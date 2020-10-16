Flavor:Assorted 3 Flavor Gift Pack | Size:0.32 Ounce (Pack of 3)

Cricket Bites – Assorted Flavors



This Cricket Flours product is made with our roasted crickets and dried crickets that are raised here in North America for human consumption. We sustainably source our edible insects that are raised using healthy diet of protein and vegetables, and processed in FDA registered facilities. The roasted crickets are slow roasted to retain a great taste and texture that works great as an afternoon snack or addition to any recipe. Our products are made and packaged at our headquarters in Portland, Oregon.



Our roasted crickets naturally have a nutty taste and almost taste like a toasted pine nut or rice puff. Cricket Flours products are a great way to incorporate more protein and added nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, B12, B6, Omega-3s, Omega-6s, and BCAAs into your family’s favorite meals and recipes. Our product comes in resealable pouches that each have 5g of protein per pack. Try our full line of assorted flavors that include our Roasted Original, Spicy Cayenne Pepper, Hickory Smoked Peppery Bacon, Cheesy Ranch, and Buffalo Wing Sauce. These packs fit great in lunches, vending machines, and are a great sustainable snack to take on trips or share with friends.