrent brackets before I discovered these.
These are easier to use for the most part. Also, these put the connectors in about the same location as a regular hard drive, so it fits more brackets (such as those blue plastic ones Dell uses).
The ONLY thing that drives me nuts about these brackets is how they package the screws. It comes with 3 sets of 4 screws, each in their own little bag, which is TIGHTLY rolled up and then TAPED shut. It is really challenging to get the screws out without cutting yourself. I have written to Corsair to try to get them to change this, since I will probably be installing hundreds of these things.
These brackets are good, but some of the edges are kinda sharp. Of course, if you work on computers a lot you realize there are a lot of sharp things inside a computer case. But for you novices out there, just be careful when you handle these.
Bottom line: I prefer these over the Sabrents because of where they position the SSD connectors, and because it is easier to install a SSD in them.
I have already installed about 15 or so of these brackets, and have decided I like them better than the Sabrent dual SSD brackets.
I have installed over 50 of the Sabrent brackets before I discovered these.
These are easier to use for the most part. Also, these put the connectors in about the same location as a regular hard drive, so it fits more brackets (such as those blue plastic ones Dell uses).
The ONLY thing that drives me nuts about these brackets is how they package the screws. It comes with 3 sets of 4 screws, each in their own little bag, which is TIGHTLY rolled up and then TAPED shut. It is really challenging to get the screws out without cutting yourself. I have written to Corsair to try to get them to change this, since I will probably be installing hundreds of these things.
These brackets are good, but some of the edges are kinda sharp. Of course, if you work on computers a lot you realize there are a lot of sharp things inside a computer case. But for you novices out there, just be careful when you handle these.
Bottom line: I prefer these over the Sabrents because of where they position the SSD connectors, and because it is easier to install a SSD in them.
93 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
December 1, 2016
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
I wanted to give it a lower rating because I had to install and remove it about 50 times before I finally figured it out (it does NOT come with instructions). But then I realized I'm the idiot and this bracket should not pay for my sins.
If it's helpful for any of you: I installed this in combination with a Samsung 850 EVO in a 21.5" 2011 iMac. As mentioned, it took me forever to figure it out before I finally realized it needed to be installed UPSIDE DOWN in order for everything to fit properly. Hopefully that tip will save you time, and embarrassment! :) I've attached a picture for you to see...
If it's helpful for any of you: I installed this in combination with a Samsung 850 EVO in a 21.5" 2011 iMac. As mentioned, it took me forever to figure it out before I finally realized it needed to be installed UPSIDE DOWN in order for everything to fit properly. Hopefully that tip will save you time, and embarrassment! :) I've attached a picture for you to see...
70 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
January 30, 2016
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
This adapter fit 100% inside this Dell HDD caddy. Just gotta play with the support pins and make sure they snap right in. Connectors fit perfect, both power and SATA. Extremely satisfied!
33 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
September 25, 2017
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
Mounting the bottom sets of SSD micro-screws is nearly impossible due to the engineering on the side-slots. Those micro-screws are not magnetic and there is no openings on the front ends of the forward slots nor any openings on the rear bottom slots which would allow the installer to start the micro-screws in the new SSD acouple threads then slide in the drive via the open ended slots and tighten the fasteners. I had to use 1/2 inch strips of newspaper with a tiny hole to hold the micro-screw as I carefully lowered it near the mounting hole to grab a couple threads then rip the paper strip out and repeat the same on the remaining 3 mounts on the bottom SSD mounts. This device appears to have non-magnetic micro-screws which are entirely likely to be lost during the installation as it is presently engineered. With the slots cut for a opening to the front of the slot at the front of the caddy and to the rear of the caddy on the back pair of the slots, the installer could start the micro screws in the SSD then slide into the mounting slots and secure without all the above issues and drama with tweezers and settling on using newspaper strips.
2 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
July 22, 2018
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
Pros
* It works
* Market price
Cons
* No instructions
* Screws come in small Ziploc bag, tightly rolled, and taped
* Barely fits in case, only good one direction
Thoughts: I already had an SSD installed in my case using Sabrent's 2.5 SSD bracket. I bought this since it was the first result when I needed another bracket. As stated above, it was a pain to get the screws out, and I had difficulty installing the bracket... as you can see in the product images, the part that actually holds the SSD is much closer to one side than the other. Unfortunately, this bracket would not go all the way into my case (Corsair 200R) if the "empty" side of the bracket was inserted first. So I had to insert the SSD holding side first, and it was difficult to route my cables back there, since I also had to plug the PSU connectors into other devices. I would buy Sabrent again next time.
* It works
* Market price
Cons
* No instructions
* Screws come in small Ziploc bag, tightly rolled, and taped
* Barely fits in case, only good one direction
Thoughts: I already had an SSD installed in my case using Sabrent's 2.5 SSD bracket. I bought this since it was the first result when I needed another bracket. As stated above, it was a pain to get the screws out, and I had difficulty installing the bracket... as you can see in the product images, the part that actually holds the SSD is much closer to one side than the other. Unfortunately, this bracket would not go all the way into my case (Corsair 200R) if the "empty" side of the bracket was inserted first. So I had to insert the SSD holding side first, and it was difficult to route my cables back there, since I also had to plug the PSU connectors into other devices. I would buy Sabrent again next time.
One person found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
June 1, 2016
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
Good, solid mounting bay for SSD drives, I particularly like the bit of breathing room between the two SSDs that one can mount. Metal is sturdy and all edges are neatly rounded. Unfortunately for my case (Corsair Obsidian 800D), this didn't mount into the bay tray without some modifying. That's less the product's fault than the case's, but since the case is a main stream product/brand and only 2 years old, I feel that shouldn't have been a barrier. It was simple enough to fix with a drill press though, so all I can knock off in good conscious is 1 star.
5 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
September 17, 2016
Style: Dual DriveVerified Purchase
I purchased this along with a Crucial 2TB SSD and OWC in-line digital temp sensor to replace the HD in my mid-2011 iMac. The sensor keeps the fans from running wild as the temp function for 2011 was included within the HD control circuitry. This was simple to install and works great. I did watch a video to show how to install, which was helpful but not necessary. I am very happy with the improved speed performance of my iMac after these upgrades!
5 people found this helpfulCommentReport abuse
Customer images
Most recent customer reviews
if you used it installation your desktop, you should be double confirm your HDD "Space" , will match this one, That's why I give then 3 points.
Perfect 3.5" to 2.5" adapter for mounting SATA III SSD's in a 3.5" bay. Will hold 2ea SATA III SSD's. The price is right...
I like that it is off center and lines the drives up, width wise, where the connectors would be.
It does the job well and looks good. Also, it comes with the screws so that is nice.
Set up an Amazon Giveaway
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Corsair SSD Mounting Bracket Kit 2.5" to 3.5" drive bay(CSSD-BRKT1)
Pages with related products. See and discover other items: enterprise solid state drive, mounting kits, computer chassis, drive bay