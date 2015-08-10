-
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White
- Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
- Air Quality indicator
- Filter change indicator
- Ionizer & Eco mode
- Recommended Room size : 49 sq.m (528 ft²). Noise level : 24.4 - 53.8 dBA
From the manufacturer
Our Story
Established in 1989, Coway is dedicated to researching and developing environmental solution to enhance general living standards. We are bring the visually appealing product with powerful performance through simple user interface to enhance your life.
Minimum Space, Maximum Efficiency
Features
Advanced System
- 4 Stage Filtration System (Pre, Carbon, True HEPA, Vital Ion)
- Air Quality Indicator
- Auto Mode
- Eco Mode
- 3 Speed Air Flow Control
- Timer 1/4/8 hours
- Filter Replacement Indicator
- Quiet Operation
- Covers up to 361 sq.ft.
Certification
- AHAM CADR: 233 (smoke), 246 (dust), 240 (pollen).
- Energy Star.
Description
Compact Size, Mighty Power
The Mighty Air Purifier is compact by design, but is equipped with cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency rating of 99.97%, it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when 30 minutes when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy.
Special Features
4 Stage FIltration
Pre Filter + Carbon(Odor) Filter + True HEPA Filter(99.97%) + Ionizer for elimi.nating pollutants effectively
Air Quality Indicator
The intuitive Air Quality Indicator uses particle sensor technology to monitor the indoor air quality, and responds with a vivid color change to show the air condition.
Visible notice of the current air quality by particle sensor technology.
Auto Mode
Automatically adjusts the airflow speed based on the air quality level.
Eco Mode
When no pollution is detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy consumption.
AP-0512NH
AP-1512HH Black
AP-1512HH White
AP-1216L
|Coverage
|155 sq.ft.
|361 sq.ft.
|361 sq.ft.
|330 sq.ft
|CADR (Dust/Pollen/Smok)
|110 / 110 / 100
|246 / 240 / 233
|246 / 240 / 233
|235 / 262 / 213
|AHAM and Energy Star Certified
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Filter Configuration & Average Filter Lifetime
|Carbon(6M) + True HEPA (12M)
|Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M)
|Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M)
|Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M)
|Vital Ion
|N/A
|Yes (On / Off)
|Yes (On / Off)
|Yes (On / Off)
|Special Feature
|6 soothing sounds with volume control and timer (3 natural, 2 lullabies, 1 white noise)
|Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode / Eco Mode
|Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode / Eco Mode
|Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode
|Fan Speed
|3 Steps (1 / 2 /3)
|3 Steps (1 / 2 /3)
|3 Steps (1 / 2 /3)
|3 Steps (1 / 2 /3)
|Timer
|1/4/8 hr
|1/4/8 hr
|1/4/8 hr
|1/4/8/12 hr
|Others
|Filter Change Indicator
|Filter Change Indicator
|Filter Change Indicator
|Filter Change Indicator, Light On / Off
|Dimension (W) x (H) x (D)
|13.8 x 14.5 x 8.3 inch
|16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inch
|16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inch
|10.5 × 32.7 × 10.7 inch
Product description
The mighty air purifier is compact by design, but is equipped with Cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency RATING of 99.97percent , it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when 30 minutes when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy.
Customer reviews
Top customer reviews
I found one on Amazon Warehouse deals so I could avoid paying full price. It came with the filters still in their plastic (they're inside the unit).
FAN: The machine has 5 settings, with ionizer as an option for each. There's a low, medium, and high setting, with low being the whisper quiet mode putting out a light breeze, medium being a white noise sounding mode putting out the equivalent to your car fan on max, and high being an audible fan sound, comparable to the sound of your refrigerator running, and puts out an airflow equivalent to sticking your head out of the car window going 30 mph. Then there's the eco setting and auto setting. Both eco and auto are almost the same, putting the fan speed based upon the air quality detected. If the air is good, it switches to low fan speed, medium for moderate quality, and high for poor air quality. Each adjusts the fan speed as the air quality improves or worsens. The difference is on eco setting, if the air quality is good for 30 minutes straight, it will shut off the unit until it detects a change in air quality, whereas auto setting will keep the purifier running, even if just on low fan speed.
