Crate 61 Best Seller Soap 6-Pack Box Set, 100% Vegan Cold Process Bar Soap, scented with premium essential oils and natural flavors, for men and women, face and body.
|Item Form
|Bar
|Use for
|Whole Body
|Brand
|Crate 61 Organics
|Special Ingredients
|All Natural, Vegan
|Scent
|Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Lemongrass, Coconut, Peppermint, Grapefruit, Lemon
About this item
- vegan soap
- cold process soap
- only premium essential oils
- no fragrances
- no synthetic chemicals
Product description
The perfect handmade gift! This is our best seller 6-pack set in our custom and fully recyclable cardboard box. Our soap is made exclusively with certified vegan and cruelty free ingredients and packaged in fully biodegradable paperboard boxes. Cold pressed extra virgin olive oil and unrefined avocado oil lend a rich bubbly lather that will leave your skin super soft and moisturized. This set includes a bar of each of the following best selling soaps: Avocado Grapefruit - This soap is loaded in avocado and extra virgin olive oil making it an ultra nourishing bar of soap, while the aroma is an invigorating sweet citrus smell that you will love! Coconut - Clearly an industry favorite aroma! Every time you smell this bar of soap your mind will travel to a tropical beach destination! Lemongrass - Lemongrass soap has a super fresh and clean aroma that is achieved with the purest of lemon and lemongrass essential oils. Lavender - Scented with premium grade lavender essential oil, this bar will calm your mind and soothe your skin! Eucamint - Eucamint soap is formulated with a heavy dose of eucalyptus and peppermint essential oils which will make your bathroom smell like a 5-star spa! Seaweed Sea Salt - Pure and unrefined sea salt and Canadian seaweed from the shores of British Columbia make this bar very mineral rich! Scented with lavender, lemon and bergamot essential oils.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 7.01 x 3.74 x 2.36 inches; 1.54 Pounds
- UPC : 628055492450
- Manufacturer : Crate 61 Organics Inc
- ASIN : B07CL4G9CF
-
Best Sellers Rank:
#1,179 in Beauty & Personal Care (See Top 100 in Beauty & Personal Care)
- #29 in Bath Soaps
- Customer Reviews:
Indications
cleanses and softens the skin
Ingredients
saponifed: coconut oil, 100% certified sustainable source palm oil, extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, premium essential oils, plant extracts
