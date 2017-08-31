Packaging differed from the description: The plant arrived in a box 36.5 inches tall by 10 by 10 square. Within the box, the plant was wrapped in brown paper that was sealed up the side and tucked under the bottom of the pot and folded carefully over the top leaves. It shipped from Florida to zone 9a in Texas (ordered Thursday, arrived Tuesday with Prime shipping) and did fine in low 90s summer heat. Like most nursery plants, the lowest leaves were dirty, there was some leaf litter, and there are a few tiny spiders maintaining the pot's ecosystem. No spider-mites or other pests, so that's good. Ficus elastica have aerial roots, so they were expected, too. One mature leaf was slightly damaged at the tip because UPS is what it is. (This is no big deal; I'm delighted that it arrived alive and intact at all, tbh.)



Description: The height of the rubber plant above the soil line is 18 inches. The depth of the root ball is ~8.5 inches and the grow pot is untapered, so it's 8 inches across at every depth. Mine has 4 primary stems and the crown spans 24 inches. The mature leaves are 8-9 inches long and 4.5-5.5 inches wide. They're a lovely dark black-green-burgundy. It arrived with 4 baby leaves in the process of unfurling; their leaf sheaths are bright red. The soil arrived quite damp (not a bad thing for shipping) and exceedingly peaty, which is okay for very young plants but rubber trees really want a well-aerated mix...which this is not. Note for repotting: most 12 inch pots are 10 inches across below their midline. A 10 inch pot will be too small without a fair bit of root-pruning.



Which brings me back to size: This is one of those listings that would really benefit from a line drawing of a person holding the item for scale. The cropped pics with furniture give no sense of proportion.