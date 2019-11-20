In short, this is the funniest gag gift I've ever purchased and I like it so much that I actually kept one for me and ordered another one for the actual recipient! I couldn't ask for more at at <$20 price point. It gets 4 stars because the beard droops pretty quickly and it's going to require a little work on my end to fix it. But overall I am SO happy with it.



Details:

THE HAT: is absurdly comfy and fits well. The crazy-hair-and-beard one has 2x buttons inside the hat to hold the beard.



THE BEARD: has small loops to attach it to the hat. The loops are made of 2x braided/twisted strings, and while it holds well it could definitely be thicker.



The weight of the beard will cause the string itself to droop pretty quickly, but for the price I'm not complaining. I plan on fixing it by bunching up (or doubling back) the...uh...support strings (what do you call it?) of the beard and sewing them so they're tighter.



The space for the mouth is a little small for me, but again it doesn't really bother me much. I kept getting string fuzz in my mouth, which honestly adds to the hilarity. It also bumps the "comfy" rating down to 4 stars lol.



If you want a quick laugh, this is totally worth it!