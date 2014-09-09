Buying Options
Crap Taxidermy Kindle Edition
A humorous look at what happens when taxidermy goes terribly wrong, by the founder of the hit website crappytaxidermy.com.
A relaxed toad enjoying a smoke and a brew. A cat with eerily flexible front legs. A smiling lion with receding gums. Whether you choose to laugh or cringe at these spectacularly bad attempts at taxidermy, you won't be able to tear your eyes away from the curiosities inside. This volume brings together the very best of the worst (along with a DIY "Stuff Your Own Mouse" lesson by an Insect Preparator from the American Museum of Natural History), showcasing the most perverse yet imaginative anatomical reconstructions of the animal kingdom you'll ever see.
Editorial Reviews
Review
Featured in Entertainment Weekly's "Must List"
"Sick, right? Yes. But, also, let's face it, kinda funny." -- Esquire.com --This text refers to the hardcover edition.
About the Author
KAT SU is the creator of the popular Tumblr crappytaxidermy.com, an activewear designer, and now a reluctant amateur taxidermist residing in NYC. --This text refers to the hardcover edition.
Product details
- ASIN : B00KAFX9SU
- Publisher : Ten Speed Press (September 9, 2014)
- Publication date : September 9, 2014
- Language : English
- File size : 18624 KB
- Text-to-Speech : Enabled
- Screen Reader : Supported
- Enhanced typesetting : Enabled
- X-Ray : Not Enabled
- Word Wise : Enabled
- Sticky notes : On Kindle Scribe
- Print length : 96 pages
- Best Sellers Rank: #1,296,050 in Kindle Store (See Top 100 in Kindle Store)
About the author
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
1,967 global ratings
HILARIOUS!My Dad hunts a lot & he gets a lot of his kills "stuffed" - I make fun of one that he has in his hunting room, he always calls me crazy - so I thought this book would be good. He thought it was just HILARIOUS. It's a great conversation piece too! It makes you wonder what the heck people paid for these poor critters! Thanks!
Reviewed in the United States on January 13, 2020
Top reviews from the United States
Perfect gift for anyone who has everything they want, loves to laugh, perhaps under influence of THCReviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 5, 2023
If like me, you are struggling to get a GIFT for someone smart, that loves to laugh, has EVERYTHING they could ever want, and getting them a bottle of booze or other consumables is just BORING, well THIS is it. If they love to laugh, perhaps under the influence of gummies or other THC, the will be an amazing conduit!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 18, 2023
Big hit for Christmas. It’s great as a white elephant or dirty Santa gift.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on January 1, 2023
The cover photo is probably the funniest picture in the book. Some others are funny but they do sort of go downhill from there in terms of humor. I read it once and that was enough for me. Could be fun as a gag gift.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 30, 2022
this was crazy and I might be anti-taxidermy now??
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 18, 2022
Purchased this for a prize for holiday party games and it had us all cracking up.
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on December 11, 2021
I got an ARC of this from Netgalley ages ago and I remembered really liking it, so when I saw that it was on sale for $4.99, I thought it would be fun to revisit this art (anti-art?) book and see if I'd enjoy it as much the second time around. This book is exactly what it purports to be: it's a collection of incredibly bad taxidermy that is somehow both endearing, horrifying, and sad, all at once. It's divided into various sections of bad, so on the one hand you have works of taxidermy with creepy eyes, and on the other, you have anthropomorphized animals that aren't "bad" so much as they look like escapees from a Walter Potter museum.
I think the pictures are really funny, but it's kind of a morbid sense of "funny" that won't appeal to everyone. My personal favorites were the frog kicking back with a pint (Australia) and the inflated yellow horse that someone inexplicably turned into a ball (China). I feel like that's the weirdest one in here and I wish I had the backstory on it. Why yellow? Why a ball? Why a horse? I have SO MANY QUESTIONS.
In the back is a DIY on how to do your own taxidermy and I thought that section was pretty gross and skimmed over it. I also feel like the author should have really emphasized the fact that working with dead animals introduces the contamination risk for bacteria and the like, so you should make sure to thoroughly scrub any surfaces you worked on and gloves really shouldn't be optional (as the author stated here). Protective eye wear is a good idea, too. A year spent in a biology lab has made me a bit paranoid about that kind of thing.
So this was fine but I didn't like it as much this second time around as I did the first time, even though it did make me chuckle a couple times.
3.5 to 4 out of 5 stars
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on October 18, 2022
This is my favorite silly book and it’s a great gift for people!
Reviewed in the United States 🇺🇸 on August 16, 2022
My father-in-law used to do his own taxidermy for anything he or my husband hunted when my husband was a kid. When I saw the cover of this book, it was a must have! The laughs that came from my FIL were priceless.
Top reviews from other countries
MR P J TURNER
Funny and memorable gift. Not suitable for Animal Rights Activists and/or Pyschos.Reviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 31, 2017
Yes, this book really is as funny (and somewhat disturbing) as it looks. There is definitely something memorable in there to make most people laugh and/or be surprised at what (bad) taxidermists get up to. However, some people might be offended by some of the content (where different parts of animals are mixed together or animal carcasses used for strange purposes). If you are unsure whether someone would be offended by this book as a gift then avoid it. If you are sure they wont be it makes an excellent bizarre gift which is very memorable. Readers ovely sensitive to animal related issues (e.g. rights activists, hippies,cat or dog ladies) would not be amused and likely give you lots of abuse for years to come. For everyone else: once read, never forgotten.
Lisa
Laugh out loudReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 22, 2022
Bought as a gift. Laugh out loud funny - despite the horrifically non-aesthetic and undignified end these poor animals had.
BOBBAR
Better than anti depressantsReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on March 1, 2018
By far one of the best books EVER printed.
It’s full of pictures!!!!
It would make a great present for any one.
(As long as they have good bladder control)
A few of the photos would make a great tattoo.
There’s even a bit at the back to show you how to do a spot of taxidermy your self, should you so wish.
Samantha C.
FunnyReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on December 30, 2022
Came in good condition and it was a good secret Santa present!!
Brian
Very funny if you are so inclinedReviewed in the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 on August 14, 2015
I found, as is understandable, that the funniest photo is actually on the front cover. Inside the range of photos goes from the bemusing to the downright cruel but as a silly gift to a similarly minded individual it presents a chuckle or two. Needless to say that once you have perused all the pages you probably won't find yourself revisiting the book as an avid reader. If you do.... maybe seek help.
