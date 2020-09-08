- Amazon Business: Make the most of your Amazon Business account with exclusive tools and savings. Login now
Crocs Jibbitz Shoe Charms 5-Pack | Jibbitz for Crocs, Trendy Food, Small
- Jibbitz for Crocs allow you to personalize your Crocs with style. Crocs shoes sold separately.
- Authentic Crocs Jibbitz charms. Designed specficially by Crocs for Crocs.
- A pair of Crocs can hold 26 Jibbitz shoe charms. Pop the Jibbitz into your shoes' holes for easy attachment. Trade with friends to customize your look.
- Perfect gift for women, men, and teens. Also great as a party favor.
- Not a toy. Not intended for children under 3 years of age.
Product description
Personalize your favorite pair of Crocs with these fun 5-pack Jibbitz shoe charms. Mix and match Jibbitz for Crocs to make your shoes unique and stylish.
Product details
- Package Dimensions : 5.75 x 4.25 x 0.25 inches; 0.01 Ounces
- Item model number : JIB19
- Department : Unisex-adult
- Date First Available : July 11, 2019
- Manufacturer : Crocs
- ASIN : B07TXD1Q6V
-
Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #31,615 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry (See Top 100 in Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry)
- #61 in Shoe Decoration Charms
- Customer Reviews:
WARNING:
CHOKING HAZARD -- Small parts. Not for children under 3 yrs.
Customer reviews
4.8 out of 5
284 global ratings
Reviews with images
Top reviews from the United States
Reviewed in the United States on September 8, 2020
Verified Purchase
Our entire family has the fur lined Crocs. I bought these as a gag for my new son-in-law!! He loves them and it looks like the rest of the family will want their own! They arrived on time as promised and are just as colorful as the picture. They are easy to pop in the big holes so no problem there. Hats off to Crocs for having something that brings a smile to so many faces!
Reviewed in the United States on April 6, 2021
Verified Purchase
let me first say I hate crocs but my son really wanted some so we caved and got him a pair and the jibbitz charms make them look really cute.....this was such a great bundle! very sturdy and not cheap feeling of looking!
Reviewed in the United States on August 11, 2020
Verified Purchase
Very cute. Grand daughter loved the bacon one because she eats it everyday!! Good quality!
Reviewed in the United States on March 20, 2021
Verified Purchase
Very happy
Reviewed in the United States on March 19, 2021
Verified Purchase
Warm, comfy, durable. Fit as expected, I sized-up to a 6 from my true 5.5 and I think it’s the way to go, roomy in convertible-mode but still snug and secure in sport 😜 I will say that they are WARM AF so if your feet tend to sweat you may want to go with the non-fuzz version.
Reviewed in the United States on October 10, 2020
Verified Purchase
Daughter loved these!
Top reviews from other countries
Poncho Fragoso
Excelente productoReviewed in Mexico on September 1, 2020
Verified Purchase
Me encantaron!!!! Vienen justo como en la foto 😍😍
Baily
Nice!Reviewed in Canada on November 12, 2020
Verified Purchase
I got it for my friends bday
It was hard not to keep one for myself
It was hard not to keep one for myself