Creative Original Barbarian Knit Beard Hat Wig Beanie Hat Funny Knit Hat Beard Facemask
- Material: cotton/wooly knitted
- Colorful Knitting wig hat, Barbarian vagabond viking horns bearded and Roman knight elmet cosplay beanie
- Weave,Tassels and handmade crochet Knitting wool
- Mask hat with whiskers, woolen wig and Roman knight helmet knitting hat
- One size fits most, funny gifts for freinds, family, Christmas gifts etc
Product description
This authentic wool hair and beard beanie is perfect for keeping your kid warm during cold weather activities! Nothing is cuter than a kid with a wool hair! wool hair may be funny hats, but they also put the FUN in functional! They will keep you warm and protect your face even in the harshest weather. Wool hair and Beard Heads are very unique design,and suitable for surprise gift!
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Department : Mens
- Date First Available : November 17, 2016
- ASIN : B01N41PABX
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #37,223 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
- #226 in Men's Skullies & Beanies
- #9287 in Men's Shops
Customer reviews
4.4 out of 5
649 global ratings
Customer images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on November 20, 2019
Color: Dark GreyVerified Purchase
Some of you may use this for giggles, laughs, or perhaps the use to keep your heads warm during the winter, but for me, as a man going bald who used to have dreds, this is believable to some people and even if it isn't, the yarn looks believable because some individuals get yarn sewn into their hair. Thanks for a great product! 😁
35 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on August 21, 2019
Color: V-blackVerified Purchase
Good quality and well made! Sadly, I wasted my money on them because the kids I bought them for (my brother's now ex- girlfriend's) were boring as @#$% and had no personality or sense of humor. Would buy again for more awesome kids though.
25 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on October 28, 2020
Color: L-greyVerified Purchase
In short, this is the funniest gag gift I've ever purchased and I like it so much that I actually kept one for me and ordered another one for the actual recipient! I couldn't ask for more at at <$20 price point. It gets 4 stars because the beard droops pretty quickly and it's going to require a little work on my end to fix it. But overall I am SO happy with it.
Details:
THE HAT: is absurdly comfy and fits well. The crazy-hair-and-beard one has 2x buttons inside the hat to hold the beard.
THE BEARD: has small loops to attach it to the hat. The loops are made of 2x braided/twisted strings, and while it holds well it could definitely be thicker.
The weight of the beard will cause the string itself to droop pretty quickly, but for the price I'm not complaining. I plan on fixing it by bunching up (or doubling back) the...uh...support strings (what do you call it?) of the beard and sewing them so they're tighter.
The space for the mouth is a little small for me, but again it doesn't really bother me much. I kept getting string fuzz in my mouth, which honestly adds to the hilarity. It also bumps the "comfy" rating down to 4 stars lol.
If you want a quick laugh, this is totally worth it!
3 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on September 16, 2020
Color: L-greyVerified Purchase
Someone said it didn't have a place to button the beard on but it definitely does. It gives me the strength and warmth to destroy my enemies in the name of Odin and the comfort of taking whole villages in my pj's. The only con to this is waking the neighbors when you step outside and scream a mighty war cry while getting your newspaper. Fits great and looks awesome.
5 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 1, 2020
Color: L-greyVerified Purchase
With a last minute decision of going out on Halloween I needed an idea quick. I had the makings of a Viking outfit except for the beard and hair well this was perfect served its purpose and thank God for the fast free prime shipping. This is a 2 piece beard and hair that DOES connect together. You need to look in the hairpiece there is a button on each side on the inside of the hair piece and on the beard on each side there Is a yarn loop to wrap around the button and it’s holds better than it may look. I’m 6’3 255 and it fit me great. The hairpiece is very stretchy like a tight stocking can to fit various sizes of heads. I would recommend this product it can perfect without tangles and ready to use lots of yarn very full.
2 people found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on November 2, 2020
Verified Purchase
A good fake beard and hat. For the money you get what more then hoped. If you are hoping for the greatest thing in the world, you should pay more money.
There is small buttons inside the hat and a small loops so the beard and hat can be one price.
I took out the hair braids, and will add more yarn and beads to add more color. Yes I will use this as a face mask, if I look crazy enough maybe Karen will not bother me.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 7, 2019
Color: V-light GreyVerified Purchase
Really not a bad product, it looks exactly like the photo. I dropped it back a star for one reason. The beard and helmet are not connected. The beard just has a thread of wool coming out each side and really there is nothing to tie into on the helmet, you can just tie the beard behind your head/neck or I guess thread the strands into the helmet(?). I don’t think I’m going to able to use it for what I wanted (running costume for winter fun races) because I don’t think it’ll hold in place. If I get some safety pins maybe I can jimmy-rig something. 4 stars.
One person found this helpful
Reviewed in the United States on December 8, 2020
Color: V-greyVerified Purchase
I read all the reviews before buying this for a white elephant gift. I haven't gifted it yet, but I took it out of the package affixed the beard to the hat via the two buttons and tried it on. It's incredibly soft and comfortable and looks perfect to me. It's hysterical and for under $20, a good value. I will likely buy another one.
One person found this helpful
