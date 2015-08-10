Facebook Twitter Pinterest
Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Ai... has been added to your Cart
Include Add a Protection Plan:

3 Year Asurion Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.2 out of 5 stars (556)
  • Mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more

2 Year Asurion Housewares Extended Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
4.2 out of 5 stars (556)
  • Mechanical and electrical failures are covered after manufacturer warranty expires
  • If we can't fix it, we will issue you an Amazon Gift Card for full replacement value
  • Protection when you need it from a name you can trust
  • No deductibles or additional fees. Easy claims online or by phone. Contract is emailed to you within hours of your purchase.
  • Fully Transferable. 100% refund within first 30 days
Learn more
Ship to:
Select a shipping address:
To see addresses, please
or
Please enter a valid US zip code.
or
FREE Shipping. Details
Used: Like New | Details
Sold by Amazon Warehouse Deals
Fulfilled by Amazon
Condition: Used: Like New
Comment: Item will come in original packaging.

Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is a service we offer sellers that lets them store their products in Amazon's fulfillment centers, and we directly pack, ship, and provide customer service for these products. Something we hope you'll especially enjoy: FBA items qualify for FREE Shipping and Amazon Prime.

If you're a seller, Fulfillment by Amazon can help you increase your sales. We invite you to learn more about Fulfillment by Amazon .

Include

2-Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
  • Asurion Protection Plan, Formerly Canopy, product service plans you know and trust
Learn more

1-Year Housewares Protection Plan

from Asurion, LLC
  • Asurion Protection Plan, Formerly Canopy, product service plans you know and trust
Learn more
Other Sellers on Amazon
Add to Cart
$229.00
+ Free Shipping
Sold by: ACE VACUUMS
Have one to sell? Sell on Amazon

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White

4.3 out of 5 stars 729 customer reviews
Amazon's Choice recommends highly rated, well-priced products available to ship immediately.
Amazon's Choice for "coway air purifiers"
Price: $229.00 & FREE Shipping. Details
In Stock.
Ships from and sold by Amazon.com. Gift-wrap available.
White
    This fits your .
  • Enter your model number to make sure this fits.
  • Air Quality indicator
  • Filter change indicator
  • Ionizer & Eco mode
  • Recommended Room size : 49 sq.m (528 ft²). Noise level : 24.4 - 53.8 dBA
2 new from $229.00 1 used from $188.24
Packaging may reveal contents. Choose Conceal Package at checkout.
AirPurifierBuyingGuide-HQP

Frequently bought together

  • Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White
  • +
  • Coway 3304899 Replacement Filter Pack for AP1512HH
Total price: $276.17
Buy the selected items together

Special offers and product promotions

Color: White
  • Buy Used and Save: Buy a Used "Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White" and save 18% off the $229.99 list price. Buy with confidence as the condition of this item and its timely delivery are guaranteed under the "Amazon A-to-z Guarantee". See all Used offers.

Have a question?

Find answers in product info, Q&As, reviews

Please make sure that you are posting in the form of a question.

Don't see what you're looking for?
There was a problem completing your request. Please try your search again later.
All Product Information Customer Q&A's Customer Reviews

From the manufacturer

Read more
Read more
Read more
AP-0512NH AP-1512HH Black AP-1512HH White AP-1216L
AP-0512NH
AP-1512HH Black
AP-1512HH White
AP-1216L
Coverage 155 sq.ft. 361 sq.ft. 361 sq.ft. 330 sq.ft
CADR (Dust/Pollen/Smok) 110 / 110 / 100 246 / 240 / 233 246 / 240 / 233 235 / 262 / 213
AHAM and Energy Star Certified
Filter Configuration & Average Filter Lifetime Carbon(6M) + True HEPA (12M) Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M) Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M) Pre(Washable) + Carbon(6M) + True HEAP(12M)
Vital Ion N/A Yes (On / Off) Yes (On / Off) Yes (On / Off)
Special Feature 6 soothing sounds with volume control and timer (3 natural, 2 lullabies, 1 white noise) Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode / Eco Mode Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode / Eco Mode Air Quality Indicator / Auto Mode
Fan Speed 3 Steps (1 / 2 /3) 3 Steps (1 / 2 /3) 3 Steps (1 / 2 /3) 3 Steps (1 / 2 /3)
Timer 1/4/8 hr 1/4/8 hr 1/4/8 hr 1/4/8/12 hr
Others Filter Change Indicator Filter Change Indicator Filter Change Indicator Filter Change Indicator, Light On / Off
Dimension (W) x (H) x (D) 13.8 x 14.5 x 8.3 inch 16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inch 16.8 x 18.3 x 9.6 inch 10.5 × 32.7 × 10.7 inch

Product description

Color:White

The mighty air purifier is compact by design, but is equipped with Cutting edge features to keep your indoor air clean. Equipped with a HEPA efficiency RATING of 99.97percent , it uses a four-stage filtration system to effectively eliminate odors and pollutants. This mighty machine includes an air quality indicator through our particle sensing technology that will kick your air purifier into high gear when needed. And when 30 minutes when pollution is not detected for 30 minutes, the fan will automatically stop to save energy.

Product information

Color:White

Warranty & Support

Product Warranty: For warranty information about this product, please click here. [PDF ]

Feedback

If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
Customer Questions & Answers
See questions and answers

Customer reviews

Read reviews that mention

quiet filter dust filters bedroom setting speed difference mode auto allergies noise low loud sensor hepa eco smell running purifiers

Top customer reviews

Steve
TOP 100 REVIEWER
5.0 out of 5 starsBest Air Purifier: Updated 08/17
August 10, 2015
Color: Black|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 597 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Lisa427Top Contributor: Pets
5.0 out of 5 starsEXCELLENT PURIFIER!
March 17, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review imagereview imagereview imagereview imagereview image
0Comment| 168 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse
Stig
5.0 out of 5 starsQuiet, reasonable maintenance costs, great iPod
June 19, 2017
Color: White|Verified Purchase
Read more
review image
0Comment| 60 people found this helpful. Was this review helpful to you?
Yes
No
Report abuse

Most recent customer reviews

Set up an Amazon Giveaway

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White
Amazon Giveaway allows you to run promotional giveaways in order to create buzz, reward your audience, and attract new followers and customers. Learn more about Amazon Giveaway
This item: Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier, White
Set up a giveaway

There's a problem loading this menu right now.

Learn more about Amazon Prime.