IONIZER: The ionizer actually works! It's a setting for any fan speed where it negatively charges the air leaving your fan. Some say that negatively charged air is better for your health and lungs, but I can't prove that so I'll only say what I know for fact. Fact is, in using it for two weeks with the ionizer off, then two weeks with it on, there was a significantly larger amount of dust settled on surfaces in the house. At first I thought it was the dogs, or outside dust, until no other factors had changed and it was the ionizer. Here's how: when an ionizer negatively charges the clean air particles leaving the unit, those negative particles bond with positively charged allergens and dust, causing them to weigh too much to stay afloat and they fall to the ground. You might ask, "why would I want more dust instead of capturing it in the air with my purifier?" Well there's three answers: 1) this heavy dust is out of the air that you're breathing 2) it's on the floor where you can vacuum or dust it up at your convenience 3) with the way the airflow is created in this purifier dust on the floor and walls is pushed inwards toward the purifier. As for Ozone, the ionizer creates less than 2 parts per billion of Ozone.
DESIGN: Speaking of airflow, unlike most air purifiers this purifier pushes clean air up towards the ceiling where it fans out and down the walls, then over the floors and back towards your unit, creating a whole room 360 degree air current pushing dirty air and particles towards the purifier instead of just pushing them from one side of the room to the other. Dirty air is pulled in from the front, sides, and bottom of the unit so you don't really have to worry about positioning. There's also access to the air quality sensor so you can clean it from time to time and get the most accurate readings. This sensor is located on the side of your unit behind a little latch (shown in 3rd picture). Open it up and take a Q-tip and wipe the lens off, then shut the latch door. This really only needs done once every few months or realistically once or twice a year.
QUALITY: This thing is modern, sexy, and you can tell it was built well. I'm confident this will last me years. There's a reason TopTenReviews named it the second best air purifier for the last two years in a row. It beats out the comparable Winix model purifier. This model has a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 246 for dust, 240 for pollen, and 233 for smoke. I'll have my kitchen smoking from dripped oil burning in the oven, pull this out and set it next to the oven and within 10 minutes it's not only filtering the smoke coming out of the oven, but has filtered the smoke out of the kitchen as well. As for the noise level, the sound emissions range from 24.4 dB on low to 53.8 dB on high.
EFFICIENCY: The filters last very long and the unit is energy efficient. For the filters, the HEPA filter is intended to last a year, but if you keep the pre-filter screen and charcoal filter washed and clean, the HEPA filter will last you much longer than that. I also will tap out my HEPA filter every month to get any excess dust out of it and keep it as efficient in airflow as possible. For the energy efficiency, the unit uses 77W max power, but only 7W on low setting with the ionizer off. That's less than one of my LED lights. There's also an ECO mode that, as described above, turns off the fan and ionizer if the air has been good quality for 30 minutes and on. Once the air quality gets worse though it'll turn back on, and resume its cycle until the air is clean (blue light) quality for another 30 minutes straight. I've found that my air quality sensor is very sensitive (perhaps because I keep it clean) so my air quality is never on blue for longer than 20 minutes it seems. My preferred setting is medium with the ionizer on. This isn't noticeably loud like fan speed 3, but still filters a lot of air.
The unit looks modern, is amazingly efficient in filtering the air but saving power, and is an all around well made machine. Attached are pictures of the settings, the stats, the air quality sensor, the large particle filter being washed, the odor filter, the HEPA filter, and how the three filters fit into place.
UPDATE: After having it for a year, I bought a new filter. You can definitely smell the difference in the air, and if you compare your old with your new, you'll see the difference too! I added a picture of my old filter, as well as what the new looks like by the old one.
Update 2: After 2 years with this air purifier, I couldn't be happier. Definitely a great investment and has paid for itself in air cleaning. Keep your pre-filter clean once a week, and use a brush head attachment to vacuum the charcoal filter once a month, then wash both every few months and you'll extend the life of your HEPA filter significantly.
