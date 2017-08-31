Other Sellers on Amazon
- Do not recommend shipping to states currently experiencing extreme cold weather/temperatures.
- I love bright, but filtered light!
- I can be a classic addition to the family room.
- I need to dry slightly between watering's.
Product description
Color:Fiddle-Leaf Fig | Style:Grower's Pot
Costa Farms 8-3/4 inches Ficus Pandurata bush (Fig) has large gorgeous leaves representing a masterpiece of nature. This foliage is a living piece of art unlike any other. It is among the trendiest indoor plants.
August 31, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
I was very skeptical of purchasing a freaking house plant online, but decided that $30 was worth giving it a shot. Lowes was selling fiddle leaf figs for $50 (although I think they did also come with a nice pot, but I didn't care for one because I already had one).
As you can see from the video I posted, I ended up being wildly impressed with both the product and the packaging. I am not one with a green thumb (I kill succulents and air plants 😒), so well see if this fiddle leaf dig can stay alive under my care. My apartment gets a good amount of sun, but hopefully I don't screw it up and over water the thing. Update to come in a few months.
As you can see from the video I posted, I ended up being wildly impressed with both the product and the packaging. I am not one with a green thumb (I kill succulents and air plants 😒), so well see if this fiddle leaf dig can stay alive under my care. My apartment gets a good amount of sun, but hopefully I don't screw it up and over water the thing. Update to come in a few months.
January 10, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
Was only expecting one tree, so I was pleasantly surprised when I saw there were two full foliage plants! A couple leaves were damaged due to delivery issues, but none of that was Delray's doing. I had a couple questions regarding maintenance so I contacted customer service via email. They responded within minutes and were so helpful! Definitely purchase if you're on the fence!
May 27, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
Plant just arrived yesterday. I think the photo speaks for itself.
March 7, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
The plant arrived wilted and dead, not happy with my purchase...
February 1, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
Great seller, great packaging and great product but i'm getting a little concerned about the health of the plant.
This is the second plant that i bought, the first one was from a different place and it dried and lost all it's leaves in a month. This one is starting to develop the same dark/purpleish spots and I'm concerned that happens the same thing.
I want to know what is wrong with it and how can it be fixed... please see pictures.
This is the second plant that i bought, the first one was from a different place and it dried and lost all it's leaves in a month. This one is starting to develop the same dark/purpleish spots and I'm concerned that happens the same thing.
I want to know what is wrong with it and how can it be fixed... please see pictures.
May 21, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
Never thought of buying potted plants online before, but what a nice surprise! It's very well packaged and the plant looks beautiful!
August 10, 2017
Color: Burgundy RubberStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
Packaging differed from the description: The plant arrived in a box 36.5 inches tall by 10 by 10 square. Within the box, the plant was wrapped in brown paper that was sealed up the side and tucked under the bottom of the pot and folded carefully over the top leaves. It shipped from Florida to zone 9a in Texas (ordered Thursday, arrived Tuesday with Prime shipping) and did fine in low 90s summer heat. Like most nursery plants, the lowest leaves were dirty, there was some leaf litter, and there are a few tiny spiders maintaining the pot's ecosystem. No spider-mites or other pests, so that's good. Ficus elastica have aerial roots, so they were expected, too. One mature leaf was slightly damaged at the tip because UPS is what it is. (This is no big deal; I'm delighted that it arrived alive and intact at all, tbh.)
Description: The height of the rubber plant above the soil line is 18 inches. The depth of the root ball is ~8.5 inches and the grow pot is untapered, so it's 8 inches across at every depth. Mine has 4 primary stems and the crown spans 24 inches. The mature leaves are 8-9 inches long and 4.5-5.5 inches wide. They're a lovely dark black-green-burgundy. It arrived with 4 baby leaves in the process of unfurling; their leaf sheaths are bright red. The soil arrived quite damp (not a bad thing for shipping) and exceedingly peaty, which is okay for very young plants but rubber trees really want a well-aerated mix...which this is not. Note for repotting: most 12 inch pots are 10 inches across below their midline. A 10 inch pot will be too small without a fair bit of root-pruning.

Which brings me back to size: This is one of those listings that would really benefit from a line drawing of a person holding the item for scale. The cropped pics with furniture give no sense of proportion.
Which brings me back to size: This is one of those listings that would really benefit from a line drawing of a person holding the item for scale. The cropped pics with furniture give no sense of proportion.
Description: The height of the rubber plant above the soil line is 18 inches. The depth of the root ball is ~8.5 inches and the grow pot is untapered, so it's 8 inches across at every depth. Mine has 4 primary stems and the crown spans 24 inches. The mature leaves are 8-9 inches long and 4.5-5.5 inches wide. They're a lovely dark black-green-burgundy. It arrived with 4 baby leaves in the process of unfurling; their leaf sheaths are bright red. The soil arrived quite damp (not a bad thing for shipping) and exceedingly peaty, which is okay for very young plants but rubber trees really want a well-aerated mix...which this is not. Note for repotting: most 12 inch pots are 10 inches across below their midline. A 10 inch pot will be too small without a fair bit of root-pruning.
Which brings me back to size: This is one of those listings that would really benefit from a line drawing of a person holding the item for scale. The cropped pics with furniture give no sense of proportion.
August 25, 2017
Color: Fiddle-Leaf FigStyle: Grower's PotVerified Purchase
I was very pleasantly surprised when this plant arrived! It was in a very tall box, and upon opening, the plant itself was a lot bigger than I expected! It is gorgeous, lots of dark green leaves with new growths, very full, and big! Couldn't be happier with this gorgeous Fiddle Leaf Fig, and plan on purchasing another! Looks so beautiful in my kitchen!
3 stars because I dis receive the product but it was past the time frame given . And because it does have some discoloration but I too am hoping it can be nursed back to health.
I ordered 2 plants & one had a baby so I got 3! They're 2 months old now (in Louisiana time) and are putting on new leaves like crazy.
My first fiddle leaf fig came so damaged. About 10 leaves had rips or holes in them. It also came leaning on one side. (Mostly damaged from the delivery process I'm assuming.
Amazing quality! Came out of the box with no damage whatsoever. Big full leafs with about 8 stems on the bottom.
