Cricket Bites Gift 3-Pack of Assorted Flavors (North American Crickets - Made in Portland, Oregon) by Cricket Flours
- ✔ Try our new 3-Pack of assorted flavors of roasted crickets raised here in North America for human consumption.
- ✔ Each order comes with 3 PACKS that can be eaten straight from the pack or added to recipes.
- ✔ Each pack has 6g of protein per pack.
- ✔ Why Crickets? Crickets are a sustainable and environmentally friendly source of protein and nutrition because they use less water, less feed, and less land than comparable animal protein such as cattle, poultry, and fish.
- ✔ Crickets are a natural source of all the essential amino acids, Omega-3s and 6s, B12, and more!
Cricket Bites – Assorted Flavors
This Cricket Flours product is made with our roasted crickets and dried crickets that are raised here in North America for human consumption. We sustainably source our edible insects that are raised using healthy diet of protein and vegetables, and processed in FDA registered facilities. The roasted crickets are slow roasted to retain a great taste and texture that works great as an afternoon snack or addition to any recipe. Our products are made and packaged at our headquarters in Portland, Oregon.
Our roasted crickets naturally have a nutty taste and almost taste like a toasted pine nut or rice puff. Cricket Flours products are a great way to incorporate more protein and added nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, B12, B6, Omega-3s, Omega-6s, and BCAAs into your family’s favorite meals and recipes. Our product comes in resealable pouches that each have 5g of protein per pack. Try our full line of assorted flavors that include our Roasted Original, Spicy Cayenne Pepper, Hickory Smoked Peppery Bacon, Cheesy Ranch, and Buffalo Wing Sauce. These packs fit great in lunches, vending machines, and are a great sustainable snack to take on trips or share with friends.
- Is Discontinued By Manufacturer : No
- Product Dimensions : 6 x 4 x 3 inches; 1.52 Ounces
- Manufacturer : Cricket Flours
- ASIN : B01M74ZNJ6
Individuals with a crustacean shellfish allergy may be allergic to crickets.
Roasted Crickets & Dried Crickets (Gryllodes sigillatus)
Each Cricket Bites pack contains 5g of protein in a resealable pouch. Each pack of roasted crickets can be eaten straight out of the pack as a snack or added to a cricket recipe.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and different information than what is shown on our website. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product.
Statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.
Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Amazon.com assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.