Aesthetics aside, it is also built well... and perfectly sized. I attached photos to show that it's not too tall, nor is it too deep. It is a bit shorter than my nightstand, which is of an average height. It's a bit on the wide-side, but you can position it however you see fit. It does need about a foot on the right side to allow for proper air flow, and probably a good idea to keep the front end free & clear since the "circle" is from where it pulls in air... but I found this guy could be positioned in many places throughout my home without being an eyesore. I have it in my bedroom currently, but I plan to buy one for my family room as well, and maybe the basement also. It really does work. My bedroom is often very stuffy, especially in the winter when we have the heat temperature set to 73 degrees -- I like it warm & toasty, but my nasal passages feel otherwise. I do suffer from pollen allergies, as well as mild allergies to dust mites, grass, ragweed, mold spores, and pet dander (although I still have 2 shed-heavy fur-babies.) But my allergies are never bad enough to warrant any real attention, I just suffer through it since they're pretty mild. HOWEVER, I keep saying mild when in all reality, I didn't know the difference between no allergy and mild allergy until sleeping one night with this purifier running. Man what a difference. My nose was not all dry and cracked up feeling on the inside. It also was not runny or scratchy, which is how it often feels after running my humidifier all night (which I run to keep my nose from feeling so dry!) This machine does not mask the issue, or dampen it, or freeze/cold draft it away.... it CLEANS THE AIR. I know, I know... it's hard to imagine, but boy is it easy to feel. I slept for the last 2 nights like a newborn baby. Granted, I've only had it for 2 days but the difference from walking into my bedroom vs the other rooms of my home, cannot be ignored. My home isn't particularly old, or stuffy, or dirty, or dusty. Yes we have pets, but I am a Dyson maniac and we have a brand new HEPA HVAC filtration system; we have our ducts cleaned regularly; and, there are no smokers or other reasons for contaminated air (at least that I can find.) However, when plugging this thing in... it ran a blue and then purple light for a bit on auto, but then changed to RED (which freaked me out a bit as it sounds rather aggressive). And it ran that way for about 10 minutes. I left it to its job, and when I returned a little while later, it was back to a blue light and I could barely hear it running anymore... but the air did in fact feel lighter, crisper, and easier to breathe. It felt much like the very first time I walked onto my hotel balcony in Vancouver, Canada and took in a giant breath. It just felt... clean.
Air quality is a legitimate thing, and having poor air to breathe makes life a less tolerable for people with allergies or lung issues. Again, not something I suffer from necessarily, but I appreciate the cleaner air this provides nonetheless. So I cannot imagine how much better breathing could be for someone that does have serious allergies, asthma, or other breathing troubles. I would say this gem is a no brainer, if you do. But even if you don't, you'll still notice the difference after plugging this guy in and letting it run for about the first hour.
I do think the auto feature could become a bit of a power monger as I have never witnessed it turn off after being on auto as if to say "okay, I'm done. All clean." So I do set the timer feature when I'm not going to be upstairs and I shut it off when I'm leaving the house for awhile. Another thing to note is that there are studies about potential harmful effects to lungs when using the UV and ion cleaning features. It is recommended that you only use these settings when not in the house as breathing in UV treated air is said to be harmful as a result of O3 air, similar to breathing in air high in ozone levels. So I only set my purifier with these features when not in the room.
I can't yet speak to durability or filter tolerance, but they are priced reasonably enough that changing once or twice a year would be totally acceptable. I will update if I find that longevity or level of purifying impact worsens, or if cleaning/upkeep isn't as great with this machine moving forward, but for now... I am a Coway air purifier believer.
** UPDATE - after 7 months of constant use, I will say that my initial reactions were still pretty accurate in that this purifier does do what it claims to do. I notice that it is reactive to smells, smoke and other air-purity issues when they are occurring, even when I am simply cooking sausage or something extra smokey or fragrant in the kitchen -- while I have this unit upstairs in my bedroom, which is a considerable distance from the kitchen (bedroom in front of the house on 2nd floor, kitchen in the back of the house on the 1st floor.) So I know that it indeed works because I can hear it begin to run rapidly when I accidentally burn something or even when making bacon or something that has a smell or odor. I also know that it is filtering dust and pet hair, because both of my Coway purifiers (I have one upstairs and the tower unit downstairs) needed HEPA filter replacements at 6 months. The manufacturers suggestion is 6 months for the carbon odor filter, and 1 year for the thick, HEPA filter.. but my HEPA filter was so dirty at 6 months that the "change filter" light came on for the tower unit, so I figured I would change this 1512HH unit at the same time, and it definitely needed it. The filters were both clogged with so much dirt, dust and pet hair.. I couldn't believe this stuff was floating around my house for it to grab. In fact, even strands of my hair were in the filter! And my hair is pretty long, well below shoulder-length. I figure it must have sucked it in from the floor. Pretty cool purifier... I still give it 5 stars and 2 thumbs up after 7 months of use.
The addition of a few carefully placed vinyl stickers also creates the worlds largest iPod Nano (see pic)