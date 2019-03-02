Loading recommendations for you

Crate 61 Best Seller Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body.

4.7 out of 5 stars 9,754 ratings
Price: $16.95 ($0.71 / Ounce)
Enhance your purchase

Item Form Bar
Use for Whole Body
Brand Crate 61 Organics
Special Ingredients All Natural, Vegan
Scent Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Lemongrass, Coconut, Peppermint, Grapefruit, Lemon

About this item

  • vegan soap
  • cold process soap
  • only premium essential oils
  • no fragrances
  • no synthetic chemicals
Product description

The perfect handmade gift! This is our best seller 6-pack set in our custom and fully recyclable cardboard box. Our soap is made exclusively with certified vegan and cruelty free ingredients and packaged in fully biodegradable paperboard boxes. Cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and unrefined avocado oil lend a rich bubbly lather that will leave your skin super soft and moisturized. This set includes a bar of each of the following best selling soaps: Avocado Grapefruit - This soap is loaded in avocado and extra virgin olive oil making it an ultra nourishing bar of soap, while the aroma is an invigorating sweet citrus smell that you will love! Coconut - Clearly an industry favorite aroma! Every time you smell this bar of soap your mind will travel to a tropical beach destination! Lemongrass - Lemongrass soap has a super fresh and clean aroma that is achieved with the purest of lemon and lemongrass essential oils. Lavender - Scented with premium grade lavender essential oil, this bar will calm your mind and soothe your skin! Eucamint - Eucamint soap is formulated with a heavy dose of eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils which will make your bathroom smell like a 5-star spa! Seaweed Sea Salt - Pure and unrefined sea salt and Canadian seaweed from the shores of British Columbia make this bar very mineral rich! Scented with lavender, lemon and bergamot essential oils.

Product details

  • Is Discontinued By Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ No
  • Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 7.01 x 3.74 x 2.36 inches; 1.54 Pounds
  • UPC ‏ : ‎ 628055492450
  • Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ Crate 61 Organics Inc
  • ASIN ‏ : ‎ B07CL4G9CF
  • Customer Reviews:
    4.7 out of 5 stars 9,754 ratings

Important information

Indications

cleanses and softens the skin

Ingredients

saponifed: coconut oil, 100% certified sustainable source palm oil, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, premium essential oils, plant extracts

Crate 61 Best Seller Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body.
360Feel Lavender Patchouli Soap - 5oz Castile Handmade Soap bar- Refreshing Earthy with peppermint leaves Skin Scrub Exfoliation - Man Soap-Essential Oils - Gift ready
Crate 61 "For Him" Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body, alpine & spice, eucamint, tango mango, oatmeal shea, patchouli lime, activated charcoal
360Feel Men's Soap bar Handmade -Masculine fragrance-, Patchouli, Pine Tar with Charcoal Beeswax,Citrus - Gift pack- Natural Men Soap- Gift for him Bay Rum 20 Oz
Crate 61 Citrus Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils, for men and women, face and body, lemongrass,vanilla orange,tango mango,avocado grapefruit,fresh mint,patchouli lime
Crate 61 Dry Skin Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body.
Customer reviews

4.7 out of 5 stars
4.7 out of 5
9,754 global ratings
5 star
78%
4 star
14%
3 star
5%
2 star
2%
1 star
1%
Top reviews from the United States

Sarah
2.0 out of 5 stars Confused about stellar reviews
Reviewed in the United States on March 2, 2019
Verified Purchase
692 people found this helpful
Sherry
5.0 out of 5 stars Love
Reviewed in the United States on January 16, 2019
Verified Purchase
118 people found this helpful
Worthwhile
5.0 out of 5 stars High Quality, Beautiful Scent(s), Great Value
Reviewed in the United States on February 3, 2019
Verified Purchase
95 people found this helpful
D. Dark
5.0 out of 5 stars Wonderful all natural soaps
Reviewed in the United States on March 5, 2019
Verified Purchase
81 people found this helpful
inspectorrick
5.0 out of 5 stars outstanding product and price
Reviewed in the United States on December 30, 2018
Verified Purchase
61 people found this helpful
Joan Burrough
5.0 out of 5 stars The best of the best
Reviewed in the United States on September 7, 2018
Verified Purchase
58 people found this helpful
Lauren
4.0 out of 5 stars Find the Scent you Like in This Box
Reviewed in the United States on January 15, 2019
Verified Purchase
50 people found this helpful
Cris Jackson
5.0 out of 5 stars My new favorite soap
Reviewed in the United States on February 20, 2020
Verified Purchase
5.0 out of 5 stars My new favorite soap
By Cris Jackson on February 20, 2020
I really like these soaps! I started using soap bars because I wanted to become a more environmentally friendly household. The soap set comes in a cardboard box and they are each wrapped in card-stock like material. I always get the variety pack because I love all the different scents. The soap lathers, cleans, and rinses well. The bars are very moisturizing and I even use them on my face occasionally with no breakouts or dryness. The scents are all very subtle, not overpowering at all. I only wish they lasted longer. I can go through a bar in less than a week. I really appreciate all of the natural and organic ingredients. I love the company's all natural, vegan, and cruelty free philosophy.
22 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Fails at eco friendly
Reviewed in Canada on November 28, 2018
Verified Purchase
202 people found this helpful
Peacelilly
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautifully packaged and lushous scents!
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on June 21, 2020
Verified Purchase
11 people found this helpful
jivebanana
5.0 out of 5 stars Gorgeous gentle soap
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 21, 2021
Verified Purchase
Aphrodite
5.0 out of 5 stars Lovely soap bars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on April 4, 2021
Verified Purchase
Alice Gabriel Louise Barnes
5.0 out of 5 stars Absolutely love
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on March 28, 2021
Verified Purchase
