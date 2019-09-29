- Create your FREE Amazon Business account to save up to 10% with Business-only prices and free shipping. Register today
CRUNCHCUP A Portable Cereal Cup - No Spoon. No Bowl. It's Cereal On The Go, XL Blue
|Color
|Blue
|Item Dimensions LxWxH
|3.94 x 3.94 x 8.8 inches
|Brand
|CRUNCHCUP
|Is Dishwasher Safe
|Yes
|Is Microwaveable
|No
About this item
- Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
- The perfect companion for any student, parent, or business professional who wants to take their cereal to-go.
- Easy to assemble. The CrunchCup️ is comprised of two cups; one for the cereal and the other for the milk. Each cup has its own hole so that the cereal and milk don't meet until they hit your mouth.
- Made of extremely durable, dishwasher-safe, BPA-free plastic. It will not crack if you drop it.
- Drink your cereal with one hand on-the-go without having to use a spoon.
- Control the flow of milk by putting your finger on the air hole or by partially covering milk spout with lower lip.
Product Description
Pour milk into the outer larger cup to your desired preference without filling past the max fill line.
Screw in the inner cup & top lid into the outer cup filled with milk.
Add your desired amount of cereal to the inner cup and snap on the top cap.
Tilt back and enjoy! The cereal and milk don't meet until they hit your mouth!
Helps with Portion Control
Holds just under 2 servings of cereal so you won't ever go overboard on portions.
Improved Flow Control
New and improved flow control for the perfect milk to cereal ratio in every bite.
Made with Tritan
A glass-like, durable plastic that is almost indestructible. We even ran over it with a Prius!
Dishwasher Safe & BPA Free
Absolutely no BPA/BPS, withstands heat and completely safe for the dishwasher.
How much cereal does it hold?
The CrunchCup XL holds just under two official serving size of cereal (i.e. about 1.6 Cups or 364ml depending on cereal size). The outer chamber can holds up to 10 fl oz of liquid.
How do you control the flow of milk?
This can be done two different ways. Put your finger over the tiny breather hold on the lid. Or, to partially cover the milk spout with your lower lip as the milk is coming out. This will ensure you get the right ratio of cereal to milk every time.
Is CrunchCup dishwasher safe?
Yes, the CrunchCup is dishwasher friendly, shatter resistant, and has been tested by two different third-party labs for safety.
What is CrunchCup made of?
The CrunchCup is made out of a durable, high-grade, BPA/BPS-free, plastic called Tritan. It looks like glass, is dent-proof and shatter resistant.
Are there any cereals that don't work?
We have done extensive testing and the only cereal we have trouble getting out consistently is Frosted Mini Wheats.
