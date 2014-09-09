Buying Options
Crap Taxidermy by Kat Su

Kat Su
Crap Taxidermy Kindle Edition

by Kat Su (Author)
4.8 out of 5 stars 1,967 ratings
From the Publisher

Editorial Reviews

Review

Featured in Entertainment Weekly's "Must List"

"Sick, right? Yes. But, also, let's face it, kinda funny." -- Esquire.com --This text refers to the hardcover edition.

About the Author

KAT SU is the creator of the popular Tumblr crappytaxidermy.com, an activewear designer, and now a reluctant amateur taxidermist residing in NYC. --This text refers to the hardcover edition.

About the author

Kat Su

Kat Su is the creator of the popular Tumblr CrappyTaxidermy.com, an activewear designer, and now a reluctant amateur taxidermist residing in New York City.

Customer reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars
4.8 out of 5
1,967 global ratings
5 star
84%
4 star
11%
3 star
3%
2 star
1%
1 star
1%

Top reviews from the United States

DannyJoe
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect gift for anyone who has everything they want, loves to laugh, perhaps under influence of THC
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 5, 2023
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Dylan Spivey-Harris
5.0 out of 5 stars So funny
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 18, 2023
Verified Purchase
L. Emory
4.0 out of 5 stars Semi-funny
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
Verified Purchase
Charlie
4.0 out of 5 stars I have been changed
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
Verified Purchase
Jamie
5.0 out of 5 stars This is hilarious.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 18, 2022
Verified Purchase
Nenia Campbell
VINE VOICE
4.0 out of 5 stars Not really sure who the target audience is lol
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 11, 2021
Verified Purchase
2 people found this helpful
Erin Bloom
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this book
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 18, 2022
Verified Purchase
Megan I
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect for the Taxidermist in Your Life
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 16, 2022
Verified Purchase
Top reviews from other countries

MR P J TURNER
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny and memorable gift. Not suitable for Animal Rights Activists and/or Pyschos.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 31, 2017
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
Lisa
5.0 out of 5 stars Laugh out loud
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 22, 2022
Verified Purchase
BOBBAR
5.0 out of 5 stars Better than anti depressants
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 1, 2018
Verified Purchase
One person found this helpful
Samantha C.
5.0 out of 5 stars Funny
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 30, 2022
Verified Purchase
Brian
4.0 out of 5 stars Very funny if you are so inclined
Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 14, 2015
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
