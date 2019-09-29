I initially found the CrunchCup on Kickstarter and finally decided to purchase one when it became available on Amazon. The concept is great, but the product leaves a lot to be desired. First, the recommended amount of milk to be poured into the CrunchCup is a lot less than my preference for the cereal:milk ratio. The amount of cereal is perfect, so I just adjust the amount of milk I pour into the cup, being careful to not overfill due to displacement when the cereal cup is screwed onto the larger cup. Second, there is no lid, so the contents are easily spilled if you’re clumsy like me and drop things. Third, it takes some skill to drink the milk all the while making sure you don’t let the milk drip into the cereal cup, which causes the cereal to get wet with milk and stick to the inside of the cereal cup.