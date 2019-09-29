Currently unavailable.
CRUNCHCUP A Portable Cereal Cup - No Spoon. No Bowl. It's Cereal On The Go, XL Blue

4.2 out of 5 stars 6,790 ratings
Color Blue
Item Dimensions LxWxH 3.94 x 3.94 x 8.8 inches
Brand CRUNCHCUP
Is Dishwasher Safe Yes
Is Microwaveable No

About this item

  • The perfect companion for any student, parent, or business professional who wants to take their cereal to-go.
  • Easy to assemble. The CrunchCup️ is comprised of two cups; one for the cereal and the other for the milk. Each cup has its own hole so that the cereal and milk don't meet until they hit your mouth.
  • Made of extremely durable, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic. It will not crack if you drop it.
  • Drink your cereal with one hand on-the-go without having to use a spoon.
  • Control the flow of milk by putting your finger on the air hole or by partially covering milk spout with lower lip.
Product Description

no spoon, no bowl it's cereal on the go.
CrunchCup Assembly Step 1

Pour milk into the outer larger cup to your desired preference without filling past the max fill line.

CrunchCup Assembly Step 2

Screw in the inner cup & top lid into the outer cup filled with milk.

CrunchCup Assembly Step 3

Add your desired amount of cereal to the inner cup and snap on the top cap.

CrunchCup Assembly Step 4

Tilt back and enjoy! The cereal and milk don't meet until they hit your mouth!

The CrunchCup is a bowl of cereal reimagined into a portable, reusable, dual-chamber cup.
8

Helps with Portion Control

Holds just under 2 servings of cereal so you won't ever go overboard on portions.

3

Improved Flow Control

New and improved flow control for the perfect milk to cereal ratio in every bite.

0

Made with Tritan

A glass-like, durable plastic that is almost indestructible. We even ran over it with a Prius!

0

Dishwasher Safe & BPA Free

Absolutely no BPA/BPS, withstands heat and completely safe for the dishwasher.

CrunchCup FAQ

How much cereal does it hold?

The CrunchCup XL holds just under two official serving size of cereal (i.e. about 1.6 Cups or 364ml depending on cereal size). The outer chamber can holds up to 10 fl oz of liquid.

How do you control the flow of milk?

This can be done two different ways. Put your finger over the tiny breather hold on the lid. Or, to partially cover the milk spout with your lower lip as the milk is coming out. This will ensure you get the right ratio of cereal to milk every time.

Is CrunchCup dishwasher safe?

Yes, the CrunchCup is dishwasher friendly, shatter resistant, and has been tested by two different third-party labs for safety.

What is CrunchCup made of?

The CrunchCup is made out of a durable, high-grade, BPA/BPS-free, plastic called Tritan. It looks like glass, is dent-proof and shatter resistant.

Are there any cereals that don't work?

We have done extensive testing and the only cereal we have trouble getting out consistently is Frosted Mini Wheats.

Product information

Customer Questions & Answers
Customer reviews

4.2 out of 5 stars
4.2 out of 5
6,790 global ratings
5 star
63%
4 star
15%
3 star
10%
2 star
5%
1 star
8%

Top reviews from the United States

Megan Twiddy
5.0 out of 5 stars Cheaper than Xanax
Reviewed in the United States on September 29, 2019
Verified Purchase
970 people found this helpful
Rose4U
2.0 out of 5 stars Concept is great, but...
Reviewed in the United States on September 12, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
554 people found this helpful
Sleepysnails
3.0 out of 5 stars great, but...
Reviewed in the United States on November 27, 2019
Verified Purchase
309 people found this helpful
ivy
1.0 out of 5 stars Large amount of milk comes out while the cereal has a hard time coming out .
Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2019
Verified PurchaseEarly Reviewer Rewards(What's this?)
132 people found this helpful
CR
4.0 out of 5 stars The Crunch Cup is a winner!
Reviewed in the United States on October 12, 2019
Verified Purchase
85 people found this helpful
Joey Danger
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this cup!
Reviewed in the United States on September 25, 2019
Verified Purchase
Joey Danger
5.0 out of 5 stars I love this cup!
Reviewed in the United States on September 26, 2019
I love this cup! It’s the perfect cereal to milk ratio. It’s made really well too, I’m not worried about dropping it. Thanks Crunch Cup
83 people found this helpful
Kimmmy K.
5.0 out of 5 stars Great invention!
Reviewed in the United States on October 14, 2019
Verified Purchase
71 people found this helpful
handieman!
5.0 out of 5 stars Perfect size for eating and traveling
Reviewed in the United States on October 1, 2019
Verified Purchase
64 people found this helpful
Top reviews from other countries

Mick Fricker
4.0 out of 5 stars Not lid on where cereal goes
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on September 22, 2020
Verified Purchase
18 people found this helpful
Amazon Customer
2.0 out of 5 stars Holds virtually no cereal
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on May 26, 2021
Verified Purchase
14 people found this helpful
Nathan
4.0 out of 5 stars Goofy, slightly pointless but great.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on February 17, 2021
Verified Purchase
6 people found this helpful
mani
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing faulty no lid.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 24, 2021
Verified Purchase
mani
1.0 out of 5 stars Disappointing faulty no lid.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on December 25, 2021
Given as Xmas present . How disappointing to open and see Its faulty -poor. Not best start to day. Surely item checked before sending it. Therefore not used. I will requesting refund.
4 people found this helpful
Richard Ashley
1.0 out of 5 stars Great idea but has a major flaw
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on January 17, 2022
Verified Purchase
3 people found this helpful
