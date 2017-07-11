What an awesome piece of "furniture" ;)

A little tough to unpack and separate, but we were able to get to full FLUFF within only 6 hours. This Cozy Sack 7-feet Bean Bag Chair is worth its money, in our opinion. At the end, I included my thoughts on the dislikes mentioned, about this product, by other reviewers.



1. It arrived 5 days earlier than promised

2. Chocolate color is exactly as expected

3. Size is very generous, but after reading many reviews I was prepared for it. It is no bigger than 7 feet, though. Fully fluffed it is over 3 feet tall.

4. Extremely comfy, very soft, and we never sink even near the floor as mentioned in another review

5. We LOVE the feel and look of the microfiber cover, excellent quality. I washed it upon arrival and it's still perfect!

6. It doesn't seem to collect lint/animal hair very easily (we have 3 cats who love this thing as well, lol)

7. Great for 1 person or more. Adding a person only minimally (if at all) shifts the one already on it, very nice.

8. The 70 lbs of weight are actually keeping the Cozy Sack right where it is supposed to be.

9. My teenagers wanted this bean bag and I, personally, did NOT expect to like it as much as I do!!

10. The Cozy Sack seems quite indestructible. It's been jumped on, climbed on, tossed and more. This is made from high quality materials.



Some reviews mention that this bean bag is too lumpy/clumpy and too firm. We took the time to tease apart the foam a bit before letting it sit to expand the rest of the way. It was a little bit of work and it took maybe 30+ minutes, but we now have pure softness and comfort. It took all but 6 hours of wait before it was fully fluffed!!



There are some people who feel the bean bag does not provide enough head/back support. That all depends on where you sit or lay on it. You can always grab a pillow if needed, problem solved.



It can be kind of heavy for some people to move around to vacuum under it, but the average adult should be very well able to move it around as needed. It is 70 lbs., so you know it's not a feather weight.



There were some reviews in which it was mentioned that the person sank to the floor when sitting on it. We couldn't even get anywhere near the ground, and we really tried.



Good luck and enjoy your awesome new seat;)