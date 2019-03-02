As a family we are trying to reduce plastic, I bought these along with small mesh bags to use in the shower. We each chose our scent and each have our own named bags. The scents are beautiful! They are strong and leave a lovely smell in my bathroom. I often have dry skin...not any more! The soap is great at moisturising my skin. The price is high but they do last longer if you use mesh bags and dry them after each use. The packaging is also stunning, we all enjoyed opening it (like a gift) and selecting our prefered scent. Overall if you want to try and reduce plastic I say do it! If this is a gift then they are in for a treat!